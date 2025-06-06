GeoPolitiQ

JennyStokes
9h

I am a Colonial British child who did ask questions.

Living in a 'brown' civlization taught me many things. White people look like gigantic SLUGS/fat and disgusting.Their is a huge streak of 'virtue' in the British mind, they know so much more than the rest of the world. They are always right. This promotes barbarism.

This is why I left the UK 43yrs ago.

Imagine a child brought up to believe every white person 'knows best!' Disgusting.

To my mind the British should be bombed like the Zionists.

I know damned well that the 'slugs' are meddling in many countries, eating away at any land that is NOT white.

This might be a mess of writing but I am so fucking angry at the mediocre British race which has caused so much horror on this earth!

Diana van Eyk
6h

Canada should be added to the list of colonizers, and it was the Brits behind them too.

Sickening what's going on in Gaza and the West Bank.

