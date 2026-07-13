Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Nicola Bielli, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 5th June 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Paul Hadol. Carte drolatique d'Europe pour 1870

27th February 2022 may go down in history as one of the most significant dates in contemporary German history. Three days after Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed the Bundestag, using a word that had been absent from German political vocabulary for decades: Zeitenwende, a historical turning point.

In that speech, he announced an extraordinary fund of one hundred billion Euros for the Bundeswehr, a departure from Germany’s traditional military caution, and a commitment to permanently raise defence spending to over 2% of GDP [Gross Domestic Product] – with the United States, keen to sell its own arms, ready to recoup some of the German capital accumulated over years of trade surpluses.

As noted by the US Department of the Treasury in its Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies released on 29th January 2026, Germany remains firmly on Washington’s Monitoring List due to its macroeconomic imbalances and persistent trade surplus.

Many interpreted Scholz’s speech as signalling the end of the Germany that emerged after 1945. Others saw it as a mere response to the emergency caused by the war in Ukraine. A few years on, however, it is becoming increasingly clear that the issue runs deeper and that the shift announced by Scholz was not an isolated incident, but the beginning of a transformation that continues today under Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

And it is precisely this continuity that raises a question spanning two centuries of European history: why does Germany, whenever it faces an existential crisis, seem to gravitate towards forms of political, economic and strategic organisation that ultimately place it on the wrong side of history?

The answer cannot be found in supposed immutable characteristics of the German national character; nevertheless, there are geographical, social and cultural factors that help to explain why, in times of uncertainty, particular mental and political frameworks tend to re-emerge.

To understand them, we must start with geography.

Germany occupies the centre of Europe whilst possessing almost none of the natural defences that have favoured the formation of the other major European States. France has the Alps, the Pyrenees and the ocean. Spain is protected by the Pyrenean barrier. Italy by the Alps and the Mediterranean. Great Britain is an island.

Germany, by contrast, stretches across the great European plain that runs from the Atlantic to the Urals. A vast expanse criss-crossed by navigable rivers and fertile land, ideal for trade and economic development, but extremely vulnerable from a strategic point of view.

For centuries, this situation has fuelled a constant sense of vulnerability. Napoleon entered Berlin in 1806 and the Red Army reached the capital in 1945. Throughout its modern history, Germany has often perceived itself as a power lacking defensive depth, forced to compensate for its geographical vulnerability through powerful armies, sophisticated alliances or the expansion of its sphere of influence.

This has given rise to one of the most profound characteristics of German political culture: the pursuit of order.

While in the Anglo-Saxon world individual freedom is often regarded as the founding value of society, in the German tradition order has taken on an almost sacred centrality. The State is perceived not merely as an arbiter, but as the guarantor of collective harmony. Efficient administration, social discipline, economic planning and technical expertise have become defining features of German identity.

This approach has yielded extraordinary results. It has fostered the creation of one of the world’s most efficient bureaucracies, a formidable industrial system and an economy capable of becoming the driving force of Europe.

But this very culture of order also harbours a potential fragility. When the system enters a crisis, the quest for stability can turn into a quest for control. Technocratic solutions tend to take precedence over political ones. Administrative and managerial elites assume an increasingly prominent role. Society seeks protection in ever more organised and centralised structures.

It is a dynamic that runs through much of German history.

The unification achieved by Otto von Bismarck in 1871 gave rise to an industrial power without precedent in the heart of Europe. However, Bismarck himself immediately understood Germany’s fundamental problem and described it as “le Cauchemar des coalitions”, the nightmare of coalitions.

A Germany that was too powerful would inevitably prompt its neighbours to form alliances against it; for this reason, he built an extremely complex diplomatic network, designed to prevent France and Russia from finding themselves simultaneously aligned against Berlin; it was an attempt to resolve diplomatically a problem created by geography.

When that balance was abandoned by Bismarck’s successors, Germany found itself in precisely the situation the Chancellor had sought to avoid, and the First World War turned the theoretical nightmare into reality.

The defeat of 1918 then triggered an even deeper existential crisis. The Empire collapsed, the economy plummeted, and society was ravaged by inflation, unemployment and political instability. The Weimar Republic was perceived by large sections of the population as incapable of guaranteeing order and security, and it was in this context that National Socialism found fertile ground.

To reduce [Adolf] Hitler’s rise to mere propaganda would be to ignore a fundamental part of history. Millions of Germans saw in the regime a promise of stability after years of chaos. The dictatorship presented itself as a technical and organisational solution to the nation’s problems. To many, the strong State appeared to be the antidote to uncertainty.

Of course, this does not mean that Nazism was an inevitable consequence of Germany’s geography, and historical responsibilities remain human and political; yet it is difficult to ignore how the country’s structural conditions favoured the resurgence of authoritarian impulses at precisely the moment when society felt it had entered an existential crisis.

The catastrophe of 1945 seemed to break this continuity once and for all.

