Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine in both).

The first one, by Tiziano Tanari, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 6th March 2025.

The Trump tornado makes the EU drop its mask

US President Donald J. Trump.

The Trump tornado has literally disrupted the world geopolitical picture by opening up a particularly complex scenario. The positions of the new US President are evident but, at times, contradictory, to the point of being able to hypothesise different developments that seem to have, however, a common denominator: the maintenance of the world supremacy of the United States, its interests, its ultra-liberalism and the overcoming of any form of multipolarism.

The presidential term began with the signing of over a hundred executive orders and the implementation of the now famous tariffs, used as an instrument to protect the national productive sector but, in some cases - see Canada and Mexico - as a means of pressure to achieve other objectives ranging from immigration to drug trafficking. This forceful entry into international relations, however, risks unleashing a real trade war from which no one has ever emerged the victor, least of all the citizens, who are always the most penalised by the resulting price increases.

The most striking thing about the new presidency is the break and total discontinuity with the previous Dem Administration: suspension of funding to Ukraine, direct negotiations for peace with Russia, bypassing the EU and Kiev; exit from the WHO; suspension of funding to USAID with open investigations into their opaque - to say the least - operations; criticism of the pandemic policy implemented by the pharmaceutical multinationals; declared opposition to transgender and woke culture; reindustrialisation; total support for Israel. Of all the aspects concerning Trump's initiatives, surely the most important is the geopolitical one; this sudden rapprochement with Russia with the total overcoming of relations with the EU and Great Britain, which at times have led to profound disagreements, can only be justified by a change in international policy aimed in any case at maintaining the unipolar supremacy of the USA, even while trying to safeguard the power of the dollar as the world's reserve currency, and to disarticulate the constituent BRICS group to avoid a fearsome competition both economically and financially. This process implies an agreement with Putin and a reciprocal exchange of concessions: on the one hand, guaranteeing Russia's “rehabilitation” within a new relationship with the Western world and finance, on the other hand, peace in Ukraine is demanded, which, as a quid pro quo, would allow American exploitation of mineral resources (see rare earths) and, secondly, would also allow Black Rock to reap the benefits of its multiple investments. From this point of view, the strange defeat of Syria probably represents an important element of negotiation that is in the interest of Israel in particular and that would not have been possible without an agreement with Russia. In this extremely complex and often contradictory landscape, one macroscopic incongruity stands out: Trump's position towards Israel qualifies him as more than a fervent Zionist, of that Zionism that reigns in the financial elite that in turn controls multinationals and governments. The Biden government is no exception, heterodirected by the now famous Deep State, an expression of those same elites towards which, strangely enough, Trump himself has thrown himself in a disruptive way; we are evidently in front of a paradox that is perplexing insofar as we can consider Democrats and Republicans as the two sides of the same coin.

Entering the world of political fantasy, we could hypothesise an occult, supranational design, which would presuppose an agreement between the elites of the world's major powers; first and foremost the USA and Russia. To make it plausible, China, defined by Soros as the ideal model of society, would also have to join in. At this point, a “new world order”, supported by so-called control capitalism, could become real. As a matter of fact, digital ID, mass control through facial recognition, smart cities, pandemic plans and mRNA vaccines (see Star Gate project), digital currency, are all control tools now developed by all leading countries.

We must not, however, underestimate Trump's important stance with regard to the peace attempt in Ukraine; these days the now very famous conversation at the White House with Zelensky, which, in the opinion of many, highlighted a sincere desire on the part of the American president to reach an agreement with Putin for a stable peace. The economic objectives that such an agreement implies are of no importance, but Trump's contrast with those who are sabotaging this peace is fundamental and clear, starting with the Ukrainian president and ending with the mad warmongers of the EU and Great Britain; the strong contrasts with the latter, a historical ally and fulcrum of world financial power, are particularly surprising.

In this disconcerting political and economic picture, we cannot fail to take note of a reality that also directly involves our country [Italy]: the complete, total, dangerous inconsistency and irresponsibility of the European Union. The bellicose nature of France and Germany, supported by a Great Britain equally inclined to direct confrontation with Russia, are leading us to the brink of an abyss with the risk of devastating effects. It is futile to try to refute the warmongering attitude of the aforementioned European countries according to rational logic; the most obvious explanation is madness or, for the most conspiracy-minded, a possible mysterious strategy for a global destabilisation plan functional to the birth of the new world order.

