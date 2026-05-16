Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Patrizia Pisino, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 13th April 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

I am an architect and have worked for the Superintendency for Cultural and Environmental Heritage. I have dedicated my professional life to the study, assessment and preservation of historical and artistic heritage. For those in this profession, a monument is not a pile of stones, but a living organism. It is the most precious fruit of human ingenuity, created to make our world more beautiful, harmonious and worthy of being lived in. A protected heritage site is a victory over time: it is proof that humankind can create something capable of surviving the centuries, the elements and earthquakes.

This is why, looking at what is happening in Iran, I am truly struck. Not only saddened, but physically wounded in my deepest sense of craftsmanship and as a guardian of beauty. I am appalled by the utter callousness of two nations, the United States and Israel, which are waging a relentless campaign against the millennia-old history of a people. And they do so with the arrogance of those who – it is a historical fact – have, from their very origins, produced no great civilisations, but whose sole, inexorable constant has been destruction.

In architecture, we know full well how things work: a missile does not need to strike a building directly to destroy it. The shockwaves of an air raid, the vibrations propagating underground, the sudden displacement of air generated by a nearby explosion, are enough to compromise the millennia-old static equilibrium of a structure. Micro-cracks in the bricks, the displacement of historic mortar, the detachment of plaster: this is the silent death of architecture.

But what exactly is this organisation that is supposed to protect us from all this, and what is it doing whilst the bombs are falling? UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) was founded in 1945 precisely with the aim of building peace in the minds of men through culture. It is the body that identifies, catalogues and designates as “World Heritage Sites” places that no longer belong to a single State, but to all of us. To protect them in times of war, it relies on the 1954 Hague Convention. This is where the famous “blue symbol” originated – a circle and a square surrounding a temple [sic] – designed to warn those in the skies that there is something sacred and untouchable below.

And what is UNESCO doing today, in the face of the air raids in Iran and the destruction in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Gaza? The harsh reality, which those of us who have worked in heritage conservation know all too well, is that UNESCO has no army, no armed blue helmets to guard the temples. Its power is purely diplomatic, moral and bureaucratic.

Faced with the current bombardments, the UN agency confines itself to sounding the alarm, issuing official condemnations, and urging the parties “to respect international humanitarian law”. From its Paris office, it coordinates satellite monitoring to map the craters near the sites. In practice, while the superpowers rain down fire, UNESCO prepares to act as the “notary of death”: it documents the damage, catalogues the losses, prepares dossiers for future, hypothetical and interminable war crimes trials, and draws up reconstruction plans that will often never be implemented.

For us technicians, this system is a mockery. International law and the blue symbols were designed for the conventional wars of the past, not for the arrogance of the hyper-modern military technology of the US and Israel. When a pilot decides to ignore that symbol, UNESCO is utterly powerless. And the damage to Iranian buildings and sites has already begun to manifest itself, demonstrating the futility of these documents. And the cruellest mockery of this powerlessness has unfolded in recent months.

Ecbatana – capital of the Medes – archaeological site.

In July 2024, the organisation finally added Hegmataneh, the ancient Ecbatana, in the heart of the city of Hamadan, to the World Heritage List. We are not talking about a palace, but an immense archaeological tell: an artificial mound created by millennia of overlapping layers of human life, the capital of the Median Empire that preceded the Persians. For a technician, tells are the most fragile structures of all: the very earth that makes them up has precarious cohesion. Hamadan, being a strategic logistical and military hub, has recently been targeted by air raids. UNESCO has only just finished drawing the blue symbol on Ecbatana, and the shockwaves from nearby bombings are already threatening to tear apart its layers of history. A technical and moral absurdity.

Golestan Palace before the air raid.

And this tragedy is mercilessly taking its toll on Iran’s 29 World Heritage Sites:

Palaces and buildings already reeling from the impact

The Golestan Palace (Tehran): Seat of power and a masterpiece of Qajar art. Its halls, exquisite stucco work and decorative mirrors are extremely sensitive to vibrations. The raids on the capital have already subjected the buildings to stresses for which they were never designed, showing the first signs of structural damage.

