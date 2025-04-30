Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both from Comidad.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis and footnotes mine in both).

The first one was published on Thursday 17th April 2025.

THE REAL GEOPOLITICS IS THE TAX EVASION OF THE RICH

Many of the tax cuts enacted by Trump in December 2017 in favour of corporations and the wealthy are due to expire in 2025, so it is a matter of months. Last year, the Congressional Budget Office, i.e. the institutional body of the US Congress for budget estimates, quantified the amount needed to maintain the tax cuts for the future at four hundred billion dollars per year. Extending the tax cuts for the rich to the entire next decade would cost four trillion dollars. Trump's tax cuts, like those of Bush junior, were not covered by new revenues, i.e. they were made out of debt. To be able to satisfy the donors who financed his campaign, Trump therefore needs to sell four hundred billion Treasury bonds per year. According to the party game, the Democrats have always demonised Trump, endorsing the myth of the supposed populist and isolationist, but have been careful not to correct his fiscal policy.

Since the rich don't miss out on anything, the four trillion dollars would not even be enough, since, in addition to the tax cuts, federal and state subsidies to corporations have to be calculated. The total of these subsidies in the US exceeds one hundred and twenty billion dollars a year, but surely the figure is underestimated. Taking a peek at the list of welfare miracle workers for the rich reveals not only the usual well known such as Boeing and Tesla, but also foreign multinationals operating in the US, such as Volkswagen. It is not just about supporting industry, since the recipients of welfare money for the rich include Amazon and Disney, and even banks like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. Corporations pay less and less tax; instead, it is corporations that tax governments.

Faced with such a financial chasm to fill, Trump's nervousness and awkwardness are understandable, given that a powerful man's priority is not to be let down by those who put him in power. The Democrats are equally clumsy, since they cannot touch donor privileges in order to return to the White House. In an integral lobbying regime such as that in the US, there is little room left for strategic and geopolitical considerations, so the actual activity of the government and the self-styled opposition consists of doing public relations and, above all, making debts in order to maintain and expand the lobbies' privileges.





It is not only about tax cuts but also about fostering tax avoidance through legal tricks such as the non-profit, which is a tax haven theoretically granted to “charitable” activities, however [in reality] it is about benefiting oneself. Trump's biggest electoral supporter is in fact AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) [see here]; therefore, paraphrasing Al Capone's character from Brian De Palma's film [“The Untouchables”], one could say that Trump is a lot of talk and a badge of AIPAC. This super-lobby can carry out its work in support of Israel under tax-exempt conditions, thanks to the legal definition of a non-profit organisation. Tax immunity was also granted to AIPAC's ancestor , the American Zionist Council organisation. Thanks to the non-profit status, contributions made by individuals to AIPAC can be deducted by donors from their tax returns.

AIPAC is an organisation that specialises in collecting funds and channelling them to a foreign country for the express purpose of supporting the policies of its governments. This involves not only legalised tax evasion, but also legalised money laundering, since, once the money arrives in Israel, it is impossible to trace its path. Nothing prevents part of any profits made by investing those funds from returning to the disinterested donors. When a state grants the legal status of non-profit to organisations operating abroad and in the service of foreign governments, it is abdicating its sovereignty in both the fiscal and criminal spheres; but it can always tell us that it is doing so for the holy cause of fighting anti-Semitism. Ultimately, it is the lobbies that are the real political players, not the states. What is interesting is that this legalised illegality is not only not curbed but becomes a winning model. In Europe, an ad hoc Zionist lobby operates, the Transatlantic Institute of the Jewish American Committee, which Report [an investigative journalism program on Italian TV] also reported on a few months ago. Once again, this is lobbying that makes use of an attractive tax immunity that turns everyone into an admirer of Zionism.

There is indeed a kind of eagerness to make pilgrimages to the Holy Land. We see another non-profit corporation, Leonardo SpA's Med-Or, chaired by the revolutionary bearer Marco Minniti [former Italian Minister of the Interior - mind the revolving doors!], establishing special ties with Israel and taking the whole string of large publicly-owned companies with it. It could be said that today Italy's foreign policy (but not only Italy's) is in the hands of non-profit organisations, i.e. legalised criminal syndicates aimed at tax evasion and money laundering. All this has been formalised and made official since, during the Draghi government, the Foreign Ministry had put the terms of the relationship with Med-Or in black and white, electing this foundation as the muse of Italy's foreign policy. Obviously nothing has changed with the current government, because governments pass and lobbies remain.

The second article that follows was published on Thursday 24th April 2025.

AMATEUR IMPERIALISMS

The Kremlin was at pains to point out that the meeting in St. Petersburg on 11th April [2025] between Putin and the American mediator Witkoff did not discuss the Iran dossier. There is therefore enough to assume that the truth is the opposite. After all, there would be nothing strange if Trump and Witkoff cultivated the dream in the drawer of pleasing AIPAC but without taking on the terrible unknowns of a war in the Persian Gulf. It would involve Iran giving up its missile and nuclear capabilities, thus exposing itself helplessly to bombing by Israel, and entrusting its security entirely to a “guarantor”, which would have to be Putin. Incidentally, it would be the same Putin who has never granted the Syrians the use of Russian-made anti-aircraft guns against Israeli attacks.

