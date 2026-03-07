Today I am providing my English translation of two articles on the Rothschild family.

The first one is an article by Hakan Illatiksi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 8th January 2026. (All formatting original).

The Rothschild House as a proto-instance of systemic leadership in the era of expansion

“The history of modern power is the history of the transition from command to function”.

The House of Rothschild is a prime historical case study for analysing the transition from power as an attribute of sovereign entities to power as an emerging systemic function. Far from representing a conspiratorial anomaly, its centrality in the 19th century should be understood as a structural response to a coordination problem generated by the simultaneous expansion of industrial capitalism, the modern interstate system and transnational financial markets.

The Rothschilds were not simply “powerful bankers”. They built the first technical-operational infrastructure for reducing complexity and systemic coupling on a transnational scale, positioning themselves not as “hidden rulers” (subject language), but as a functional device indispensable to the stabilisation and expansion of the industrial State/nation system.

1. Overcoming the grammar of the sovereign subject: the network as agent

Popular narrative asks: “Who was in control, the Rothschilds or the kings?”. This is precisely the grammatical trap. The Rothschilds’ innovation was to create an entity that escaped this dichotomy. Their power did not lie in the will of an individual (or even a family), but in the function that their network performed in the new system of competing States and emerging markets.

They did not replace State sovereignty or dominate it from the outside: they became constitutive of its operation. Their power was relational and positional, not decision-making. The family occupied a central node of coupling between multiple fragmented sovereignties, making it possible to coordinate wars, infrastructure and monetary stabilisation in a context where States lacked sufficient financial mechanisms of their own. A 19th-century State that wanted to wage war, build railways or stabilise its currency had to access the Rothschild network.

2. The three fundamental operations of their systemic architecture

Their system was a prototype of the operations that would later be automated and distributed globally.

a) Translation/structural coupling

Systemic problem: Nation States with different political logics, languages and currencies had to coordinate large-scale capital flows. The complexity was overwhelming.

Rothschild’s functional solution: they created a private, transnational nervous system . Their twin offices (Frankfurt, London, Paris, Vienna, Naples) operated as a single entity.

They translated political needs (a loan for the Prussian war) into standardised financial instruments (sovereign debt securities), which they then distributed in the still nascent capital markets. They translated political risk into market price.

b) Reduction of complexity and uncertainty

Systemic problem: information travelled at the speed of a ship or a horse. An investor in London had no way of assessing the real risk of an Austrian security.

Rothschild’s functional solution: their network of correspondents and private messengers was faster and more reliable than any State service. The famous legend of Nathan Rothschild learning the news of Waterloo before anyone else is the founding myth of this power: they became the central information processor of the system. By holding a near-monopoly on reliable information, they could reduce the radical uncertainty of the market for their clients (and themselves). They defined what was “noise” and what was an actionable “signal”.

c) Organisation of accountability and stabilisation of expectations

Systemic problem: who is held accountable if a state goes bankrupt? How can the payment of sovereign debt be guaranteed in a world without a global financial authority?

Rothschild’s functional solution: they became the guarantee themselves. Their name and network served as implicit collateral. As indispensable intermediaries, they could put pressure on debtors (states) and reassure creditors (investors) about the functioning of the system. They personalised in their family brand a systemic trust that the international order was not yet able to institutionalise. Here a tension emerges: they attributed trust to a “subject” (the family), but that trust derived from a systemic function (the network). They were a necessary point of attribution for the stabilisation of the nascent global capital market.

3. Historical limits and transition to the impersonal

The Rothschilds represent a moment of transition in the ontology of systemic power:

Still anchored to the grammar of the subject: their power was expressed through a family, with names and faces (Nathan, James). This made possible the narrative of the “hidden banker”, the Great Subject of finance .

But they were already operating as a systemic function: their true legacy is not their immense fortunes, but the architecture they built: the model of international investment banking, the sovereign debt market, private financial communications. Once proven, this architecture was replicated, institutionalised and then superseded by more abstract and automated systems (electronic markets, derivatives, trading algorithms).

Hannah Rothschild’s confession on television: it is we bankers who authorise wars (Italian article on ComeDonChisciotte.org - original article in English here ).

In the context of the Spodocene [author’s first article translated here]: the Rothschild network, operating in the expansionary phase of industrial-capitalist metabolism, had the function of accelerating and stabilising flows (of capital, debt, information) to enable imperial expansion and industrial development. In contrast, today the “systemic management authority” operates in the saturation phase. It is no longer a question of building railways with securities, but of managing unpayable debt, ecological collapse and political delegitimization through financial derivatives, quantitative easing and narratives of “resilience”.

Conclusion: a historical case

A systemic analysis of the House of Rothschild in the 19th century refutes the conspiratorial reading of the “power behind the throne”. Rather than a hidden sovereign entity, they constituted the first technical instance of systemic management on a transnational scale. Their innovation was not the accumulation of wealth, but the engineering of a network capable of reducing the chaotic complexity of competing nation States, translating political risk into standardised financial instruments and organising the accountability of trust in emerging global markets. Their power was that of a structural coupling operator, a device that made coordination possible between parts of the system that would otherwise be unable to communicate effectively.

This proto-instance, still clothed in the familiar form of the “banking subject”, foreshadowed the impersonal logic that would later dominate: power no longer as the property of an actor, but as an emerging function of an architecture that makes itself indispensable to the reproduction of the system.

