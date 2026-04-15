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USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) aircraft carrier - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s start this article in a different way from usual, with the news of the Houthis (a.k.a. Ansar Allah) humiliating the Outlaw US Empire without even firing a shot! How? Easily said: the “mighty” US forces are so scared of the Yemeni sandal-wearing fighters that the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft group is heading towards the Arabian Sea not through the more conventional and faster route passing through the Strait of Gibraltar, the Mediterranean, Suez, the Red Sea and the Houthi-controlled Bab el-Mandab Strait, but through an alternative and longer route circumnavigating Africa, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Iran, Professor Mohammad Marandi, who was part of the Iranian delegation in the US-Iran talks in Islamabad (Pakistan) last weekend, admitted to Al Mayadeen that, in order to avoid assassination attempts by USrael, Iranian officials took a different return travel option from the usual:

On our way back, we did not fly to Tehran. It's a very long story, but we all believed that there was a significant chance that they would down our plane, that they would shoot down our plane, that they would fire a missile at our plane. [We] secretly got into a different plane, and that plane on the way to Tehran suddenly diverted and landed very swiftly in Mashhad. And then we all came to Tehran by train, by car, and by bus. So the Iranians definitely felt threatened. The very fact that the negotiations ended very abruptly by Vance and that it was simultaneous with the opinion piece in the Washington Post [link], which is a very important media outlet that is always very close to the CIA, it has a history of being close to the CIA, that in the opinion of the Iranians sent a message.

On the diplomatic front, it is worth reporting that Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said that his country is seeking compensation from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan over their participation in the Ramadan War, as reported by Al Mayadeen…

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday (Tuesday 14th April 2026) Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined a proposal aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Middle East during a meeting in Beijing with Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (UAE), as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on the following tweet of Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament:

The end of the ceasefire should not lead to an extension of the ceasefire,

or they must recognize Iran's rights, including our control over the Strait of Hormuz, or return to war.

They are not supposed to use the breathing space that has emerged to resume their mischief and rearm themselves.

If they do not grant us our rights, the loose tooth of the ceasefire—which enables the savagery of the Americans and Zionists—must be pulled out and set aside.

…while Mohammad Mokhber, advisor to the Leader of the Iranian Revolution and Islamic Republic, tweeted (sources: X and Al Mayadeen):

Trump's bewilderment, another misguided introduction. The fantasy of blockading the Strait of Hormuz not only yields no gains, but will lead to yet another surprise and the opening of new fronts against the system of domination, along with increased economic pressures on the region, the world, and their allies. This #loserman is forced to either accept defeat or endure defeat.

Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref’s tweet is also worth a mention:

Jared Kushner (L), US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff (C) and US Vice-President J.D. Vance (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking of US Vice President J.D. Vance, yesterday he explained to Fox News the current standoff between the Outlaw US Empire and Iran (source: Al Mayadeen), from his point of view of course, after the former launched a blockade on the latter on Monday 13th April 2026, as I reported here:

The ball is very much in their court. You ask what happens next, I think the Iranians are going to determine what happens next. I wouldn't just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress. They moved in our direction, which is why I think we would say that we had some good signs, but they didn't move far enough. We acquired some knowledge about how the Iranians are negotiating, and this is ultimately why we left Pakistan. What we figured out is that they were unable, I think — the team that was there, was unable to cut a deal. They had to go back to Tehran, either from the Supreme Leader or somebody else, and actually get approval to the terms that we had set. What they [Iranians] have done is engage in this act of economic terrorism against the entire world. They’ve basically threatened any ship that's moving through the Straits of Hormuz. Well, as the President of the United States showed, two can play at that game. We've stopped bombing the country. What we expect the Iranians to give up is a full reopening of the Straits of Hormuz. If the Iranians are gonna try to engage in economic terrorism, we're gonna abide by a simple principle that no Iranian ships are getting out either. We know that's a big deal to them. We know it applies additional economic leverage. We have the military advantage. We now have additional economic pressure that we're applying on them through the blockade that we've imposed on their oil coming out of the Straits of Hormuz. We have a lot of cards. We have the leverage, and we're going to see what the Iranians do with that.

At the same time, yesterday rumours had it that US-Iran talks may restart soon, maybe even later this week, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Reuters and Pakistani and Iranian officials. The rumours were later confirmed by the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump (source: Al Mayadeen):

You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there.

However, the Russian Security Council warned that USrael “could be using ongoing peace talks as a cover to prepare for a potential ground operation against Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen:

The US and Israel may use peace talks to prepare for a ground operation against Iran, as the Pentagon continues to build up US troop levels in the region.

British Chancellor Rachel Reeves - from Al Mayadeen .

