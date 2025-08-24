GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Al Felix C/S
3h

Israel is the US's Junkyard Dog, the concept of which is obvious and banal. a fierce creature that can be turned on others while maintaining one's innocence. In some cases tho, the owner both fears and takes pride in it's vicious pet. Kennedy understood this aspect. a Junkyard Dog's prime directive is to protect itself, not its owner.

Diana van Eyk
2h

Israel is holding us all hostage with this option.

