Today I am providing my English translation of two short articles, both originally in Italian.

The first one is an article by Kamran Babazadeh, published on AntiMafiaDuemila.com (link broken) on Monday 27th April 2026. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

The twilight of the rule of law: how the collapse of the JCPOA has undermined the global order

The foreign ministers and senior officials of the P5+1 countries, the European Union and Iran, during the announcement of the framework for the comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme. From left: Hailong Wu (China), Laurent Fabius (France), Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), Federica Mogherini (EU), Javad Zarif (Iran), Alexey Karpov (Russia), Philip Hammond (United Kingdom) and John Kerry (United States), in the ‘Rolex Forum’ auditorium of the EPFL Learning Centre in Écublens-Lausanne, Switzerland, 2nd April 2015..

In July 2015, the world was under the illusion that diplomacy had finally triumphed over the logic of force. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was not merely a technical treaty, but a symbol of a functioning multilateral system. Signed by Iran, the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union, the agreement imposed draconian limits on Tehran – repeatedly verified by the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] – in exchange for a return to economic normality. But that illusion was short-lived, crushed by the return of a power politics that has reduced international law to an empty shell.

The American Diktat and Israel’s Silence

The breaking point dates back to 2018. The administration of Donald Trump, in an act of pure political arbitrariness, decided to unilaterally withdraw from the agreement, calling it “the worst ever” despite Iran’s full compliance. That move did not merely destroy a pact; it set a lethal precedent: an agreement ratified by the UN Security Council can be torn up by the superpower of the moment without consequence.

This drift was followed by the systematic actions of Israel, a state that for decades has operated outside the framework of UN resolutions. Instead of acting as a counterweight, the United States has endorsed military operations and violations of other nations’ sovereignty, effectively imposing a global diktat through extraterritorial sanctions. Those who do not conform to the American bloc are expelled from the global economic system: a form of blackmail that has annihilated any semblance of international sovereignty.

The Euthanasia of European Autonomy

In this scenario, the European Union’s historical culpability is unforgivable. Brussels had proclaimed its “strategic autonomy”, trumpeting the defence of multilateralism and even creating the INSTEX mechanism to keep trade channels with Iran open. However, what was supposed to be a test of independence turned out to be a silent capitulation.

Terrified of retaliation from the US Treasury, Europe allowed INSTEX to die on paper. European companies fled Tehran and governments bowed to Washington’s will without a shred of strategic courage. Had the EU had the strength to defend the agreement in 2018, we would not now find ourselves in a scenario of open war. Yesterday’s weakness has become today’s tragedy.

The Eastern Axis: Russia and China’s Rescue

As Western Europe withdrew, the geopolitical vacuum was filled by Beijing and Moscow, transforming Iran into the outpost of a new anti-hegemonic axis. China, through the 25-year strategic pact signed in 2021, offered Tehran a $400 billion economic lifeline, securing energy supplies at discounted prices and cementing its influence in the Gulf. Beijing did not merely buy oil; it sold political legitimacy, demonstrating that it is possible to survive outside the Dollar’s sphere of influence.

At the same time, Russia has transformed its relationship with Iran into an unprecedented military symbiosis, accelerated by the conflict in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have signed 20-year strategic agreements ranging from air defence to civil nuclear cooperation, including the construction of new reactors at Bushehr. For these two powers, Iran is no longer a proliferation problem to be managed, but a key ally in dismantling the US-led order. The failure of the JCPOA has thus achieved the opposite of what Washington had hoped for: instead of isolating Iran, it has permanently cemented its ties to the West’s two main strategic rivals.

An Order in Decline: the law of the strongest

At present, nothing remains of the JCPOA but ruins. Deprived of economic benefits and backed into a corner, Iran has progressively abandoned all limits on uranium enrichment. This was not the cause of the crisis, but its inevitable consequence.

While Donald Trump is today once again promising a “far better” deal – against the backdrop of the tense talks in Islamabad in April 2026 – the question for every analyst is a simple one: who can still trust the word of someone who breaks agreements with impunity? Trust, once broken, cannot be rebuilt through diktats.

