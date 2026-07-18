The maritime observation tower in Chabahar collapsing after US strikes in the morning of Friday 17th July 2026 - from Al Mayadeen .

From Fotros Resistance.

In the night between Thursday 16th and Friday 17th July 2026, the Outlaw US Empire decided to escalate the war on Iran even further by targeting civil infrastructure, following up on threats previously issued by its the President and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump. At least 3 bridges were hit in Hormozgan Province in Khamir County and in particular:

Bandar Khamir, an important overpass connecting Bandar Abbas to Lar. There were cars on the bridge during the attack, leaving at least 1 dead and several injured.

Gariveh Bridge, at least 1 dead and several others injured.

A railway station, west of Bandar Abbas, the point where the railway connects to the passenger and freight lines of Shahid Rajaei port and the Bandar Abbas railway was also bombed — 2 injuries so far.

Heavy precision-guided missiles from fighter jets struck a telecommunications tower in Bandar Abbas, resulting in damage to several nearby residential buildings, killing and injuring civilians.

US missiles struck a civilian airport in Iranshahr, in southeastern Iran.

…as per Fotros Resistance (see also Al Mayadeen, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr), while Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) reported on attacks on: a maritime observation tower in Chabahar, the city of Veysian in western Iran, Bandar Lengeh Port in the southern province of Hormozgan and Bushehr, with damages at electrical facilities and power transmission lines. According to a statement issued later by Hossein Kermanpour, the Head of Public Relations for Iran’s Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education, the US aggression resulted in 38 martyrs and more than 400 injured (source: IRNA).

Here is a video from the Kohourestan Bridge in Hormuzgan Province (source: Mehr):

Here are some photos (from later on the day) of the the bridge connecting Bandar Abbas to Larestan hit by Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire - source: Fotros Resistance):

From Fotros Resistance

As Simplicius The Thinker pointed out in his latest article, it is clear that the Outlaw US Empire is bombing bridges connecting the north and south of Iran in an attempt isolate the coastal zone in preparation of a potential landing, even though it is a crazy idea that is extremely unlike to be successful. In fact, even if the US Navy managed to land troops on Iran’s coast or one of its island, there is no way that they will survive fierce resistance by the IRGC, Iran’s Army and common Iranian people who are - to say the least - very angry for the martyrdom of their late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In any case, Iran was not sitting idle and, at the same time, it was hitting US military assets across the region, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan, according to Middle East Spectator (MES), which also published some videos of an American ground-to-ground missile battery, whose explosion cause a large fire in Kuwait:

In addition to the usual US military target, at ~3:30 AM local time “insanely violent” explosions were reported in Qatar, with possible impacts at the Al-Udeid Airbase and in Doha (sources: MES (1, 2 and 3) and Fotros Resistance), while rumours emerged about Iran hitting the bridge between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia (sources: MES and Fotros Resistance), with ambulances and fire trucks rushing towards it.

Footage of US Patriot air defense system failing to intercept Iranian missiles and subsequent direct hits on targets inside King Faisal Air Base in Jordan, hitting US forces accommodation places (source: Fotros Resistance - the first video has no audio):

Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) hit by Iranian missiles (L) and US Navy’s 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain hit by a drone (R) - from MES.

At the end of the Iranian military operations in response to US aggression, Iran’s Army and IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) issued a series of statements detailing the results (see Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), IRNA (1, 2, 3 and 4), Fars (1, 2, 3 and 4), Tasnim (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6), Mehr (1, 2 and 3), MES (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror (1 and 2)). Fotros Resistance provided a nice summary of the fire exchange between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire in the night between Thursday 16th and Friday 17th July 2026:

A total of 5-6 bridges in Hormozgan province were targeted: • The Griveh bridge, connecting Bandar Abbas, Khmeir, and Lar.

• The bridge after the village of Latidan (Kalmatli), on the return route from Bandar Abbas, Khmeir, and Lar.

• 2 bridges on the route to Kahorstan, Lar

• The unfinished bridge, connecting Bandar Khmeir, Keshvar, and Bandar Abbas.

