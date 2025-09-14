Today I am providing my English translation of an excellent article by Simona Mattes-Melilli, originally in Italian and published first on her blog Altra Realtà on Sunday 10th August 2025 and then on Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net the day after, Monday 11th August 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

History is not what you think it is. The version you were taught in school is not a neutral record of human events. It is a carefully curated and highly selective narrative designed to shape your thinking, what you believe, and, most importantly, your behavior. This is no accident. It is the result of centuries of deliberate manipulation by those who hold power and want to keep it. They don't just control the future by controlling the present. They control the present by controlling the past.

The expression “History is written by the victors” sounds poetic, but it is actually a confession. It means that when a conflict ends, the winning side doesn't just take the land, resources, and political power. It takes the history. It decides what is remembered, what is forgotten, and how events are framed. It burns the documents of the defeated, bans their language, outlaws their culture, and redefines their identity. The losers are portrayed as savages, aggressors, or fools. The victors become heroes, liberators, or visionaries. The truth is buried along with the corpses.

This process begins the moment you sit down in a classroom as a child. You are given books filled with precise timelines and approved names. You are shown portraits of “great leaders” and “heroes” who fought for your “freedom.” You sing songs to flags and empires without ever fully understanding the cost of what those symbols really represent. This is not education. It is indoctrination. And it works so well that, when you are old enough to question it, you will defend the lies as if they were part of your identity.

When an empire wins, it does not just protect its territory. It rewrites the script. That is why the Roman version of European history is the one we still largely accept today. They destroyed or absorbed the cultures they conquered. They didn't just take control, they erased what came before. The British Empire perfected this art. At its peak, it ruled over a quarter of the Earth's landmass and population. Each of those places had its own history, its own heroes, its own stories. Once under British rule, those stories were suppressed or completely rewritten. Local leaders became “tribal chiefs”, freedom fighters became “rebels”, and the empire itself was portrayed as a benevolent bringer of civilization.

In India, children were taught that the British brought progress, law, and order. The reality was mass starvation caused by British economic policy, the destruction of local industries, and the extraction of unimaginable wealth. The Bengal famine of 1943 killed millions of people, not because of a natural disaster, but because Winston Churchill diverted food supplies to Europe and dismissed the suffering of Indians with racist contempt. In Africa, land was stolen on such a vast scale that entire communities were uprooted and thrown into forced labor camps. The Mau Mau uprising in Kenya was met with torture, castration, and mass executions, all of which are conveniently omitted or glossed over in British history lessons.

It wasn't just the British. The Spanish burned entire libraries of Mayan and Aztec documents in Mexico and Central America, erasing centuries of advanced knowledge in astronomy, medicine, and engineering. The Catholic Church actively destroyed Gnostic texts because they offered an alternative version of Christianity that undermined the power of the church hierarchy. Entire philosophies and teachings were wiped out to ensure that the “official” version became the only one. This is why your religious education, if you had any, probably portrayed Christianity as having a clear and uncontested history. This is a falsification created through centuries of repression.

The education system is the mechanism for spreading this lie. We are told that it exists to make children intelligent, but in reality it exists to make them obedient. In the UK alone, a child spends over 12,000 hours in formal education before the age of 18, most of which is spent absorbing government-approved content. History is not taught to develop critical thinking. It is taught to reinforce a worldview that keeps the system stable. Some events are covered in entire chapters, while others are glossed over in a paragraph. The wars your country fought and won are presented as noble, defensive, or humanitarian. The wars it lost or should be ashamed of are absent or reworded.

Consider how school lessons portray colonialism. It is often depicted as an “exchange” between nations, a mutual exchange of ideas or a civilizing mission. The reality was military invasion, mass murder, and theft of resources on an industrial scale. The Opium Wars with China are rarely explained in detail, yet in essence they were Britain imposing addictive drugs on another nation at gunpoint to maintain its commercial dominance. How many people leave school understanding this? Almost none.

