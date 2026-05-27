Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian.

The first one is an article published on Comidad.org on Thursday 21st May 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

THE REAL THREAT COMES FROM NON-PROFIT ORGANISATIONS

The very recent “fantavirus” [sic - a pun of hantavirus] case demonstrates that there is a great thirst for “normality” – that is, for those fake health emergencies that feed on themselves through the feedback loop between media scaremongering and the movement of money. It is no coincidence that the stock exchanges and the media (the first “newspapers”) emerged and developed practically hand in hand during the 17th century, based on the mechanism whereby the stock market is manipulated by manipulating information, and vice versa. A further variable is “philanthropic” capitalism, that is, the capitalism of “non-profit” foundations, such as the Rockefeller Foundation, which now play a decisive role in shaping health policy. This creates an explosive combination of pharmaceutical corporations’ stock market profits and the possibility of tax evasion thanks to the tax exemptions that legislation grants to non-profit organisations.

Moreover, rulings by the US Supreme Court have repeatedly confirmed that monetary donations are protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression and speech. As Eduardo Scarpetta also said: money is the voice of man. According to Supreme Court case law, donations can even benefit from the protection of anonymity. This entails not only the possibility of tax evasion, but even money laundering; and all of it legally.

Money does not need to plan, organise or conspire, for it is like the Pied Piper of Hamelin: all it has to do is play its tune and move on to enchant people and lead them along. At this point, it should come as no surprise that private foundations have become players in foreign policy driven by business interests. Last week, the president of the Heritage Foundation visited our [i.e. Italian] Minister for Economic Development to promote “scientific, cultural, technological, economic and productive collaboration”, i.e. business; which might seem contradictory for a “non-profit” organisation. It is not at all, as foundations acknowledge that they are lobbies with the aim of influencing politics and public spending. Compared to political parties, however, foundations have the advantage of being able to mobilise and launder tax-free money with complete ease and without the risk of incurring legal sanctions. The politician who takes a bribe on public contracts retains a certain prominent role; whereas with the donation system, politics becomes, by law, a transmission belt for lobbying.

It is a pity that at a time when there is so much nostalgia for fabricated crises, a real crisis is looming due to the aggression by the US and Israel against Iran. The Strait of Hormuz is, in fact, a route not only for oil and gas, but also for other essential raw materials; therefore, with every hour that passes, the risk of an economic recession and a global famine increases. On the other hand, real emergencies can be caused by fictitious ones, and once again the “non-profit” sector is involved.

The Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD) is a non-profit “think tank” that claims to be non-partisan and specialises in foreign policy and security issues. This “specialisation” of non-profit think tanks such as the FDD consists of inventing enemies and promoting wars and arms contracts. While peace comes at no cost and is therefore of no interest to lobbyists, war, on the other hand, brings a flow of public money; and the beauty of it is that being a warmonger is rewarded with tax exemptions and the opportunity to evade money laundering regulations. In short, if you join the crusade, you’ll earn yourself a place in tax heaven. The FDD claims not to accept donations from foreign governments; however, under Supreme Court rulings, donations are anonymous and cannot be traced. The FDD is a neoconservative think tank, but it frequently collaborates with the Heritage Foundation, which is inspired by traditional conservatism. In recent decades, neoconservative think tanks such as the FDD have been instrumental in creating the myth of the Iranian nuclear threat, and from the outset have lobbied against Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear deal (the JCPOA), ultimately persuading Trump to withdraw from the agreement in 2018.

The FDD’s ties with Israel are all too well known and widely acknowledged, but in lobbying, money is not merely a means to an end; indeed, the appeal of Israel is inextricably linked to the enormous flow of funds that Israel’s survival entails. US funds channelled to Israel largely return to their point of origin, whether through arms contracts or donations to parliamentarians. Recently, Netanyahu, in an interview with “60 Minutes”, stated that Israel intends to gradually become independent of US funding. Obviously, the statement is rhetorical and serves only to deceive those American taxpayers who are fed up with financing Zionist wars. On 18th May [2026], an article on the FDD website reassured the pro-Israel lobbyists, demonstrating that Netanyahu’s statements regarding the future economic and financial independence of the Zionist colony had no realistic basis; therefore, there is nothing to fear regarding the flow of money between Washington and Tel Aviv.