The truth is that it is not an agreement that has failed, but an international order. When institutions such as the UN, the ICC [International Criminal Court] and the EU are humiliated and stripped of their authority, diplomacy dies. What remains is not peace, but a jungle ruled by the law of the jungle. The price of this failure will be paid not only in Tehran, but in every corner of a world that has ceased to believe in shared rules.

The second article by Riccardo D’Amico was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org yesterday, Sunday 31st May 2026. (Emphasis and footnotes mine).

WHEN DRONES CRASH, FALSEHOODS TAKE FLIGHT

I hope that that fanatic called Ursula von der Leyen continues to rule Europe. The woman all home and swastika, capable of plunging Germany into economic recession, the empress of green bombs.

Yes, indeed. For the European Union to cease to exist once and for all as a centre of power, it must continue to be administered by Von der Leyen, that is, the woman condemned for the scandal of the corrupt management of vaccine contracts (Pfizergate).

Her public statements are now like stand-up comedy. It’s a pity she’s a politician and not a comedian; the latter profession would fit her image perfectly.

But the comedy turns tragic when it comes to geopolitics: just a few hours after the incident in Galati, the verdict has already been written. The drone that crashed in Romania belongs to the Russian Federation. A trial based on pure nothingness, given the lack of evidence capable of substantiating the Western world’s accusations against Russia.

What has happened is a new, yet familiar, move by the Ukrainian government and the EU to definitively pit NATO against Russia, invoking Article 5.

As stated by the Romanian authorities – in particular by President Nicusor Dan himself – the drone that crashed in Galati was diverted by Ukrainian air defences, as it was heading for Odessa and not Romania. Ergo: [Russian President Vladimir] Putin never had any intention of attacking Bucharest or a NATO country.

But above all, how can we regard as credible the version claiming that the Kremlin has crossed the line with its military hardware? Since 2022, both private and State-run television channels, in their eagerness to show us the Russian enemy to be defeated, have shown fake images from war video games.

Furthermore, beyond the summary trials, history shows that Zelensky’s government is prone to employing such pseudo-manipulative tactics. In the past, on countless occasions, Ukrainian drones have violated the airspace of other states. One of the most striking cases was the UAV [Unmanned Aerial Vehicle] that crashed in Zagreb in 2022: from the very outset, the smear campaign was directed against Russia; but it was subsequently established that the Tu-141 drone belonged to the Ukrainian armed forces.

But it is not only Croatia that has been involved in these manoeuvres; the Baltic States have not escaped the escalation either. In this case, there is no need to go back very far in time: at the end of March 2026, the Ukrainians, using these military aircraft, struck the power station at Avuere (Estonia) and an open field in Latvia (in the Kraslava region).

However, the most famous “drone exchange” concerns Poland. In 2022, shortly after the start of the new phase of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, following a bombardment of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, a drone crashed in Przevodow, a tiny village on the border with the Lviv Oblast. A state of high alert was declared, but the Warsaw judiciary – unlike the irrational analysts of Article 5 – established the Ukrainian connection to the crashed UAV.

A more or less similar incident occurred again in Poland, with a house demolished by a drone (October 2025).

Politicians attributed the incident to the usual Russian attack. Contrary to this, analysis of the military device’s remains determined that it was domestically manufactured and already in service with the Warsaw army.

If it is indeed true that we learn from history’s mistakes, Western civilisation should remember all the misdirection and false flag operations carried out for war purposes. This happened with the self-bombing of the Tonkin Gulf to start the Vietnam War, with Saddam Hussein’s fake chemical weapons and with the fabricated rapes by [Muammar] Gaddafi’s army.

Similarly, Romania and its citizens have suffered the effects of interventionist and imperialist policies with the fabrication of the Timisoara Massacre, as a result of which the Ceausescus were killed.

Perhaps the real problem is not the drone that crashed in Galati, but the speed with which the culprit is presented to the public. First the propaganda, then the facts. And if the facts do not match the narrative, so much the worse for the facts.