Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Hakan Illatikdi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 4th February 2026.

(All formatting original).

Every new resource inherits the promises and pitfalls of its predecessor

The history of imperial hegemony cannot be understood solely through political decisions, military campaigns or ideological doctrines. At its deepest level, power is structured around strategic resources capable of simultaneously articulating four fundamental dimensions: material production, military capability, long-distance trade and the legitimisation of the political order. When a resource succeeds in fulfilling these functions in a convergent manner, it ceases to be a mere economic input and becomes the historical infrastructure of power.

This centrality, however, contains a constitutive contradiction. Every resource that establishes a hegemonic order tends to be naturalised and absolutized. The political, military and administrative system organises itself as if that resource were permanent, irreplaceable and without alternatives. At that point, the resource ceases to be merely a means of expansion and begins to act as a principle of rigidity. Hegemony does not collapse when the resource is exhausted, but when the system is no longer able to conceive of itself without it.

The case of hemp in the construction of British maritime power constitutes one of the earliest, clearest and theoretically most fruitful examples of this dynamic. Far from being a marginal episode, hemp functions as a historical prototype of imperial policies regarding strategic resources, which would later extend to coal and oil.

Hemp as the material foundation of naval power

Between the 16th and 18th centuries, hemp (Cannabis sativa) was not merely an agricultural raw material, but a critical geopolitical resource. British maritime expansion – military, commercial and colonial – literally rested on plant fibres. Sails, shrouds, cables, rigging, caulking and even the crews’ clothing depended on hemp to an overwhelming extent. In material terms, over 80–90% of the functional components of a large ship were directly or indirectly linked to this resource.

The decisive factor is not quantitative, but strategic. The projection of power beyond national territory – a basic condition of any imperial hegemony – was dependent on the continuous availability of hemp of naval quality. Hence the systematic calculation of the arable land required for each ship, the accumulation of strategic reserves in the arsenals, and direct state intervention in production. Hemp was not a market commodity: it was a matter of national security.

In this sense, hemp performed for England the same structural function that oil would perform centuries later for the United States: it was the material condition of possibility for hegemony, the invisible support of global domination.

Imperial resource policies: control without sovereignty

The British management of hemp reveals a model destined to be repeated in all modern strategic resources: the attempt to combine economic efficiency, political control and strategic security within a single imperial architecture. The result was a tripartite supply system which, far from eliminating vulnerability, redistributed it.

Firstly, a structural external dependency. Between 1700 and 1800, around 90% of British naval hemp came from the Russian Baltic. England accepted this dependence because it maximised efficiency and quality, but sought to offset it through asymmetrical trade treaties, diplomatic pressure on northern European routes, and subsidies to key intermediaries such as the Muscovy Company. The result was a classic parable of hegemonic power: the more critical the resource became, the less effective control there was over its supply conditions.

Secondly, domestic production that was incentivised but structurally insufficient. The laws mandating cultivation from the 16th century onwards demonstrate the extent to which the state was prepared to intervene to reduce external dependence. However, the inferior quality of English hemp prevented true self-sufficiency. Formal sovereignty did not translate into material sovereignty.

Thirdly, colonial reserve production, particularly in North America. Mandatory quotas, tax incentives and the distribution of seeds aimed to transform the empire into a strategic buffer. But the colonies quickly grasped the political nature of hemp and developed forms of passive resistance, producing only what was necessary for local consumption.

This diagram illustrates a central principle of the theoretical model: imperial control of a strategic resource rarely equates to full sovereignty. Rather, it generates an illusion of dominance that conceals growing vulnerabilities in the supply chain.

Innovation, crisis and substitution: the limits of the hegemonic resource

Innovation does not destroy systems: it renders them obsolete.

The hemp crisis was not the result of physical depletion, but of systemic transformation. Technological innovations – cotton for sails, more durable tropical fibres, iron and steel for hulls and rigging – began to erode its centrality. Added to this were decisive geopolitical shocks: Napoleon’s Continental Blockade and the Anglo-American War simultaneously cut off the two main sources of supply.

The British response was revealing. There was no planned strategic transition. The system did not design a way out of hemp: it was expelled from it. Investment in substitutes was reactive, not anticipatory. By the mid-19th century, hemp had been relegated without having disappeared. It became what might be called an operational residue: functional, but no longer the organiser of order.

