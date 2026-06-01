GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Loon's avatar
Loon
5h

Rule of power began 10,000 years ago certainly and any modern diplomacy will fail until its reasons are understood.

As in never let the creation of the .01% rich happen to create it .

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cm's avatar
cm
6h

Honestly im not sure if the jcpoa even matters. Yes it was a deal, but it doesn't matter in the end. Why? It had expiration date of 2025. Either way trump would be the president that would've had to negotiate the new deal. Biden/harris had 4yrs to do a deal but chose to let Israel destroy gaza instead. We would've been in the same situation regardless. In the end it ended up helping iran more than anyone, they ended up with the prize he wants the enriched uranium & showed the world they can punch the bully in the mouth.

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