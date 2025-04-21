What follows is my English translation of an article by Alessandro Fanetti, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 14th March 2025.

(All formatting original).

Jean Claude Martini, Official Delegate of the Association of Friendship and Solidarity Italy - Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea), delves into the real situation experienced at those latitudes.

An area that is often in the “mainstream limelight” only for geopolitical “issues”, almost all the time proposed to the eyes of the public in a mixture of mockery and collective fear.

A country that is, however, part of a land with a history and civilisation dating back thousands of years, set in a peninsula divided in two by the post-World War II era (with the borders “fixed” by the 1950-53 war): communist north and capitalist south.

1) Tell us about the Association and what it represents, primarily for the promotion of dialogue and mutual understanding?

“The Italy-Democratic People's Republic of Korea Friendship and Solidarity Association was established in 2003 as the Italian section of the Korean Friendship Association, founded in 2000 (the same year in which Italy, first in the G7, opened diplomatic relations with Pyongyang) by Alejandro Cao de Benós and Dermot Hudson and currently based in Tarragona, Spain. It is an association officially recognised by the government of the DPRK and its aim is to promote understanding of the Korean reality through initiatives such as conferences, exhibitions, events and other more political forms such as garrisons, communiqués, etc. To date, ours is the only source of direct news from the People's Republic of Korea, regularly and systematically translated into Italian, without cut-and-paste or interpretations of any kind. We have channels on Facebook and YouTube, but also on VKontakte, and an affiliated channel and page on Telegram (Pyongyang International) and Dzen (Korea Speaks Italian) respectively”.

2) What is the Juche? Is it correct to say that it is the backbone of Korean development?

“Basically, yes. The ideas of Juche originated during the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle under President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994), the founder of People's Korea. The occasion on which they were born was during the guerrilla conference held in Kalun, a very small town in Manchuria, between 30th June and 2nd July 1930. They were initially born as an application of Marxism-Leninism to the concrete reality of the Korean revolution, based on the principle of knowing Korea and conducting the revolution from the specific conditions of Korea, and not from pre-established formulas and theories. It was only in 1955, however, that they were synthesised into a solid and definite doctrinal corpus: Kim Il Sung spoke of them for the first time, at least as far as we know in the West, in his speech ‘On the Elimination of Dogmatism and Formalism and the Establishment of the Juche in Ideological Work’. In the mid-1970s his future successor and son Kim Jong Il (1942-2011) set out to further synthesise Kim Il Sung's revolutionary ideas into a general and all-encompassing doctrine to which he gave the name ‘Kimilsungism’. This, in his intention, was to begin to take shape as an autonomous doctrine and an overcoming of the ideological, historical and theoretical limits of Marxism-Leninism and dialectical and historical materialism; with this, however, without denying its foundations, conception and method but rather exalting its merits and defending them from the revisionist and dogmatic currents that divided the communist movement in the 1960s. In fact, the Party of Labour of Korea was the first to reject Khrushchev's theses such as peaceful competition, the ‘revival of imperialism’ and destalinisation, safeguarding revolutionary principles even in the turbulent 1980s and 1990s. In this regard, Kim Jong Il published many works, including ‘The Historical Teachings of the Construction of Socialism and the General Line of Our Party’, ‘The Slanders Against Socialism are Unacceptable’ and ‘Socialism is a Science’, all of which are available in Italian on the internet and collected by Pyongyang Foreign Language Editions in a collection entitled ‘For the Triumph of the Socialist Cause’ (1999). We can say that Kim Jong Il's theoretical work was brought to completion shortly after his death, in 2012, by the current Secretary General of the Party, Kim Jong Un, when he declared in his speech: Let us victoriously bring to completion the revolutionary cause of the Juche, honouring Comrade Kim Jong Il as the eternal General Secretary of our Party, ‘Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism’ as the only ruling theory of the Party of Labour of Korea”.

3) What are the most significant policies promoted by the current ruling class under the leadership of President Kim Jong Un to improve people's living conditions?

