GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samuel Abraham's avatar
Samuel Abraham
32m

Brilliant exposition of the state of western and eurasian diplomacy. Genius and a nice turn of words indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Ismaele and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture