Today I am providing my English translation of an article by György Varga, originally in German and first published on nachdenkseiten.de on Wednesday 24th August 2025 and then translated into Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Thursday 25th August 2025. (All formatting and footnotes original).

US President Bill Clinton [L], Russian President Boris Yeltsin [C}, and Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk [R] after signing the trilateral declaration on 14th January 1994, in preparation for the memorandum.

A summit in Budapest to end the war in Ukraine? Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk rejects the idea and refers to alleged past violations of international law. However, the facts show that the real causes of the conflict lie in decisions in which he and his then foreign minister were personally involved. A critical analysis of the official version of the Budapest Memorandum by Hungarian Ambassador György Varga, who accompanied the ceremony in the Hungarian capital in 1994.

The 1994 Budapest Memorandum is repeatedly cited by the collective West in the context of the war in Ukraine as a deterrent example of Russia's aggressive foreign policy and failure to respect international guarantees towards Ukraine. On 20th August [2025], Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke out against the choice of Budapest as the venue for a summit between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyj in a message broadcast on X.

He implied that the city was synonymous with the violation of international law. In an interview published on 5th January [2025] with US podcaster Lex Fridman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that “anyone who forced Ukraine to sign the so-called Budapest Memorandum should be imprisoned”. Tusk's statements ignore the shared responsibility of Polish foreign policy in the events that led to the violation of the memorandum and the outbreak of war, a responsibility that also falls on him and his then Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski.

Responsibility for the war

The link between the Budapest Memorandum, the war and the question of responsibility is entirely justified. The Polish Prime Minister's request for help in the face of the mistake that has been made is entirely understandable: when international treaties and UN Security Council resolutions are not respected, bombs fall.

That is what is happening today in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president believes that signing the Budapest Memorandum was a mistake, and Ukrainian diplomacy strongly supports his critical position that Russia is responsible.

Prime Minister Tusk is mistakenly trying to exploit this narrative to his advantage. His already hostile attitude towards Hungarian foreign policy is prompting him to oppose the choice of Budapest as the venue for a summit to end the war. The problem is that in the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine renounced its nuclear weapons, while the signatory states assured in return that they would respect its sovereignty and existing borders.

Since I mentioned in my introduction the responsibility of Polish foreign policy in relation to the Budapest Memorandum, I will base my argument on this statement, relying on the facts.

I would first like to emphasise the following:

On 18th March 2014, following the referendum of 16th March [2014], Russian President Putin signed the law on Crimea's accession to Russia, which can be interpreted as a violation of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. Russia therefore failed to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and existing borders.

However, NATO and its member states had already violated Ukraine's state sovereignty, also guaranteed by the Budapest Memorandum, twice before: in April 2008 and February 2014. Russia's move in March 2014 can therefore be seen as a direct consequence of these events.

With the declaration adopted in Bucharest on 3rd April 2008, stating that “Ukraine and Georgia will become members of NATO”, NATO violated Ukraine’s state sovereignty. Polish Prime Minister Tusk and Foreign Minister Sikorski personally and actively participated in this historically wrong decision, representing their country at the organisation's summit held in Bucharest in April 2008.

How did we reach this conclusion?

On 16th July 1990, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Ukraine. It states that Ukraine will be a permanently neutral state, will not participate in military blocs, and will adhere to three principles of nuclear non-proliferation: not to accept, produce or acquire nuclear weapons.

On 24th August 1991, the Ukrainian Parliament approved the declaration of independence of Ukraine. The preamble to the declaration establishes as a fundamental premise that the declaration of independence implements the state sovereignty of Ukraine as formulated in the 1990 declaration. This means that Ukraine's status of permanent neutrality and non-alignment was reaffirmed as key features of its independent state sovereignty.

On 1st December 1991, a referendum in Ukraine confirmed the points contained in the declaration of independence. According to data from the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] (whose predecessor was the CSCE [Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe]), 84% of those eligible to vote participated and over 90% voted in favour of the independence of the state described in the previous declarations. The referendum thus also confirmed Ukraine's status of permanent neutrality and non-alignment.

For Ukraine, whose status of neutrality and non-alignment had been repeatedly reaffirmed, the 1990 declaration on state sovereignty provided for the status of a nuclear-weapon-free country as a voluntary commitment.

Following this line, on 5th December 1994 in Budapest, the Presidents of the United States, Russia and Ukraine and the British Prime Minister signed the Budapest Memorandum. In the memorandum, Ukraine renounced its nuclear weapons and, in return, the signatory states confirmed that they would respect its independence, sovereignty and existing borders. On 28th June 1996, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted the country's Constitution. The preamble to the fundamental law states that the Parliament drafted the Constitution on the basis of the 1991 Declaration of Independence and the results of the referendum of 1st December 1991. The Ukrainian Constitution thus confirms both the country's permanent neutrality and its non-aligned status.

