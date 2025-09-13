While we wait for the emergency meeting of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) and of the Arab League that will take place tomorrow (Sunday 14th September 2025) and the day after in Doha (Qatar) to discuss the Anglo-Zionist assassination attempt of the Hamas political leadership in the Qatari capital and possibly even a “collective” response to Israel (I doubt it!), let’s start this round of news and updates today from Lebanon.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Wednesday, 10th September 2025, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a televised speech commenting on the Anglo-Zionist aggression on Doha and on the attempts to disarm the Lebanese resistance movement. Here are some highlights from Al Manar and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

This aggression [on Qatar] isn’t just Israeli—it comes with a green light from the United States. It’s a joint Israeli-American operation that clearly signals Israel’s ongoing advance. This project was formalized by Netanyahu and Trump. I call on you to stand with the resistance against Israel. We stand with Qatar in confronting this aggression, which is not an isolated incident but rather an integral part of the Greater Israel project. Those who do not wish to support the Resistance should at least refrain from attacking it and applying pressure on it, because no one is capable of confronting Israel other than the Resistance. Today, the resistance is the final barrier preventing the Israeli enemy from reaching your countries, your people, and your homes. If this line of defense collapses, neither Israel nor America can be stopped. Unity that is based on a foundation of truth will lead to national unity across all our countries. [Referring to attempts to disarm Hezbollah] Drop the fixation on weapons. Don’t ask the resistance to surrender or make concessions. The Israeli enemy will press on—only the resistance can stop it. Do not stab it in the back! Where are those who speak of humanity and justice, while genocide unfolds in Palestine? The collapse in Lebanon was caused by corruption and the failure to implement the Taif Agreement. [The] Israeli aggression came to push things further toward collapse. Lebanon stood on the edge of chaos—we pulled it back. I hope the government draws lessons from this and chooses a more constructive path. No solution is viable without addressing the question of national defense. We are ready to engage in that discussion. On 5th and 7th August [2025], the government nearly pushed the country into major strife through unconstitutional decisions. [Please refer to this article of mine for context] There is an internal problem represented by some individuals who want to hand over weapons and an external problem represented by the ongoing Israeli aggression. The United States is more than willing to hand over Lebanon in its entirety to Israel. Both the United States and the enemy share a single objective, which is to strip Lebanon of its strength so it becomes easy prey for Israel's grand expansionist project. Lebanon is our land, our life, our future. We will never abandon it—even if the entire world conspires against us. The highest form of patriotism is the defense of Lebanon. The resistance helped launch the new political era. We will not yield to pressure, no matter how intense it becomes, and we will never surrender.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that last Thursday, 11th September 2025, the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) launched multiple airstrikes in southern Lebanon killing at least one person and injuring 5, not to mention other Israeli violations of the so-called “ceasefire agreement” between Israel and Lebanon/Hezbollah. On the same day, Avichay Adraee, spokesman for the IDF conducted a field patrol in southern Lebanon and, in particular, in the area opposite the village of Khiam.

Responding to these provocations, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a statement saying:

This aggressive behavior, once again, confirms Israel's determination to undermine stability in the south, at a time when Lebanon has been committed to implementing international resolutions and extending state authority over all its territory through its armed forces.

…urging the international community to “exert maximum pressure on Israel to fully withdraw from the Lebanese territories it still occupies and to cease its land, maritime, and aerial violations”, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Saba .

Let’s now move to the speech delivered last Thursday by the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who also commented on the Anglo-Zionist airstrike on Doha and expressed solidarity with Qatar, Hamas and all nations targeted by the Anglo-Zionists. Here are some highlights from Saba (a summary can be found in this Al Mayadeen article - all emphasis added):

