The Pope and Charles III pray together in the Sistine Chapel, Monsignor Viganò: "Humiliation of the Church before a globalist Masonic heretic"
Leo XIV and Charles III of England pray together in the Sistine Chapel, 491 years after the Anglican schism.
Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò1, originally in Italian and published first on his X account on Thursday 23th October 2025 and and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 25th October 2025, soon after the visit of King Charles III at the Vatican on 22-23 October 2025.
(All emphasis and footnotes mine).
Thousands of martyrs massacred by the anti-Catholic fury of Henry VIII, Edward VI, Elizabeth I, James I, Charles I and Charles II must be wondering – incredulously – how it is possible that the current successor to Clement VII communicates in sacris2 with the head of the Church of England (who is also divorced and remarried like the bloodthirsty Tudor) and with lay heretics dressed as prelates. And Charles III, in addition to being a heretic like Henry VIII, is also a Freemason, a neo-Malthusian and openly aligned with the elite of the New World Order.
If Clement VII’s was the Catholic Church, what kind of church is Leo’s, which with words and actions disavows and betrays the entire Magisterium of the Popes up to Pius XII and tramples on the heroic witness of English Catholics during the Anglican persecution?
The ecumenical-environmentalist prayer in the Sistine Chapel marks the abdication of the Roman Papacy and the humiliation of the Catholic Church before a heretical, concubine-keeping, globalist Freemason, who retains the title of Defensor Fidei3 while prostrating himself before Islam and celebrating Mohammedan festivals.
These aberrations lead us to believe that the end times are near and that the apostasy in the Church announced by the Virgin Mary of Fatima has already begun.
Excommunicated by the late Pope Francis.
The partaking of a Catholic person to a non-Catholic sacrament or liturgical celebration, or the partaking of a non-Catholic person to a Catholic sacrament or liturgical celebration. It is regulated by canon 844 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law, and canon 671 of the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches - Wikipedia
Latin for “Defender of (the) Faith”.
I love Archbishop Vigano
You don't wear a blue suit to The Vatican. Only tRump can get away with that.