Persepolis and Pasargadae: The glory of the Achaemenid Empire. The enormous stone columns and bas-reliefs depicting the birth of human rights are monolithic structures which, paradoxically, cannot withstand the modern shockwaves from explosions in the neighbouring military zone, which are silently undermining their stability.

Takht-e Soleyman and the Sassanid Landscape of Fars: The ancient fortresses and royal palaces, already weathered by millennia of erosion, are now suffering the mechanical trauma of wartime skies.

Safavid masterpieces in the crosshairs of air raids

Ali Qapu Palace and Naqsh-e Jahan in Isfahan: The damage here is already a reality that brings tears to the eyes of those familiar with the statics of buildings. Ali Qapu Palace, built at the end of the 16th century, is a tall, arch-shaped building crowned at the front by an immense tālār (covered balcony) which served as an audience hall and a vantage point from which the Shah and his guests could watch polo matches. This palace overlooks the vast Naqsh-e Jahan Square, which in Persian means “Image of the World”, situated in the heart of the city and designed to house the architectural jewels of the Safavid Empire. The vibrations from air raids have already begun to undermine the static equilibrium of this monumental balcony: a structure designed for grace and peaceful observation, brutally shaken by the shockwaves of war.

Chehel Sotoun Palace: The tragedy looms ever larger. This palace is also on the UNESCO list, included for its Persian garden. The name itself, Chehel Sotoun, means “40 columns”, an optical illusion created by the sum of the twenty actual columns supporting the ceiling and their reflections in the water basin opposite. Its existence has been documented since 1614 (it was rebuilt in 1706 following a fire) and it was the solemn venue where Safavid rulers received foreign envoys. The detail that makes the blood run cold for those in my line of work is this: the palace is located in close proximity to the provincial governor’s building, which in recent days has been the direct target of an Israeli raid.

The illusory magic of the 40 columns reflected in the water trembled under the impact of explosions calculated to occur just a few metres away. This is not a theoretical risk; it is an attack on history that has already taken place.

Sacred architecture on the brink of collapse

Meidan Emam and the Mosques of Isfahan: Naqsh-e Jahan Square and its mosques (such as the Masjed-e Jāmé and the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque) are engineering masterpieces unique in the world, famous for their enormous domes and brick minarets. Isfahan is a strategic hub, and explosions in its vicinity are subjecting these structures to continuous dynamic stress, risking irreversible damage to the stability of the vaults.

Soltaniyeh and Gonbad-e Qabus: Two of the largest and most slender brick domes in the medieval world. Architecture that has defied gravity for centuries, but cannot withstand the tremors caused by modern bombardment for long.

The Sheikh Safi al-Din complex in Ardabil: Another jewel trembling beneath the military skies.

Fragile materials and earthen cities

Yazd, Bam and Shahr-i Sokhta: Cities built predominantly of raw earth (clay). It has withstood the sun for millennia, but is literally shattering, pulverising into dust, due to the micro-fractures caused by the shockwaves of air raids.

Tchogha Zanbil and Susa: The Elamite and Sumerian remains, structures of extreme delicacy, are irrelevant to a pilot dropping bombs.

The historic bazaar of Tabriz and the caravanserais: The great masonry vaults of the covered markets and post stations along the Silk Road risk structural collapse due to explosions in the modern transport infrastructure superimposed upon the ancient ones.

The infrastructure of life and the invisible territories

And then there are: the Armenian monastic complexes, the rocky landscape of Maymand, the Karaftu Caves in Kurdistan (recently nominated), the immense tell of Bisotun. An entire country, with its network of 29 millennia-old sites, transformed into an open-air training ground for the superpowers.

The Persian Qanat and Shushtar: The networks of underground canals and hydraulic dams that have made life in the desert possible. Raids can crack the aquifers and cause tunnels to collapse, destroying the hydraulic engineering that created the Persian Gardens (another of the 29 sites) – veritable earthly paradises now threatened by the drought of war.

