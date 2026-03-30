Today I am providing my English translation of an article, originally in Italian and first published on artverkaro.altervista.org and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 11th February 2026. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

The Epstein Files – a seemingly endless collection of emails, photos, videos and interrogation records relating to the famous yet mysterious Israeli-American child trafficker of the same name – have become the zeitgeist of the 2020s. The increasingly evident and disturbing confirmation that, to be part of “high society” (whether right-wing or left-wing, white or black, professors or princes, able-bodied or disabled), one had to have contact with Epstein, and that many of them were his willing friends, has not only vindicated the digital conspiracy theorists but also shaken the consciences of many who would never have expected such rottenness from those who are supposed to govern, educate, pay and entertain us. Personally, the depravity of the American (but also transatlantic) elites was already evident from the millions of people killed and tortured in the most horrific ways by the “world’s greatest democracy”. It seems very clear that Epstein worked for the Mossad and that he used this international child trafficking network (not entirely his own doing, given that he had no degrees, academic posts, companies or subsidiaries) to blackmail all the most important figures in the United States. The FBI has admitted that the current US President is compromised and controlled by Israel, the very same man who claimed to have stopped associating with Epstein long before the documents suggest and who, according to the same sources, appears to have surpassed the “Party King” in monstrosity. An analysis of symbolism and imagery by Risorse Rosse [Italian for “Red Resources”].

I am writing here with a focus on the more “esoteric” section of this secretive club of paedophiles that rules the West. From the latest batch of files published by the US Department of Justice (with the most important parts rigorously redacted), the magical and malign spiritual nature of these “sessions” emerges, with references to demons from Jewish mysticism, human sacrifices, organ harvesting and even cannibalism. It would appear that the theories of a “cabalistic and satanic shadow government” have been confirmed. Of course, something was already evident in the numerous hand gestures that Hollywood celebrities made on stage and on the red carpet, mostly dismissed quickly as “coincidences”, or taken by “conspiracy theorists” as signs to decipher an occult code. I believe these signs have genuine meaning, but that they were simply used to emphasise their elite status and to mock the pattern-recognition skills of the more astute. If there is one media product that has sincerely offered the masses a glimpse into the ritualistic and esoteric world of the American elite, it is Eyes Wide Shut [see this article for a short analysis of this film in relation to the Epstein files], the late, unfinished masterpiece by director Stanley Kubrick. The lead role is played by Tom Cruise (ironic given his involvement with Scientology since 1986), who does whatever it takes to join the occult club, whose members are masked like a Greek chorus, and thus gain a chance at social advancement. The director died shortly afterwards, in circumstances that have never been clarified. We know that there are twenty-four unpublished final minutes and that no director’s cut exists.

In this article, I do not wish to focus so much on Kubrick’s more obvious “testament” against the ritualistic and sacrificial nature of the American elite, but rather on his earlier film, The Shining, which, in my view, already anticipates many of the themes of Eyes Wide Shut, in a more intimate and resonant way for the reader of this article, who is surely working, looking for work, chasing dreams and viewing Epstein’s world from a distance – that of the average social media user.

As everyone knows, The Shining is based on the book of the same name by Stephen King (who had initially denied the existence of Epstein’s list and found himself losing followers on social media and readers), but the plot was altered so much by the director that it became a different story altogether. If you don’t know what the film is about or how it unfolds, do catch up on it; spoilers ahead.

At a very superficial level, the plot follows that of the book: the Torrance family – father Jack, mother Wendy and son Danny – move into this hotel, built in the early 20th century in the mountains of Colorado, because Jack has been hired as caretaker for the winter closure. This job will give Jack the chance to relaunch his literary career, but in the meantime the hotel turns out to be haunted by ghosts, driving the father mad and leading him to plot the murder of his wife and son. The son possesses unspecified supernatural powers, notably the ability to see ghosts and read minds. The similarities end there. In the book, the hotel is an entity in its own right that needs to feed on psychic energy; for this reason, it drives its occupants to commit heinous crimes within its walls and seeks to attract people with psychic powers. In the film, the hotel appears to be cursed because it was built on top of a Native American burial ground. In the book, Jack is specifically described as an alcoholic, but he genuinely loves his wife and genuinely cares for his son, and ultimately sacrifices himself to destroy the cursed hotel. Wendy is blonde in the book; Shelley Duvall was brunette. In the book, there are animal-shaped bushes that move of their own accord; in the film, there is the Maze made of hedges. In the book, the most evil room is 217; in the film, it becomes 237. Now let’s talk about the film (although I will occasionally mention the 1997 miniseries, which is more faithful to the book but also less artistically ambitious).