Returning from political fantasy to reality, it is important to try to understand the near future that awaits the EU and Italy in particular. Noting the total absence of true political representation and coordination at the international level, we find ourselves operating within an institution, the European one, that has reduced democracy to zero, has developed an asphyxiating censorship that controls and manipulates all media in all sectors, including social media, has manifested a profoundly belligerent nature, and has been imposing absurd and demented fiscal constraints for years that are suffocating European economies in a systematic and progressive manner. Germany is undergoing a worrying process of deindustrialisation that will also have repercussions on other countries; France, should it comply with these constraints, would enter an unprecedented recessionary phase. If we add to this Trump's tariffs and the increase in defence spending from 2 to 5% of GDP, we can safely predict the default of most European countries and the collapse, we hope, of this criminal EU.

Astonishingly, these pessimistic forecasts, fuelled by the EU's serious structural deficiencies, are also certified by a recent study commissioned from Mario Draghi, “the Best”, one of the people most responsible for the economic policies that have led us to the current collapse; he has practically disavowed all his work from ECB Governor onwards. Reducing budget deficits, contraction of public spending, lack of public investment, the credit crunch from 2010 onwards, stagnation in the purchasing power of wages, asphyxiating bureaucracy, and the wiping out of any principle of self-determination of states have all contributed to the profound deconstruction of our productive sector and our welfare state. Add to all this the criminal declarations of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who states the need to find resources for the rearmament of Europe in an anti-Russian function by draining resources from healthcare and pensions; unbelievable.

Our [Italian] government, prone to the oppressive will of Brussels, continues, like all previous governments, to pursue constraints and regulations that have dragged us into this announced disaster and, as an unforgivable aggravating circumstance, fails to distance itself firmly and decisively from the warmongering positions of the EU countries and the incredible Great Britain that continues to fear the danger of a possible Russian invasion, after Ukraine, of other European countries. Here it is worth emphasising the absurdity of such a theory: what interest can a country with an area of 17 million square kilometres, the lowest population density in the world and immense resources of raw materials have in expanding its borders? How could a nation of 140 million inhabitants control a European population of over 450 mln.? A doubt arises: perhaps they consider us all a bunch of imbeciles?

In contrast, Trump and his government seem genuinely determined to end the war with pragmatic and common-sense arguments. Trump's strong critical stance towards his European “allies”, at this point, represents an important functional opportunity for a possible attempt to get out of the nefarious influence of this European Union. Siding decisively with Trump, in favour of his peace process, could offer us the opportunity, with more than just formal support, for a strategic and unilateral exit from the Eurozone. We should remember that, as of today, we can detect no convenience, no substantial advantage that would justify our remaining, like that of all other European countries, in this “Union that unites” no one.

We are on a Titanic with a stormy sea and we have no one at the helm. Let us hope that peace in Ukraine will be achieved, after which we will raise our attention to understand what is hidden behind these international plots, what are the real interests at stake and the ends that are being proposed through a strategy that now seems obvious: to set “all against all”. Once again, “divide and rule” appears to be the most effective tool for wiping out the power of the peoples and leaving it in the hands of supranational economic/financial potentates.

In this complex and confusing picture, we cannot rely on a “saviour” coming from outside; we must organise ourselves, recreate a new political class that truly represents our interests and is capable of recreating that spirit of national unity, which is indispensable for the rebirth of Italy: our salvation is in our hands alone.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The second article was published on Comidad.org on Thursday 6th March 2025.

TRUMP MAKES PORNOGRAPHY NOT STRATEGY

Many commentators have deemed Trump's well-known video advertisement on the future “Gazaland” obscene; and indeed obscene it is, but in the technical sense of the term, as it should be categorised in the pornographic genre. It is a pornographic technique not applied to the representation of sex, but rather of another object of desire, in this case money and business; therefore, even the “well-endowed” protagonist is a billionaire who exhibits his hypertrophy not in his genitals but in his ability to make money. Since the dawn of time, advertising communication has also resorted to pornography, and has led the way. In its commercials, the current US administration scurrilously displays its business priorities not only outside the canons of political correctness, but also beyond the usual restraint of social and diplomatic relations. This is not the first time that US propaganda has resorted to extreme and over-the-top forms of communication. In 1986, the Soviet poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko used the term “warnography” with regard to Hollywood film production on war topics. Yevtushenko was referring to films such as 1984’s “Red Dawn” and 1985’s “Rambo 2”. Those films depicted violence in blatant and caricatured terms, in line with the desire for military revenge that the frustration of the Vietnam experience had left in much of US public opinion. President Reagan cited Rambo as his role model, albeit making his words appear impromptu and off the record. Indeed, in the 1980s, the US narrative about the defeat in Vietnam consisted of the classic “too-good-to-be-true” alibi, i.e. the mantra: “we lost the war because we had too many moral qualms”.

