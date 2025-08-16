I have tried to keep this article short today, though it still exceeds maximum length for e-mail, and focus first on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and US President Donald J. Trump in Alaska, then on Al Mayadeen’s interview with Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and finally on Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem’s latest speech.

The Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska

Russian President Vladimir V. Putin (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R).

So, in the end it happened: Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and US President Donald J. Trump met in Anchorage (Alaska). I will not go into great details, as there has been plenty of reporting on it both on mainstream media (MSM), e.g. this TASS report from the Russian side and the CBS transcript of the final press conference, and on alternative media, e.g. Simplicius The Thinker’s analysis and former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson’s blog post. I have also followed the live blog on The Guardian, the British rag managed by MI6 handlers, who were really frothing for Trump’s warm welcome of Putin, whom they see as a war criminal and pariah (see here and here, for a couple of examples).

The event did not follow the originally planned schedule. First of all, the closed-door face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin was extended to a 3-on-3 format, with the Russian side represented by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US side was represented by State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff (after all, Putin would have eaten Trump in a face-to-face!). Then, this meeting lasted less than expected and the final press conference, which was initiated by Putin rather than the host, i.e. Trump (who spoke less than the former!), included neither any big announcement nor a Q&A. Finally, the working lunch was cancelled.

So, all these signs make you think that the meeting did not go as intended, despite the good words by both parties at the press conference and by Trump in his interview afterwards with Fox News, which - by the way - should have interviewed Putin as well, as originally planned. However, I think that something may still have been achieved and agreed, though nothing was announced - after all, I do not believe that Putin would have flown all the way from Moscow to Anchorage just because Trump wanted a photo-op with Putin in Alaska. By the way, it is worth reporting that Putin invited his US counterpart to Moscow at the end of the presser, but notice Putin’s giggling (what does it mean? Did they agree on that, because Trump wants another photo-op with Putin in Russia next time?):

And here is Dmitry Medvedev’s take of the high-level meeting in Alaska - from this post on his Telegram channel (all formatting original):

Alaska summit

First outcomes A fully functional framework for high-level meetings between Russia and the US, conducted calmly and without ultimatums or threats, has been reestablished. The Russian president has personally given his American counterpart a detailed account of our conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine. After almost three hours of talks, the US leader decided to stop escalating pressure on Russia. At least for now. Important fact: the meeting has demonstrated that negotiations are possible without preconditions while the Special Military Operation continues. Main takeaway: both parties have placed responsibility for achieving results during future negotiations about a cessation of hostilities squarely on Kiev and Europe.

I truly believe that there is more going on behind the scenes than in public - just watch this short video taken in the backstage after the press conference:

In any case, no matter what happens on the diplomatic front, Russia keeps pushing on the war front in Ukraine, as reported by Simplicius in his latest articles, since Russians know that they cannot trust Americans (and Europeans), after many betrayals. After all, as Raphael Machado wrote in his latest article for Strategic Culture Foundation, “with Biden or Trump, the Deep State still follows Brzezinski”.

So spoke Ali Larijani

Moving to the Middle East, in my previous original articles I covered the visit in Iraq and Lebanon of Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran and personal representative of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. In the second country he was interviewed on Friday 14th August 2025 by Al Mayadeen, which published a lengthy article summarising this interview - here are some highlights (all emphasis mine):

