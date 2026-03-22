Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Hakan Illatiksi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 31st January 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

From emptiness to the “New Mediterranean”: material transformation

The Arctic has ceased to be a geopolitical void. Its transformation was not the result of a top-down decision, but rather the cumulative effect of a material change in the planet: the progressive and structural retreat of the ice cap. This physical change has enabled the emergence of a “New Mediterranean”, understood as a central maritime space, not delimited by established civilisations, but by power systems in transition.

The gradual opening of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) is the most obvious manifestation of this reconfiguration, introducing an alternative logistics corridor between Asia and Europe that directly affects the geography of global power. In this process, the Russian Federation has consolidated the NSR as a functional logistical-military infrastructure, while strategic competition has gradually shifted towards critical nodes such as Greenland and the Svalbard archipelago.

This space is not governed by classical international liberalism, but rather by a reactivation of the geopolitics of spheres of influence. The US conception of the Arctic as a vital security perimeter coexists – and comes into tension – with new logistical, energy and financial realities that exceed the regulatory mechanisms of the previous liberal order.

From the bifurcated model to diffraction: towards an operational theory

Each bifurcation constitutes a first map, never the territory.

For an initial decoding of this complexity, the “bifurcated Arctic” model is analytically useful insofar as it allows us to identify the coexistence of:

a financial-logistical layer, and

a security-military layer.

However, this binary approach proves insufficient to capture the dynamics of the Spodocene [author’s first article translated here]. Contemporary power is not limited to bifurcation: it diffracts.

The notion of diffraction of power – used as a relational model and not as a literal physical analogy – describes the way in which power propagates, deforms and multiplies across heterogeneous domains: climatic, infrastructural, legal and algorithmic. The result is not a new equilibrium, but a field of managed strategic entropy.

In this framework, disorder is not eliminated, but calibrated, channelled and transformed into a condition of systemic operability.

The Arctic is therefore not simply an experimental laboratory, but a space of systemic resonance, in which an original disturbance – the melting of the ice – is amplified and feeds back into different areas (finance, security, technology), anticipating the functioning of the emerging global order.

The NSR as a digital logistics infrastructure

Infrastructure becomes political again when it supports abstraction.

In addition to its transport function, the NSR is gradually evolving into a digital logistics infrastructure. Trans-Arctic fibre optic projects (such as Arctic Connect) aim to reduce latency, transforming the route into a cyber-logistics corridor where material and information flows tend to overlap.

This process produces a peculiar physical-legal space, characterised by:

overlapping jurisdictions,

contested regimes of data sovereignty,

deliberate ambiguity between international waters and State control.

The result is a re-territorialization of financial information flows: alternative systems to SWIFT and sovereign blockchains, while presenting themselves as abstract architectures, are structurally dependent on concrete physical infrastructures. The financialization of the Arctic thus includes the capitalisation of its digital geography, in which cables, nodes and latencies take on the status of strategic assets.

The City of London: engineering legitimate opacity

Financial power does not command: it translates.

Within this diffracted system, the United Kingdom – embodied by the City of London – operates less as a decision-making state and more as a systemic relational function. Its power does not lie in its ability to impose sovereign decisions, but in its ability to make operational the circuits that emerge from the progressive decline of the hegemonic centre.

The central function of the City in the Spodocene consists in the production of legitimate opacity: the ability to decouple financial value from its political origin, while preserving its legal traceability.

This engineering is mainly articulated through:

Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) architectures and forms of split sovereignty, aimed at protecting projects from sanctions; climate regulatory arbitrage, which translates the melting of ice into financial instruments; custody of strategic non-financial assets (extraction rights, geospatial data), removing them from the volatility of state sovereignty.

SPV architectures and split sovereignty refer to a set of legal and financial mechanisms through which formal sovereignty over an asset remains with the territorial state, while operational sovereignty – understood as economic decision-making capacity, legal protection and risk management – is outsourced to specialised legal vehicles protected by international investment law.

SPV architectures make it possible to operationalise strategic assets without resolving the political conflicts surrounding them, to isolate them from direct State sanctions and to keep them financially operational in contexts of high geopolitical instability.

It is in this sense that the City of London assumes a central position: not because it exercises control over the territory, but because it controls the legal language that defines what is operational.

The City thus operates as a device for capturing, translating and neutralising value, capable of separating capital from political sovereignty, maintaining the legibility of the system for elites and making it opaque to external actors.

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) as a post-hegemonic security device

Not all military forces are designed to win wars; some exist so that nothing stops.