All images are used for non-commercial purposes and fall within the scope of fair use. All rights remain with the rightful owners, and the author recommends viewing the original work to support the creators, producers and distributors.

The Overlook Hotel (the word overlook means ignore) represents the United States of America. The Indian burial ground on which it was built represents the genocide that founded the country. The Torrances represent the average American family. The collective and “legal” violence necessary to found both the entire country and the hotel becomes the individual and “immoral” violence of the father, who lashes out at his family members within the private rooms of a building where no one else will be present until the end of winter. This interpretation is generally accepted by critics; for me, it fits well as a thematic successor to Full Metal Jacket, where soldiers are trained to be killing machines, yet then Gomer Pyle kills Sergeant Major Hartman “illegally and immorally”, before killing himself and thus damaging “US Army Property”.

During his interview with Jack, Ullman, the hotel manager, has to point out that the previous winter caretaker went mad and killed his wife and daughters with an axe, and asks the candidate if he will do the same. Jack, of course, replies no, with that characteristic facial ambiguity of which only Jack Nicholson was capable. It is a strange question to ask; a yes would hardly be reassuring. The Overlook is a factory of violence, and Ullmann is simply testing Jack’s ability to participate in the machine of hypocrisy that is the American empire. Throughout the interview, behind Ullmann on a shelf stands a statuette of an eagle, the quintessential symbol of American power. On the wall behind is a window leading to a garden that ought not to exist inside the hotel, but Jack must not ask questions, only obey. Next to Jack is Bill Watson, who in the book is a friend of Jack’s helping him find work after he was expelled from college for physically assaulting another student. In the film, he wears a strange expression, not so much that of a friend, but rather that of a supervisor who must keep an eye on his “guinea pig”.

The two buildings that most inspired the interior design of the Overlook are the Timberline Lodge in Oregon and the Ahwahnee Hotel in the Yosemite region, both characterised by a seemingly complementary blend of New York Art Deco and Native American art. There was once a period known as Hellenism, when the Greeks blended their native tastes with those of Persia and Egypt. As you might have imagined, these two sites were built through the (largely violent) displacement of the indigenous peoples and the commercial exploitation of their sacred art.

The mural at which Jack throws his tennis ball is a reference to a real work of art by the Navajo people, depicting priests and initiates attempting to communicate with the gods of the sky, particularly the god associated with the rainbow. These are works drawn in the sand with sacred ochres, painted in the morning and erased by evening, for no one but the gods can create things that last forever. The colonisers liked these depictions so much that the natives were forced to sell the rights, earning only a pittance in return. The artists, so as not to anger the Elders, altered certain details to prevent the commodification of the sacred. Jack feels he is worthy of being on a par with a god, that is creating a (fictional) world and imparting knowledge to mortals, but he simply is not. The entire hotel is dotted with Native American symbolism. In the cold room there is an aluminium tin depicting the head of a Lakota chief and the word “Calumet”, that is, the peace pipe which was to be smoked by both parties to ratify peace treaties – treaties which the colonisers usually failed to honour because they could point to the Indians’ different religion to render the piece of paper null and void in the eyes of the Christian God.

In the film, all Indian symbolism represents the divine, nature, mystery and the sublime, yet it is hijacked, violated and inverted for commercial gain. Nothing is sacred to consumerism and, as soon as the European communist bloc collapsed, the Christian religion, so closely allied with liberal capitalism, was itself sacrificed on the altar of money. In the film, many objects and buildings constantly change position. This has been attributed to the ghosts of the haunted hotel or to the protagonists’ hallucinations. For me, quite simply, the hotel, on a metatextual level, is a stage just as much as it is a real building. Everything can change according to the will of the demiurge (Kubrick, the Deep State or Uncle Sam) and the characters are both characters and actors within this ever-changing setting.

