Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R - archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

The last few days have been relatively quiet in Iran, since the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, called off further strikes on Iran. There is an eerie silence in Iran, which is likely the prelude to a even more sinister bang that may follow soon. If we review what has been said and reported over the past few days, the following options are probably being considered by Trump, his advisors, generals and the neo-cons (in decreasing order of probability, from high to low):

New heavy strikes (conventional or even nuclear!) on Iran’s nuclear facilities and, in particular, on its most deeply fortified underground nuclear site, called “Pickaxe Mountain”, near Natanz - Trump himself mentioned this option a couple of weeks ago (see here). Ground invasion of Iran or one of its islands in the Strait of Hormuz - there have been plenty of rumours and reports about it, but it has never materialized: if the Outlaw US Empire attempted to put boots on the ground in Iran, it would be a bloodbath staining Trump’s legacy for ever (you have probably read many analyses about it, so I will not spend too much about it); it could opt for proxies, such as the Kurds, but they are regularly hammered by Iran in Iraqi Kurdistan to pre-empt such an option! Combination of riots and carpet bombing - USrael tried these separately: the former between the end of last year (2025) and the beginning of this year (2026), the latter with the so-called Ramadan or 40-Day War earlier this year, both resulting in no change of the Iranian government, actually they brought the Iranians together and to rally around their leaders; it is very unlikely that a combination may be more successful, plus Iran is constantly eliminating terrorists and spies and has strengthened its defenses. Further economic sanctions - these have not worked for decades on Iran and they are not working on Russia either, hence unlikely to succeed and to be pursued. Further negotiations - only as the usual evil ploy to buy time and regroup, surely not genuine talks (and, in any case, Iran has become aware of USraeli tricks and will not let its guard down). Declaration of “victory” and withdrawal from the region - very unlikely!

Now, let’s analyse the most likely option, i.e. #1. As mentioned here, “Pickaxe Mountain” is located more than 100 metres underground, beneath a mountain made of pure granite, one of the hardest rocks on Earth; it is several times deeper and more hardened than Fordow, which itself was only marginally damaged at the end of the 12-Day War (see here). This means that, in case USrael decides to go for this option, most likely either Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) or Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) will use nuclear weapons! I know it sounds crazy, but let’s not forget that it was the Outlaw US Empire that first used atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki (Japan) at the end of World War 2… and that people in power have no qualms, considering all the death and destruction they have already caused in the Middle East (Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, etc.) and beyond!

Going into the news, yesterday (Monday 27th July 2026) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew in Washington D.C. to meet his partner in crime Donald Trump and, before his departure said that they will discuss…

all the issues on the agenda, foremost among them Iran. Our goal is to protect our security and expand the circle of peace around us.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which reminds us that their last in-person meeting was in February 2026, just before the start of the Ramadan War… and, if I remember correctly, it was the same also last year before the 12-Day War! You see my concern now? It is very likely that the two criminals are meeting in person to discuss and iron out the details of the next war plan! Even former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is concerned, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

I think all of President Trump's most ardent non-“Israel First” supporters are furious. [Netanyahu] has had twice as many visits to the White House in 18 months as Churchill had in all of World War 2 — with every one of them a disaster for America First.

Similarly, the executive director of The American Conservative, Curt Mills, described the meeting as “DEFCON 1”, adding:

Netanyahu is going to argue for the essential logic of escalation.

Ukrainian "expired" President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) with US President Donald Trump - from Middle East Spectator (MES).

Interestingly, today (Tuesday 28th July 2026) Trump reportedly held two separate meetings with Ukrainian “expired” President Volodymyr Zelensky first and then with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator (MES). Not much has transpired from the two meetings at the time of publication, however I wonder if they actually met all together in secret to discuss how the Axis of Evil (i.e. the USrael and its EU/NATO vassal States + Ukraine) can defeat the Axis of Resistance (Iran, Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, etc. + Russia and China)!

In the meantime, polls keep coming saying that most Americans do not support the war on Iran, with only 40% backing it (see Al Mayadeen), while oil prices are artificially driven down (see Al Mayadeen), despite the Yemeni strikes on Saudi oil facilities (see my previous article), and while the US Department of War tries to hide the real number of casualties in the Middle East, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported on the Pentagon messing up with numbers and reducing the count of American service members killed in the conflict from 18 to 14.

On the other hand, last weekend IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi claimed more than 200 US fatalities and a larger number of wounded (see here), while Iran's Minister of Health and Medical Education announced a total death toll of 60 Iranian martyrs and 670 wounded in US attacks over the last 10-12 days, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi (L), Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (C) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from IRNA.

