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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
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I read the interesting article, which lays out a sophisticated level of industry. However, I saw only a single sentence, with respect to Rothschild: "It is significant that the House of Bourbon never resorted to the Rothschilds’ financial services, even though Carl Mayer Rothschild had been sent to Naples – on Metternich’s instructions – to collect the costs of the 1820 military intervention in support of Ferdinand I’s return to the throne." This doesn't give much to support the headline. There would seem to be more of interest still to come. Is there a second installment?

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