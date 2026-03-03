Apologies for not providing an update yesterday on the ongoing USraeli war on Iran, but, to be honest, I felt overwhelmed, plus I did not have the time the follow the events and write a detailed update, as I also have a full-time job. I will try to catch up, but I cannot guarantee it.

Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Sayyed Majid Emami, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 27th February 2026.

(All formatting original).

While for a month now the mainstream media have been repeating the meaningless figures of 40,000 and 60,000 victims in relation to the crisis and unrest in Iran in January 2026, [US President Donald J.] Trump recently claimed a different figure without presenting any evidence, demonstrating that “new blunders” can in themselves constitute news, and that in the era of new media, a new “news value” has become predominant, which we could define as an obsession with “being the newest”! But what is even more absurd is that all these contradictory figures and statements are being disseminated simultaneously on the internet.

On this basis, in neo-modern political philosophy and political ethics – now completely subjugated to the algorithms of information and communication technologies – two key words must be constantly reiterated: “Pseudocracy” (the Rule of Lies) and “the Rule of Fear”.

Pseudocracy reproduces itself through the following tools:

Pseudo-politics,

Populism and demagogy,

Blue Lies: Lies told by politicians to alter the narrative and history, for example in order to rebuild or direct group solidarity against imaginary enemies or “unwanted guests”.

On the other hand, Montesquieu, in his book The Spirit of Law, looking critically at fear, believed that every type of government has its own “motive”: the motive of the republic is “virtue”, while that of despotic governments is fear. He also identified the process, namely the paralysis of the will: in a system based on the rule of fear, the goal of power is to reduce citizens’ capacity for thought and action in order to turn them into obedient subjects.

In the modern era, and particularly in the 20th century, the concept of the Rule of Fear in the analysis of totalitarian systems (as in the thinking of Hannah Arendt) took on new dimensions: Arendt referred to the creation of imaginary enemies through the exaggeration of external or internal threats (such as minority groups); however, a reinterpretation of this concept in the era of cyberspace and media hegemony requires us to consider every mechanism aimed at keeping society in a state of perpetual anxiety in order to justify repression.

The global domination of fear – not at the national level, but in the arena of cross-border militarism with dozens of fixed and floating (naval) bases of the United States – aims at “nerve management” and hacking every political issue that precedes fear itself. Even Hobbes, the philosopher of fear par excellence, would never have imagined that “objective political realities”, such as the state and the nation, could become so fluid and emptied from within.

Ultra-strategic fears aim to dissolve the cohesion of societies, the will and the very principle of national sovereignty over their own destiny.

The current leaders of the United States and the Zionist occupation regime are the main spokespersons for this new system based on lies and fear, where any form of opposition and resistance against this system, from Palestine to Iran, represents an obstacle to the absolute decline of the political dimension and modern rationality in the deplorable condition in which humanity finds itself today. This resistance comes at a very high cost and has broken, and will continue to break, the backs of great nations.

