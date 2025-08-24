I mentioned the so-called “Samson Option” in the introduction of one of my articles in the midst of the 12-day war between Iran on one side and Israel and the Outlaw US Empire on the other side.

Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Mostafa Milani Amin, originally in Italian, exactly on this topic: it was published first on InfoPal.it on Monday 28th July 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Tuesday 29th July 2025.

(All formatting original).

At the heart of Israel's strategy lies a doctrine that cries out for vengeance against reason and humanity: the Samson Option, a nuclear threat that promises to drag the world into the abyss if Israel ever feels threatened.

Like the biblical Samson, who, blinded and humiliated, brought down the temple, killing himself and his enemies, so the Zionist regime wields the atomic weapon as an instrument of absolute retaliation. Not defence, but annihilation. Not deterrence, but global blackmail.

The Samson Option was described and documented by Seymour Hersh in his book The Samson Option: Israel's Nuclear Arsenal and American Foreign Policy, published in 1991. Hersh is one of America's best-known investigative journalists, a Pulitzer Prize winner, born in Chicago in 1937 to a Yiddish-speaking Jewish family: his father immigrated from Lithuania, his mother from Poland. Raised in modest circumstances, Hersh has dedicated his career to exposing the lies of those in power, even when they concern his own community of origin. In his book, he documents how the strategy of total nuclear retaliation was conceived in the 1960s by Israeli leaders such as Ben Gurion, Peres and Dayan. According to Avner Cohen, an Israeli-American historian, Israel has deliberately maintained a policy of nuclear ambiguity, but has always hinted at the possibility of apocalyptic use of atomic weapons in the event of an existential threat.

As early as 1973, during the Yom Kippur War, Israel put thirteen atomic bombs on alert. According to historian Martin van Creveld, Israel has hundreds of warheads and can strike “all European capitals... even Rome”. The message is clear: if Israel goes down, the world goes down with it.

This strategy is not defence. It is institutionalised madness. It is the logic of the mad dog, as Moshe Dayan said: too dangerous to be disturbed.

And while the world remains silent, while the media looks away, the Zionist regime continues to build arsenals, oppress a people, and threaten the global balance.

John F. Kennedy understood this. He tried to stop Israel's nuclear programme by demanding inspections and transparency. But his voice was silenced in blood. After his assassination, the project continued undisturbed. A tragic warning of the cost of opposing madness.

Against the logic of collective suicide, we call for justice. There is no security in destruction. There is no peace in threat. Humanity must wake up and say no to those who wield the apocalypse as a shield.