The second article, by Armando Savini, was published first on Il Giornale d’Italia on 18th April 2026 and then on Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net on Monday 20th May 2026. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Genocide and deportations in Gaza and Lebanon: the esoteric roots of Zionism and Netanyahu’s messianic geopolitics

Netanyahu and his associates’ approach is, to all intents and purposes, a messianic geopolitics, rooted in a Talmudic-Kabbalistic vision of Gnostic origin. It is the Gnostic Kabbalah of Luria, revived by the Chabad Lubavitch Hasidim, according to which Israel brings God’s work to fulfilment by asserting itself as the Messiah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L)

Everyone knew that Gaza’s fate would befall Lebanon too. The Greater Israel project is pressing ahead amidst the deafening silence of international institutions. Now that media attention is focused on the Iranian crisis, on Hormuz and Malacca, Netanyahu can carry out his project sans souci, with the full backing of the US. For weeks now, the IDF [Israel “Defense” Forces] has been firing on Catholic priests – a genuine threat. Their crime? Standing by their flock, offering courage to families who remained in their homes, refusing to yield to Israeli violence. Genocide and deportation in Gaza, genocide and deportation in Lebanon, until the land is stripped of every living being that is not Jewish-Zionist. Yes, because not all Jews are Zionists. Indeed, for some time now, many Jewish voices have been raised against Zionism and, in particular, against Netanyahu’s messianic geopolitics. Jews in the diaspora do not support Netanyahu and do not wish to go and live in Israel. The American rabbi Shapiro is a case in point. “I am American,” he said. “My homeland is the United States of America”. More than 200,000 Israeli Jews have recently left Israel. Iranian Jews do not like Netanyahu, the man who drops bombs on their heads. For centuries, the Iranian Jewish community has lived in peace amongst the Shia. It feels no need to emigrate to Israel.

Anti-Zionist Jews

The collective Jews United Against Zionism / Jewish Anti-Zionism wrote on its X channel:

“Zionists are enemies of God. Zionists are irreligious. Zionists are invaders. Zionists are enemies of the Jews and of humanity. Zionists are not Jews. Zionists are thieves, Zionists are humanoid animals, Zionists are today’s Nazis. Netanyahu is the Hitler of our time. The genocidal Netanyahu must be put on trial and receive the harshest punishment. Israel is the Nazi state of our time, and this bogus State is genocidal: it must be dismantled as soon as possible“.

Who can accuse them of anti-Semitism? It is true, there is no end to the idiocy of politicians. Just as the sociologist of complexity Edgar Morin (who is Jewish) – who dared to criticise the policies of the Sharon government – was accused of anti-Semitism by the French public prosecutor’s office, many anti-Zionist Jews could also be charged with anti-Semitism. But it is important that the truth comes out.

To understand the deportations and genocides in Gaza and now in Lebanon, the economic-financial framework is not sufficient. This is a tool employed within an anthropological and, even more so, a metaphysical framework.

Hebraism, Judaism and Karaism

It is worth clarifying straight away that Judaism is not monolithic. Yes, you read that correctly. I wrote “Judaism” and not Hebraism. The English language is very precise on this point: it uses the term Jews, not Hebrew. “Jewish” is the correct term in modern English to describe people, culture or religion today, whilst “Hebrew” refers specifically to the language or the ancient people. “Jew” is a common noun, whilst “Jewish” is the adjective. Why is it more correct to speak of Judaism? Because after the destruction of the Second Temple, the Judaism of Moses came to an end and the Talmudic era began, a time when the Jews, no longer having the sacrifices and the Temple around which Jewish life revolved, clung to their traditions—which were more human than biblical—to the commentaries of their rabbis and to the so-called Oral Torah, which, according to them, had the same authority as the written Torah of Moses. Talmudic Judaism moved away from the Torah.