The United States is no better. Its school system portrays the founding fathers as freedom-loving revolutionaries, yet many of them were slave owners. It presents America as the liberator of the world in two world wars, downplaying the fact that it entered those wars late and for its own economic and geopolitical gain.

It omits the genocide of Native Americans, the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, and the role of the CIA in overthrowing democratically elected governments in Latin America. It omits the genocide of Native Americans, the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, and the CIA's role in overthrowing democratically elected governments in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The same people who teach children that America is synonymous with democracy also hide the fact that the United States has repeatedly destroyed democracies abroad when they did not serve its interests.

Concealed atrocities are a recurring theme in the historical scam. Figures such as Churchill are portrayed as heroes, while their crimes are downplayed or ignored. The United States celebrates figures such as Andrew Jackson, barely mentioning the Trail of Tears, a forced relocation of Native Americans that killed thousands of people. In Belgium, King Leopold II is remembered by some as a great monarch, yet his exploitation of the Congo led to the deaths of millions through forced labor, starvation, and mutilation. This is not an accidental oversight. It is a deliberate omission to protect the image of power.

The Vatican's role in manipulating history cannot be overstated. In addition to destroying Gnostic writings, the Church controlled literacy in Europe for centuries. For most of the Middle Ages, the only people who could read and write were members of the clergy, which meant that they decided which texts to copy and which to discard. They framed history through a religious lens that reinforced the spiritual and political dominance of the Church. Even scientific discoveries were rewritten to fit doctrine. Galileo's conflict with the Church over heliocentrism is a well-known example, but there were countless other scientists, healers, and thinkers whose work was buried or stolen.

The manipulation of history is not about the past. It is about controlling the present and defining the future. If you control people's history of origins, you control their sense of identity. If you control their identity, you control their expectations, their loyalty, and their limits. Those who believe their ancestors were primitive and uncivilized are more likely to accept modern authority. Those who believe their nation has always been noble are more likely to justify its current crimes.

This control extends to modern events. The war in Iraq, sold on lies about weapons of mass destruction, is already being rewritten in textbooks and documentaries as a well-intentioned mission that simply “went wrong”. The disastrous consequences of COVID lockdowns are downplayed as “necessary public health measures”. The present is being rewritten in real time, ensuring that when it becomes history, it will already match the approved narrative. If they can alter the record of events you experienced only a few years ago, imagine how easily they can reshape centuries you never witnessed.

They give you pre-established heroes to prevent you from seeking real ones. Your textbooks are full of monarchs, prime ministers, and presidents, but the grassroots leaders, dissidents, whistleblowers, and revolutionaries who truly challenged power are demonized or erased. You are taught to revere rulers, not question them. This is intentional. A population that idolizes authority is a population that regulates itself.

Entire timelines may have been invented or rearranged. Some historians suggest that the so-called “Dark Ages” in Europe were exaggerated or even invented to make certain empires appear older and more legitimate. Shifting dates, merging events, or inventing eras is a subtle but effective way to rewrite human history. Once entrenched, these changes are nearly impossible to undo because they become the foundation upon which all other historical teachings are based.

The ultimate goal of historical fraud is psychological control. It is not enough for them to hide the truth. They want you to become emotionally involved in the lie. They want you to feel national pride when you see a flag, loyalty when you hear an anthem, indignation when someone challenges the official version. They want you to defend their version of events as if it were your own, because in a sense, that is what your entire sense of identity has been built upon.

The historical fraud is the foundation of the entire system of control. Without it, the legitimacy of governments, monarchies, and institutions would collapse overnight. The way they justify war, taxation, and authoritarian laws is based on your belief in their version of the past. If the truth were widely known, if people understood the extent of the manipulation, the magnitude of the stolen knowledge, and the crimes committed in the name of “progress”, the system would not survive.

And that is exactly why they will never teach you the truth.