The Ukrainian people and their representatives have repeatedly declared their desire to live in a neutral and non-aligned country. The Polish Prime Minister should also know that the signatories of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum signed an agreement with a neutral and non-aligned Ukraine to “respect its independence, sovereignty and existing borders”.

Tusk should also know that in 2008 NATO did not take an interest in the constitutional and international law obstacles mentioned above. He and his Foreign Minister could have signalled to Bucharest: “Don't do this to Ukraine, the Ukrainian people don't want it!”.

NATO – with the personal participation of Prime Minister Tusk and Foreign Minister Sikorski – did not respect:

the declarations on Ukraine's neutrality and non-alignment adopted in 1990, 1991 and 1996, as well as the Ukrainian Constitution in force.

the will of the Ukrainian people, who at the time still numbered 52 million, as confirmed in the referendum of 1st December 1991 on neutrality and non-alignment (with over 90% voting in favour).

Ukraine's sovereignty, its right to determine its own future as a neutral and non-aligned state in the complex geopolitical context between East and West.

Six months after NATO's decision in November 2008, Hungarian historian and Russia expert Zoltán Sz. Bíró wrote in his publication “The Return of Russia” that NATO's decision had been taken without the support of Ukrainian society:

“It is significant that at the beginning of 2008, only a quarter or a third of the Ukrainian population was in favour of the country joining NATO. ... And this reluctance is largely due to the fact that the majority of Ukrainian society fears that joining the Western military organisation could place a heavy burden on Russian-Ukrainian relations, with direct consequences on everyday life”.

Coup d'état and civil war

NATO did not respect Ukraine's sovereignty in 2008, when it defined Ukraine as a future NATO member, nor in 2014, when NATO countries were involved in the seizure of power against the democratically elected head of state and government.

In 2014, EU/NATO countries – under the coordination of the United States, with the personal involvement of Secretary of State Victoria Nuland – supported an unconstitutional change of power in neutral Ukraine, which aspired to a balance between East and West. Polish diplomacy, with then-Prime Minister Tusk and Foreign Minister Sikorski, played an active role in this regard.

Then-President Viktor Yanukovych and opposition leaders, struggling against foreign-backed protests, signed a political resolution agreement on 21st February 2014. The foreign ministers of the EU/NATO countries, including Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski and then-German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, voluntarily signed the document as guarantors.

The coup that followed the next day was not condemned by either the guarantor powers (DE, FR, PL) or NATO or the EU. This coup led to a civil war, following which the “values”-based EU and NATO switched roles. According to the Western narrative, those who did not recognize the coup leadership became criminals.

The population of eastern Ukraine, on the other hand, believes that the blame lies with those who instigated, coordinated, and recognized the unconstitutional and violent removal of a democratically elected head of state, throwing a sovereign and neutral country into chaos. A month after the coup, Crimea seceded from Ukraine in a referendum and joined Russia.

In eastern Ukraine, separatist processes definitively ended Kiev's ability to control parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The governments of Germany, Poland, and France (the “Weimar Group”) seriously violated their guarantee obligations, which led to the outbreak of civil war in Ukraine after 22nd February 2014.

The guarantor powers deceived the incumbent Ukrainian head of state, who believed unfounded assurances from EU/NATO foreign ministers. After concluding a political agreement with the opposition under these reassuring international conditions, he returned the security forces to a state of quiescence.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk clearly did not reflect on these connections when he spoke out against the choice of Budapest as the venue for a summit on the potential end to the war in Ukraine.

The above references to Poland may prompt him to reconsider his position on both NATO's 2008 decision and Foreign Minister Sikorski's easily forgotten signature as guarantor in 2014.

If Prime Minister Tusk comes to these conclusions, he will easily understand that his protest against the choice of Budapest as the venue for the summit was unfounded.

Those truly responsible for the war in Ukraine

Neither the authors and signatories of the Budapest Memorandum nor the city of Budapest should be held responsible for the war in Ukraine and the failure to comply with this international document.

The causes of the war do not lie in the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine's declaration of independence, the Ukrainian constitution or the Minsk agreements approved by the United Nations Security Council. Rather, they lie with the politicians who ignored these documents and the will repeatedly expressed by the Ukrainian people.

These politicians include active members of the Polish government, led by Prime Minister Tusk. Tusk could be of great help to President Zelenskyj by reiterating, at their next meeting or at the next European Council meeting, the close links between Ukraine's declaration of independence, the 1991 referendum, the 1996 Constitution and the Budapest Memorandum.

Based on these connections, it would immediately become clear what caused the current situation of a neutral and non-aligned Ukraine and where the real culprits responsible for the destruction of a European country and its nation lie.

