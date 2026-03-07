GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loon's avatar
Loon
6h

Excellent description of our predicament by the predatory Rothschilds Bank to wage War upon the commons wealth of invention for its profit .

.

Reply
Share
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5h

Thanks for these two very informative articles, Ismaele. The Rothschilds, it seems, are the original war profiteers.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture