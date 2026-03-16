Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Hakan Illatiksi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 24th January 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

The techniques that an empire experiments with at its margins always return to the centre when consensus wears thin.

In 2026, US domestic politics abandons the logic of negotiable conflict and transforms into a raw dispute for effective control of the apparatus of power. The central question is no longer what policies to implement, but who decides when political dissent ceases to be legitimate and is reclassified as a threat to order. In this shift, the presidential figure – embodied in this scenario by Donald Trump – is reconfigured: he ceases to be an institutional arbiter and becomes the central node of coercive activation.

The real risk is not that of tanks advancing along the avenues. This imagery belongs to the 20th century. The contemporary threat is more discreet, more functional and, precisely for this reason, more profound: the progressive codification of the use of federal force as a personal political resource, an ever-available panic button in the face of any crisis of governability. This is not a spectacular breakdown of the constitutional order, but its silent reprogramming.

Trump does not need to invent this device. The legal and administrative framework is already in place. The Insurrection Act, the ability to federalise the National Guard, the special status of Washington D.C., the expansive powers of federal agencies and the semantic elasticity of concepts such as “public order” or “national security” constitute a historical repertoire ready to be activated, enforced and normalised. The novelty lies not in the tool, but in the political criterion for its use: the exception as a first response, not as a last resort.

In this new framework, American federalism ceases to function as a system of balance and becomes an obstacle to be circumvented. The States, far from being legitimate counterweights, are seen as problematic jurisdictions when they deviate from the Executive’s line. The conflict no longer takes place between political projects on a shared institutional level, but along a vertical axis: centre versus territory, command versus administrative resistance. The implicit question ceases to be “what does the law say?” and becomes “who has the real power to impose their own definition of crisis?”.

Washington D.C. functions as the ideal laboratory for this mutation. Not being a State and lacking full sovereignty, it remains in a relationship of direct dependence on federal power. Here, the prolonged presence of the National Guard ceases to be a response to a limited emergency and becomes an infrastructure of control, a stable landscape. The exception becomes routine; militarisation becomes the environment. In Spodocenic terms [author’s first article translated here], it is no longer the crisis that justifies the exception, but the permanent exception that produces a continuous perception of crisis, legitimising its own existence.

The conflict with Minnesota offers a clear picture of the shift that is taking place. Governor Tim Walz, endowed with his own democratic legitimacy, embodies exactly what this paradigm tends to erode: subnational political autonomy. When the federal executive threatens to intervene, it does so not only to “restore order” but to reaffirm a hierarchy of command: that of the centre over the peripheries, of imposition over mediation.

Here, a key insight emerges: in Trump’s grammar of power, the distance between a hostile foreign leader and a recalcitrant governor is dangerously narrowing. Not because of ideological confusion, but because of the application of the same operational logic. Both become obstacles to be neutralised, hotbeds of indiscipline that justify the activation of exceptional mechanisms.

This explains why foreign and domestic policy are beginning to mirror each other. Trump does not govern the external and internal spheres with different manuals; he reimports methods. Preventive threats, demonstrations of force as political messages and the reduction of opponents to technical security problems filter into the domestic sphere. The boundary between external enemies and internal opposition becomes porous by design.

This is where Spodocene’s framework proves decisive. We are not witnessing a sudden collapse, but rather a functional erosion. Institutions are not being destroyed: they are being emptied. Legality is not being suspended: it is being applied selectively. Democracy is not disappearing: it is becoming a legitimising shell for increasingly concentrated practices of command that are detached from consensus. Power ceases to produce agreement and moves on to managing disorder.

The use of the army is not an anomaly, but the cornerstone of an architecture of governable ruin. The panic button is not designed for a definitive act, but to remain visible, latent, as a disciplining reminder of where the ultimate power to define and enforce the exception lies.

But the “panic button” does not operate in a vacuum. The normalisation of the exception does not only express a desire to command: it reveals a deeper, structural shift. When politics begins to depend on latent coercion, it is usually because the State is no longer able to govern through stable mediation. And when the exception becomes infrastructure, it is because the administration – that silent fabric that transforms power into effective capacity – is deteriorating. In other words, militarisation does not replace governability; it emerges when governability breaks down.

The failure of the State in America: from the panic button to the failed State

If the first movement of 2026 can be described as the normalisation of the exception – the permanent availability of coercive resources to redefine dissent as a threat – the second movement is even more decisive: the deliberate deterioration of State capacity. The possibility of activating federal force, in fact, does not replace what makes a State a State: the daily administration of social life, legal predictability, tax collection, service delivery, bureaucratic continuity and the reproduction of technical expertise. When this foundation erodes, coercion ceases to be merely an instrument of control and becomes a desperate patch. Exception takes the place of management; command attempts to take the place of the State.