On the other hand, one could describe the setting as serving both a dramatic purpose and a social experiment. At the start of the film, there is a poster on a wall titled MONARCH featuring an image of a skier. This makes no sense in terms of the film’s plot and world-building, as the hotel is closed in winter. MONARCH makes sense as a reference to the CIA programme of the same name, a lesser-known offshoot of the more famous MK-ULTRA, which involved research into people’s paranormal abilities to be unlocked through drugs, torture and psychological conditioning. MONARCH dealt more specifically with psychological conditioning for the creation of sleeper agents.

If images always convey a message in The Shining, so do the numbers. The main one is 237. Why 237 and not 217? 237 has been linked to the theory that the 1969 moon landing was faked and directed by Stanley Kubrick, as he had already directed 2001 [A Space Odyssey] and NASA allegedly asked him to direct this one as well. In the same scene, Danny is wearing a home-made jumper featuring Apollo 11. 237,000 miles was the average distance between the Earth and the Moon generally accepted at the time (today it is more accurately measured as 238,000 miles). To me, it is easier to organise a real moon landing than to fake one, not least because Soviet and Chinese spies could have taken advantage of the opportunity. I think the references to the moon landing are: a nod to 2001: A Space Odyssey, a genuine tribute to the Apollo 11 mission which realised half of the scenario from Kubrick’s earlier film, a thank you to NASA for the lenses they provided for filming Barry Lyndon (1975), and finally a metaphor for the transcendental nature of Danny’s ‘Shining’.

237 actually has a simpler explanation: 2 × 3 × 7 equals 42, which can also be obtained by multiplying 6 by 7. 6 and 7 are numbers that are both sacred (the six days of creation and the seven cardinal virtues) and deeply demonic (666, the seven deadly sins and the seven kings of hell according to certain Christian and esoteric traditions).

In the photo taken from the film’s final scene, we witness a “malevolent reincarnation” of Jack Torrance, transported back in time to 1921, the era of the “Roaring Twenties” characterised by the grand parties of American high society. Everyone is elegantly dressed in black; the women wear precious jewellery, the men flaunt their social success, everything is magnificently lit, and alcohol flows freely. The “frat party” of immigrants arriving in the US in third class becomes the social ritual of the American entrepreneurial bourgeoisie of the 1920s. In the midst of it all, the father of a middle-class American family, financially ruined by Reagan’s ‘trickle-down economics’ and, to top it all, a failed writer and screenwriter, becomes the life and soul of the evening, his right hand turned upwards and his left hand turned downwards. This is a collage of Nicholson’s head and one of his arms superimposed onto a real entertainer, Santos Casani.

To the initiated, the gesture evokes Baphomet, a figure from Western esotericism with a human body, a goat’s head and bird’s wings. The first depiction and actual creation of Baphomet dates back to 1856, in Dogma and Ritual, written by Éliphas Lévi. The reference that the creator, and later popular culture, sought to attach to Baphomet was the esoteric cult of which the Knights Templar were accused and subsequently burned at the stake by the French king Philip IV in order to seize their wealth. Baphomet (or Bafometto [in Italian]) sounds very much like Muhammad [Maometto in Italian - it does not work in English!], and at the time Islamic studies was not yet a branch of in-depth research, so it may have been a case of mistaken identity. In esotericism, Baphomet represents the resolution of contradictions and the union of opposites. On his arms are inscribed “solve” and “coagula”, resolve and unite, the basis of medieval alchemical thought, the progenitor of modern science. Baphomet was retrospectively linked to the Christian Satan when the Church of Satan was founded (from which the more moderate Satanic Temple later derived), and thus a negative symbol; and to the Greco-Roman god Faunus, half-man and half-goat, god of wild nature and the liminal spaces of civilisation, and thus a positive synthesis, a reminder not to forget our animal origins and our connection with Mother Nature.

