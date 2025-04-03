Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s continue the saga of events related to US President Donald J. Trump’s bellicose attitude towards Iran from the previous episode, where I reported a good number of Iranian officials’ responses to the Trump’s new threats against the country in the Middle East. (I will keep it short this time!)

Soon after publishing my previous original article, last Tuesday, 1st April 2025, Al Mayadeen reported that the the Outlaw US Empire imposed on sanctions against individuals and entities in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and China, accused of involvement in an Iranian weapons procurement network., targeting in particular “six entities and two individuals under the pretext of facilitating the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) components for a key Iranian drone manufacturer”. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was quoted as saying:

Treasury will continue to disrupt Iran’s military-industrial complex and its proliferation of UAVs, missiles and conventional weapons that often end up in the hands of destabilizing actors, including terrorist proxies.

In another article in the same night Al Mayadeen cited the following statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X (formerly Twitter):

Al Mayadeen also reported that, during a phone call on Tuesday with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Araghchi urged Grossi to take a clear and transparent stance against continuous threats to its nuclear facilities, following recent remarks by Trump, and reaffirmed the Iranian commitment to cooperating with the UN nuclear watchdog. However, knowing that Grossi and the IAEA has never taken a clear position against repeated Ukrainian attacks against the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant now in Russian hands, it is very unlikely that they will go against their US masters on Iran, despite their alleged independence!

Yesterday, Wednesday 2nd April 2025, during a phone call with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, Araghchi reiterated that Iran is willing to engage in indirect negotiations with Trump’s administration regarding its nuclear program, as per Al Mayadeen, which, on the other hand, quoted also Yadollah Javani, Deputy Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) for Political Affairs, as saying (emphasis mine):

[Striking nuclear facilities] will not achieve the enemies’ goal of eliminating Iran’s nuclear capabilities; rather, it will usher in a new phase. [Iran’s response] will inflict even greater losses on them.

Secretary-General of Iraq’s Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting a few statements issued last Tuesday by the Secretary-General of Iraq’s Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, during a meeting with tribal leaders and dignitaries from Diyala province at the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces’ Diyala Operations Command in relation to a potential war between Iran and the Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire), as reported by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

The outbreak of war with Iran does not mean it will be a walk in the park; rather, it will set the entire region ablaze. No one should assume that we and other countries of the region will stand idly by if war breaks out between Iran and the US. The Palestinian cause is going through a difficult phase, marked by destruction, displacement, killings, and genocide against the people of Gaza. Israeli aggression against Lebanon continues due to its defense of the Palestinian cause. The challenges facing the region can be overcome through national unity and the cohesion of political forces in Iraq.

Moving to Yemen, last time I reported about the 16th American MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down by the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), which have now released the footage the documenting the downing of the expensive military drone (each one is worth more than $30 million!) over Marib by a locally-made surface-to-air missile, as reported by Yemen News Agency Saba and Al Mayadeen:

And guess what! Earlier today the YAF shot down the second one in 72 hours, the 17th since October 2023, in Al Hodeida, as per Saba.

However, despite these setbacks, the US aggression continues. In the night between Tuesday 1st April and Wednesday 2nd April 2025, the Outlaw US Empire launched raids east of Saada city and east of Al Mansouriyah district in Hodaydah governorate, on the Water and Sanitation Corporation project and building east of Al-Mansuriyah District in Hodeidah Governorate, on the Washah district in Hajjah Governorate, as per Saba (1, 2, 3 and 4). The YAF responded to these airstrikes by engaging in an hours-long battle with US Navy vessels in the Red Sea with multiple cruise missiles and one-way attack drones launched by its Rocket Force, Navy, and the Unmanned Air Force (UAF), as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen last Tuesday morning.

US strikes restarted last night and continued until this morning, targeting the east of Sa'ada city, the Ras Issa area in Al-Salif in the Hodeida province, the telecommunications network in Jabal Namah in Jablah District of the Ibb Governorate, the Kitaf district in the Saada Governorate and the Kahlan area east of Saada city, a citizen's car in the Qahza area of Bilad al-Rus District in Sana'a Governorate and various areas southeast of Saada City, as per Saba (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) and Al Mayadeen. The YAF retaliated again by targeting “the US aircraft carrier Truman and its affiliated warships in the northern Red Sea with a number of cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles”, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Moving briefly to Israel and continuing the Shin Bet saga, following the sacking of Ronen Bar (which I covered here) and Benjamin Netanyahu’s backtracking on his first replacement (covered at the end of my previous original article), the Israeli Prime Minister has now decided to appoint Ronen Bar’s deputy Vice Adm. (res.) Eli Sharvit as interim chief until a permanent director is appointed, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

It is also worth reporting the following statements by Jacob Nagel, the former Israeli acting National Security Adviser, as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which depict a severe manpower crisis for Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) - emphasis mine: