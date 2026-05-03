Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Alberto Conti, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 14th March 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

When a people, or part of it, fails to understand what truly serves their best interests, it is right to govern them in accordance with those genuine interests, which take precedence over the fallacious will of the people.

This is the principle of the good “family man”, who, in addition to governing his family for their own good, must also educate his children so that they may develop the wisdom necessary for the family’s welfare, at any cost (the Abraham complex).

Virtuous politics differs from corrupt politics in this respect: it gives no priority to democracy applied in the strict sense.

For this to be realised, a charismatic leader must emerge – a dictator, a patriarch, once referred to as a “tyrant” in the positive sense – or a mainstream media figure, who takes upon themselves the responsibility for their own people, even, or necessarily, against the legitimate interests of other peoples, families, clans or tribes.

For this reason, democracy remains an unattainable utopia, as long as the implicit assumptions of truth described above persist, recognisable in many and varied political realities. The most extreme of all is now that of the “universal masters” who govern much of the world. Their narrow and racist vision of the “family” good is the driving force behind the corruption that radiates like wildfire from the summit of the mafia-like hierarchy of (financial) power down to the furthest reaches of relative subjugation, degenerated into slavery.

And yet, or perhaps precisely as a reaction of the individual conscience to these excesses and their side effects, it is precisely under these extreme conditions that a pre-democratic collective conscience laboriously takes shape—the only one capable of saving the human world from self-destruction through stupidity.

We are therefore in the context of the good-evil dichotomy, where one cannot exist without the other, with demarcation lines that are often blurred, to the point of reversing the original meanings of the words.

According to Freud, the Oedipus complex is an inevitable prerequisite, the initiation of sexual maturation towards adulthood, which does not always succeed, at least not fully.

On a political level, the Stalin complex plays the same role, one that has so far been inevitable judging by recorded history up to the present day – a time, however, of crisis and necessary revolutionary change.

The concept of “democracy”, that is, self-government by the people, is either universal or it is not, unlike in the past, when the Stalin complex was inevitable, right from the very beginning, from the democracy of Athens against Sparta. This is as evident in reality as the abstract concept of democracy is becoming increasingly indispensable in modern societies, propagated by the illusory narratives of the respective self-styled “democratic” regimes, which are in fact fully compromised by the Stalin complex, whether interpreted in a naively egalitarian (losing) or liberal-capitalist (winning) manner.

And human stupidity is not enough to justify these current realities, since, like the Oedipus complex, the Stalin complex has its roots in the existential reality of man, though it can be overcome just as the genetic legacy of feathers or a tail can be.

The latest phase of today’s geopolitics is a vivid demonstration of this, in its complexity indecipherable to most, which characterises the decline of the last classical imperialism, a symbol of the exploitation of one people by another, inseparable from the principle of prioritising capitalist profit that dominates the entire planet more than ever, positioning itself as the successor to Anglo-American unipolarity.

After all, no change occurs in total discontinuity with the past, and the necessary patience requires a long time, which we hope is still granted to us by the rapid unfolding of events towards a possible global catastrophe.

In the meantime, dichotomies abound: Trumpism versus the deep state, BRICS versus the collective West, Iran versus Islamism, Zionism versus liberal reciprocity, civilisation versus barbarism, aggressors versus the aggressed, science versus scientism, and so on and so forth, in an Orwellian-flavoured mishmash where it is easier to become confused than to arrive at certainties.

The only constant, the true beacon of genuine civilisation, remains the transcendent human conscience, ever-evolving as is its nature, yet following a thread that has unravelled over millennia and cannot be severed now, when we need it more than ever.

We must, however, turn the gaze of our soul towards the true natural treasures of the universe, both within and without ourselves, which cannot be bought at the supermarket. With all due respect to the supermarket in the broadest sense, which has become so necessary, if only for the sake of mere collective physical and psychological survival.

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