“Since assuming supreme command of state affairs at the end of 2011, President Kim Jong Un has advanced a series of lines and strategies that today go by the name of ‘People's Primacy Policy’. The 8th Congress of the Party of Labour of Korea, held in January 2021, the last to date (the 9th will be held this year [2025], according to the Statute), advanced the three watchwords: ‘deification of the people’, ‘unanimous unity’ and ‘self-confidence’. As early as 2012, however, numerous residential quarters for teachers, scientists, workers and deserving labourers began to spring up all over the DPRK, starting with Pyongyang, the capital; every year, infrastructures were built, both educational, such as the Museum of the Victorious Liberation War of the Homeland, and recreational and cultural, such as the Central Pyongyang Zoo. This trend was significantly accelerated last year [2024] when the 20×10 Regional Development Policy was proposed at the 10th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly on 15th January [2024], then elaborated on a week later at the 19th enlarged session of the 8th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau. It is so called because it aims to develop regional economies through the construction of local industry factories, recreational complexes and grain management stations in 20 cities and prefectures every year for the next 10 years. Already having completed the plans and tasks for the first year, the projects for the second have begun, with a view to tackling what historically has always been a contradiction that every socialist system has had to deal with, namely that between town and country and between centre and periphery. With an audacious and even self-critical spirit, which has produced analyses of errors dating back as far as the 1970s and 1980s (with all due respect to those who assert the existence of ‘untouchables’, ‘uncritical’ and ‘divine cults of leaders’), Kim Jong Un has directed the work to address these errors, shortcomings and contradictions openly and directly. Practice has shown that this is a far more effective method than pretending that everything is fine and then having the problems ‘explode in your hands’, as has unfortunately happened in so many countries, even non-socialist ones, and even in very recent times”.

4) What are the guidelines of Pyongyang's foreign policy?

“The DPRK's foreign policy is based on the principles of independence, mutual respect, non-interference and mutual benefit. Pyongyang is willing to establish and develop diplomatic relations with all countries willing to do so, while respecting each other's differences and social systems. It also promotes a common anti-imperialist line and unity among independent and sovereign countries as well as among socialist ones: already on 5th October 1966, in his speech ‘The present situation and the tasks of our Party’, President Kim Il Sung indicated three fundamental points on which to build the unity of the then Communist movement: opposition to imperialism, support for national liberation movements and non-interference in internal affairs. This is the line still followed today by the Korean Labour Party and the DPRK government. In fact, it is the only socialist country to openly and officially support the special Russian military operation in Ukraine, even with military means, but not with men, contrary to what has been repeatedly reported in the western press, and among the most consistent and intransigent supporters of the Palestinian cause (the DPRK, unlike other socialist countries, has never recognised the ‘State of Israel’ and a Palestinian embassy operates in Pyongyang). It also supports the People's Republic of China in its defence and assertion of territorial integrity rights with regard to Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan; two divisions of the Korean People's Army, following in the tradition of the valiant pilots who took part in the Yom Kippur War in 1973 alongside the Egyptians, fought ten years ago in Syria on the side of the legitimate government in Damascus. In January 2024, I also spoke about the leading role that Korean engineers played in the development of various African countries and in their struggle for liberation from the colonial yoke”.

5) What can the Korean experience teach the world?

“Unlike the elaborations of the other parties in power in the remaining socialist countries today, and without in any way detracting from their validity in their respective contexts, Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism has a universal scope since, as Kim Jong Un wrote in 2012, anyone who aspires to independence can make it their own. Indeed, it hinges, in the sphere of revolution and the building of the new society, on independence in politics, self-sufficiency in economics, and autonomy in national defence. Korean communists have thoroughly analysed and learnt the lessons of both the Soviet Union and other socialist countries, as well as those that have fallen victim to imperialist aggression more recently (Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria): the summary drawn is that, while obviously not denying the importance of cooperation and trade, without having independent politics, a self-sufficient economy and an autonomous national defence it is impossible to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of one's own country, and the life and security of one's own people. One must not rely on superpowers, blindly imitate others, or be limited by pre-established theses, formulas and theories, but rely on the creative force of the popular masses, of man as a social being potentially endowed with independence, creativity and conscience, attributes that can only be practically followed up in a collective context. This is the first and fundamental lesson they have learnt from their decades of revolutionary experience and which, in the light of recent events in the Middle East, finds even more concrete confirmation in how much more bitter they are for not having assimilated it, the other states and peoples, sooner”.