We have strong, strategic, and historic ties with both Lebanon and Iraq. These relations span centuries, and we regularly engage in dialogue on issues of mutual concern. The core point of this agreement [with Iraq] is our shared effort to achieve safety, stability, and security for both countries. This is the general outlook of the Islamic Republic toward regional cooperation. Our position is clear. Lebanon is a brotherly nation to us. Our relationship is not new; it has deep roots and history. In all circumstances, we have stood by Lebanon and its resistance. We see resistance as a great asset for the countries of this region, whether in Lebanon or elsewhere. When there is resistance in a country and people engage in jihad and defend their nation, we must honor and value them above those who remain seated. This is a moral and spiritual truth. Every state makes its own decisions according to its system of governance, and we do not interfere. The resistance has enough political maturity and does not need anyone’s orders. We provide help and advice when asked, but we do not intervene. Resistance is for everyone. It is not confined to Shia or Sunni. We support Hamas, a Sunni resistance movement, and Hezbollah, a Shia resistance force. Our position is not sectarian. Those who cast doubt on this simply do not understand the choices of the Islamic Republic, and they can see the facts for themselves on the ground. When Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred, we saw the participation of everyone. Resistance is not just for Muslims; Christians have also taken part. Mr. [Nabih] Berri [Lebanese Parliament Speaker] is one of the great political figures of Lebanon and the Arab world. He is politically astute, deeply experienced, and a key pillar of the resistance. He knows how to act under all circumstances. Today, we exchanged views and listened to his comprehensive perspective. His ideas open the way for progress on Lebanon’s challenges, and he had several constructive proposals for the region as well. Every time I meet him, I benefit from his perspectives and consultations. We conveyed our position clearly so they [Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawwaf Salam] understand the Islamic Republic’s stance toward the resistance. We do not interfere in the affairs of other countries, and we believe states can make appropriate decisions after consulting diverse political groups. We state our view openly, but we do not want misunderstandings that some political “devils” might exploit for malicious ends. Every country chooses its leaders according to its own temperament. Our role is to adapt and find ways to cooperate with different personalities and orientations. In diplomacy, one must be able to talk and work with everyone. As the late martyr Modarres said during the Constitutional Revolution over a century ago: political differences should never become enmity; progress comes from dialogue. I chose Iraq and Lebanon [as destinations of his first trip as Secretary of the SNSC] because they are our close friends with whom we have cooperated for many years. We have old, deep relations with them. Syria was not part of my itinerary because we currently have no formal relations, but Lebanon and Iraq were essential stops to discuss regional developments. I do not think even those who attacked and invaded Syria believed they could overthrow the government. My [last] visit [to Damascus] was to hear directly from President Assad on a matter he wanted to discuss. But events accelerated rapidly. Over the past two years, developments have been fast and unpredictable: that is the nature of this period. It is possible [to restore ties with Syria], but it depends on the actions of the current Syrian government. The situation there is unclear and not what we would like to see. Israel has interfered heavily, and we disapprove of that. We must see how matters evolve; if conditions change, there could be relations in the future. There is no problem from our side. We consider Egypt an important, historic, and honorable country with great scholars and a proud civilization. We have common enemies. Our talks with Egypt are good and useful, but the Americans could create obstacles because the international arena is full of challenges and changes. [Referring to a visit to Cairo] It could happen in the future if a specific mission arises. [On the 12-day war between Israel and Iran] Their goal was to overthrow the system of the Islamic Republic, as Netanyahu openly declared. They planned this for 14 years and failed. Netanyahu wanted to incite unrest, but even the Iranian opposition stood with the state. He miscalculated badly, and the Iranian people do not like him. Events unfolded contrary to his expectations. Despite some differences, the Islamic world stood with the Islamic Republic. The absence of any achievement for them is itself proof of their strategic defeat. In terms of results, they gained nothing. Compare Iran’s geography, depth, and retaliatory missile damage with their losses; even tactically, they lost. Many media outlets reported that Israel turned into hell, like Gaza. Trump himself said Iran’s missiles created hell for Netanyahu and that he had to save him. They started the war, but who asked for the ceasefire? Israel! That alone shows who failed both strategically and tactically. We never asked for it, they did. They failed to achieve their goals, and they ended the war on their own request. We are always prepared to respond with full force to any aggression from the Zionist entity. As long as Netanyahu remains in power, there will be no stability in the region, not even for those living in Palestine. He is a malicious man who foments crises for his personal gain. You see it in Lebanon, in Syria, and in other countries. It is constant provocation and destabilization. [About the possibility of direct talks with the Outlaw US Empire] Negotiations are tactical and can take two forms: either both sides know that war is futile, in which case talks can be productive, or one side uses negotiations as a ploy to prepare for the next war, and that is deceitful. The Americans speak of talks while also speaking of war. If they realize that war is useless and costly for them, we will head toward negotiations. Iran will never kneel in war. More than 77% of the population took part in the [Islamic] Revolution [of 1979]. If they understand they cannot achieve their goals through military action, then negotiations can be useful. But if they come to talks only to ready themselves for another war, that will be of no benefit to us. We must move step by step. First, we need to see if America is sincere. If their initiatives in Lebanon or Iraq truly prioritize the interests of the people there, then there is room to talk. But as long as their theory of peace is built on force, meaning either surrender or war, this will not work. [Regarding US President J. Donald Trump’s wartime demand that Iran surrender] The Leader of the Revolution [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei] rejected it and slapped him in the mouth so he would not repeat it. Iran will not surrender and has not surrendered. Negotiations are useful only when both sides accept that their aims cannot be achieved through war. [Regarding reconciliation with Washington] I do not deny this opinion exists, but we do not believe it. If a country says “Surrender or fight”, is there room for friendship? Iran is a strong, capable state. We will not become an easy morsel for anyone. Some [Arab] leaders told me they should not rely solely on the Americans and wanted to build relations with countries like China and Iran while keeping ties with Washington. [On whether US hostility limits Iran’s ties with Arab nations] They may create obstacles, but between zero and one hundred there are many degrees. They cannot cut our relations entirely, even if those ties do not reach the highest level. [On Saudi Arabia] We must deepen this relationship. We do not agree on every file, but we can expand cooperation within the framework of the good agreement reached. It provides a basis for practical work together I certainly prefer that we move toward solving all regional files through talks with countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt. I do not believe there are major differences, only disagreements over certain mechanisms and points of view. The solution lies in dialogue. They are our friends and brothers, as are all Islamic countries, and I see this as useful. [Regarding an Israeli terrorist attack against him during the 12-day war] Yes, it is true. I was threatened with death on the first day of the battle, over the phone and through Mossad. Of course, I responded to them in the manner they deserved. He [Ayatollah Sayyed Khamenei] overturned the balance in the American–Israeli war. On the first day, they assassinated a large number of our commanders, but within hours, he replaced them, which was an extremely important move. He addressed the Iranian people, explained the nature of the confrontation, and conveyed calm with strength, changing the equation. When the Americans shamelessly said “You must surrender”, he responded forcefully, “We will not surrender and we will confront you with strength”. Yes, he was managing from the operations room, consulted on many matters, and gave directions. He had complete control of the situation. This proved the capabilities of our armed forces, even if the entire leadership were assassinated, others could step in without disruption. That same night, missiles were launched from the Islamic Republic toward Israel, despite all our air-defense challenges. This was unmatched courage. Not a day or night passes without me remembering the martyred Sayyed [Hassan Nasrallah]. He was a truly great man, a one-of-a-kind figure who will never be repeated. It is a source of pride for me to meet his friends here. I believe Hezbollah is a source of honor for the world, and his name is fixed in history. After my meeting with Speaker Nabih Berri, I told them: you are mixing up the enemy and the friend. The Lebanese people and Arab states must respect the resistance and not target it. [Asked if he has full confidence in Hezbollah’s endurance] Yes, one hundred percent. Even in my previous visit, I said this spirit we know and see will not die. They are alive, and each one is worth a thousand men. They cannot be eliminated easily. Their base adapts to events and realities, but they will continue and bear fruit for the Islamic world.