Meanwhile, last night Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi and with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to discuss he latest bilateral and regional developments (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr). Not much has been reported, but I wonder if Saudi Arabia asked Iran to keep the Houthis under control after the latest drone strikes on Saudi Aramco oil facilities! After all, Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (a.k.a. MbZ) has sent three of his brothers (Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and National Security Adviser Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan) to Iran to de-escalate tensions with the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to a Financial Times report (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead).

The Iranian Ambassador to Moscow (Russia) Kazem Jalali commented on recent talks with Oman saying (source: Mehr):

Iran and Oman are holding negotiations on this issue. As the Iranian authorities and Foreign Ministry have noted, we and Oman are making decisions regarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the regime governing the passage of ships through it. Compensation for services related to passage [through the strait] and their cost are the subject of our negotiations. An appropriate decision on these issues will be made in the future.

Iran’s Ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli (L), Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref (C) and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Khazem Gharibabadi (R) - from IRNA and Al Mayadeen.

At a press conference today Iran’s Ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli commented on the role of China in establishing security and fostering regional and international peace as well as on Iran’s stance towards war and negotiations (sources: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

China has consistently advocated for negotiations, reducing tensions, and strengthening collective security, strategic development, and cooperation in the Persian Gulf region. We believe that China can play both a direct and an indirect role in establishing peace, security, and cooperative efforts in the region. As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China maintains strong relations with countries in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, including Iran. It also has effective cooperation with other countries in West Asia. Therefore, China can leverage its constructive influence to help establish regional peace and security. China has made significant contributions to strengthening and supporting regional peace, both in the Security Council and at the regional level, and we appreciate these efforts. We have consistently emphasized that, in addition to our willingness to defend ourselves, we are also prepared to negotiate. However, due to the United States’ lack of commitment to the Memorandum of Understanding [the Islamabad MoU] and its failure to uphold its commitments, Iran has no confidence in the American side. First, we believe in ending the war and ceasing threats. Second, we advocate for mutual respect. Third, we insist on adherence to commitments. However, we do not trust the Americans in any of these areas because we have had bitter experiences in this regard, especially over the past year. We are open to negotiations and diplomacy, but it must be independent, effective, and conducted under fair conditions—without the presence of threats, pressure, military forces, or bombings. If US aggressions continue, we will defend ourselves once again. I must point out that Iran has not yet utilized its full defensive capabilities. The UN and influential countries in international affairs must take serious action to halt these aggressions.

Similarly, speaking at a ceremony in Tehran earlier today, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated (source: IRNA):

We are not seeking war or confrontation. We want to resolve problems and issues through dialogue, but if a war is imposed on us, we will defend ourselves very well. Yes, there are costs, and that is natural, but the people should not be intimidated by sanctions or blockades. All such measures will ultimately backfire on those who impose them.

…whereas tonight, in an interview on Iranian television, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, revealed that the Outlaw US Empire had contacted Oman requesting dialogue with Tehran and saying that it would stop strikes on Iran. He also commented on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf saying (sources: Al Mayadeen, Mehr and MES):

We do not recognize the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz for even a single hour. If Iran doesn’t gain control over the Strait of Hormuz, if the situation in the Strait returns to how it was before—our victory in the war will not be complete. The maritime blockade cannot force Iran into negotiations.

Spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ Ebrahim Zolfaqari (L), Iranian Caretaker Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Seyed Majid Ebn-al-Reza (C) and IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani (R) - from IRNA, Mehr and Al Mayadeen.

By the way, earlier today, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned the Outlaw US Empire against using frozen assets, as it would trigger a transit ban in the Strait of Hormuz to all countries accepting them (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The US President, following aggressive actions and ongoing attempts to destabilize the region, has announced plans to pay compensation—from Iran’s frozen assets—for vessels damaged during the imposed war against Islamic Iran due to US military-induced insecurity and violations from navigating illegal, unsafe southern routes of the Strait of Hormuz. While warning the criminal US President regarding the consequences of this illegal act, we notify all companies and countries accepting Trump’s proposal to utilize Iran’s frozen assets under this pretense: from now on, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not grant passage through the Strait of Hormuz to any of their vessels.

