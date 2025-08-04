GeoPolitiQ

dennis hanna
The article by Metator is quite cogent.

I not only agree with his conclusion: "... the West has two options: perish from economic crisis or wage war. ...", but also have written of the same economic geo-political future (past?) for a number of years before the United States provoked proxy war with Russia. In fact, before President Clinton's 1996 expansion of the "American Empire's N.A.T.O. economic spear, which actually began in 1994 with the so-called Budapest Blowup of 1994.

Simply, “War is a matter not so much of arms as of money.”

― Thucydides, History of the Peloponnesian War

Starting in 1989 and coming to fruition in the early 1990s, the Soviet Empire collapsed and was on the edge of disappearing economically. Whereas, the United States emerged as "The Hegemon" in the so-called "Unipolar Moment."

Simply, "Right, as the world goes, is only in question between equals in power, while the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.”

― Thucydides, History of the Peloponnesian War

In 1989 and the early 1990s

Russia was weak and the "American Hegemon" was all powerful and alone atop of the hill to create the world in its own image.

Today, not only is Russia a great world economic and, thus, military power, but now China is, at least, as big, if not a bigger, economic power than the former Hegenom, the American Empire, with its 37 trillion dollar plus debt.

From a "Unipolar" time to a time of "Three poles of power contending, conflicting and competing to influence, if not control the economic globe. With luck and good fortune the contending, conflicting and competing will be peaceful, or, perhaps, not nuclear, but proxy wars like Ukraine. The historical record may not offer the best evidence.

dennis hanna