Our country, both officially and popularly, is in a sincere position, waging a serious battle and is aware of its importance, sanctity, the value of its sacrifices before Allah, and their impact on reality. Our people are building themselves to be at the required level to fight this battle and confront the enemy. There are no alternative options other than surrender and acceptance of the equation of violation, as some in the region accept. Our people are too honorable, in their faith and trust in Allah Almighty, to accept subservience, submission, surrender, and the abandonment of their principles and values. The battle we are waging in support of the Palestinian people is a religious duty and a human, religious, moral, and ethical obligation. We realize that the Israeli enemy is an enemy to us all and a threat targeting the entire region. We also know who the Israeli enemy is and what it seeks, along with the Americans and the Western regimes that support it. A stand against the Israeli enemy is necessary to preserve our humanity. By virtue of faith and morality, it is necessary in this world and the hereafter. It is necessary for us to maintain a position of pride, honor, and dignity, and to build ourselves up to be strong. Our trust in Allah, our confidence in Him, our commitment to His guidance and instructions, and our obedience to Him are what will benefit us, and He is the best of helpers. When we make sacrifices within the framework of the right position, that does not mean that others around us in the Arab and Islamic world will be in a state of peace and reassurance. Everyone in the region is targeted and exhausted. We are exhausted by conflicts and positions, many of which serve the Israelis and Americans. The sacrifices we are making are far less than the losses we could have suffered had we chosen another option or taken a different direction. If we had other options, they would be options of exhaustion and loss, with no value, no importance, no fruit, and no good outcome, neither in this world nor in the hereafter. Glory, honor, and goodness are with Allah and for His sake. All the sacrifices we make and the serious stance we take. In the face of the challenges and dangers they face, foremost among them the Jewish-Zionist threat, Muslims are in dire need of returning to the Qur'an and the Messenger of Allah, Muhammad, may Allah bless him and his family. Muslims must draw lessons and morals from the blessed life of the Messenger and be guided by the Qur'an to understand the enemy, its dangers, and the nature of the conflict with it. Everyone bears witness that the Israeli enemy is committing the crime of starvation against two million people in an extremely heinous crime unparalleled anywhere in the world. The daily Zionist crimes and genocide in the crime of the century are being reported in the media, and people are watching its horrific events and details. The scenes of the killing of children and women and the immense suffering are enough to make us feel our responsibility to take a responsible, humanitarian, moral, and religious stance. The targeting of the elderly, the youth, and all segments of the Palestinian people, including doctors, hospitals, the sick, and the wounded, has caused terrible suffering. It is very dangerous that the desecration of a Muslim holy site has become a normal occurrence. This is part of the Jewish-Zionist tactic. In targeting the Ummah, the Zionist enemy uses the process of taming and influencing the psychological, emotional, and spiritual state of the Ummah through many methods and various means. It seeks to bring the Ummah to a tamed state that is not provoked by anything, neither in its religion nor in its worldly life. Why do Muslims turn a blind eye to the clear and declared blatant, overt, and aggressive targeting of this Ummah, aimed at establishing the equation of permissibility? There are religious beliefs and very terrible ambitions, and at the same time, there is a tempting reality for an exposed nation whose policies and positions are moving in a direction that enables its enemies to control it. The Americans are very clear about the truth of their Zionist intentions to completely confiscate Palestinian and Arab rights at any level. Trump previously said he is prepared to give any Arab land to the Israeli enemy. This is the height of disdain for Arabs and their rights. It is a very strange paradox that the Lebanese government is adopting Israeli dictates and American demands in an effort to strip Lebanon of its power, while, in contrast to the attempt to disarm the resistance in Lebanon, the Zionist enemies are working to arm the broadest possible level of their entity. The Israeli enemy has control and