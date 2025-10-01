What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 25th September 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The mutual defence agreement signed by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on 17th September [2025] has well-known historical precedents, given that it was the petro-monarchy of Riyadh that financed Pakistan’s military nuclear programme, which was made official in 1998. On the other hand, it is necessary to consider the timing of the announcement of this agreement, which comes a few days after the Israeli attack on Qatar, even though the petro-monarchy of Doha hosts a large US military base. In other words, the unreliability of the US has forced the Saudi regime to diversify its “security providers” and to favour the entry of a new player in the Middle East: Pakistan. The Islamabad regime officially has good relations with the US, so its entry into the Middle East does not take on the character of a declared challenge to the supposed US “order”, although objectively it represents a sign of its growing discredit.

Many geostrategic analyses have focused on the negative consequences that such an agreement could have for Pakistan’s main adversary, India. However, it seems that not much has been said in this regard so far, especially with regard to the fate of the infrastructure and trade corridor that is supposed to connect India to the Middle East. The Israeli port of Haifa was supposed to be among the essential infrastructure for making the corridor with India operational, but it was Israel itself that ruined this prospect by attacking Iran, whose missiles demonstrated that Haifa is too vulnerable and insecure. The Zionist press pretends that nothing has changed for Haifa, but meanwhile the Israeli regime continues to threaten Iran, discouraging investment in infrastructure with such an uncertain future.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has never had any dispute with India and has financed Pakistan’s nuclear programme to gain an advantage in the event of a conflict with Iran. Six years ago, there were serious missile and drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities; those attacks were blamed on Iran. Even in that case, American “protection” did not work. Riyadh did not consider resorting to a mutual defence agreement with Pakistan in that circumstance, but chose to resolve the conflict with Iran by relying on Chinese mediation, which led to an agreement with Tehran that seems to be holding. In fact, the behaviour of Israel, like that of other “Western” powers, does not give priority to economic or security interests, but rather to primacy in the international hierarchy. For this reason, Israel makes no distinction between friends and enemies; when it is not possible to attack the enemy (or presumed enemy), it is possible to strike even a country that is practically an ally, such as Qatar, because the important thing is to reaffirm one’s status, establishing that one is above the rules. For this reason, any settlement or agreement with Israel is impossible, as it perceives any commitment that might limit its movements as an attack on its status.

The US behaves in a similar way, but also deludes itself into thinking that it can always monetise its primacy in the international hierarchy. Trump has in fact tried to subject a country like India to his extortion racket, even though the US considers India a key military partner in containing China. Furthermore, India is the source of most of the engineers needed for the development of American high-tech. Unlike Europe and Japan, which are also guided by the hierarchical criterion of belonging at all costs to the club of superior races (the mythical West), India has pursued its vital interest in maintaining political and commercial relations with Russia and improving, at least temporarily, its relations with China. Indian culture is explicitly hierarchical, so there is a degree of awareness that makes it possible to distance oneself from the notion of status when it conflicts with survival interests. So-called “Western” society, on the other hand, has shrouded hierarchies in a cloud of euphemisms and paralogisms that make the cult of inequality an automatic and taken-for-granted notion, immune to reflection and criticism. We are therefore witnessing the Western paradox of billionaires becoming “populist” leaders, just as conflict of interest, that form of kleptocracy that consists of having a hand in both the private and public spheres, becomes synonymous with “competence”. This explains why NATO or the EU are not considered “secularly” as organisations (or, even more “secularly”, as criminal associations), but rather as anthropological elevators.

The Riyadh agreement of 17th September [2025] does not seem to have any negative implications for India; if anything, the opposite is true, given that its old rival, Pakistan, would carve out its own space of grandeur far from the Indian borders. The arrival in the Middle East of a new Sunni player such as Pakistan not only disturbs Israel’s status, but also diminishes the role of the other major Sunni power in the area, namely Turkey, which is not an Arab country but could claim an imperial past as guardian of the Arab world. However, Erdogan has amply demonstrated that he is unable to regain this role as guardian; in fact, after forging deep financial and military ties with Qatar, he has been unable to defend it from Israeli attacks. Today, the Ankara regime is receiving explicit threats from Israel, but so far there has been no reaction, not even in Syria, where the Turkish armed forces could immediately curb Netanyahu’s expansionist ambitions.

Erdogan often uses rhetoric that would suggest a neo-Ottomanist vision, which would involve taking on more responsibility towards Arab countries, avoiding destabilising them, as he did with Syria. Erdogan has staked everything on Pan-Turkism, so, beyond the official rhetoric, he has had to consider Iran as his main adversary and Israel as an objective ally, since Persian domination prevents Ankara from reuniting with the Turkish-speaking populations of the Caucasus and Central Asia. But, like Iran, Russia and China are also obstacles to Pan-Turkism, so Erdogan, beyond his waltzing, remains bound hand and foot to NATO, the US and Israel. In the end, Erdogan must acknowledge that Israel has not done him the favour of eliminating Iran, so Pan-Turkism appears to have no prospects. Furthermore, Israel itself has highlighted Turkey’s inadequacy as protector of the Arab world, opening up space for a power such as Pakistan, which is not only not an Arab country but is also an unprecedented player in the Middle East.

