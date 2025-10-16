US President Donald J. Trump - from TeleSur .

In case you have not heard the news yet, yesterday (Wednesday 15th October 2025) US President Donald J. Trump himself “secretly” authorized the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) to conduct covert actions in Venezuela to oust its President Nicolás Maduro from power, as first reported by The New York Times (paywalled - see here for the first open archived version and here for the latest) and then by other medias (e.g. Al Mayadeen). I emphasized the word “secretly”, because that’s how The New York Times (NYT) opens its article, which continues saying that options include “lethal operations” in Venezuela and in the Caribbean. Of course, there is nothing “secret” since it is now public and well-known to everyone… and I assume that someone leaked the information to the NYT on purpose, yet there is no report of someone being punished for such a leak, which means that this is what the US administration wanted to happen. In fact, US President Donald J. Trump himself later acknowledged the “secret authorization” (sic) for strikes and ground operations saying:

We are certainly looking at land now, because we’ve got the sea very well under control.

…whereas the “CIA declined to comment”.

To be honest, I cannot see how revealing in advance the “trump” card (pun intended, of course!) of covert CIA operations to oust Maduro can work. In my opinion, it does not make sense. If you really to want to oust Maduro with covert operations, you keep your trump cards close to the chest and, if anything, you reveal them after a successful coup, not before even attempting it, otherwise the “covert” operations become “overt” and you get the opposite effect, i.e. increase the counter-intelligence operations within Venezuela and put at risk your secret assets. So, clearly there is something fishy here. In my opinion, it is just the usual Trump’s coup de théâtre. I do not know what the true intentions of his administration are, but one option is that he is just trying to scare Maduro and push him to make a mistake, so that Trump can escalate his military operations in Venezuela. Another option is that he wants to divert the attention from the Middle East and the failure of his Gaza “peace” plan (we will get there later).

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addressed the nation with a televised speech, calling for “greater deployment and maximum preparation” and announcing new border defense zones in the states of Táchira, Apure, and Amazonas, along the western border with Colombia, probably fearing infiltration of foreign agents from there:

These areas set an example and are developing, and thus we are surpassing ourselves day after day in preparing for defense and preparing an active and creative popular resistance. [Venezuela] will continue to earn peace by exercising its full sovereignty and defending its right to life and the joy of its people. Venezuela is moving forward because it is becoming a model.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on a statement by the Venezuelan government firmly rejecting Trump’s decision to authorize covert CIA operations on its territory, accusing the Outlaw US Empire of “violating its sovereignty through regime change efforts masked as anti-narcotics missions” and describing Trump’s statements as “warmongering and extravagant” and as a “very serious violation of International Law and the Charter of the United Nations”, as reported also by TeleSur.

Let’s now move to the Middle East, starting from Palestine, where yesterday Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem announced violations of the ceasefire agreement by Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), causing civilian casualties in al-Shujaiya and Rafah, respectively in the north and south of Gaza Strip, as well as two deaths in Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which in another article today (Thursday 10th October 2025) gave a new updated death toll, resulting in the following total casualties since the ceasefire announcement last Saturday, 11th October 2025:

23 people killed,

122 injured,

381 bodies retrieved.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

As if the above was not enough, yesterday Trump threatened Palestinian with resumption of total war in Gaza, stating that, if Hamas breaches the ceasefire…

Israel will be back on those streets at my word.

…adding that the continued “calm” in Gaza…

depends entirely on Hamas fulfilling its obligations under the deal.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also cited a report by the Gaza Center for Human Rights mentioning a total of 36 ceasefire violations by the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) since the beginning of the truce.

Double-standards anyone? The sheer hypocrisy of Donald is utterly disgusting!