Hyrcanian Forests, Lut Desert and Trans-Iranian Railway: Natural heritage sites and those linked to 20th-century industrial architecture are also suffering the consequences of pollution from war debris and explosions that are altering unspoilt landscapes.

As an architect, I know that damage to a UNESCO site can never truly be “repaired”. Restoration is possible, reconstruction is possible, but the original energy is lost forever, along with the material craftsmanship of those who conceived it centuries ago.

UNESCO, with its monitoring and condemnations, has proved ineffective. The destruction of Iran’s heritage is the most despicable act of this war for power. It is the act of two nations which, lacking a millennia-old history to be proud of, feel the need to tear down that of others. And we, who have studied to understand how to preserve the world’s beauty, are watching helplessly – and in many ways complicit – as those who know only how to reduce it to rubble carry out their work.

But stone, however much it pains me to see it crumble, is inert. The true, unbearable cry rising from beneath those bombs is not made of rubble, but of flesh, blood and shattered lives. While historic buildings tremble from the shockwaves, the streets are stained with the blood of women and children. And here, as a citizen and a custodian of memory, a bitter realisation dawns: international law is dead, buried beneath the rubble of geopolitics.

We must ask ourselves a brutal question, without hiding behind diplomatic niceties: why is such a blatant and systematic violation of international law, why do the genocides unfolding before our very eyes, fail to provoke such revulsion as to bring the system crashing down? Why does this horror not result in the only logical, necessary and legally mandated response under international law: immediate, severe and crippling sanctions against these two powers?

If any other state on the globe were committing these crimes, Western nations would set themselves up as champions of justice in the blink of an eye. Instead, in the face of Israel and the United States, the world remains silent.

The answer is singular, and it is terrifying: these two nations have arrogated to themselves the right to take the place of Yahweh [sic]. They have elevated themselves to supreme judges of the planet, deciding who has the right to exist, who has the right to a history, and who, on the other hand, must be erased. They are not bringing democracy; they are not defending any values. They are occupying and devastating territories that are not under their exclusive control, lands that have never recognised them as masters and that do not belong to them. They do so solely for economic gain, for control of resources and for an unstoppable lust for power that has blinded them to the sanctity of human life and culture.

As an architect, I know for certain that a building cannot stand if its foundations are rotten. UNESCO, with its blue symbols, has proved to be a paper shield. But it is the very foundations of the world order based on human rights that are now reduced to wastepaper, rotting away with hypocrisy. And if the foundations give way, collapse is inevitable.

Let us look at the map. The path of destruction is laid out and leaves no room for interpretation. First they pulverised Gaza, wiping Palestine off the map under a rain of bombs. Then it was the turn of Syria, Qatar and Yemen. Now the fire has rained down on Iran and Lebanon. This is not chaos: it is a calculated plan, the ruthless advance of the “Greater Israel” project. And it is a criminal delusion to think that this hunger for land and power stops at the borders of the Middle East.

Here is the warning that we Europeans should carve into the squares of our countries, instead of hiding behind the comfortable diplomacy of drawing rooms: we are accomplices in this end of the world. European governments that supply weapons, logistical bases, political cover and deafening silence are not defending peace. They are merely crafting the boomerang that will eventually snap our necks.

Those who think they are untouchable because they believe themselves to be Yahweh [sic], those who trample on human rights with arrogance, recognise neither borders nor eternal alliances. When this fury, which we today justify as a “strategic interest”, turns against us too – when it strikes our territories, our sovereignty and our economy – it will be too late. There will be no room for our whingeing mea culpa, nor for the UN’s pathetic condemnations.

Until the rest of the world finds the courage to punish these two superpowers with the only language they understand – economic isolation and sanctions – we will continue to count the UNESCO sites reduced to dust and the children buried under the rubble. If we continue to bow our heads, we will do nothing but condemn ourselves to total subjugation. It will be the end of our very civilisation. We will have allowed them to destroy the heritage of humanity – our heritage, for humanity is all of us – only to discover, at the worst possible moment, that we have built with our own hands the cage in which we will be locked away.