In this transition, Trumpism should not be read as a psychological anomaly, but as an accelerator of a long-lasting crisis: the transformation of the federal State into a territory of permanent internal conflict. “Reducing the State” no longer means reorganising functions, but striking at the very conditions that allow any programme – whether right-wing or left-wing – to translate into effective policy. Without competent personnel, without an efficient administration, without a minimum of regulatory stability, no government is capable of consistently implementing its agenda. Politics becomes performative; the State incapable.

Here a systemic paradox emerges: if the authoritarian impulse is to consolidate itself, it requires a minimum of fiscal, administrative and judicial stability. No project of prolonged command can be sustained on a decomposed apparatus. For this reason, the idea that politicising and disciplining the administration guarantees lasting control often produces the opposite effect: chaos. Authority cannot be decreed, it must be reproduced; and the reproduction of authority requires functioning institutions, services, salaries capable of retaining skills, and procedures that generate predictability. In the absence of this basis, authoritarianism does not consolidate order: it multiplies dysfunctions, which return in the form of ungovernability.

From this perspective, militarisation and the hollowing out of federalism are not “excesses” within a healthy order, but symptoms of an order that can no longer sustain itself through mediation. As polarisation becomes structural, administration ceases to be conceived as continuity and is interpreted as the enemy. The State is seen as spoils: every change is experienced as a purge, not as a replacement. Under these conditions, the public apparatus ceases to guarantee stability and becomes a battlefield. The result is not only inefficiency, but systemic fragility.

The deterioration operates by accumulation. It begins with institutional blockage elevated to a method, continues with the politicisation of justice, and deepens with the ideological delegitimization of the State as such. When the idea that the State is the source of all evil takes hold, every administrative failure becomes confirmation of this thesis, and any attempt at reconstruction is seen as a conspiracy. This triggers a self-perpetuating cycle: erosion of trust → institutional weakening → deterioration of performance → further erosion of trust. Decomposition does not “happen”: it is produced.

This spiral cannot be separated from its political economy. Globalisation perceived as a threat, territorial precariousness, growing inequality and cultural warfare act as centrifugal forces that break the minimum pact. When the pact is broken, the State loses its most decisive resource: voluntary obedience. From that moment on, the system can only stabilise in two ways: by rebuilding legitimacy through effective institutions or by replacing legitimacy with coercion. The panic button emerges as a substitute: it does not resolve the crisis of governability, it manages it in the form of a latent threat.

At the same time, a convergence is consolidating that Europe – out of convenience or blindness – has often underestimated: the intertwining of the crisis of the State and the power of platforms. As the public apparatus deteriorates, Silicon Valley concentrates not only wealth but also infrastructure: communication, commerce, data, symbolic mediation and social coordination circuits. Where the State withdraws or becomes dysfunctional, the platform offers private solutions. But such solutions are not neutral: they produce de facto sovereignty. The hollowing out of the state does not generate “freedom”; it produces a shift of command towards techno-Caesarist forms, in which authority is concentrated in conglomerates removed from any democratic accountability.

Here we see the Spodocenic core: not the total destruction of order, but its replacement with an order of residues. A State that loses its capacity does not disappear: it remains as a shell. A bled-dry administration continues to exist formally, but operates as a functional ruin. And yet, that shell can remain useful to a command project: it offers selectively activatable legal frameworks and symbolic legitimations, while the real administration shifts towards private and coercive networks.

In this sense, the “failed State” does not necessarily present itself with the classic aesthetics of collapse. It can manifest itself as a combination of three traits: administrative inoperability, intermittent coercion, and privatization of social infrastructure. The state fails not because it “no longer exists,” but because it ceases to fulfill its essential functions. When justice is perceived as factional, the tax system weakens, agencies lose competence, and service delivery deteriorates, constitutional order is reduced to narrative. And a narrative, without apparatus, does not govern.

Europe faces the collapse of its guarantor

For Europe, this is not a moral or media concern, but a strategic problem. For decades, the architecture of European security has been based on one assumption: that the United States was a stable and predictable actor, with disciplined leadership and a willingness to make long-term commitments. This assumption has shaped not only defense, but also foreign policy, the military industry, intelligence, logistics, and the very psychology of dependence. If the internal crisis in the US becomes structural, Europe faces a potentially existential question: what happens when the guarantor ceases to be such, not as a result of an electoral cycle, but because of systemic weakening?

The immediate impact would be military, but the most profound impact could be financial and economic. The United States’ position in the global monetary system depends as much on its economic power as on confidence in its institutional stability. An accelerated erosion of State capacity undermines that confidence: not because the Dollar must automatically collapse, but because the “safe haven” ceases to appear guaranteed. For a highly interdependent Europe, the impact would be direct: bank exposure, Dollar-denominated assets, technological dependencies, logistical vulnerabilities, and regulatory fragility.

In Spodocenic terms, Europe risks experiencing the collapse of the centre as a contagious phenomenon. The implosion would not come from “outside,” but from the very core of the order that has contained it until now. It would be a double contagion – military and financial – but also technological and cultural. Europe’s dependence on US digital infrastructure is not a minor detail: it is a strategic vulnerability of the highest order. If the center enters into a chronic crisis, its allied periphery will not remain protected: it will be dragged into it.