dominance over a vast area, from which it seeks to expand to the Euphrates. All engagement inside Syria and beyond Syria paves the way for the enemy to achieve its goals, and this is unfortunate and sad. The enemy seeks to ensure that no Arab or Muslim country is exempt from the equation of violation. In this context of violation, the attack on the State of Qatar comes, a sovereign state with regional influence and extensive international relations. Qatar was attacked because of its essential role in the peace negotiations and the cessation of aggression against Gaza. By attacking Qatar, the Israeli enemy is committing two acts of aggression: an attack targeting the Hamas negotiating delegation present in Qatar, and an attack on Qatari sovereignty. There is no doubt that the Israeli enemy, in its aggression against Qatar, was confident in American support and backing, partnering with Israel in perpetuating the equation of unjust, oppressive, and aggressive violation. Regarding the aggression against Yemen, there has been no comment from the Arab regimes, and sometimes even comments supporting the Israeli enemy. The problem in our Arab and Islamic reality is that the statement or declaration itself becomes the position. It is not surprising that Western countries, which support the Israeli enemy and are partners in its ambitions, are satisfied with statements. If the Arab and Islamic statements had expressed practical positions, they would have had weight, importance, and influence. However, not a single Arab country among the normalization countries has announced severing ties with the Israeli enemy as a result of its actions in the Gaza Strip, Qatar, Syria, Lebanon, or Yemen. Deleting any practical action against the enemy, even the minimal one, poses a great danger to the nation and has increased the ambitions of the Israeli enemy. Israeli bullying and arrogance stem from the elimination of every practical and effective action by Arab and Islamic regimes. It is horrific what we heard from the media about the criminal, infidel US President Trump participating in the deception operation by presenting what he called a proposal for the negotiating delegation in Qatar to study, only for the targeting operation to take place during the meeting. We thank Allah that the operation failed, and we congratulate our brothers in the Hamas movement on the failure of this Israeli aggression. The Islamic Ummah does not lack resources, but it suffers from weakness, a lack of vision and insight, and from the concepts of domestication and subjugation to the enemy. Why do Muslims not accept studying the Prophet's jihadist path to benefit from it, be guided by it, and act on its basis? It is important to intensify activities, especially in Friday sermons and schools, to raise awareness of the nature of the conflict with the Jews through guidance from the Quran. The sacrifices we are making are far less than the losses we could have suffered had we chosen another option and direction, and the depletion and loss we would have suffered had we chosen another option. This depletion and loss has no value, no fruit, and no medical outcome, neither in this world nor the hereafter. All the sacrifices we are making and the position we are in—a serious position. Preventing maritime navigation to the Israeli enemy—is this a position that allows for theatrics, jokes, or fallacies? We are in a very advanced and sophisticated position, at the highest and most senior level, and there is no room for theatrics. It is a sincere, serious, great, strong, and influential position that crosses one of the enemy's biggest red lines. We have received a call from al-Qassam Brigades calling on the sons of our nation to supplicate to Allah Almighty to relieve the distress of their brothers in Gaza with two rak'ahs / Prayers in the dead of night, and then to grant relief to the people of Gaza this evening, Friday night. We call for heeding al-Qassam Brigades' call and responding to it on a wide scale. I call on our people to participate in the million-man march tomorrow [Friday 12th September 2025] in response to Allah and jihad for His sake, in support of the oppressed Palestinian people, in solidarity with all members of our Islamic nation, and as an expression of our steadfastness in confronting the Israeli enemy, regardless of its crimes and attacks on our country. Our people's uprising also remains within the framework of the Muhammadan Spring. We are still in the spirit of this blessed occasion. Our people's uprising tomorrow is to declare solidarity with those targeted among our nation's people: with Qatar, the negotiating delegation, Hamas, and our nation's people who are being targeted by the Israeli enemy.

