Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Daniele D'Innocenzio (a.k.a. DanieleD), originally in Italian and published on Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net on Tuesday 16th June 2026. (All emphasis original).

There is an idea taking shape in the United States that I would like to try to explain to you today. It is not a new idea; it has more than two thousand years of philosophical backing and at least a century of political literature behind it. But in 2026, it is making a comeback with a skilful maquillage and a rather curious name: the Technological Republic.

The idea is this: liberal democracy no longer works; parliaments are mere theatres; political parties are empty electoral machines; and civil servants are a parasitic class that costs too much and produces too little. Above all, those who are elected no longer have the means to make real decisions.

The real decisions – on the economy, on security, on war, on people’s lives – are taken elsewhere; they are taken where technology is, where Artificial Intelligence [AI] is, where the software that manages data, weapons and infrastructure is. So, this idea suggests, power might as well follow the same path; it might as well pass from the hands of elected politicians into those of the people who build and control the technology.

The idea was set out in black and white in a book published in February 2025 entitled The Technological Republic. It is authored by Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, and Nicholas Zamiska. In Italy, it is published by Mondadori. A few days ago, Palantir published a 22-point summary manifesto on X, which racked up 15 million views within 24 hours.

Palantir is a data analytics company founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel. The initial capital came from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital fund. From day one, it has always been part of the US national security apparatus disguised as a start-up.

Put like that, it might seem like the usual Silicon Valley provocation, were it not for the fact that this manifesto is striking a huge chord. And it is striking a chord not because it is original or convincing, but for a much simpler and far more worrying reason: it is striking a chord because American democracy is currently behaving exactly as they say it should.

For while Karp and Zamiska write that civil servants are incompetent and that public sector pay must be competitive to prevent talent from fleeing, the US Secretary of Labour is resigning amid scandals over her department’s funds. While they write that “rhetoric alone is not enough” and that in the 21st century “hard power” will be built on software, the economic policy uncertainty index is reaching levels last seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

While they proclaim that “Silicon Valley has a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible” and that it must play its part in defending the nation, Donald Trump alternately suspends and extends sanctions against Russia, contradicts his ministers on social media, and attempts to abandon NATO allies.

This is where the manifesto comes into play; it is a document that provokes thought through its ruthless lucidity. Its 22 points constitute a comprehensive political programme, not merely a critique. It speaks of “rebelling against the tyranny of apps” that limit our sense of what is possible. It asserts that “AI-based weapons will be built” and the question is not whether, but who will build them and for what purpose. It maintains that “the era of nuclear deterrence is coming to an end” and a new era, built on AI, is about to begin.

But it is when the manifesto tackles the subject of culture that the mask slips completely. “Not all cultures are equal,” states point 21. “Some cultures have produced vital advances; others are dysfunctional and regressive. Criticism and value judgements are not forbidden: they are necessary.” It is a statement that sounds like a declaration of war on the cultural relativism that has dominated the West in recent decades.

Point 13 extols “American progressive values”: “No other country has advanced progressive values more than this one. The United States offers more opportunities than any other nation, despite its imperfections”. It marks a return to an American exceptionalism that is not afraid to call itself as such, a far cry from the constant self-criticism that has characterised parts of the liberal left.

The manifesto also calls for “courage, not just caution”, arguing that “the caution we unwittingly encourage is corrosive”. And further: “We must show more grace towards those who put themselves forward in public life. Without forgiveness and tolerance, we will only have figures we will come to regret.”

But it is point 8, “Rethinking the Civil Service”, that hits the mark: “Civil servants must not be our priests. Public sector pay must be competitive and meritocratic, otherwise talent will flee”. It is a direct critique of a bureaucratic system that Palantir sees as an obstacle to efficiency and innovation.

And so, between these two things – the manifesto declaring that liberal democracy is dead and the president who is undermining the credibility of that democracy from within – a perfect short-circuit is created. Because the more Trump governs his own nation in the same way that [Vladimir] Putin governs Russia or Xi [Jinping] governs China – with chaos, with arbitrariness, with personal loyalty in place of merit, with truth replaced by tweets. Thus, to the reader, Palantir’s manifesto seems not like a delusion but a diagnosis, a lucid description of what everyone can clearly see.

The question that remains unanswered is whether this “Technological Republic” is the solution to the collapse of liberal democracy or the catalyst for its demise. Karp and Zamiska make no secret of their preferences: they want a world in which those who build the software that controls weapons, infrastructure and data also have the power to decide how that software should be used. They state explicitly that “those who expose themselves to danger with the best possible tools” must be supported, and that “ambition in the service of the common good is worthy of respect”.

But there is one point, number 22, which is perhaps the most important of all: “Resist empty pluralism. A superficial and hollow pluralism builds nothing. We must clearly define what we believe in and what we want to include in our society.”

This is where the circle closes. The Technological Republic is not merely a proposal for managerial efficiency. It is a comprehensive political project, with its own vision of the common good, of values and of hierarchies. It is Silicon Valley’s response to Trumpist chaos, but also its philosophical justification. If democracy does not work, say Karp and Zamiska, then let us build something else. Something more efficient, more meritocratic, more powerful.

The only question that remains is: more powerful to do what? And, above all, in the service of whom?

SEE ALSO: ‘One of The Scariest Things I Have Seen’: Alarms Sound Over ‘Technofascist’ Palantir Manifesto

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