Iranian Caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Seyed Majid Ebn-al-Reza was quoted by Mehr as saying:

Developing air defense and naval defense capabilities is one of the strategic priorities of the Ministry of Defense. We must fight above the technological edge and always move one step ahead of the enemy. Every problem identified on the battlefield must be transformed into a technological solution, operational product, and defense capability in the shortest possible time. Those who thought that the Islamic Republic of Iran's defense industry would stop moving by targeting strategic defense centers are facing a completely different reality today. Production lines (factories) are more active than before, technologies are more advanced, and the will of Iranian experts and scientists to build the country's defense future has become stronger.

…while IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani urged the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to end the blockade on Yemen (source: Al Mayadeen):

Attempting to save oppressed Gaza is a matter of honor, not continuing the blockade against the oppressed Yemeni people.

It is also worth reporting that earlier today Ahmad Heydarian, Iran’s Consul General in Astrakhan (Russia), announced that Iran is pursuing legal action against Ukraine over the drone attack on the Iranian commercial vessel “Anna” in the Caspian Sea that killed 23-year-old sailor Nima Moradi (source: IRNA). What is interesting is that, while yesterday Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha posted an aggressive tweet against Iran…

…today, after Zelensky’s meeting with Trump at the White House, first Sybiha called Araghchi (source: Mehr) and then he posted another much softer tweet than the one posted yesterday, even apologizing for the “incident”, but still lashing at Russia:

…while Araghchi accepted the apology, backpedalling on escalation, but not on compensation for the losses (see also Al Mayadeen):

News and updates from Iraq and Lebanon

Moving briefly to Iraq, its National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi announced the arrest of a small group of terrorists affiliated with Ukraine, as per Mehr (1 and 2):

We have disbanded a number of groups that carried out attacks inside Iraqi territory, and targeted several State facilities. During interrogations, they confessed to affiliation with Ukraine. They targeted some Iraqi government facilities with bombing.

Moving briefly to Lebanon, Little Satan has continued its attacks across southern Lebanon, despite the US-backed framework agreement, with blasts reported in Markaba, al-Qantara, Taybeh, Kfar Tebnit, Haddatha, al-Tiri, Taloussa, Aitaroun's outskirts, and areas between Majdal Zoun and al-Mansouri, as while Shebaa was shelled and farmland and houses were set on fire in Qantara and Beit Yahoun, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on UN rights chief Volker Türk urging Israel to end the occupation of southern Lebanon and withdraw from it.

Meanwhile, the US State Department announced a new round of negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese governments: these will be held in Rome (Italy) on 4-6 August 2026 to discuss the so-called “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon and border issues, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

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News and updates from Yemen and KSA

NASA firemap of blending and grease plany in Yanbu (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Saudi Arabia, satellite imagery confirmed extensive damage at Saudi Aramco’s oil infrastructure at Yanbu (Saudi Arabia), on the Red Sea coast, following Yemeni strikes last weekend, as per Al Mayadeen, MES and Fotros Resistance:

Houthi’s drone attacks and the subsequent damage also forced Saudi Aramco to shut down the oil refinery in Jazan, which processes 400,000 barrels per day, until Saturday 15th August 2026, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Foreign Minister warned the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and all the other enemies that new violations of Yemeni airspace will not be tolerated and will be met with response (source: Saba):

We affirm to everyone in the region and the world that Yemen will not accept such violations and will act in a manner that preserves the country's sovereignty.

Ansar Allah Political Bureau members Dhayfallah Al-Shami (top left), Mohammed al-Bukhaiti (top right) and Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi (bottom left) and YAF spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree (bottom right) - from Al Mayadeen and Mehr.

Similarly, Ansar Allah Political Bureau member Dhayfallah Al-Shami told Al Maydaeen that Yemen is ready to go “as far as necessary” to break the Saudi blockade on his country, adding (see also IRNA):

All options are open before us. We will seize our rights, whether through peace or war. There are no negotiations in the world that can return Yemen to the situation before the Saudi aggression against Sanaa International Airport.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, added (source: Mehr):

Any violation of Yemen’s sovereignty will not exempt Saudi Arabia from punishment.

…whereas Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, another member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, was quoted by Tasnim as saying:

The bombing of Yemen and its siege by the American-Saudi aggressors over the years has not prevented our nation and forces from defending and advancing. The longer the battle lasts, the more our developed power and capability will increase, and God willing, we will not promise the enemies anything other than a humiliating defeat.

And earlier tonight Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), announced a military operation targeting the Saudi oil tanker NCC GHAZAL for violating the Yemeni naval blockade on KSA, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Tasnim:

Trump A Puppet of Bibi - from Tasnim .

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Trump’s threat on Pickaxe mountain - need for nuclear weapons - see my previous article and also: