GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Loon's avatar
Loon
5h

The barbarians who care not for culture of the living , its history yet using its benefits to be stronger beasts of violence need a reckoning moment .

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
5h

I have visited many of the sites mentioned, and there are no words to express the depravity of those who would replace Persepolis with a datacenter, and are bent on crushing every wonder of the human spirit.

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