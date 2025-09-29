GeoPolitiQ

So what was this 'constitution of 2004' that they resolved to return to ? No mention of it in the otherwise great account above. Seems important though.

p.s. Ah.. I looked it up. Kinda fundamental perhaps in regard to the internal tussles in Ukraine but perhaps excusably omitted from this discussion as not materially effecting those points about neutrality etc.

The copy I downloaded as the '2014' constitution turned out to be 1996 (rev 2004) so similar are they I suppose.

It's really a laugh. Would this be what they pretend to be working under at the moment?

Article three: (you don't have to go far to find a laugh)

"The human being, his or her life and health, honor and dignity, inviolability and security are recognized in Ukraine as the highest social value."

We should post that on facebook along with pics of the TCC at work.

Or alongside video of the shelling of Donbas.

What a joke it all is.

Masking a grim unfunny truth: the USA and UK are terminally serious about destroying Russia at whatever cost in human lives/whole nations. Totally serious. And that is NOT 350 million americans nor is it 70 million britons.

It is I guess at most a few dozen mostly filthy rich lunatics. They need to be found, named, shamed, dispossessed and locked up.

This would be the biggest single imperative facing the planet today. Yet I know of nothing aiming at it nor any calls for it.

They need to be found. Laid bare. Names, addresses, family members and connections, banks accounts, property holdings, stockholdings, everything.

Find where and when and how they exert their influence to bring terror and horror and death and destruction on the people of the world and have that ability removed from them. Have them in straight jackets in padded rooms.

Never, ever possible to do that before in history. It took kings and armies to catch the other kings and their armies and put those captured kings into dungeons. reference biblical events.

But even then you can bet most of the manipulators fled the scene before the end, got away with it. And the poor dumb figurehead dupe king finished up carrying the can.

But today with the web and the ubiquitous smartphone it can be done.

It can all be done in secret over a period and then suddenly released on the web globally in one irrevocable burst.

I cannot see how such a time and such events will not come.

Seems to me we are perhaps in a race with that tiny handful of machiavellian monsters desperately trying to find some way to bind us all deaf, dumb and powerless before we can get to doing that.

A race between the people's computer hackers, we could say, and authoritarian scheming, duplicity, manipulation, coercion, devious destruction.

I cannot see how the people can possibly lose.

For there are eight billion of us.

And it just takes one clever hacker.

Penelope Pnortney's avatar
Penelope Pnortney
5m

Thank you for posting this timeline and analysis of events and the West's role in making the war inevitable. Which, of course, they'll never, ever acknowledge.