From here, the European question cannot be formulated solely as abstract “strategic autonomy”, but rather as systemic resilience: monetary resilience (the ability to absorb shocks), technological resilience (functioning without external platforms), military resilience (deterrence without protection) and institutional resilience (rapid and consistent decision-making). If Washington slips towards a shell state governed by exception, Europe cannot expect the post-war order to reassemble itself by inertia. It must assume the hypothesis of a post-American world not as a slogan, but as a plausible contingency.

From exception to disintegration

The final point is harsh but logical: the panic button and State failure are not separate phenomena. The panic button is the political form of a State that loses its ability to govern through mediation. State failure is the material condition of a power that, no longer able to administer, must impose. And when such imposition is exercised over a fragmented federal territory, the risk ceases to be exclusively institutional: it can turn into a dispute over practical sovereignty – policing, taxation, logistics – between powerful States and a weakened centre.

In the worst-case scenario, this dispute does not necessarily lead to formal secession; it can produce something more subdued: de facto fragmentation, a mosaic of partial authorities, with enclaves of control and areas of dysfunction. Not a total collapse, but a degraded continuity: an empire surviving among the ruins, while the exception consumes the State and the administration is reduced to memory.

If this is the case, the question ceases to be merely what the power will do with the army or federal agencies. It becomes a historical question: what happens when an imperial centre, unable to sustain its own administrative machinery, begins to govern itself through techniques of exception, and when that exception becomes portable. It is at this point that the history of late empires ceases to be analogy and becomes structure.

Epilogue: when the centre learns from its periphery

If you already have the power to govern, you must impose it. When you see it in ruins, the State is in ruins.

The history of late empires shows one constant: collapse does not burst onto the scene as something new, but as the generalisation of techniques tried and tested on the margins. The periphery is not just the place where damage occurs; it is the laboratory of the future of power.

The Roman Empire understood this too late. For centuries, its frontier provinces lived under regimes of permanent exception—governors endowed with military powers, continuous armed occupation, suspension of guarantees. Rome perceived itself as a space of law, while tolerating that in Britain or Syria the empire functioned as a machine of pure military control. When the fiscal and political crisis reached the heart, Rome did not invent anything: it imported to the centre the practices tested at its margins. The militarisation of politics was not a break, but a generalisation.

The British Empire followed a similar trajectory. In Ireland, India and Kenya, it developed a sophisticated arsenal of counterinsurgency techniques, mass surveillance, administrative detention and the use of the armed forces in civilian functions. These practices were justified as “colonial exceptions”, necessary to govern populations considered ungovernable. However, when the empire declined, those same logics were reimported. The conflict in Northern Ireland was not a metropolitan anomaly: it was the periphery returning to the centre the violence that the latter had exported.

The French case is even more telling. The Algerian War did not merely brutalise the colony: it reconfigured the French state. The techniques of torture, military intelligence and social control developed in that context did not disappear with independence. They infiltrated the metropolis, fuelled the crisis of the Fourth Republic and helped shape the authoritarian architecture of the Fifth. France learned in its own periphery that order could be maintained through pure coercion, and that lesson returned to Paris when consensus ran out.

In all these cases, the mistake of the centre was the same: believing that the exception applied elsewhere would not transform it internally. But the dynamics of the Spodocene teach the opposite: the exception is portable. It circulates, becomes normalised and, when conditions allow, settles at the heart of the system as a new routine of government.

The United States is now following that same path with disturbing fidelity. For decades, it has applied policies of militarisation, administrative occupation and population control abroad – and in its own inner suburbs – under the banner of security. Latin America, the Middle East, racialised communities and territories without full sovereignty (such as Puerto Rico or Guam – both unincorporated territories of the United States, ceded by Spain after the Spanish-American War of 1898) have served as testing grounds. The political and symbolic centre has long believed itself immune.

The year 2026 dissolves this illusion. Washington, D.C., with its incomplete political status, now assumes the role that once belonged to the colonies: a space where the exception is tolerable because it “does not fully belong to the nation”. States such as Minnesota, when they resist, are treated as if they have crossed a threshold: from political jurisdiction to security problem. Federal power does not improvise; it applies doctrines of control that are already known and tested elsewhere.

For this reason, the ultimate danger is not Trump as an individual, but the maturation of a portable architecture of exception. Empires do not collapse because a leader abuses power, but when the system learns to function without stable internal limits. When the centre begins to govern itself with techniques tested in its own periphery, collapse ceases to be a future hypothesis and becomes a present condition.

The American Spodocene does not herald a spectacular end, but a degraded continuity: an order that survives not through its own vitality, but by administering remains, managing fear and normalising the exception, until the panic button ceases to be extraordinary and becomes the ordinary mode of government.

The centre is always the last to recognise ruin. But when it does, it has already forgotten any other way of existing.

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