Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Loreto Giovannone, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 20th June 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

More than a century and a half after Italian unification, the common understanding of the pre-unification economy of the South remains largely tied to a simplified portrayal, which has consigned the Bourbon Kingdom to the image of a backward and almost exclusively agricultural South. This interpretation, which became established in historiography following 1861, has been challenged by a significant body of economic research: from Francesco Saverio Nitti in the early 20th century to more recent scholars such as Nicola Zitara.

The systematic erasure carried out by the Piedmontese colonial conquest had prevented a true understanding of the economic and industrial development of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies – a development that was entirely independent of the banking powerhouses of Paris, London and New York. The model of industrial development drew financial resources from Swiss bankers and was therefore independent of the international banking establishment; furthermore, the growth of domestic production utilised local resources, thereby avoiding the constraints of the foreign market. Authors such as Nitti and Zitara have demonstrated that the productive system was far more complex than the propaganda and the conventional narrative of the Risorgimento would have us believe.

The following pages trace, in an accessible yet well-documented manner, the main sectors of that economy — agriculture, industry, infrastructure, trade and finance — before tracing its cultural roots back to 18th-century Neapolitan economic thought, of which Ferdinando Galiani was the most lucid exponent.

An economy that was not solely agricultural

Agriculture was certainly central, but not exclusive. Alongside traditional crops (wheat, olives, vines and citrus fruits), a significant manufacturing sector had developed, concentrated in particular in the Terra di Lavoro (today’s province of Caserta and neighbouring areas), where paper mills, textile mills, pottery factories and mining operations were in operation. Mines also extended into Calabria, whilst the Sicilian sulphur mines — the most important in Europe — constituted a source of wealth and a major export item on the international stage.

Paper mills

The paper industry in the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies, and particularly in the province of Terra di Lavoro, had ancient origins and was widespread. The Liri Valley, like the Amalfi Coast, was particularly well-suited to this sector thanks to the presence of rivers with crystal-clear waters (such as the Liri, the Fibreno and the Rapido). The sector could also rely on a hard-working workforce, initially made up of paper-makers from Amalfi and later refined by those from the Marche region.

From the sixteenth century onwards, the raw material of choice was linen rags, considered the most suitable for producing paper of the highest quality. The sorting of the rags — the first stage of the process — was carried out with particular care by the so-called “cinciari”, a term in use in the town of Sora.

According to the data reported by Giuseppe Maria Galanti in his work Della descrizione geografica e politica delle Sicilie [Italian for On the Geographical and Political Description of the Sicilies], by the end of the 18th century the distribution of the mills was as follows:

Terra di Lavoro and neighbouring areas: Sant’Elia (Cassino), Traetto (Minturno) and Sora.

Abruzzo: 2 in L’Aquila, 2 in Sulmona, 1 in Celano.

Molise: 1 in Isernia, 1 in Sepino.

Province of Avellino: 1 in Atripalda, 1 in Nusco, 1 in Terra del Sorbo.

Province of Salerno (coastal and inland areas): 13 in Amalfi, 13 in Minori and 3 in Ravello (writing paper, printing paper and waste paper); 15 in Maiori (scrap paper); 4 in Vietri, considered the best, which produced blue paper “in the style of Holland, France and Genoa”; 2 mills in Sarno and Oliveto (lower-quality writing paper).



Following the severe crisis of the first decade of the Restoration, the Bourbon Government, in order to promote entrepreneurship and industry in the South, passed a series of laws. These included an increase in import duties on paper and export duties on rags, which at the time were the sector’s sole raw material (Source: La manifattura della carta nel Mezzogiorno d’Italia [Italian for Paper manufacturing in Southern Italy], Stefano Manlio Mancini).

The introduction of machine-based production and the assistance of specialised foreign technicians led to an exponential growth in the number of mills in the Liri Valley, which reached the remarkable figure of 17. After [the] unification [of Italy], however, the southern paper industry suffered the same severe repercussions as the mining and mechanical engineering sectors. The Ministry of Finance’s aggressive fiscal policies and the ensuing scarcity of raw materials caused a rapid decline in manufacturing across all the provinces, leading to the disappearance of a sector of long-standing prestige and the spread of poverty in the affected areas.

Steelworks and mining: Mongiana and the ironworks

The development of the iron and steel industry was such that it made the Kingdom virtually self-sufficient, minimising the need to import pig iron from England. A network of mines and ironworks linked the extraction of the ore to its processing. In Calabria, the limonite deposits supplied the large Mongiana works; in Terra di Lavoro, the mines around Campoli supplied the ironworks at Canneto and Atina; for copper, the Savone (Teano) ironworks were in operation, while the Alviggi ironworks complex at Sant’Agata de’ Goti (Benevento) was more extensive.

