As reported by Al Mayadeen in a first article and then confirmed by the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), Brigadier General Yahya Saree, in a second Al Mayadeen article, last night the YAF launched a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile targeting an Israeli military site in Tel Aviv. Neither the Iron Dome nor the David's Sling defense systems managed to intercept the Yemeni ballistic missile, as reported also by Israeli media, such as The Times of Israel.

The moment of the missile impact was captured in the following videos - please mind the high terminal speed of the missile, the flash (in the 2nd video) and the loud boom:

Israeli media, including The Times of Israel, immediately reported about a fire at the site of the missile's impact:

…and later on about casualties:

Later this morning the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) tweeted the following statement on X, together with a video allegedly showing the site of the missile impact (see also the lead image):

Notice the sheer hypocrisy of these Zionists: they have hit and keep striking civilian infrastructure, schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, UN sites in Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen and now they complain about what they claim to be a missile hit by the Houthis on a children’s playground. Let’s be honest: why would the YAF waste missiles to hit a school and an elementary school? And how can a hypersonic ballistic missile do so little damage? That is not the impact site of the Yemeni Palestine 2: nothing seems to have burnt there, despite reports of a fire, and the pit is too shallow. Most likely that is the impact site of one of the air defense missiles that failed to intercept the Palestine 2 and fell back to the ground - although they should self-destroy in air if they miss the target, it can happen that they do not and then cause damage. Plus, it is well known that Zionists are disgusting liars - all their lies about 7th October 2023 have been debunked (see for instance these articles by The Grayzone, including testimonies by Israeli eyewitnesses and IDF soldiers: 1, 2 and 3). Of course, they just want to hide the truth, i.e. that the YAF has managed to hit a military site in the heart of Tel Aviv! And this despite intense Israeli airstrikes targeting the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and the city of Hodeidah in western Yemen just a couple of days ago, when more than 60 bombs were dropped on Yemeni soil, according to a statement by an Israeli officer quoted by Al Mayadeen (see also this other article)… airstrikes that actually targeted civilian infrastructure, such as the central Dahban power station in northern Sanaa, the power station in the Hezyaz area south of Sanaa, the Hodeidah port and the Ras Issa oil facility, while the YAF targeted Tel Aviv with two Palestine 2 missiles, as reported here. As stated by Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of Ansar Allah, following the joint US-UK airstrikes on his country earlier this week, these attacks “will not deter Sanaa from carrying out its supportive duty for Gaza, vowing that military operations will continue no matter what”.

Today the leader of Ansar Allah, Al-Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, has issued the following statements, saying that Yemen is preparing “to confront any move by forces of hegemony and their tools in region” (from the Yemeni Saba News Agency - all emphasis mine):

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, we have announced a clear position, in which we directed, with words, missiles, drones, and everything we could, and with financial spending and other things, all of this was a movement of our people, within the framework of a clear position, dear to the infidels. We raised our voices against the American and the Israeli, and with them we raised the missile and the drone, and brandished our weapons, rifles and capabilities in the face of the enemies of this nation, and we trust in Allah and trust in Allah that this is the right direction; therefore, we were not in a state of humiliation, and our position was not bound by any ceiling that others consider: political considerations and imaginary interests, because we see all good in being with Allah and in the direction that pleases Allah, and we trust that this is a strength for us, and indeed this is a strength. We have trained hundreds of thousands of our Muslim Yemeni people to acquire combat skills and the ability to fight, and to become psychologically, culturally, emotionally, and morally prepared, and by acquiring the skill to fight to fight and prepared to fight America and Israel, and to fight any party that targets us in the service of America and Israel, and the title they are following under the name of changing the features of the new Middle East. We will confront every move targeting us, within the framework of our faith, religious and Quranic stance against America and Israel. We will confront every conspiracy and every targeting, through our trust in Allah Almighty and our reliance on Him, through our trust in this correct direction that we are in, that there is no virtue, honor or good except in it, anything else is a loss, sacrificing for America and Israel is a loss, a loss in this world and then the painful torment on the Day of Judgment, this direction enjoys Allah's care, the direction within the framework of the position drawn by Allah Almighty, and therefore we are aware of our situation, confident in the correctness of our position.

Getting back to the Zionists’ sheer hypocrisy, here is what Israeli settlers did yesterday to a mosque in the village of Marda, north of Salfit in the West Bank:

As reported by Al Mayadeen, they “raided the eastern part of the village, set fire to the Birr al-Walidain mosque, and vandalized its walls with racist slogans”. And this is only one of many similar instances. Over the last month, occupation forces demolished the al-Shiyah Mosque in the town of Jabal al-Mukabber, a prayer hall for the Arab al-Ara'ra community near the town of Jaba' and a section of the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque in the Far’a camp in the Tubas Governorate. They also damaged the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque in Nur Shams camp and the Shuhada Mosque in Tulkarm camp, while settlers desecrated the Khirbet Marah al-Baqar Mosque in the town of Dura in the al-Khalil Governorate.

It is also worth reporting that a few days ago Israeli settlers from the “Ori HaTzafon” movement (The Northern Skins), known for advocating settlement in South Lebanon crossed the border into Lebanon and erected tents there, claiming the area for settlement, while ceasefire violations by the IDF continue, as covered in this article by Al Mayadeen and in this other article by Al Manaar.

Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Isaac Herzog (right)

I will conclude this article with the news that neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Israeli President Isaac Herzog are planning to travel to Poland and attend the celebrations on 27th January 2025, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp, most likely due to the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, as reported by Al Mayadeen. It is hard to be a Zionist…