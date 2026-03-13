GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk
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It reminds me of dandelions growing between the cracks of stonework. It's what we have to do as the system collapses.

Thanks for this thought provoking article, Ismaele.

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