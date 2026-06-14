Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Daniele D'Innocenzio, originally in Italian and published on Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net on Sunday 10th May 2026. (Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

“As soon as we abandon our reason and settle for relying on authority, there is no end to our problems”. Bertrand Russell

Once upon a time, and perhaps still today, there was a man who walked with his head bowed, not out of shyness, but out of obedience. He had learnt not to look too far ahead, not to think too deeply. He had been taught that the truth had already been written and entrusted to those who knew more than he did. This man is no fictional character: he represents each of us when we accept a tacit pact – I give up thinking, you tell me what to do. A reassuring arrangement until we realise we have traded freedom for peace of mind. Russell reminds us of this with surgical clarity: intellectual surrender is the most widespread disease in human history.

Imagine a world where moral, political and scientific decisions are delegated not to those who are wiser, but to those with a title, a microphone or millions of followers. A world in which truth is not demonstrated, but proclaimed. This world is not imaginary. The abandonment of reason does not occur through a coup d’état, but with a sigh of relief: finally, I don’t have to think about it myself. It is the temptation of autopilot, and it is lethal. Authority, in fact, is not a neutral repository of truth, but a system of power which, if not constantly questioned, degenerates into dogma and oppression.

Today, this authority no longer wears only robes or crowns, but pixels. It hides behind algorithms, influencers, gurus and personalised feeds. We have replaced the priest with the podcast, the book with the viral post, but the dynamic remains the same: trusting rather than understanding. We are content with slogans, simplified graphics and pre-packaged opinions. We no longer read, we scroll; we do not analyse, we follow the likes. We have democratised information, but forgotten how to use it, creating a hyper-connected yet intellectually impoverished society, where truth has become a matter of popularity and engagement rewards simplification and prejudice. Russell would shudder, not at the technology, but at how we use it: not as a tool of liberation, but as a gilded cage for our attention.

How can you tell if you are surrendering your reason? The symptoms are clear: you accept statements without questioning what they’re based on, you feel uncomfortable in the face of doubt, you confuse success or eloquence with truth, and you repeat mantras like “it’s always been this way”. If someone asks you “why?”, you get irritated, rather than being sparked by curiosity. You surround yourself with voices that confirm your views and shy away from debate. The key word in Russell’s phrase is not “authority”, but “settling for”. It is not a matter of coercion, but of a voluntary surrender born of weariness or frustration. It is the most sophisticated form of slavery. Those who surrender believe they have gained peace, but they have lost the one thing that makes them human: the ability to govern themselves through thought.

Using reason, however, does not mean believing oneself to be infallible. It means accepting that one can be wrong, practising intellectual humility and saying: “I don’t know, but I want to understand”. Reason is neither solitude nor elitism; it is dialogue, openness and continuous inquiry. Those who exercise it do not reject authority or tradition; they put them to the test and interpret them. It is the only true guarantee of a living democracy, because without thinking citizens, elections become rituals and laws become scripts written by others. A free society is not one without authority, but one in which authority is constantly scrutinised by the reason of its members.

How can we reclaim it? Start by asking yourself “why?” until you hit the bedrock of evidence. Read those who contradict you, not to be converted, but to test your own convictions. Learn to recognise cognitive bias and to distinguish between facts, opinions and manipulation. Practise doubt as a tool for mental clarity and teach others how to think, not what to think. Celebrate mistakes as the scars of a living mind; resist haste and remain faithful to the evidence, not to identities. Every act of thought is a political act.

Russell left us not just a warning, but a task: never stop thinking. When we stop, someone else will do it for us, guided not by our interests, but by a thirst for power. Reason is the only antidote to tyranny, not because it is perfect, but because it is free and ours. The final question is an existential one: are you actively using your reason, or have you settled for relying on authority? The answer is not to be found on social media or in textbooks, but in the quiet room within you, where you can ask yourself: what do I really think? And what am I willing to do to defend it?

Human history is a pendulum swinging between the shadow of authority and the light of reason. Every time we choose to think and doubt, we push it towards the light. As Russell wrote in Marriage and Morals [link to PDF]: “The fear of love is the fear of life, and he who is afraid of life is already three-quarters dead”. In the same way, the fear of reason is the fear of freedom. And he who is afraid of freedom will never truly live.

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