Here a fundamental law of the hegemonic resource emerges: obsolescence comes through technological replacement and systemic reconfiguration, not through material exhaustion. Power does not lose the resource; it loses the capacity to structure order on the basis of it.

Hemp as a general theoretical model

Every hegemony follows a material trajectory that cannot be reversed by decree.

The case of hemp allows us to abstract a general model of imperial policies regarding strategic resources, articulated in five stages: This cycle would repeat itself, on a larger scale, with coal in the 19th century and with oil in the 20th. In both cases, hegemony does not collapse due to a lack of resources, but due to an inability to reorganise in the face of technological and geopolitical change that renders the material foundation of power obsolete.

Identification of the critical resource for the projection of power. Construction of a hybrid control system combining coercion, external dependence and internal incentives. Institutionalisation of the resource within bureaucracies, infrastructure and strategic doctrines. Structural rigidity in the face of innovation, due to sunk investments and institutional habits. Decline due to disruptive replacement, not physical scarcity.

From fibre to fossil: historical continuity of the model

Materials change, but not the logic that absolutizes them.

Coal enabled England to reorganise the industrial world, but trapped it in a heavy and socially contentious infrastructure when new energy sources emerged. Oil enabled the United States to build a global energy, military and monetary order, but today binds it to a fossil-fuel logic that no longer commands obedience or makes sense. In all cases, the model inaugurated by hemp repeats itself: the resource that establishes hegemony ends up becoming its historical limit.

Final reflection: the true strategic lesson

The enduring lesson of hemp is not an energy one, but a political one. The true imperial strategy does not lie in the absolute control of a specific resource, but in the ability to anticipate its obsolescence and reorganise the system before replacement is imposed from outside.

England did not lose power due to a lack of hemp, but because the institutional, mental and technological framework organised around it was superseded by a new system. The same applies today to oil. Hemp, far from being a historical curiosity, is a microcosm of modern hegemonic dynamics: it shows how material, institutional and ideological power intertwine, and how their decline stems less from scarcity than from inflexibility in the face of innovation.

For this reason, no resource is strategic forever. It is only strategic as long as the hegemony retains the capacity to reinvent the order that that resource had made possible.

Epilogue

Strategic resources without hegemony: the Argentine case

The periphery is not devoid of resources. It is devoid of control over their significance.

The discussion on strategic resources is often “imperial”: it examines how centres of power construct and consume their own material foundations. But the picture remains incomplete unless one observes the reverse: dependent countries also organise themselves around strategic resources, not as instruments of global order, but as vectors of subordinate integration into an order they do not control.

Argentina is a paradigmatic case. In its modern history, it has structured itself around decisive resources – livestock, wheat, meat, oil, gas, lithium, soya – which have rarely produced sovereignty, and have often produced dependence. The country does not absolutize a resource so that that resource might organise the world; it absolutizes it because the world organised by others assigns it that place.

The resource as a promise of integration

Since the late nineteenth century, Argentina has been incorporated as a supplier of food and raw materials. This position may generate growth, rent and partial modernisation, but it does not yield control over the rules: trade, currency, security. The resource becomes a promise: “producing more” as a passport to “entering the world”. But entry is conditional. Rent exists; sovereignty does not.

Oil without the petrodollar

Even when oil could have broken the agro-export model, it did not translate into an independent order: it did not structure the currency, it did not impose trade rules, it did not confer international coercive power. Argentine oil was above all an instrument of internal balance, not of projection.

Herein lies the difference with the centre:

the empire remains a prisoner of the resource that founded it;

the periphery remains exposed to the dispossession of resources it has never been able to transform into a principle of order.

Lithium, soya and the repetition

Today the discourse returns: lithium, Vaca Muerta, hydrogen, “smart” agribusiness. The vocabulary changes, not the structure: extraction, export, currency, technological dependence, external vulnerability. Without control over the value chain, technology, currency and the rules, the resource does not establish sovereignty: it consolidates dependence. Politics becomes the administration of flows and crisis management.

Dependent Spodocene

In a Spodocene framework [see my English translation of the author’s first article here], the periphery exhibits a specific variant: not “senile hegemony”, but the structural impossibility of establishing foundations. Governance operates on remnants – unfinished infrastructure, partial technical capabilities, precious resources – without transforming them into an organising principle for the future.

