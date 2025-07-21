Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Mirko Stelfio, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 9th July 2025.

In the deafening silence of European chancelleries and the complicit hypocrisy of international institutions, the clearest and most powerful voice that a people can express is finally speaking out: that of the workers.

The dockworkers of the Port of Piraeus, Greece, have declared their absolute refusal to unload the Ever Golden, a container ship loaded with military steel destined for Israel. And they are not doing so for political calculation, trade union convenience or abstract ideology. They are doing so out of conscience.

“We will not unload a single centimetre of this murderous cargo.

The dockworkers of Piraeus will not be complicit”.

With this statement, Greek dockworkers join the appeal already launched by Marseille and Genoa. It is a moral chain of workers' dignity that crosses the Mediterranean and pierces the veil of indifference.

It is the geopolitics of the righteous, the kind that is not studied at NATO summits but is born in the calluses of the hands and the blood of oppressed peoples.

THE PORT IS NOT A BASE: WORK IS NOT COMPLICITY

The port of Piraeus, like those of Genoa, Marseille, Catania, Palermo or Taranto, is not a military base. It cannot and must not become the logistical backroom of a colonial war.

And Greek dockworkers say it clearly:

“The port of Piraeus is not an outpost of the United States, NATO, the European Union or war profiteers”.

A sentence that weighs like a boulder, lucidly outlining the hierarchical chain of Western complicity:

the United States as the architect of wars,

NATO as the armed wing of the imperial redefinition of the world,

the European Union as the servile guarantor of the Atlantic order,

and finally Israel, the colonial policeman who exterminates the Palestinian people in the name of “security” based on the annihilation of the other.

FROM PORTS TO SQUARES: RESISTANCE COMES FROM WORK

What the Piraeus dockers are doing is not just a gesture of solidarity.

It is an act of civil and political insubordination.

It is the breaking of an invisible chain that binds the European working class to the dirty interests of international imperialism.

It is the reaffirmation of a principle: work is not neutral.

Unloading steel for weapons means participating in carnage.

Refusing to do so means remaining human, even before being workers.

It is no coincidence that this resistance comes from the ports: because ports are bridges and crossroads, living borders, places where goods speak the language of war, but where men can still choose to speak the language of peace.

FREEDOM FOR PALESTINE: WORKERS' DIGNITY IS THE LAST LINE OF DEFENCE

This wave – from Marseille to Genoa, from Livorno to Athens – is a spreading like wild fire of humanity, representing something that diplomacy has betrayed and governments have sold:

the freedom to say NO.

No to genocide.

No to the transport of death.

No to passive or active involvement in a colonial war that is bloodying Gaza, desecrating the memory of humanity and ridiculing every human rights charter.

It is precisely from the dockers, the workers, that the only concrete opposition to the new world war order is rising today.

Because those who work with their hands often have more ethics than those who sign wars with their pens.

THE MEDITERRANEAN IS WAKING UP.

Let everyone know: the peoples of Southern Europe, of this South that has been subjugated for too long, are raising their heads.

We do not want to be complicit.

We do not want to be the rear guard of any war.

The sea must not become a channel of blood, and our ports must not be the arsenals of hell.

Honour to the dockers of Piraeus.

Honour to the workers who refuse to serve the war.

Honour to those who have the courage to say: not in my name.

Free Palestine.

This is exactly what I mean when I say that we, the people, are not powerless, as we have numbers from our side - they cannot arrest all of us! We can stop the war, if we want with act of protests like this one!