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), formally established in 2014 and strategically activated from 2022, is neither a traditional military alliance nor a mere functional extension of NATO. Rather, it is a post-hegemonic security instrument, designed to operate in the regulatory, political and operational interstices of an international order in the process of disarticulation.

Led by the United Kingdom, the JEF brings together ten states with a high degree of strategic affinity: the Nordic countries, the Baltic States and the Netherlands. This composition does not respond to criteria of universality or generalised ideological commitments, but rather to a logic of geographical proximity, technical interoperability and rapid decision-making.

The primary function of the JEF is not nuclear deterrence or classic interstate warfare, but the management of threats below the threshold of conventional warfare: infrastructure sabotage, hybrid operations, ambiguous strategic coercion, accelerated crises in the Euro-Atlantic periphery and events of uncertain attribution. In this sense, the JEF is structurally oriented towards the management of rapid crises in contexts of ambiguity, where the procedural slowness of traditional alliances is dysfunctional.

From a spodocenic perspective, the JEF embodies a form of adaptive infrastructural security. It does not aim to stabilise the international order or restore lost hegemony, but to preserve the operability of critical nodes – cables, oil pipelines, maritime corridors, energy interconnectors – in a context of growing strategic entropy. Its logic is preventive, reactive and modular: to intervene before the crisis formalises as war, without requiring universal consensus.

In the British dual model, this function is entirely consistent. If the City of London acts as a cognitive-financial device capable of translating, arbitrating and monetising the systemic complexity of the Spodocene, the JEF plays the role of a reflex nervous system and agile driving force, capable of responding quickly to unexpected shocks without the need for centralised deliberation, which is now compromised.

The autocatalytic operational triangle: climate – finance – security

When climate, capital and security come together, the exception becomes permanent.

Spodocenic integration is consolidated through an autocatalytic operational triangle:

Climate → Finance The melting of ice, as a physical fact, is translated into derivatives, insurance instruments and new trade routes. Finance → Security The resulting assets – cables, ports, LNG projects – require specialised physical protection devices. Security → Climate Military stability enables extractive and logistical investments that, in the long term, intensify the dynamics of climate change.

This circuit does not resolve crises, but converts them into fuel for systemic reproduction.

Conclusion: the Arctic as prototype and warning

In the Spodocene, it is not the strongest who survive, but those who manage not to be excluded from the flows.

The Arctic is the fully deployed prototype of the Spodocene order, characterised by:

governance through infrastructure,

fragmented functional sovereignty,

permanent crisis temporality.

It demonstrates that a system without a hegemonic centre can be administered, albeit at the cost of social, climatic and political regression. In this context, power is no longer exercised through the imposition of order, but through the administration of strategic entropy.

In this sense, the United Kingdom, through the dual City-JEF mechanism, operates neither as a hegemon nor as a simple intermediary, but as the chief engineer of a system that has learned to function – and even thrive – in its own controlled decomposition.

BIBLIOGRAPHY

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Braudel, Fernand. 1984. Civilization and Capitalism, 15th-18th Century, Vol. 2: The Wheels of Commerce. Berkeley: University of California Press.

Colliot, Christophe. 2023. L’infrastructure, nouvel enjeu de la guerre [French for Infrastructure, the new challenge of war]. Paris: Éditions du Rocher.

Harvey, David. 2003. The New Imperialism. Oxford: Oxford University Press.

Henderson, James, and Tatiana Mitrova. 2020. Energy Relations between Russia and China: Playing Chess with the Dragon. Oxford: Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

IPCC. 2023. AR6 Working Group I: Climate Change 2023 – The Physical Science Basis. Geneva.

Luttwak, Edward. 1990. “The Rise of Geo-Economics.” The National Interest 20: 17-23.

Pistor, Katharina. 2019. The Code of Capital: How the Law Creates Wealth and Inequality. Princeton: Princeton University Press.

Sharman, J. C. 2022. “The UK’s Kleptocracy Problem.” Journal of Democracy 33 (2): 123-137.

Starosielski, Nicole. 2015. The Undersea Network. Durham: Duke University Press.

Tooze, Adam. 2018. Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World. New York: Viking.

UK Ministry of Defence. 2022. The UK’s Defence Contribution in the High North. London

La Casa Rothschild come proto-istanza di conduzione sistemica nell’era espansiva.

[Italian for The Rothschild House as a proto-instance of systemic leadership in the era of expansion] https://comedonchisciotte.org/la-casa-rothschild-come-proto-istanza-di-conduzione-sistemica-nellera-espansiva/ [translated here]

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