The outline of the agreement desired by Washington should trace the 2013 agreement between Obama and Putin on the dismantling of the Syrian chemical arsenal. Obama had no desire to intervene militarily in Syria, but unfortunately had recklessly imposed on Assad the red line of not using chemical weapons in the conflict with Sunni militias trying to topple the regime. With such a naïve statement, it was almost inevitable that a “false flag” would come along with which to accuse Assad of crossing the red line.

On the other hand, Iran should already know that as a “guarantor” Putin is only able to offer one guarantee, namely that sooner or later he will stand you up, exactly as he did last year [2024] with Assad and before that with Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi. In desert warfare, chemical artillery shells are effective in blocking enemy advances. In December last year, Syrian government troops found themselves for the first time in serious technical inferiority in the face of Turkish-made drone attacks and, no longer having chemical projectiles at their disposal, they had to rely entirely on Russian air support, which seemed “guaranteed” from 2015 and which instead failed.

The unreliability shown by Russia as a “guarantor” and “ally” is not only due to subjective reasons, but also to objective ones, in the sense that there are no longer material conditions for the great powers to secure precise zones of influence in which to assert their will. Russia's step backwards in Syria immediately triggered a condominium dispute between Israel and Turkey, which find themselves neighbours for the first time. For decades, Erdogan has been uttering empty talk against the massacres carried out by Israel, while now Zionist expansionism comes to directly step on his toes. If he reacted, Erdogan would be on a collision course with the US; if he did not react, he would prove weak and vulnerable to his domestic opponents. Perhaps the doubt is dawning on Erdogan that he has bitten off more than he can chew.

Putin and his associates, with their Russian shopkeeper's policy, perhaps thought they were biting off more than they could chew; in reality, it was a gamble even to bet on the gas pipeline trade strategy in territories militarily occupied by the US, such as Germany. It was therefore a foregone conclusion that NATO propaganda subverted the evidence and passed off the shopkeeper Putin as a new Hitler or a new Genghis Khan. Like good shopkeepers, Moscow's leaders continue to sell allies too easily on the basis that it costs them too much to support them; but the blanket is short, and not taking risks often increases them. Iran borders Russia, and while in Ukraine Putin & co. are still plugging the breach in the west, now with their ambiguity in the face of Zionist and US threats against Tehran, they risk an even wider breach in the south.

All powers tend to be imperialist, but establishing an area of influence entails a level of military and economic superiority that seems to be beyond anyone's reach. The insecurity of their means makes them increasingly unreliable and unpredictable. While Putin sells out his allies, Trump uselessly humiliates them. What makes Trump's sorties on Greenland, Canada and Panama ridiculous and unrealistic is that these territories have already been part of the US colonial garden for several decades and show no intention of leaving it. Trump's apologists get carried away with bombastic statements against Chinese encroachment and fail to see that the problem lies in the inability of the US to invest in those countries and take charge of their infrastructure; indeed, the US has shown that it is no longer able to even maintain its own infrastructure, as the power grid, roads, bridges, railways, and ports are all in a state of serious obsolescence. China began to enter Panama and Greenland with its own investments because there was a vacuum to be filled. If Trump formally annexed those countries, he would have to deal with the administrative costs of running them and thus would only further highlight America's inability to bear the costs of annexation.

But the greatest specialists of uncovered cheques are to be found on this side of the Atlantic [i.e. Europe]. In 2011, with the aggression against Libya, we saw a revival of Franco-British imperialism, which seemed buried after the 1956 Suez debacle. A few days after the attack, Sarkozy and Cameron ran out of ammunition and had to turn to Obama, who in an interview a few years later complained that he had been cheated, as the French and British had made him believe that they were capable of bearing the risks and burdens of the post-Gaddafi era; of course, it was all a bunch of baloney. On 11th September 2012 in Benghazi, an Islamic militia attacked the US consulate, killing Ambassador Christopher Stevens, and also prompting the US to dislodge. As nature abhors a vacuum, today Libya is allotted by two colonialisms with dried figs [sic], the Turkish and the Russian.

With the same wishful thinking and the same waffling as in 2011, today the Franco-British would even like to launch a new imperialist string against Russia, in a kind of amateur re-enactment of the Crimean War of 1853-1856. In the grotesque, there are even more grotesque implications, such as the following of followers that France's and the UK's chivalrous-imperialism has gained among journalists and academics of the “progressive area” since the attack on Libya. In 2011 against Gaddafi, as now against Putin, one of the most enthusiastic in joining the French-British entourage is Aldo Giannuli. In fact, the professor always re-presents the same communicative scheme, with countless distinctions and intricate dialectical contortions, the obvious result of which, however, is very simple; that is, that when it comes to eliminating the “dictator” of the moment, the Holy West is allowed anything.