It is worth mentioning the British Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s criticism of the USraeli war on Iran (from Al Mayadeen):

This is a war that we did not start. It was a war that we did not want. I feel very frustrated and angry that the US went into this war without a clear exit plan, without a clear idea of what they were trying to achieve. To start a conflict without being clear what the objectives are and not being clear about how you are going to get out of it, I do think that is a folly and it is one that is affecting families here in the UK but also families in the US and around the world.

Notice her wording. She is not “frustrated and angry” because the Outlaw US Empire started the war, but because Trump started it without a clear exit strategy and without defining objective; otherwise, she is quite happy with it, even though she says that it is not a war the UK started and, allegedly, wanted.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - from Al Mayadeen .

In a remarkable twist of events, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the suspension of the automatic renewal of its defence cooperation agreement with Israel “in light of the current situation”, as per Al Mayadeen. However, it must be said that the existing agreements remain in force and it remains to be seen whether they will be renewed when they expire.

Of course, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian welcomed the positions recently taken by Italy, Spain and other country (see also Al Mayadeen):

…whereas Trump did not take it very well (source: Al Mayadeen):

I am shocked by her behavior. I thought she was brave, I was wrong. She doesn’t want to help us through NATO, she doesn’t want to help us get rid of the nuclear weapon. She is very different from what I thought.

From MES and Al Mayadeen.

In the meantime, yesterday morning shipping data initially showed a few US-sanctioned tankers (e.g. the Chinese Rich Starry) passing through the Strait of Hormuz despite the US blockade, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator (MES - 1 and 2), however, it later became clear that ships were ordered to turn around in the location indicated in the figure below (from MES - see also Al Mayadeen):

Given the situation, The head of French energy giant TotalEnergies said:

It's clear that reopening and the free circulation through the Strait of Hormuz, even if you have to pay to anybody, is fundamental for the freedom of markets and global markets.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. Go and convince Trump, who wants to “open” the Strait of Hormuz with an additional blockade!

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Updates from Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon, Tuesday did not start very well for the invading Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF - yes, I know it is an oxymoron!), who suffered the death of one of their soldiers and 13 other casualties (source: Al Mayadeen) in confrontation with Hezbollah, which carried out a total of 64 military operations against the enemy - see Al Mayadeen and statistics below from MES (1 and 2):

From RNN Mirror.

Daily summary of the operations of the Islamic Resistance on 14/04/2026: Total Operations: 64 • 47 inside occupied Palestinian territories • 17 inside Lebanese territories • Depth of targeting: 20 km Targets • 5 military barracks • 40 cities and settlements • 13 advancing ground operations repelled • 1 border sites • 1 military bases • 4 aircraft and drones Weapons Used (number of times used) • 48 rocket weapons • 11 drones • 4 artillery shells • 1 armed quadcopters • 4 surface-to-air missiles Enemy Losses • 11 bunkers and fortifications • 32 settlement units • 1 Hummer • 1 technical equipment • 6 artillery positions • 3 Hermes 450 drones

Here is a video from one of Hezbollah’s previous operations targeting an Israeli Humvee in the town of Al-Taybeh in southern Lebanon with an attack drone (from RNN Mirror):

Nevertheless, Little Satan carried out a wave of airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon (source: Al Mayadeen) and managed to encircle “a few dozen local Hezbollah fighters” in the old town centre of Bint Jbeil, a symbolic and very important Hezbollah stronghold, where the Commander of the Givati Brigade, Col. Netanyel Shamkha, took a picture in front of the Martyrs Memorial, as reported by MES (1 and 2), though fierce close-range confrontations are still ongoing between the IDF and Hezbollah elite forces, as per Al Mayadeen, according to which the commander of Battalion 52 was seriously injured alongside a “very large number” of wounded Israeli troops.

From MES.

Meanwhile, France and other 16 countries (Australia, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and UK) called for inclusion of Lebanon within the ceasefire framework amid regional de-escalation efforts, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which quoted the following tweet by French President Emmanuel Macron:

…and the following excerpt of their joint statement:

The continuation of the war in Lebanon puts at risks the current regional de-escalation, which we have welcomed and must be fully respected by all parties.

Separate Lebanese-Israeli talks started towards the end of the day at the US State Department headquarters in Washington DC, where Lebanon was represented by its ambassador to the Outlaw US Empire, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, and Israel by its own ambassador, Yechiel Leiter, with the “mediation” of US Ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which tweeted the following conditions set by Israel (see also this article):

However, the trilateral meeting ended just with a joint statement announcing that they would “launch direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel at a time and location to be determined later”, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article reported that the Hezbollah-affiliated Amal Movement had rejected any form of direct contact with Israel.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Direct Israeli-Lebanese negotiations - from Saba .

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