The late YAF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, earlier today the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) announced the martyrdom of its Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, along with his 13-year-old son Hussein and his companions, “while performing his duty in supporting Palestine”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following YAF statement (all emphasis mine):

It is a source of pride and a solace to the nation in its grief that the Quranic path is blessed with great leaders, such as the Martyr and his companions in jihad and responsibility. These are steadfast and sincere mujahideen, leaders who continue the journey with a spirit of faith and struggle, guided by Quranic awareness, profound knowledge, accumulated expertise, and broad experience Military operations have not ceased. The barrage of rockets and drones has not faltered, and the military apparatus has remained entirely unaffected. In fact, it has continued at the same pace, striking the criminal enemy with even greater intensity and devastation. The rounds of conflict with the enemy are far from over, and the Zionist enemy will inevitably face the consequences for the crimes it has committed.

The statement, reported also by Saba, also provided the following statistics about the military campaign “Promised Victory and the Sacred Jihad” conducted by the YAF against the Zionist entity called “Israel” in support of Palestinians:

758 military operations,

Naval forces conducted 346 operations across the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, striking…

more than 228 vessels violating the Yemeni blockade on Israeli shipping,

1,835 weapons systems used (including ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missiles, drones and naval craft),

22 US MQ-9 reconnaissance drones shot down,

40 aerial interception operations,

more than 57 counter-strikes against enemy aircraft, including strategic bombers.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Saba .

Earlier today Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave a new televised speech affirming readiness of Yemeni support operations if Little Satan resumes its aggression on Gaza and revealing espionage cells operating in Yemen within personnel affiliated with humanitarian organizations, such as the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen. Here are some highlights (all emphasis added):