West Germany, led by Konrad Adenauer, chose a completely different path. Instead of seeking security through force, it sought security through European integration. Instead of creating military buffer zones, it built economic interdependence. Instead of competing with its neighbours, it turned them into partners.

The European Coal and Steel Community, followed by the European Economic Community and finally the European Union, represented the most intelligent response ever devised to the German question. For over seventy years the system functioned, albeit by introducing a sort of economic and politically tacit subordination to the other European members, with the result that Germany became Europe’s largest economy. Its industries exported all over the world, and American hegemony guaranteed a sense of the “end” of “belligerent” history, in the sense intended by [Francis] Fukuyama (in his 1992 essay The End of History and the Last Man). Russian gas provided cheap energy, and China absorbed a growing share of exports.

It seemed as though the old geographical problem had been definitively overcome, but in reality it had merely been put on hold.

When the crisis in Ukraine shook Europe, Berlin discovered that the two pillars on which it had built its model were faltering simultaneously, triggering panic and reawakening ancient impulses.

The Zeitenwende announced by Scholz arose from this shock.

However, the turning point did not end with him, and under Chancellor Friedrich Merz the change has taken on a deeper and more structural character; Scholz had presented rearmament as a response to an emergency, but Merz regards it as a permanent necessity.

The difference is decisive and would appear to be the result of a self-perpetuating spiral on the part of the German elites.

For today’s Germany, the war in Ukraine is no longer interpreted as an extraordinary interlude but as the signal of a new international order characterised by strategic competition, energy insecurity and growing geopolitical instability; consequently, the strengthening of the Bundeswehr, the increase in military spending and the revitalisation of the defence industry are presented as elements destined to last for decades.

It is here that a familiar historical dynamic re-emerges.

Whenever Germany perceives a weakening of the international order, it tends to strengthen the instruments of the State and seek new security architectures. This happened in the Prussian era. It happened in Imperial Germany. It happened, in radical and tragic forms, in the 1930s. And today it reappears in Chancellor Merz’s statements, in a democratic form and fully integrated into European institutions:

14th May 2025 (First speech to the Bundestag): the passage on economic and military leadership linked to resources.

On that occasion, Merz said: “Germany is the most populous and economically important country on the continent and, from now on, will assume responsibility for its own defence”, announcing the creation of Europe’s most powerful army.

20th May 2026 (NATO’s turning point in Europe): This was the most political and unequivocal speech on the concept of “leadership”. Merz set out the strategic formula: “Ready to lead NATO in Europe”, responding directly to geopolitical pressures and outlining Berlin’s role as the continent’s military and coordinating hub.

Author’s note

Contemporary Germany is infinitely different from that of the past. Its democratic institutions are robust. Its political culture has changed profoundly, and this is reflected in political polls which reveal a contrary will on the part of the German people. No direct comparison with the 20th century would be accurate, yet history continues to suggest fundamental caution, as the current supranational European structure allows the will of the people to be overridden in favour of that of the elites (with Merz’s popularity at an all-time low), who often use this external constraint as an alibi and justification for their decisions.

The German question is not simply about the relationship between Berlin and Moscow or between Berlin and Washington. It concerns the way in which a major industrial power situated at the geographical centre of Europe reacts to its own fears.

When the logic of cooperation prevails, Germany becomes the driving force behind European integration, whilst bending the other member States to the demands of its own economic power structure. When the pursuit of absolute security prevails, forms of thinking tend to re-emerge that prioritise control, discipline and the centralisation of power.

Ultimately, the dilemma facing Friedrich Merz today is the same one that confronted Bismarck over a century ago. How can Germany be made strong enough to feel secure without making it so strong as to worry the rest of Europe, now that the United States is withdrawing militarily from the Old Continent, having lost its hegemonic status?

It is a question that has run through German history from 1871 to the present day, with the slight difference that today certain well-known nations possess nuclear weapons in their arsenals and that history has become somewhat more vulnerable to thermonuclear radiation.

Geography does not compel Germany to find itself on the wrong side of history, but it continues to generate those strategic anxieties which, in times of crisis, can foster the resurgence of reactionary and interventionist political cultures. The real challenge of the 21st century will be to determine whether Berlin will manage to address these fears whilst remaining faithful to the cooperative model established after 1945, or whether, once again, the pursuit of security will end up turning into the pursuit of power.

Will the democratic safeguards and the checks and balances of the German State succeed in preventing history from repeating itself, or will the acceleration we are witnessing once again overwhelm the German people through the modus operandi of institutional supranationalism?

Not only Germany’s future, but also that of Europe, will depend on this answer.

NOTES

Fukuyama (1992 essay The End of History and the Last Man).

Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies released on 29th January 2026

Christopher Clark, Iron Kingdom: The Rise and Downfall of Prussia, 1600-1947, Allen Lane, 2006.

David Calleo, The German Problem Reconsidered: Germany and the World Order, 1870 to the Present, Cambridge University Press, 1978.

Robert D. Kaplan, The Revenge of Geography, Random House, 2012

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