• The bridge in the village of Maro, in the Khmeir county. • Chabahar maritime tower was targeted (again) and destroyed by the US • A railway station, west of Bandar Abbas • Civilian airport in Iranshahr, southeastern Iran

—

The IRGC says it targeted: 🇸🇾 (Surprise attack) A covert special operations center in the Al-Tanf military base, killing several US soldiers and hitting a radar system & several helicopters, in Syria 🇰🇼 Missile detection & surveillance radar (possibly AN/MPQ-65) at a US base in Kuwait 🇰🇼 Several weapon depots, 2 HIMARS missile launchers, ATACMS ballistic missile storage 🇴🇲 Maritime surveillance radar at the Salama Rocks (Quoin Islands in the Strait of Hormoz), in Oman 🇴🇲 US air-surveillance radar deployed in Oman’s Ghanam area 🇯🇴 Fighter jets (F-35, F-15, and F-16) & refueller aircrafts in two-phases with ballistic missiles & drones. IRGC says several fighter jets & refueller aircrafts were destroyed & several sustained damage, at the Muwaffaq al Salti AB, Jordan 🇰🇼/🇮🇶 IRGC ground forces carried out a rapid drone-and-missile operation against against several positions housing US forces & mercenaries under US & Israeli command (does not specify exact location, but statement began with describing attacks against HIMARS in Kuwait—it’s possible it’s re: Erbil, Iraq) 🇶🇦 Long-range radar system & several US refueler aircrafts were completely destroyed, while several others sustained significant damage at the US Al Udeid AB, in Qatar —

IRGC announcing the attack on Jordan, additionally said that following attacks last year on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar 🇶🇦, the US military moved its command centre & transferred the headquarters of CENTCOM [US Central Command] from Qatar to Muwaffaq al Salti in Jordan 🇯🇴. There were some attacks IRGC did not officially announce, such as BAPCO in Bahrain, Kuwait saying its desalination plant suffered damage, etc.

On the last point, here is the statement issued by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy regarding the alleged Iranian attack on power and water desalination plants (source: MES):

Considering that Iran had warned the enemy and its neighbouring Arab countries of tit-for-tat retaliation in case of strikes on infrastructure, it is very likely that indeed Iran hit the desalination plant in Kuwait, BAPCO in Bahrain and the bridge between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. If true, this would mark a significant escalation and the start of a new “infrastructure war” (hence the title of this article).

During the course of the day satellite imagery emerged confirming the results of latest and previous Iranian attacks:

a Patriot air defense system destroyed at the U.S. base in Erbil Airport (MES):

three hardened storage facilities, most likely used to store interceptors, at Sheikh Zayed Military City in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) completely destroyed (sources: MES and Fotros Resistance):

extensive damage at Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar (source: MES):

destruction of US oilfield service company, Halliburton, logistics warehouse in Kuwait’s Mina Abdullah industrial (source: Fotros Resistance):

destruction at accommodation buildings housing US soldiers, at the King Faisal Air Base, in Jordan (sources: Fotros Resistance and MES):

Commenting on the recent developments, Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, stated (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and Fotros Resistance - all emphasis mine):

In our strategic calculations, every part of our homeland is equally important. From Tehran to the South, Iran is one united nation. Our precise and effective strikes against the enemy, launched from across Iran, will continue until calm is restored to the southern coastline and the Strait of Hormoz.

…while the IRGC Navy Command issued a statement saying (sources: IRNA, Fars, Mehr, MES and Fotros Resistance - all emphasis added):

The movements and equipment belonging to the terrorist American army are being closely monitored by Iran's naval units. The Americans are drawing closer every moment to the zero hour of the Iranian armed forces' operation against CENTCOM [US Central Command] naval units in the region's waters. Wait for it!

…accompanied by images of US Navy movements:

In addition to the above, for the first time the IRGC Navy also published drone footage showing the targeting of an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz after the vessel refused to follow its instructions during transit (sources: Fotros Resistance, Fars):

All this suggests that the IRGC Navy is preparing for confrontation with the US Navy and probably readying lots of cruise missiles as well as aerial, surface and underwater drones to be launched towards US warships, should they dare to get close to Iranian shore: the sinking of even just one vessel would be a huge and fatal blow to the Outlaw US Empire and create a strong deterrent against further aggression on Iran!

As aforementioned, there is no way that Iran will allow the US Navy to land troops on its soil, unless the IRGC let them land on shore on purpose, but just to annihilate them with drone and missiles afterwards.

