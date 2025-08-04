Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Metator, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 11th June 2025.

Our story begins on 10th February 1947 with the signing of the Paris Peace Treaties by Italy and the Allies and the establishment of the FTT (or Free Territory of Trieste). It served as a buffer state and was divided into two zones of influence. Zone A was under Allied influence. Zone B was under Yugoslav influence.

A small but significant detail: it was established that the FTT should remain a neutral and demilitarised zone (which it never was, as both zones were occupied by military forces). Finally, the establishment of the free port in the city of Trieste.

Now let's jump forward to 10th November 1975: with the Treaty of Osimo, Zone A was definitively assigned to Italian territory and Zone B to Yugoslav territory (currently divided between Slovenia and Croatia).

After this brief historical overview, I would like to focus on a European Parliament inquiry dated 17th January 2025 and labelled E-00019/25.

The 1947 Peace Treaty with Italy, adopted by the United Nations Security Council with Resolution S/RES/16, established the Free Territory of Trieste as a disarmed and neutral state.

However, the Gulf of Trieste is now home to two military nuclear transit ports, Trieste in Italy and Koper in Slovenia, in violation of the aforementioned treaty.

The European Parliament has taken note of the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and recognised its vision for a world free of nuclear weapons.

The denuclearisation of the Gulf of Trieste, as proposed by the NGO Mundo sin Guerras y sin Violencia at the second TPNW review conference, would constitute the first nucleus of a European “nuclear-weapon-free zone”.

That being said, can the Commission clarify what actions it intends to promote, as part of the European Union's strategy against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, in favour of the denuclearisation of the Gulf of Trieste and in implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 16?

The response was not long in coming: on 22nd April 2025, Kaja Kallas replied on behalf of the European Commission:

“The United Nations resolution referred to by the honourable Member is no longer applicable. The current status of Trieste is determined by the treaty between the Italian Republic and the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, adopted in Osimo on 10th November 1975.

It should be noted that the regulation of military transit and port operations remains an exclusive prerogative of Member States”.

A more than acceptable response, were it not for one detail as big as a house: the Treaty of Osimo was signed bilaterally between the Italian Republic and the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

According to the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, a fundamental change in circumstances may justify the suspension or even withdrawal from the treaty. In addition, it should also be considered that the FTT would no longer be shared by just two states but by three (no longer a bilateral but a multilateral situation) given the dissolution of Yugoslavia. We should add the fact that Italy has never rectified the Treaty of Osimo with Slovenia and Croatia.

Last but not least, Croatia and Slovenia have a disputed border in the FTT.

Let us now look at the Trieste question from a purely strategic and geopolitical point of view.

European rearmament is now clear for all to see, with buzzwords such as “European army”, “war economy”, “the locomotive of Europe” redesigning production lines to churn out tanks, etc., etc.

This is confirmed by the ReArm Europe investment plan launched on 6th March 2025.

The first area of investment concerns common armaments: one example is the Lynx KF41 project (also linked to a collaboration between Germany's Rheinmetall and Italy's Leonardo), a modular armoured vehicle ready to replace old armaments and become the new MBT (Main Battle Tank or universal tank). And during the vehicle's testing period, Carmine Masiello, Chief of Staff of the Italian Army, stated that the United States would increasingly look to China, leaving the old continent to fend for itself on this front.

But where did the general's statement come from? I don't think it is exclusively linked to Trump's anti-Chinese agenda or his billboard, where he put China first as an enemy of the United States.

According to the classic Anglo-American geopolitical concept, Europe is not just an additional shield beyond the Atlantic Ocean, but a real spear pointing at the belly of the Eastern bloc.

These are the words of geopolitician Nicholas John Spykman: “We (Americans) have completed another cycle in the Anglo-Saxon vision of power politics: war, isolation, alliance and war. Like the British, we dream of peaceful isolation because of the small amount of water that separates us from our neighbours. But once again, the economic power, human power and industrial wealth of the United States depend on the extent of European power wars. Once again, (American) policy is aimed at preserving the European balance of power”. (fig. 1)

Figure 1.

This includes Trieste, in ReArm Europe's second investment area, logistics. In fact, Trieste, together with Gdansk and Constanta, is part of a huge logistics project involving rail links. It is no coincidence that the corridor connecting the two cities is a few kilometres west of the red line in the figure (fig. 2 [below]).

Figure 2.

The evocative image you have reviewed is called Trimarium, presented as a commercial initiative.

Let's also take a look at another small detail: Spykman was inspired by Mackinder's geopolitical theory, which is based, in simple terms, on an area he calls the pivot (according to the geopolitician, this is present-day Siberia, and Spykman calls it the heartland) and the inner and outer circles or rings (for Spykman, the rimlands) (fig. 3 [below]).

Figure 3.

That said, we know that Trieste is involved in a second “commercial initiative”, the IMEC, also known as the cotton route (fig. 4 [below]).

Figure 4.

If we compare the IMEC route with Mackinder and Spykman's theories (fig. 1 and fig. 3), we can see that the cotton route has very little to do with trade; it is more of a strategic military facet linked to the control of the rimlands.

At this point, to conclude, I would like to express a purely personal opinion: I believe it is essential that journalists are dedicated to providing information and not to spreading alarmism. Based on my analysis, I suspect that the winds of war are blowing ever closer. I do not believe that Russia is interested in attacking Europe, as it [Europe] lacks raw materials or does not have sufficient reserves, as in the Eastern Bloc. I strongly believe that the West needs a war because the Americans need an outlet for their growing public debt, which affects the economies of their vassals, as the dollar is their current reserve currency.

So, in conclusion, I believe that the West has two options: perish from economic crisis or wage war.

This situation certainly leads us to a broader reflection: is it better to emerge from the collapse of the “empire of the setting sun”, or to become the architects of a new national rebirth alongside those powers that are seeking, in balance with each other and albeit not without contradictions, their own path?

