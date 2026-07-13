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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
6h

I can't help but wonder if Germany would benefit from adopting a philosophy more like China's -- that of win/win relationships. The better other neighbouring nations do, the better Germany does. Relying so much on military strength and so little on genuine diplomacy seems like craziness to me.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
7h

An excellent and deeply insightful piece. However...

"Contemporary Germany is infinitely different from that of the past. Its democratic institutions are robust".

I couldn't disagree more. As a Scot, I see democracy as utterly alien to Germans today (and to a considerable extent since long before Bismarck). As the author remarks, they put security and stability far above individual freedom - which is much closer to the Chinese model. The Chinese model seems to work very well indeed for the Chinese, of course. But the Germans are in central Europe, not eastern Asia, and Europe is supposed to be democratic in some sense.

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