In reaction to Talmudism, between the 8th and 9th centuries in Mesopotamia, Karaism or Karaitism developed, a movement of Jews characterised by the rejection of the rabbinic tradition (Talmud) and the exclusive acceptance of the Hebrew Bible (Tanakh) as the source of law. The Talmudic phase was accompanied by the Kabbalistic one; in particular, the Kabbalah of Luria gained ground, heavily influenced by Gnosticism and Platonism, and taken up by the Chabad Lubavitch Hasidim, which today influences and controls not only Netanyahu, who has always been part of it, but also the White House and Trump himself. His son-in-law Jared Kushner is a Chabad sympathiser. The Epstein files revealed that Chabad controls the Trump administration.

Netanyahu, Chabad Lubavitch and the Gnostic Kabbalah

The approach of Netanyahu & co. is, to all intents and purposes, a messianic geopolitics, stemming from a Talmudic-Kabbalistic vision of Gnostic origin. It is the Gnostic Kabbalah of Luria, revived by the Chabad Lubavitch Hasidim, according to which Israel brings God’s work to completion, asserting itself as the Messiah. The Messiah, according to this view, is not God’s envoy, but Israel itself, which saves itself and calls back the scattered from the diaspora. Israel does what God ought to do, forcing the hand of time. This, according to many rabbis, constitutes a grave sin, a blasphemous act against God, since Israel makes itself God. The Naturei Karta Hasidim, for example, deplore Zionism, defining it as Nazism and supremacism. They are responsible for the Zionism=Nazism billboards, which we have often seen in New York.

The Israeli flag itself, with the famous Shield of David, Star of David or hexagram, is not a biblical symbol but an esoteric Renaissance one. The two intersecting triangles form a hexagram, a symbol of the cosmic balance between the macrocosm and the microcosm. As I wrote in “The Roots of Evil from Plato to Dugin. Illuminati, Magic and Power” [English translation of title of a book in Italian], the hexagram is an ancient magical symbol, revived and preserved in Practical Kabbalah (Jewish magic) and reintroduced by Zionism as an empty symbol, detached from Israel’s religious tradition so that it might be regarded as its new future—a future without a past, a new hope for a new vision of Israel. Gerschom Scholem, the distinguished scholar of Jewish Kabbalah, confirmed that the hexagram is not a symbol of the Jewish tradition but a decorative and magical symbol, found among ancient pagan peoples and adopted by the Jews as their own through symbiosis.

Today, Netanyahu is bringing to fruition what he learnt from the last Chabad Lubavitch rabbi, Schneerson. It is a metaphysical war. Zionism does not adhere to the written Torah of Moses—that is, to Judaism—but to the Talmud and Gnostic Kabbalah, centred on emanationism, the principle that there is a single divine substance which “creates” the world by degrading itself down to matter.

This presupposes an ontological hierarchy in descending order. The ontological tripartition of Gnostic origin between pneumatic, psychic and hylical beings – that is, between divine beings, human beings with a soul and animals, the very same vision as that of the World Economic Forum (WEF) – draws its lifeblood from emanationism. It is a spiritual battle between two worldviews, vying for the field of humanity: a Gnostic-Kabbalistic metaphysics against a Judeo-Christian metaphysics; emanationism against creation ex nihilo; ontological hierarchy against equality among all men.

Choosing one or the other changes everything. This is why the homily of Pope Leo XIV, delivered at Bamenda International Airport on 16th April 2026, is of vital importance: esoteric and Gnostic traditions have political and economic aims.

“We must, however, always keep the Apostle Peter’s exhortation in our hearts and bring it to mind: to obey God, not men. Obey Him, for He alone is God. And this calls us to promote the inculturation of the Gospel and to watch carefully, even over our own religiosity, so as not to fall into the trap of following those paths that mix the Catholic faith with other esoteric or Gnostic beliefs and traditions, which in reality often have political and economic aims. Only God sets us free; only His Word opens paths to freedom; only His Spirit makes us new people who can change this country”.