Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles by Massimo Mazzucco, both from his blog LuogoComune.net. (All emphasis mine in both of them).

The first one was published on Thursday 22nd May 2025.

The roots of evil

Winston Churchill.

Classical colonialism always worked in the same way: a strong nation invaded a weaker nation, took control of it, and remained there to exploit its economic resources. But it left all its inhabitants in place, who simply became new slaves/subjects of the empire.

This was the case for India, colonised by the British, Brazil, colonised by the Portuguese, the rest of Latin America, colonised by the Spanish, and various African and Asian nations, colonised over time by the French, Portuguese, Dutch, etc.

In only three cases in recent history have invading colonialists systematically removed the local population and physically taken their place. These are the United States, Australia and Israel.

In the United States, white people exterminated the local population, confined the survivors to reservations, and physically took their place. In Australia, white people exterminated the local population, confined the survivors to reservations, and physically took their place. In Palestine, the Zionists exterminated a large part of the local population (1948), confined the survivors to concentration camps/refugee camps, and physically took their place.

Gradually, from 1948 onwards, the names of Arab towns and villages were changed to Hebrew names, while the entire land of Palestine was renamed Israel. Today, there are still two areas to be integrated, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Once these territories are incorporated, the third integral colonial operation in modern history will be complete.

It cannot be overlooked that the British are always at the origin of these particular ethnic replacement operations. The British were the conquerors/colonisers of the future United States, the British were the conquerors/colonisers of Australia, and the British were, from the beginning, those who allowed and encouraged in every way the conquest/colonisation of Palestine by the Zionists.

It was under the British Mandate (1922) that the British implemented special laws in Palestine to allow Jews to easily acquire territories belonging to Arabs. It was the British (1929-1936) who brutally suppressed the Arab uprisings in Palestine in order to facilitate the territorial expansion of the Zionists. It was the British (Orde Wingate) who taught the Zionists guerrilla warfare techniques and how to attack Arab villages. It was also the British who taught the Zionists the technique of systematically destroying the homes of Palestinians who had fled, to prevent them from returning. It was the British who introduced the concept of “collective punishment”, which is still used today (in Gaza) by the Zionists against the Palestinians. Finally, it was the British who looked the other way in 1948 when all these techniques were systematically implemented by the Zionists, who exterminated and evacuated 700,000 Palestinians from their homes and villages (Nakba). Then, with operations underway, the British left Palestine, leaving the Zionists in complete military control of the entire territory.

In every respect, the Zionist conquest of Palestine was a complex colonial operation initiated, promoted and controlled entirely by the British.

It is clear that behind these three operations of “replacement colonialism” – the United States, Australia and Israel – there must be the same common mentality of domination and superiority of the white man over inferior races. This deeply racist mentality was best summarised by a thought expressed by Winston Churchill after the birth of the state of Israel: “I make no apology for the fact that the Jews have taken control of the region from the Palestinians, just as I make no apology for the fact that white people took America from the Native Americans, or for taking Australia from the blacks. It is only natural that a superior race should dominate an inferior one”.

With such a master, it is hardly surprising that his most faithful and exemplary disciple in history, Benjamin Netanyahu, should ever feel the need to apologise.

The second article that follows was published on Tuesday 27th May 2025.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank...

While the eyes of the world are focused on Gaza, the Zionists are rapidly advancing their agenda of conquest and expropriation of territories in the West Bank.

Far from the bombs in the Strip, settlers continue to be armed by Netanyahu's government and carry on with their raids, violence and abuses against Palestinians, under the tolerant gaze of the army and police.

When bombs weighing a ton each rain down on Gaza, the massacre of a couple of Palestinian families in the West Bank is no longer even newsworthy.

Just as quietly, the Tel Aviv government is passing new laws that allow settlers in the West Bank to legally register the land they illegally occupy in their own names, effectively expropriating Palestinian owners.

This is the first time this has happened since the occupation began in 1967.

From this Haaretz article we read: “The decision involves the definitive registration of property rights in “Area C” of the West Bank, the area under exclusive Israeli control according to the Oslo Accords. This contradicts international law on occupation and is expected to exacerbate discrimination against Palestinians, who are likely to face considerable difficulties in proving their rights to the land”.

Meanwhile, Ron Dermer, Netanyahu's Minister of Strategic Affairs, has stated that if England and France try to recognise the state of Palestine, Israel will proceed directly with the annexation of the West Bank.

Just so that everyone is clear about where they want to go.