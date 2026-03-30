GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Alfred Brown's avatar
Alfred Brown
33m

There is another TV serial called EVIL. I enjoy it permanently because it also offers a glimpse via into the possible (conspiracy theories - a badge I wear with honor nowadays, because everything I have learnt diving into decades of rabbit holes - is legit) machinations and the existence of evil in western societies but not limited to them.

The characters, coincidentally or sarcastically assess possible scenarios using a religious, a scientific and pragmatic legal methodology, all embodied by the protagonists. The scenarios and their conclusions are a delight but also a peek into a hidden phenomenon plaguing our lives and societies, which MSM would ever report on it. I doubt they will be greenlit for another season after Epstein.

Yet, I advise, if you haven't already, to dive into the production. I won't speak on it more, for the sake of spoilers. It's a gem.

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Alfred Brown's avatar
Alfred Brown
3h

First and foremost thanks for the translation and transformation. It certainly has been connecting inside and outside dots. I for one, am ashamed, or embarrassed I never quite unlocked the Shining, although owning a copy and watch the bloody thing more than 5 times in my lifetime. I was always drawn to Jack's performance and the campy foreboding nature of the film. I wasn't able to unlock it. It was like watching a Mona Lisa and being mocked into telling the difference, by questioning what you see?

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