Evidence of the Sant’Agata de’ Goti plant can be found in the surveys conducted by Giuseppe Antuono (Federico II University):

“Travelling upstream along the River Isclero, one encounters, amidst the vegetation, the more or less visible fragments of a former infrastructure, the result of the region’s many links with the province of Terra di Lavoro. Numerous productive activities have been documented since the 17th century… The rich heritage of industrial architecture is characterised by structures of varying shapes, sizes and locations: six factories that can still be traced today, in some cases hidden by dense vegetation, and often abandoned”.

Aerial view of the Alviggi Mill and Ironworks complex, along the River Isclero (Sant’Agata de’ Goti). Photograph by Giuseppe Antuono, Federico II University.

Regarding the Mongiana works, the historian Giancotti notes that the province’s mineral wealth centred on local limonite and a lignite deposit in the Gerace district: the ore fuelled the furnaces, whose cast iron supplied the arsenals of the southern provinces. Production continued at full capacity until 1860.

In Naples, the Pietrarsa works represented the cutting edge of technology in the construction of industrial machinery and means of transport. A detailed picture of this is provided by the first-hand account of Engineer Carabelli, a member of the works’ Board of Directors, given in 1871:

“Our works, as you know, manufacture machinery for the navy, railway machinery and traction engines (tractors), and agricultural machinery (threshing machines): in short, they are generally suited to all mechanical industries and to the construction of machinery of any kind. […] The works are vast and have a total motive power of 130 horsepower, comprising both locomobiles and stationary machinery. […] The manufacturing processes are those generally used in large factories, employing the most advanced machinery. Production over the course of five years has amounted to 2,400,000–2,600,000 Lire per year. It would be possible to produce more than double that amount”.

Taken together, these factors paint a picture not of nascent industrialisation, but of a significant reality, with active production processes integrated into the European economy of the time. Industrial development was not confined to a few minor districts, but constituted a genuine economic hub.

Technological innovation and infrastructure

Various indicators point to a high degree of technical modernity. Naples was equipped with a gas lighting system as early as 1839, and in the previous decade the first steamship for commercial navigation in the Mediterranean had entered service. The ports of Naples, Palermo, Messina and other coastal centres facilitated trade and integration into Mediterranean commerce. The network of roads and bridges also saw significant progress: one example is the iron suspension bridge over the Garigliano, designed by the engineer Luigi Giura.

The iron suspension bridge over the Garigliano (Minturno), designed by the engineer Luigi Giura.

As for the railways, alongside the famous Naples–Portici line — the first railway line on the Italian peninsula (1839) — the network extended as far as Vietri, near Salerno (from where, in 1860, [Giuseppe] Garibaldi would travel to Naples by train). The expansion of transport in the Terra di Lavoro industrial area was, moreover, provided for in the Abruzzo railway project, published in 1856. The plan was highly detailed and comprehensive, with lines branching off towards Puglia, stations classified by importance, and contracts for construction already awarded.

Title page of the prospectus of the Abruzzese Railway Limited Company “along the Roman borders”.

Merchant navy and international trade

Commercial maritime shipping was active and flourishing, with regular connections to the main European ports, those of the Mediterranean and beyond (Spain, France, Turkey, Russia). The Kingdom was a leading player in international trade: in 1852, its merchant fleet comprised 1,811 sailing vessels and 78 steamers, supporting a trade network of considerable importance.

The Yarn Industry, Finance and Credit

Given that the yarn industry was so vast and so widespread across the territory – from Sicily to Civitella del Tronto – that it is impossible to summarise its geographical distribution and its production and commercial output in just a few lines, a separate discussion is required. Here, we shall briefly touch upon the financial aspect, which is entirely unique: the financial capital was entirely outside the sphere of the Rothschilds and the Jewish-Anglo-French-American financial circuit.

After the first two decades of the 19th century, first Ferdinand I and then Ferdinand II launched an industrial and commercial development plan, opening the Kingdom to industrialists and Swiss capital. In Naples and Campania, textile industrialists such as Wenner, Vonwiller, Schlaepfer, Zueblin, Escher, Mayer, Zollinger and Freitag were active; in the region of Terra di Lavoro, the Eggs, Sava, Zino, Manna, Diodati and Ciccodicola. On the banking front, Swiss firms such as Meuricoffre, Appelt, De Gas, Falconnet and Piot stood out. It is significant that the House of Bourbon never resorted to the Rothschilds’ financial services, even though Carl Mayer Rothschild had been sent to Naples – on Metternich’s instructions – to collect the costs of the 1820 military intervention in support of Ferdinand I’s return to the throne.

Among the scholars who have reconstructed the true economic situation of the pre-unification South – challenging the paradigm of physiological underdevelopment and analysing the disparities that emerged after unification – Nitti and Zitara represent two voices of primary importance.

