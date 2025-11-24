Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, originally in Italian and published first on his X account on Thursday 23th October 2025 and and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 25th October 2025, soon after the visit of King Charles III at the Vatican on 22-23 October 2025.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Pope Leo XIV (L) and King Charles III (R).

Thousands of martyrs massacred by the anti-Catholic fury of Henry VIII, Edward VI, Elizabeth I, James I, Charles I and Charles II must be wondering – incredulously – how it is possible that the current successor to Clement VII communicates in sacris with the head of the Church of England (who is also divorced and remarried like the bloodthirsty Tudor) and with lay heretics dressed as prelates. And Charles III, in addition to being a heretic like Henry VIII, is also a Freemason, a neo-Malthusian and openly aligned with the elite of the New World Order.

If Clement VII’s was the Catholic Church, what kind of church is Leo’s, which with words and actions disavows and betrays the entire Magisterium of the Popes up to Pius XII and tramples on the heroic witness of English Catholics during the Anglican persecution?

The ecumenical-environmentalist prayer in the Sistine Chapel marks the abdication of the Roman Papacy and the humiliation of the Catholic Church before a heretical, concubine-keeping, globalist Freemason, who retains the title of Defensor Fidei while prostrating himself before Islam and celebrating Mohammedan festivals.

These aberrations lead us to believe that the end times are near and that the apostasy in the Church announced by the Virgin Mary of Fatima has already begun.