The photograph is the film’s most explicit reference to ritual and Masonic architecture within the fabric of the Overlook Hotel’s world. Freemasonry emerged alongside the English and then French bourgeoisie in the 18th century and immediately developed a total obsession with ancient Egypt. The West’s infatuation with Egypt had already begun with the arrival of the cult of Isis and Osiris in Rome in the first century BC, imported by the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra whilst she was involved politically and romantically with Julius Caesar. The cult, which was public and egalitarian in terms of gender (indeed, women were High Priestesses), persisted until all non-Christian religions were banned by the Emperors of Constantinople, although the iconography of Isis and her son Horus greatly influenced that of the Virgin Mary and Jesus.

Isis, like all the Great Mothers of the Mediterranean, had rituals that involved trance and mental dissociation through various psychoactive substances, in order to reach a hypothetical higher mental plane and commune with her and Osiris. I do not know how much of this knowledge was passed down from the end of the ancient world to the beginning of the modern era; therefore, it is more likely that Masonic Egyptomania dates back to the 18th century. Freemasonry and the entire aesthetic of British politics and the judiciary draw upon Ancient Egypt, because the essence of this form of association is essentially the colonial appropriation of other peoples’ symbols and the reversal of their meaning, not to attain spiritual enlightenment but to reaffirm temporal power.

Danny survives to the end of the film because he understands the sacred geometry that permeates the hotel, but does not use it for consumerist ends, as his father does. The final confrontation with his murderous father takes place in the snow-covered labyrinth, and this is no coincidence. The labyrinth is the home of the Minotaur; the monster was born because King Minos failed to sacrifice Poseidon’s bull, and the latter was manipulated to impregnate the king’s wife and sire this chimeric creature. A person who, though born innocent, is imprisoned and raised as a cannibalistic beast. Stanley Kubrick was very careful not to traumatise the child actor who played Danny, having him film scenes separately from the rest of the film and forbidding anyone from telling him the script. The director who protects the innocent stands in contrast to the cultural and political elites who exploit children.

Wendy, after knocking Jack unconscious with the baseball bat, attempting to lock him in the cold store, fending him off a second time by wounding his hand with a knife in the iconic door scene, and searching for Danny throughout the hotel whilst witnessing the most harrowing “paranormal” visions, she reunites with Danny at the entrance to the maze and they escape together driving the snowcat. Wendy survives because she does not claim to be initiated into the Great Mysteries; she remains the earthly link to the more spiritual Danny, so as not to leave him alone on his mystical journey. When she meets him again, she throws the knife into the snow and embraces her son before they flee together. Wendy is guided by faith; she may not know everything, but her instinct is never wrong. Shelley Duvall was put under the greatest pressure by Kubrick – compared to all the other actors – to achieve the performance we can admire throughout her fear. Kubrick seemed apparently mean and even selectively overbearing towards Duvall, but it was all part of the film’s psychological direction to heighten the sense of paranoia and isolation, and in the end the actress did not report any abusive behaviour on Kubrick’s part.

Jack is defeated because he lacks the mental strength (whether of the dark triad or the light triad) to absorb even the Lesser Mysteries. Jack is the madman, the fool who fancies himself the Lord of Hell. He is simply the guinea pig, the experiment, the jester and the sacrifice for the Winter Solstice to restart the World. Jack was not freed from the cold storage room by the ghosts; he was freed because the puppeteers allowed it – the scientists leading the experiment, the patrons of this entire ritual. Jack is proof of what happens when a miracle is entrusted to the consumerist man. It is squandered and the “scapegoat” sacrificed to the elements. The film would not have been half as enjoyable were it not for Jack Nicholson’s demonic and mentally deranged performance, as he appears literally possessed halfway through the film.

1921 – what happens when we add these numbers together? 1+9+2+1 = 13 = 6+7. 1921 was the year of a major economic recession in the United States, but also the year of the great racially motivated massacre in the town of Tulsa, targeting African Americans. Once again, “legal” collective violence becomes “immoral” individual violence. The summer caretaker Dick Hallorand is an African American who, in the book, repeatedly hears the hotel staff racially insulting him and developed the ability to read lips at a tender age by speaking without moving his lips with his grandmother. In the film, this power of his is more ambiguous, but the meaning remains the same: those who are part of a group that has been secularly marginalised through direct policies, rather than amplified by the media, tend to remember more quietly. Even today, when it comes to Holocaust Remembrance Day, we do not speak much of the Soviet sacrifice to defeat Nazism, the Anglo-American bombing of Dresden, Aktion T4, the “Italians, good people”, the tens of millions of Slavs killed by the Nazis and the tens of millions of Chinese killed by the Japanese. The usual suspects are always the focus, because the collective ritual in support of Israel serves a greater purpose.

