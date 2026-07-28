GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
18mEdited

fyi (not fully vetted):

https://x.com/DropSiteNews/status/2082233495414251855

BREAKING: Iran has launched ballistic missiles toward a US base in Jordan

https://x.com/MintPressNews/status/2082237088737477012?s=20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMERsspXn1s

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