Let us stop them now, before it is our turn to become ruins.

Iran currently hosts 29 sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, of which 27 are cultural and 2 are natural. This record places it among the top ten countries in the world by number of listings.

Here is the complete list of sites, ordered by year of inscription:

Naqsh-e Jahan Square, Esfahan (1979) “Image of the World”. Persepolis, Fars (1979) Capital of the Achaemenid Empire. Chogha Zanbil, Khuzestan (1979) The Elamite ziggurat temple. Takht-e Soleyman, West Azerbaijan (2003) The Sassanian fire sanctuary in the volcanic crater. Bam and its cultural landscape, Kerman (2004) The ancient mud-brick city. Pasargadae, Fars (2004) First Achaemenid capital and tomb of Cyrus the Great. Soltaniyeh, Zanjan (2005) The majestic 14th-century brick dome. Bisotun, Kermanshah (2006) The stele and bas-relief of Darius the Great. Armenian monastic complexes in Iran (St. Thaddeus, St. Stephanos and Dzordzor) (2008) Historic Shushtar Irrigation System, Khuzestan (2009) The ancient dams and canals. Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex, East Azerbaijan (2010) The commercial heart of the Silk Road. Shrine and Tomb of Sheikh Safi al-Din, Ardabil (2010) The Persian Gardens (9 gardens in various provinces) (2011) A serial site comprising 9 gardens (including Bagh-e Eram, Bagh-e Fin, Bagh-e Chehel Sotoun). Gonbad-e Qabus, Golestan (2012) The 53-metre-high mud-brick mausoleum tower. Masjed-e Jāmé (Friday Mosque), Esfahan (2012) A monument illustrating the evolution of Islamic architecture. Golestan Palace, Tehran (2013) Qajar royal residence in Tehran. Shahr-i Sokhta (Burnt City), Sistan and Baluchistan (2014) A Bronze Age settlement. Maymand Cultural Landscape, Kerman (2015) Pastoral villages with rock-cut caves. Susa, Khuzestan (2015) An ancient Elamite, Parthian and Sassanian city. Lut Desert (Natural Site), Kerman/Sistan and Baluchistan (2016) Desert featuring sand dunes and the world’s highest yardang formations. The Persian Qanats (11 ancient water systems) (2016) Serial site comprising 11 underground irrigation systems. Historic City of Yazd, Yazd (2017) An urban masterpiece of earthen architecture in the desert. Sassanian Archaeological Landscape of the Fars Region, Fars (2018) Includes the royal cities of Bishapur, Firuzabad and Sarvestan. Irkanian Forests (Natural Site), along the Caspian Sea (2019) Primeval forests along the Alborz mountain ranges. Trans-Iranian Railway (2021) Partly shared with the Azerbaijani heritage (but the heart of the railway is Iranian). An engineering masterpiece crossing mountains and rivers, built in the 1920s and 1930s. Hawraman/Uramanat Cultural Landscape, Kurdistan/Kermanshah (2021) Persian Caravanserais (54 structures across the country) (2023) A serial site comprising 54 historic post stations scattered throughout Iran. Hegmataneh, Hamadan (2024) Karaftu Caves, Kurdistan (recently added in 2025/2026) An extraordinary rock-cut architectural complex, carved into limestone, demonstrating the incredible adaptability of human ingenuity in inaccessible terrain, linked to the Parthian dynasties and Hellenism.

SOURCES

https://www.danielemancini-archeologia.it/da-ecbatana-capitale-dei-medi-nuove-scoperte-in-iran/

https://www.unesco.it/it/news/lunesco-esprime-grave-preoccupazione-per-la-tutela-del-patrimonio-culturale-in-medio-oriente/

http://www.instoria.it/home/patrimonio_unesco_iran_II.htm

https://www.irancultura.it/cultura/unesco/

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