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday, Friday 15th August 2025, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a speech during a ceremony in Baalbek marking the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen Short News and from this Al Mayadeen article (all emphasis mine):

Today we build our lives, our future, and our generations on the principle that every land and every era is [devoted] for victory, giving, sacrifice, and achieving great goals. Let us join forces to build this country; it cannot be constructed by one component in isolation. We must stand together and live with dignity, or Lebanon will not endure if you choose to stand in opposition. Either Lebanon endures and we stand together, or all is lost; and it will be all on you. Our victory in July 2006 represented a triumph of will and resistance, marking a defeat for Israel and halting its occupation and settlement ambitions. The 2006 victory served as a deterrent to Israel for 17 years. We extend our gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support in funding, arms, and political stances, as well as for the martyrs it has offered. Palestine will remain the guiding compass, and the genocide will not deter the Palestinian people from pursuing resistance. Palestine will prevail thanks to all these sacrifices, as its people are the rightful owners of the land, the cause, the will, the blood, and the sacrifices. Lebanese sovereignty cannot be discussed unless accompanied by the resistance that liberated the land. The resistance helped the state take control in southern Lebanon, and for the past eight months, it has been under attack, yet we have remained patient. The Lebanese government’s 5th August [2025] decision strips Lebanon of its defensive weapons while under aggression, facilitating the killing of resistance fighters and civilians. The government is serving the Israeli project, knowingly or not. If you feel helpless, let us face the enemy ourselves. We don’t need you to engage. [The government’s duty] is not to surrender the country to the enemy or to unchecked American hegemony. How can you, as a government, facilitate the killing of your own citizens? Have you heard of Netanyahu’s plan to establish a Greater Israel? What can you say about this? What are you doing about it? We have repeatedly called for stopping the aggression and removing Israel from Lebanon and vowed full cooperation during discussions on national and strategic security. The government made a dangerous decision, violating the principle of coexistence and placing the country in the face of a very serious crisis. The government is executing the American-Israeli directive to end the Resistance, even if it leads to civil war and internal strife. The Resistance drew its legitimacy from the blood of the martyrs, not from your [Lebanese government's] approval. Do not drag the Lebanese army into internal strife or stain its honourable record; its leadership does not wish to go down this path. The Resistance will not surrender its weapons, and with the aggression ongoing, we are prepared to fight a Karbala-like battle if necessary, and we will surely come out victorious. We have repeatedly said, stop the aggression and remove Israel from Lebanon, and you have our full cooperation during discussions on national and strategic security. The vast majority of Lebanese stand behind the Resistance and its enduring mission. True sovereignty exists only when it is fortified by the resistance that liberated our land. The Lebanese government bears full responsibility for any internal strife and for neglecting its duty to defend Lebanon. We extend our condolences to the martyrs of the Lebanese army who fell in Zibqin; they are martyrs of duty and truth, and martyrs of the resistance, the army, and the homeland.

In summary, it looks like Hezbollah is ready to take up arms again and fight a civil war rather than submitting to the (Anglo-)Zionists. After all, as previously reported here, Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Loyalty to the Resistance, said that they are even ready to fight to “death rather than handing over the weapons”!

I will conclude this article with the following video released yesterday by the Hezbollah Military Media, featuring past statements by the late Hezbollah Secretaty-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and excerpts of Sheikh Naim Qassem’s latest speech:

The puppets in the Lebanese government (President Joseph Aoun on top) and their Anglo-Zionist masters have been warned!