We assure the whole world, the Israeli enemy, our mujahid brothers in Palestine, and the Palestinians of our continuous presence and our permanent readiness to carry out military support operations if the Israeli enemy returns to its aggression and the crimes of genocide in Gaza. We affirm our presence and readiness in any other developments at this level of the situation; we have stated this in various speeches and occasions. The rule with the enemy is “if you return, we return”. We continue on that basis, confident in God’s victory — may He be exalted — and fully believing in the true promise of God in the Qur’an regarding the outcome of the cause , the struggle between our nation and the Israeli enemy. All the subversive tracks that target the security of our people have failed considerably compared with what the enemies invested in this area in terms of vast and tempting capabilities. The enemy’s espionage cells against our country received substantial training and were supplied with sensitive and dangerous means. We obtained conclusive information about the aggressive, criminal espionage role of the cells arrested among employees of humanitarian organizations. Among the prominent crimes of those espionage cells affiliated with the organizations was their primary role in the Israeli targeting of a government meeting. There was a fundamental role in the crime of targeting the government by monitoring the meeting, informing the Israeli enemy, and accompanying the crime. There is a cell linked to the World Food Programme headed by the head of security, safety for the programme’s branch in Yemen, and we are fully confident and certain of the facts concerning the cells affiliated with the organizations, and we possess all the evidence against them. We are keen on whatever is good for our people and serving them, but the issue is no different — except in form — from the death traps the Americans played in the Gaza Strip, because the Americans and Israelis saw humanitarian organizations as an important cover that protected those cells from arrest and facilitated their movement with the equipment provided to them, including surveillance , targeting devices and technical equipment to penetrate communications. The cells of these organizations have been supplied with espionage devices and capabilities typically used by global intelligence agencies. We have evidence of this, and all the blame is directed at the United Nations and these organizations, which, instead of taking a stance against the American and Israeli intrusion, have been complicit in manipulating their own members. Around the world, even in Western countries, and in United Nations charters, there is no law or text that allows members of humanitarian or UN organizations to engage in espionage, aggressive, or criminal activities in any country. There is nothing that protects members of humanitarian organizations from accountability or allows them to act in such ways. There was an attempt to stir sedition and chaos and to tear the social fabric, but it failed miserably because our dear people acted from a position of faith and jihad, continuing to build their capacities and maintain all elements of strength. There is great attention to military training and qualification, producing over one million fighters. There has been a transition to a second level of training , qualification, and the activities have reached hundreds of thousands of diverse initiatives. At the forefront of these activities is the work of the Yemeni Scholars Association, under the sponsorship and care of His Eminence the Mufti, Sayyid Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din, along with scholars and preachers, through awareness efforts, public statements, and position declarations, providing a refined model of religious scholarship. Yemeni scholars have had the great honor of leading the people through their activities, attention, and engagement with the public on various occasions. In the student and university sectors, there were prominent and numerous activities and demonstrations by students, professors, and staff of Yemeni universities, as well as by the student sector and school teachers. At the air force level the enemy used B‑2s and B‑52s and various other air assets, bombs and missiles to target our positions, and the Americans tried with all their effort to stop the naval operations and to secure the Israeli enemy’s return to maritime navigation. The process of development and innovation continued and was successful from the start in terms of range and in overcoming all protection and interception means possessed by the enemies between Yemen, Palestine, and in attempts to intercept anything heading toward Palestine by sea — yet they failed. The enemies observed how our forces adapted to the challenges and turned them into opportunities — by the grace, assistance, support, care, victory and guidance of God. The enemies’ turn to economic pressure through aggressive and arbitrary measures targeted the humanitarian file and civilian facilities; they tried to tighten the siege but failed to cause our people to back down from their stance. Our people remained steadfast, patient, and continued their path and struggle with pride and firmness. The more martyrs our people have offered, the more steadfastness, resilience and giving they have shown. What our people give in martyrs is evidence of the sincerity of their position — they realize that what they give in martyrs for the sake of God is not a loss, but is part of a just stance and a great honor. Regrettably, and in the opposite direction, some pro‑American and pro‑Israeli people and the naïve always seek to divert the Ummah’s attention from that and occupy it with other topics. We must discern and contemplate the difference between the two directions: the Israeli‑American direction which, after every round, continues on trajectories that serve its agenda. The Israeli and American practice deception against our Ummah, while some Arabs turn inward in ways that serve the enemy as if the conflict has ended and as if Palestine has been liberated. If the Israeli aggression and the siege on Gaza stop, that will be one round — and there will certainly be more rounds to come, because the Israeli entity will not leave Palestine nor leave the Ummah, with the American partner and supporter beside it. We should build on the global popular movement so that it grows further within the framework of awareness toward the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s suffering. In the sacrifices of our people and the martyrs they offered for the sake of God since their movement in the Battle of the Promised Conquest and the Holy Jihad, they have stood out through their continuous dedication and martyrdom. The Armed Forces have offered cadres as a sacrifice to God in the context of the just and sincere position they officially and popularly adopted in a framework of sacrifice and steadfastness. At the forefront of the martyrs from our people in government, led by the Prime Minister, the Armed Forces, and from the dear people of various sectors, is great sacrifice. Despite the Israeli enemy’s declarations regarding Greater Israel and reshaping the Middle East, it failed in its operational goals, foremost among them resolving control over Gaza and ending the resistance. The Israeli enemy could not, with all its tactics and capabilities, retrieve its captives without a prisoner exchange. There are ongoing Israeli violations—killing Palestinians, significant harassment, and limiting humanitarian aid, which is a right of the Palestinian people to receive the necessary life-sustaining support. The agreement specifies minimum amounts for aid entering Gaza, yet the enemy seeks to reduce these provisions. Regarding the martyrs’ bodies, it was clear that they committed cold-blooded killings and executions. Some of the returned bodies had blindfolded eyes and bound hands, exposing the horrific crimes of the Zionist enemy against prisoners. In some cases, it is clear that they committed a terrible, horrific crime by running over them with tank treads. Is the American sympathetic to the Palestinian people and pained by their suffering? He is the one who, with his weapons, planning, and direct participation, killed thousands of children and women alongside the Israeli enemy, provided the political cover and protection for the “crime of the century” in the Gaza Strip with all its heinous crimes. What we hope is that the ceasefire agreement will continue, that Palestinians will be allowed to rebuild with broad support, and that the aggression against the Gaza Strip will stop. One of the most important developments of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation is that there has been a round of fighting at such a level of large-scale military engagement over two years, and the support fronts are among the most important developments in this significant round following the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation.

I will conclude this article with the following caricatures from Saba:

From Saba.