Trump tells a similar fairy tale to the American “middle class” that has become dramatically impoverished over the past thirty years: “you have become poorer because your governments thought of others first and then of you, and other countries took advantage of that”. Trump's attack on USAID is also part of this narrative, as the majority of the American public is unaware that this government agency is a coup factory abroad, but believes that it really does deal with development aid to the most disadvantaged countries.

Trump's interclass narrative obviously does not tell it like it really is. The imposition of the Dollar as an international payment currency favours multinational financial corporations, but it also keeps the value of the Dollar artificially high, so that it makes American goods less competitive on the foreign and domestic markets. The obvious consequence has been the deindustrialisation and relocation of several manufacturing companies. Now Trump is promising his followers to reindustrialise the US by being a “bad guy”. In reality Trump, apart from a bit of rhetoric about cryptocurrencies, does nothing to remove the dollar from its throne as the currency of international trade; rather, he threatens the BRICS for their attempt to use the Dollar as little as possible. Trump's tariff policy could only work if it simultaneously removed the Dollar from its role as the currency of international trade, but there is no sign of this intention.

According to Trump, the European Union was also set up to screw the US, but the historical evidence is that the EU has taken advantage of the overvaluation of the Dollar far less than it could have; in fact, even the value of the Euro has been kept artificially high, despite the fact that the European single currency lags far behind the Dollar as a means of payment in international trade. The overvalued Euro has deindustrialised Europe somewhat less than the Dollar has done in the United States, but it has deindustrialised it nonetheless.

The purely narrative and publicity aspect also prevails in the case of the trumpeted mining deal that is supposed to compensate for the money the Biden administration allegedly sent to Ukraine. Even in this case, it is not known what is actually being talked about, i.e. how much the subsoil of what remains of Ukraine under Kiev's control is worth. For Trump the important thing was to gratify his audience by humiliating the beggar who would take home billions from the American taxpayers for three years while they watched their own infrastructure fall apart. It is doubtful, however, that the commercial of the confrontation with Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House fully worked, except for the Trumpian “no ifs and buts”. Zelensky played the role of victim very well in front of the cameras, even moving many of his critics. Zelensky may be a “mediocre comedian”, as Trump says, but he is still a professional actor, so it was unwise to compete with him in front of an audience. Apart from the aesthetic aspect, the blackmail power of the Ukrainian leadership should not be underestimated either. The trough of “aid” to Ukraine was mainly tapped by the Biden administration and its clients, but it would be unrealistic to assume that Republicans have missed out on opportunities for personal enrichment. American congressmen have visited Ukraine several times in bipartisan delegations. Such a fervour of pilgrimages to Kiev could be explained if it were revealed what the congressmen's luggage, covered by diplomatic immunity, contained on their return.

The Trump gang thinks they can treat Ukraine like any other European country, forgetting that the banderist militias embedded in the Ukrainian army now have sophisticated weapons and combat training from three years of real war. Imagine what NATO soldiers with their parade and “peace keeping” experience would do against the banderist militias. Moreover, there would currently be five or six million Ukrainian refugees, of whom around one million in Poland alone. One would have to wonder how many of these refugees constitute “sleeper cells” of the banderist militias, which could one day seize military bases and even nuclear weapons. Beyond Trump's insolence and journalistic chatter about the “rift” between the two sides of the Atlantic, the US remains inextricably linked to Europe as long as it keeps nuclear weapons there. Perhaps Trump also believes that the banderist threat problem can be solved by the Russians, who have proclaimed their intention to “denazify” Ukraine. The pitiful spectacle of the inconsistency of the Euro-American oligarchies has led to an optical distortion whereby the capabilities of the Russian leadership are mythologised. Unfortunately, the Syrian experience has shown that the reliability of the Russians has been overestimated.