In the centre, the decline of the foundations is administered. In the periphery, the impossibility of founding is administered. Both inhabit exhaustion, but from opposite positions.

Conclusion

The hemp-coal-oil genealogy shows how empires become prisoners of what made them great. The Argentine case shows the other side: how dependent nations become prisoners of resources that have never managed to make them sovereign.

In the Spodocene, centre and periphery govern amidst residues. The difference is that some do so through the inertia of power and others through the inertia of dependence. And this difference determines not only the economy, but the political destiny.

Bibliography

General theoretical framework: hegemony, resources and historical order

Arrighi, G. (2014). Il lungo XX secolo. Denaro, potere e le origini del nostro tempo. Milan: Il Saggiatore.

Braudel, F. (2006). Civiltà materiale, economia e capitalismo (secoli XV-XVIII). Vol. 3: I tempi del mondo (C. Vivanti, trad.). Torino: Einaudi.

Gramsci, A. (1971). Selections from The Prison Notebooks (ed. Q. Hoare & G. Nowell Smith). New York, NY: International Publishers.

Kennedy, P. (1987). The rise and fall of the great powers. New York, NY: Random House.

Polanyi, K. (2010). La grande trasformazione. Le origini economiche e politiche della nostra epoca (R. Vigevani, trad.; A. Salsano, a cura di). Torino: Einaudi. (Original work published in 1944).

Strategic resources, energy and power

Mitchell, T. (2011). Carbon democracy: Political power in the age of oil. London: Verso.

Smil, V. (2021). Energia e civiltà. Una storia (L. Canova, trad.). Milano: Hoepli.

Mumford, L. (2011). Il mito della macchina (ed. italiana). Milano: Il Saggiatore.

Yergin, D. (1991). Il premio. L’epica corsa al petrolio, al potere e al denaro. Milano: Sperling & Kupfer.

Hemp, shipping and naval power (the English case)

Appleby, J. (2010). The relentless revolution: A history of capitalism. New York, NY: W. W. Norton.

Harley, J. B. (1988). Maps, knowledge, and power. In D. Cosgrove & S. Daniels (a cura di), The iconography of landscape (pp. 277-312). Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Lloyd, C. (1996). The British seaman, 1200-1860: A social survey. London: Routledge.

Roberts, M. (1956). The military revolution, 1560-1660. Belfast: M. Boyd.

Coal and British industrialisation

Allen, R. C. (2009). The British industrial revolution in global perspective. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Hobsbawm, E. J. (1999). L’età della rivoluzione (1789-1848). Milano: Rizzoli.

Mitchell, B. R. (1988). British historical statistics. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Thompson, E. P. (1963). The making of the English working class. London: Victor Gollancz.

Oil and US hegemony

Gowan, P. (1999). The global gamble: Washington’s Faustian bid for world dominance. London: Verso.

Hudson, M. (2003). Super imperialism: The economic strategy of American empire. London: Pluto Press.

Klare, M. T. (2008). Rising powers, shrinking planet: The new geopolitics of energy. New York, NY: Metropolitan Books.

Tooze, A. (2020). Lo schianto. 2008-2018. Come un decennio di crisi ha cambiato il mondo (C. Rizzo & R. Serrai, trad.). Milano: Mondadori.

Dependency, the periphery and the Argentine case

Basualdo, E. (2010). Estudios de historia económica argentina. Buenos Aires: Siglo XXI Editores.

Furtado, C. (1970). Economic development of Latin America: Historical background and contemporary problems. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Prebisch, R. (1950). The economic development of Latin America and its principal problems. New York, NY: United Nations.

Scalabrini Ortiz, R. (1940). Política británica en el Río de la Plata. Buenos Aires: Reconquista.

Svampa, M. (2019). Las fronteras del neoextractivismo en América Latina. Buenos Aires: Siglo XXI Editores.

Complementary conceptual framework (civilisational exhaustion)

Benjamin, W. (2003). Selected writings (Vol. 4: 1938-1940). Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press.

Quijano, A. (2000). Coloniality of power, eurocentrism, and Latin America. Nepantla: Views from South, 1(3), 533-580.

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