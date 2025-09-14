GeoPolitiQ

Diana van Eyk
6h

Thanks for this excellent article, Ismaele. I'm going to use it in my next post, which is all about following the money. And the victors, of course.

5h

The veil can be torn in many ways.

The book Lonesome Dove (1985) was supposed to be an entertaining work about the great epic of the Wild West, otherwise sugar-coated, trivialised and glorified by Hollywood films and history books.

This book was horrifying: uneducated, unprincipled brutes claiming ownership of everything they could grab as the vanguard of the law-and-order of an arrogant and bigoted society. And the strangest thing is that, to my knowledge, this aspect of the book, which recounted appropriation through theft, brutality and deceit, was never mentioned by critics or acquaintances who had read it. The great adventure of the conquest of the West was untouchable.

The veil CAN be torn.