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani (L), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (C) and Iranian military adviser Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezai (R) - from IRNA and Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Amir Saeid Iravani sent a letter to the UN Secretary General and to the President of the UN Security Council (UNSC), condemning the recent US attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure, described as serious violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes (the full text can be found on IRNA and Tasnim), whereas Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

And, for once, it was a senior Iranian official to give an ultimatum to the Outlaw US Empire - here is Major General Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and former IRGC Commander (sources: Al Mayadeen and Mehr - all emphasis):

As I had told previously, US President Trump would tear up Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) like Iran’s nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Despite the formation of a Dispute Settlement Committee with the presence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Emir of Qatar, they never resorted to this mechanism because they knew that they would be condemned for their violations and therefore adopted a policy of "both war and negotiation. The policy of “war and negotiations together” has completely ended. If the attacks continue during the next two days, the Iranian armed forces will move beyond the stage of deterrence and reciprocity. The armed forces will move to the stage of “attack and complete destruction”.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar (L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on both Iran and the Outlaw US Empire to stop the war and return to the negotiating table, expressing “grave concern on over the deteriorating situation”, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - quoted the International Energy Agency (IEA) as stating:

We should be concerned about oil and gas if their flows through the Strait of Hormuz do not improve over the coming weeks.

…while, in a long tweet, former White House advisor Amos Hochstein warned that the Outlaw US Empire is depleting its oil reserves, with disruptions to Russian energy exports adding up to the Middle East crisis (see also Al Mayadeen):

Of course, this situation is having an effect on oil prices which have gone up by ~10% over the last week, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Finally, on Friday night Iran targeted multiple bases belonging to Kurdish terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan and, more specifically in Sulaymaniyah, destroying them completely, as reported by MES and Fotros Resistance. Secondary explosions visible in the videos below suggest that Iran struck ammunition depots of Kurdish militia:

From Fotros Resistance and MES.

If Trump was planning to use to Kurds as proxies against Iran… oh, well… they just got obliterated. WHOOPS! Sorry, Trump!

In addition to the Kurds, Iran hit the US Al-Harir base in northern Iraq (source: MES):

After all, they are also terrorists!

News and updates from Israel and Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Israel, yesterday the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament) voted to dissolve itself, thus initiating the electoral process, with elections scheduled on 27th October 2026, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Until then Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “will remain in office in a caretaker capacity, with its powers largely confined to managing day-to-day government affairs”; however, I would not be surprised if “something” happens before the elections and they are cancelled because of martial law (like in Ukraine), thus leaving Netanyahu in power a la Zelensky!

It is also worth mentioning that, according to Axios (see also Al Mayadeen), Netanyahu has failed to secure a meeting with Trump in Washington, despite weeks of efforts, allegedly because of widening disputes over Iran, Turkey and a Saudi normalization plan. However, given the background of Barak Ravid (who served in the signals intelligence division of Unit 8200 of the Israeli Army), please take this report with a pinch of salt.

As for Lebanon, it is worth reporting that Germany and France are planning to launch a joint initiative on Lebanon aimed at increasing “the chances of peace in the Near and Middle East”, given that the UNIFIL mandate expires in December 2026, as per Al Maydeen, which quoted German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul as saying:

Together with France, we want to define a common policy for Lebanon to increase the chances of peace in the Near and Middle East.

Knowing that France and Germany have always taken the side of the Zionist entity, you can easily guess what it is going to happen next year, if their governments really deploys troop in Lebanon to replace UNIFIL!

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News and updates from Yemen

Moving to Yemen, its Defense Minister in Sanaa, Major General Mohammad al-Atifi warned Saudi Arabia of escalation if the blockade on his country is not lifted:

All options are open. Saudi Arabia must understand that the Yemeni people now possess forces and military capabilities capable of imposing new equations. [Yemeni people and tribes] stand alongside the armed forces in confronting external interventions. Either withdraw [your] hand from Yemen, or move toward comprehensive escalation.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted a source in Yemen's national negotiating delegation as saying that Yemen demands the unrestricted reopening of Sanaa International Airport to all destinations without exception.

I will conclude this article with the following videos from the “Warning and Mobilization Friday” rallies and mass demonstrations held yesterday across Yemen (see also Al Mayadeen):

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