Economic recession is the means by which the “cyclical nature of capitalism” is normalised. The “deserving” rise and the “guilty” fall, losing the favour of Lady Luck. There is the wheel of the seasons, the wheel of the Zodiac, the Hindu cycles, Buddhist samsara and the Dharma of the Buddha. The sacredness and magical power of the wheel are hijacked and violated to justify an unnatural system that no animal would ever apply, on pain of extinction. In reality, the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Work defines man, not the other way round. Man is alienated from work and worships money. God is nothing but a promissory note now. If your family members stand in the way of achieving “success”, then you must get rid of them. Elon Musk disowned his transgender daughter because she was “degenerate”, yet he had asked Epstein if she could attend the parties, receiving a no.

Animals feature frequently in the film; more often than not, they are depicted in a naturalistic or scientific manner, or as stuffed heads. Many of these animals are dear to Native Americans, and the theme of the desacralisation of Native cultures is revisited through the taxidermy of these magnificent beasts. During her mystical journey, Wendy finds herself face to face with one of the hotel’s wealthy guests – a middle-aged white man – receiving oral sex from another man, presumably younger, wearing a full-body costume representing an animal – once again a chimera – halfway between a bear and a dog. The Bohemian Grove is held periodically in an inaccessible location in the Rocky Mountains, where the super-rich from advanced capitalist nations wear masks of animals or various Greco-Roman deities and re-enact rituals of classical antiquity and Native American spirituality around a hearth, as well as socialising in the salons of the elite. The ritual of exclusive clubs is the inversion and violation of the sacred. I do not think the participants in these events truly believe in the Christian devil. They belong to no one; the world belongs to them. It is all part of the sense of reinforcing their power over the sacred and the material world.

In the 1997 miniseries, which is more faithful to the book, the comedian wearing a wolf mask appears, leaping from the right-hand side of the screen in an attempt to frighten Danny, during the part of the story where the paranormal presences become stronger and more fearless. The significance changes little, as it may allude to Lycaon, the Anatolian king who was punished by Zeus when human flesh was offered to the god disguised as a wayfarer. The sacrilegious king was transformed into the first werewolf; the theme of cannibalism and the violation of the sanctity of the human person returns.

Jack wants to create but is mentally barren. Both in Kubrick’s film and in the miniseries, the book’s “Scrapbook” appears: an album containing photographs and newspaper clippings chronicling the crime stories that have “haunted” the hotel since its foundation. Even with the literal Holy Text falling from the sky, Jack cannot create (merely repeating on the pages “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”) because he is trapped in an eternal cycle of evil and stagnation created by himself (but perhaps also implanted). Danny finds himself in a parallel cycle. His second personality, Tony, is simply depicted in Kubrick’s film by a finger and appears to be a part of Danny’s traumatised mind (which suffered a sprain at his father’s hands in the past) that has matured prematurely. In the book and the miniseries, Tony is a floating figure who is revealed in the subsequent book Dr Sleep to be a mental projection of Danny from the future. The cycle in which Danny operates is a positive one, where the mature self of the future guides the child self of the present and where children learn from their fathers’ mistakes.

The film strikes a chord with conspiracy theorists because it serves as a crash course in sacred geometry and magical patterns; it allows the average person – an anonymous cog in the wheel of a bourgeois society that is both a sham meritocracy and a sham democracy – to catch a glimpse of the world of the elite whilst remaining on the sofa, whereas Eyes Wide Shut is the film that best captures the power fantasy of social climbing and exclusive parties. The film seeks to convey the message that evil does not create, but merely distorts; it is a flat, inconclusive circle. Good is a spiral which, even if it seems to go backwards, reaches a higher dimension and synthesises past, present and future.

The wicked get what they want straight away by sacrificing everyone else, but they always come to a fall; the good always suffer, but through patience they achieve what they have fought for, by setting aside their own self-interest.

This text is dedicated to the Master Stanley Kubrick.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