Francesco Saverio Nitti

An economist and statesman of the early 20th century, Nitti strongly criticised the view that portrayed the South as almost exclusively agricultural. His studies highlight an economic system comprising multiple productive sectors, ranging from advanced agriculture to manufacturing and mining. In Nord e Sud [Italian for North and South] (1900), he emphasises the development of the textile industry, paper mills and steelworks, as well as the importance of Sicilian sulphur production, which was exported worldwide. He also notes the investments in infrastructure (ports, roads, railways, gas lighting). In Napoli e la questione meridionale [Italian for Naples and the Southern Question] (1903), he highlights the damage caused by the post-unification tax burden, which, in his view, structurally exacerbated poverty and encouraged emigration.

Nicola Zitara

A contemporary historian, Zitara has examined the economic conditions of the Kingdom in depth, challenging narratives that reduced the South to a region devoid of modernity. In his essay L’Unità d’Italia: nascita di una colonia [Italian for The Unification of Italy: Birth of a Colony], he interprets post-1861 economic integration as a transformation of the South into an “internal colony”. According to Zitara:

“The pre-unification socio-economic structure of the South must be viewed in terms of its objective autonomy, taking as a starting point the level of development of its actual social and cultural conditions. […] The systematic decline in social and economic well-being […] relegates the South to a perpetual state of underdevelopment. […] Indeed, it is inconceivable that the southern regions would have remained backward and uncivilised for ever: an autonomous evolution towards a mercantile economy and then towards industrial production would probably have saved them from underdevelopment and subordination”.

These are arguments based on solid economic data that continue to fuel a lively historiographical debate: whilst on the one hand they have had the merit of correcting deep-rooted stereotypes, on the other they have sparked controversy and discussion within the academic world, which was generally aligned with the regime’s propaganda and refused to acknowledge the reality of the enduring causes of the imbalances between Northern and Southern Italy.

Currency and the legacy of Ferdinando Galiani

One figure, more than any other, has fuelled reflection on the economic stability of the Kingdom. Francesco Saverio Nitti noted that, at the time of the introduction of the Lira, metal coins totalling 443.3 million Lire — of which approximately 424 million were in silver — were withdrawn from the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies, equivalent to 65.7% of all currency withdrawn across the entire peninsula: the greatest monetary wealth amongst the pre-unification Italian states (Nitti, Nord e Sud, 1900, p. 136).

This “culture of money”, which served the purposes of trade and production, had its roots in 18th-century Neapolitan economic thought. The break with the Spanish Bourbons in the mid-century, combined with the signing of numerous trade treaties throughout the Mediterranean (including Egypt and Morocco), had fostered an economic vision oriented towards trade.

The most authoritative figure in this field was Ferdinando Galiani (1728–1787), an economist and diplomat of Abruzzese origin who was educated in Naples. His principal work, Della Moneta [Italian for On Money], was published anonymously in 1751 (a second, expanded edition was published in 1780).

Ferdinando Galiani (1728–1787) and the title page of the second edition of “Della Moneta” (Naples, Stamperia Simoniana, 1780).

In this work — written when he was just twenty-three years old — Galiani analyses the nature and function of money with a clarity that foreshadows concepts later developed by classical economics. He emphasises its vital role in economic development, recognising the limitations of a system lacking effective circulation. Although he wrote before the industrialisation of the nineteenth century, Galiani provided a crucial theoretical foundation for understanding the subsequent development of the region, placing Naples at the centre of the Mediterranean’s financial life.

Conclusions

Re-examined in the light of these factors, the economy of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies appears far removed from the image of a stagnant South. Specialised agriculture, manufacturing and steel centres, expanding infrastructure, an active merchant navy and a financial system open to European capital coexisted within a complex framework. Restoring this heritage to its true form does not mean idealising the past, but rather freeing it from the oversimplifications that have long precluded a rigorous historical analysis.

MAIN BIBLIOGRAPHY

Galiani F. , Della Moneta [Italian for About money], Naples, 1751 (2nd expanded ed., Naples, Stamperia Simoniana, 1780).

Nitti F. S. , Nord e Sud. Prime linee di una inchiesta sulla ripartizione territoriale delle entrate e delle spese dello Stato in Italia [Italian for North and South. Preliminary Outlines of an Inquiry into the Territorial Distribution of State Revenue and Expenditure in Italy], Turin, Roux and Viarengo, 1900.

Nitti F. S. , Napoli e la questione meridionale [Italian for Naples and the Southern Question], Naples, L. Pierro, 1903.

Zitara N. , L’Unità d’Italia: nascita di una colonia [Italian for The Unification of Italy: The Birth of a Colony], Milan, Jaca Book, 1971.

Antuono G. , Studio sull’archeologia industriale della valle dell’Isclero (ferriera Alviggi) [Italian for Study on the industrial archaeology of the Isclero Valley (Alviggi ironworks)], University of Naples Federico II.

Giancotti , Studio sullo stabilimento siderurgico di Mongiana [Italian for A Study of the Mongiana Ironworks].

Carabelli, Account of the Mechanical Industries at the Pietrarsa Works [Italian for Testimonianza sulle industrie meccaniche dello stabilimento di Pietrarsa, Atti d’inchiesta industriale], Proceedings of the Industrial Inquiry, 1871.

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