In the Spodocene, this architecture has become so opaque, distributed and automated that it no longer even requires a proper name, operating as a faceless conducting instance, dedicated not to expansion but to the administration of deterioration.

From this perspective, the Rothschilds were not the exception that proves the rule of the powerful subject, but rather the structural precedent of a logic that, in the Spodocene, became total: the primacy of function over intention and of architecture over author.

The second article by Elena Karaeva, originally in Russian, was first published on Ria Novosti on Friday 13th February 2026 and then translated into Italian by ALREN and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Saturday 14th February 2026. (All emphasis mine).

Blood on the streets: the Rothschilds prepare to destroy the European Union

The EU is turning to drugs. Credit drugs, that is. Our comrades in Brussels (along with those in Paris, Berlin, Rome and all the others, except Hungary and Slovakia) are granting loans to those whose power and influence have been consolidated over the centuries thanks to the loans they have been granted. At different rates, but always exorbitant and inevitably for colossal sums. The debtors are governments, kings or emperors, presidents and prime ministers. And when the monarchical or republican coffers were empty, they borrowed from others and repaid their own, forever, and the debtors were sent to the scrap heap.

With unlimited budgets, political instruments of this kind were more than sufficient. One could fake a revolt, a revolution, democratic elections and/or referendums.

Yesterday [12th February 2026], at Alden Bizen Castle in Belgium, EU members were preparing to follow more or less the same path: ending up in the dustbin, once and for all. Their informal summit (which they themselves called a retreat, as if they had gathered to do yoga and detox) focused on who to take money from.

The EU desperately needs 800 billion [Euros] to continue the war against Russia, several hundred billion to systematically support Ukraine’s budget. In addition, it needs hundreds of billions to maintain its military and technical systems.

The great thinkers and architects of today’s very poor European democracy need to save around one and a half trillion Euros.

Since the EU has no more money (the total debt exceeds 80% of the total GDP of this community of idlers), the EU, represented by [Ursula] von der Leyen, [Kaja] Kallas, [Emmanuel] Macron, [Friedrich] Merz and [Giorgia] Meloni, will already today (and in extreme cases next Monday) go and bow down to its creditors.

These are by no means young, progressive international investors who believe in “progress and democracy”.

They may be elderly and polite, but they are the most powerful financial predators. And to a very significant extent, they are the instigators of almost all the geopolitical and military crises on the subcontinent. They are the Rothschilds.

And let’s not talk about “conspiracy theories” just yet. Over the last 250 years, wars on the continent have always been a source of exponential enrichment for this family.

“Buy while the blood is flowing” said Nathan Mayer Rothschild, who sowed panic on the stock market after the Battle of Waterloo. At the time, he was the only one who knew that [Napoleon] Bonaparte had been defeated. While Nathan Mayer was helping Wellington, the duke who commanded the allied coalition, his brother James Mayer de Rothschild was lending money to Napoleon, in particular financing the French emperor’s “Russian campaign”. Everyone knows how it ended for Napoleon. But Rothschild almost tripled the family’s turnover. Let’s not hide behind political jargon and let’s tell it like it is: we are not opposed to the ignorant Kaja Kallas, nor to the vindictive von der Leyen, nor to Friedrich Merz, nor even to Macron with his swollen eye. We are not opposed to these puppets appointed under the pretext of “elections”. Fighting us [Russians], aiming for our destruction, are intelligent, influential people with infinite resources, whose profits today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow depend on who will prevail in this war.

We see how the Rothschilds treat those they destroy, not so much in the example of Ukraine as in that of Western Europe.

At one time, a single currency [the Euro] was imposed on it, thus destroying its sovereignty. The main sign of sovereignty is not some Macron at the Élysée, but the ability to issue its own currency. Then they forced Europe to intervene in the Middle East (again, blood in the streets and volatile markets, as well as unstable prices). Then, waving lace panties in front of the stupid, miserable and ready-for-anything “progressive public opinion of Maidan”, they dragged Ukraine – and Europe, albeit indirectly – into a conflict with Russia.

Blood must flow in the streets, otherwise the Rothschilds will cease to be the Rothschilds, that is, they will cease to multiply their banking profits exponentially.

Since we [Russians] resisted, demanding that our concerns, interests and security be taken into account, and the blood in the streets seems to have stopped flowing, those who have held and continue to hold parliaments, governments and supreme executive power in their grip have got their hands on Europe’s “white bones” and “red blood cells”.

Today, European politicians are preparing to issue hundreds of billions of Eurobonds. They will not be able to repay the resulting debts.

Eurobonds are a Rothschild speciality. They invented them.

Back then, the name was different. But the function of this instrument for financing wars has not changed. Both in the Crimean War and in the First World War, these securities enriched the Rothschilds. And they contributed to massive bloodshed. Both on the battlefields and in the streets. Any instability, even if linked to mass deaths, is just a way to play the downside. And then to play the upside.

Sacrifice Europeans to gain something? There is no doubt about it.

Destroy the entire EU with its “gardens and parks of Eden”? What are you talking about?

The Eurocrats themselves have already brought the rope and moved the stool, lining up for the debt gallows. Not to destroy us, they realise that’s impossible, but to please and serve those who brought them into politics.

Today, Europe has begun the final countdown. In a world where bloodshed is just a way to make money, such an ending was entirely predictable.