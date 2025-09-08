Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Franco Maloberti, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 6th August 2025.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

Yazan Abu Foul, two years old, cared for by his mother Naima, suffers from malnutrition due to food shortages in Gaza.

Europe is a disgrace, and Westerners should feel ashamed. Unfortunately, only a fraction, perhaps a very small one, feels ashamed. Many others are indifferent, and a fair number are the cause of the shame.

The great shame is inaction and, for some, support for the killing of so many innocent people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. I recently read an article by Peter Haenseler: “Complicity in the genocide in Palestine – the day of reckoning will come!”, also available in [Italian] translation at. I am not sure that the day of reckoning will come soon, although I hope for a new Nuremberg trial, but I am certain that history will not cut this West, including us, any slack.

Haenseler compares what the German Nazis did with what is being done in Gaza: publishing photos of the destruction of the Warsaw ghetto and what is now Rafah.

The Warsaw Ghetto after its destruction.

Rafah after Israeli bombing.

He also compares the results of the hunger policy by publishing images of incredibly malnourished children.

Malnourished child during the siege of Leningrad (1942).

The photos in Haenseler's article are not unusual. Just search for “children dying of hunger in Gaza” and dozens and dozens of shocking images similar to those obtained by searching for “children dying of hunger in extermination camps” will come up.

And anyone can do these simple searches, including EU President Ursula Von der Leyen, European commissioners, Chancellor Merz, President [Emmanuel] Macron, [Italian] President [Sergio] Mattarella, [Italian] Prime Minister [Giorgia] Meloni, [Italian] ministers and the entire parliament, and Senator for Life [Liliana] Segre, whose achievements include being deported to Auschwitz, evacuated to the Malchow camp, and liberated by the Red Army (and not by the Americans). Well, none of these famous people have done those searches, or perhaps it is not on their agenda. I, powerless, am ashamed to be part of this community, but what about the others? It seems not. Perhaps they are the cause of the shame, since they are not as powerless as I am. Some (Merz) express “the utmost respect” for the courage shown by the Israeli army (in killing unarmed people in search of food), others make a fuss and, after much silence, indignantly say, “It is difficult, in such a chain, to see an involuntary repetition of errors and not recognize the obstinacy to kill indiscriminately.” And the ineffable Israeli president [Isaac] Herzog silences his “friend” the president by saying that “Israel has no intention of killing indiscriminately. We just want to live in peace and security.” Only that? … Is starving people to death a sign of peace? Is destroying entire cities security? Shame!

By the way [from the sources in the first two footnotes]:

57 deaths from starvation have already been confirmed in Gaza in May 2025, and the numbers are rising daily. Thousands are facing starvation. Yet UNRWA reports that it has enough food to feed the entire population of Gaza for a long time. But Israel, which uses aid as a weapon and is protected by the US, is not allowing it into the country.

However, as Scott Burchill, journalist and Senior Lecturer in “International Relations” at the “School of International and Political Studies” at Deakin University (Australia) writes:

If it was only a small number of Zionists calling for the murder and starvation of Palestinian children it might be possible to dismiss these voices as isolated and extremist. But when they include ministers of the Israeli Government, members of the Knesset, religious leaders, public relations flunkies, TV anchors and overseas supporters, we are confronted by the moral degeneration of a very wide circle of people: these remarks cannot be dismissed as aberrations. In modern history, it is difficult to think of a comparable example. Even at the extreme levels of human depravity, the Nazis did not boast that they just wanted to kill Jews or that it was fun to do so, but gave crazed justifications that they were “purifying the Aryan race” and acting in “self-defence”. Despite the industrial scale of the Holocaust, they went to great lengths to destroy the evidence of their crimes, in particular the paper trails linking the Shoah directly to decisions taken by senior political and military commanders. Their success in this concealment subsequently enabled “Holocaust denial” to take root in the 1980s. This suggests that the Nazis had a sense of right and wrong, otherwise there would be no need to construct elaborate theories of racial and cultural superiority, or hide their culpability for such barbaric behaviour. Why they chose to act on their beliefs and how they sold their policies to a receptive German population are separate questions. Over the last 18 months, supporters of Israel’s destruction of Gaza, including IDF [Israel “Defense” Forces] perpetrators, have openly backed the annihilation of Palestinians in Gaza. And no group has been spared. Aid workers, doctors, nurses, journalists, school teachers and clerics, many of whom are normally protected under the laws of war, have been branded “Hamas” and targeted without mercy. Those perpetrating the slaughter have taken to social media to record their crimes for posterity, confident there will be no adverse consequences arising out their departure from the world of ethical principles which most humans inhabit. It is not just the confidence they have in their legal impunity: on Instagram, Facebook and X they boast with glee about their horrific exploits. Supporters of the genocide in the civilian population are no less joyful or inhibited. For a rabbi to bless the murder of a Palestinian child because he will one day grow up to be a “terrorist” demonstrates the need to dehumanise and demonise an enemy as a prerequisite to legitimising their “righteous” murder. That remarks like this elicit almost no comment in the media of countries supplying Israel with the means to accomplish the task is deeply disturbing.

Deeply disturbing, or perhaps dismaying and shameful.

Speaking of shame, I would like to point out, incidentally, the American company TechUSAtees, which sells the T-shirt so popular with Israeli soldiers at the discounted price of $22.99: **1 shot 2 kills**, a garment that embodies the essence of efficiency and dual-purpose design. In other words, kill a pregnant Muslim woman and you kill two.

Let's get back to the topic at hand. To reassure the Israeli president Herzog's local interlocutor, let us recall that, according to Scott Burchill:

The most indelible stain of the genocide, however, will be on Israel’s moral reputation. By this is meant not simply the leadership of a particular government, but the broader national group where, according to a new Penn State poll, 82% of Israelis support the forced expulsion of Gaza’s residents and only 9% of men under 40 oppose all genocide scenarios for Palestinians: is it any wonder Norman Finkelstein, the world’s foremost authority on Gaza’s political history, has called Israel a “lunatic society”? The same moral accountability will come to Israel’s wider field of apologists, including financial backers, social media warriors, activist journalists, enabling governments in Europe, Australia and North America, and organised lobby groups. They cheerlead for a civilian slaughter in the name of “self-defence” and relentlessly attacked anyone who opposed it as antisemitic. For governments which boast of their friendship with Israel, the mass starvation and forcible displacement of two million people — which cannot be rationalised as part of a conflict with Hamas — may prove to be a bridge too far. Unsurprisingly, their public rhetoric has hardened recently and some will strive to resuscitate the long dead two-state solution by recognising the State of Palestine in June [sic also in the original source in footnote 3 - it should be September 2025, in occasion of the United Nations General Assembly]. Washing away their complicity in the mass murder of tens of thousands of innocent civilians, however, will prove much more challenging. Their day of judgment will also come.

Will it come? I don't know! For now, let us content ourselves with feeling great shame.

A short time ago, the son of a Chinese friend gave me a red bracelet made of woven thread. It is a good luck charm, he told me.

Now I have decided to give the good luck charm a different meaning: to feel shame at being Western.