As every Friday, yesterday (12th September 2025) Yemenis responded to their leader’s call by participating to million-man marches across Yemen to demonstrate in solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza under the slogan:

In allegiance to the martyrs… We will not retreat from supporting Gaza, regardless of the sacrifices.

…with the organizers issuing a statement expressing solidarity with Hamas and Qatar:

The price of noble stances is pure blood, but their outcome is the promised victory and the unequivocal triumph in this world and the hereafter. Every martyr who falls in any country is one of our martyrs.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Last Thursday, Briadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), announced that the missile force of the YAF targeted an Israeli military target in the occupied al-Naqab region with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile, whereas the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) force targeted a military target in the same al-Naqab region with one drone, as well as the Ramon Airport in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with 2 drones, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen.

Another military operation was executed by the YAF yesterday, when the missile force targeted positions in Yafa (Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area) with a multi-warhead Palestine 2 ballistic missile (sources: Saba and Al Mayadeen), again in support of Palestinians and in response to Zionist aggression on Yemen.

Moving to Israel, Herzi Halevi, former IDF Chief of Staff, “acknowledged that more than 200,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured since the start of the war on Gaza, making him the first senior Israeli figure to cite a toll close to figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry”, according to which 64,718 Palestinians have been killed and 163,859 wounded, corresponding to ~10% of Gaza’s 2.2 million population, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Halevi as admitting:

This isn’t a gentle war. We took the gloves off from the first minute.

…adding that, while international law was “very important for the state of Israel” (yeah, sure!), military lawyers had never curbed operational decisions:

Not once has anyone restricted me … [they] will know how to defend this legally in the world.

In the meantime, yesterday the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) endorsed the so-called New York Declaration (a roadmap proposed by France and Saudi Arabia for a “two-state” solution to the Zionist occupation of Palestine) with 142 votes in favor, 10 against (including Israel and the Outlaw US Empire, of course!) and 12 abstentions, as reported by Al Mayadeen and IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) among others.

The problem with this declaration (full text here) is that, while it calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and allegedly it “commits the international community to tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps toward a Palestinian state”, it just urges Israel and its leadership “to halt settlement expansion, annexation attempts, and acts of violence” and “to make a clear public commitment to the ‘two-state’ framework”, without proposing any real concrete steps to stop the ongoing Zionist genocide of Palestinians, in case Israel does not comply with the demands of the international community. Yes, it “mandates the deployment of a temporary UN stabilization mission to oversee security”, but only after a ceasefire that may never materialize. For this reason, the UNGA should use the “Uniting for Peace” resolution, which allows itself to “issue appropriate recommendations to UN members for collective measures, including the use of armed force when necessary, in order to maintain or restore international security and peace” in case the UNSC (UN Security Council) fails to act as required to maintain international security and peace because of a lack of unanimity among its five permanent members (the Outlaw US Empire, France and/or UK have often vetoed UNSC resolutions proposed by Russia and China to stop the ongoing Israeli genocide in Palestine).

As if the above was not enough, the declaration also explicitly condemns the al-Aqsa Flood Operation on 7th October 2023 and “calls for Hamas’s surrender and disarmament, and demands its exclusion from Gaza governance”, thus equating the occupied (i.e. the Palestinians) to the occupiers (the Israelis), despite the fact that international law allows armed resistance against illegal occupation, whereas the occupier does not have the right to self-defense, instead it has the duty to provide supplies to the occupied territory (see here).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

It is no surprise that, soon after this vote at the UNGA, news came out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had “signed a framework agreement to advance the contentious E1 settlement plan during a public visit to the illegal settlement of Ma’ale Adumim in the occupied West Bank”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Netanyahu as saying (emphasis mine):

We are going to fulfill our promise that there will be no Palestinian state, this place belongs to us. We will safeguard our heritage, our land and our security… We are going to double the city’s population.

…thus effectively rendering the establishment of a Palestinian state and the “two-state solution” impossible.

For context, the E1 settlement plan covers ~12 square kilometres between the eastern part of al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the settlement of Ma’ale Adumim; if implemented, the plan would effectively sever the West Bank in two parts, north and south.

It is exactly for this reason that “Iran’s UN envoy blasted the draft resolution on a two-state solution for Palestine as a futile cover-up for Israeli occupation” and called for restoration of Palestine sovereignty through a referendum of its original residents, as per Tasnim, which reported the full text of the address of Iranian envoy to the UN (all emphasis added):

Madam President, Honorable colleagues, As our world faces an unprecedented situation, the fundamental values we collectively uphold, including humanity, justice, and integrity, are under severe threat by an occupying power whose policies reflect systemic discrimination, territorial expansionism, and disregard for international humanitarian norms. After nearly two years of relentless military assault, the Palestinian people—especially in Gaza—are enduring mass killings, forced displacement, starvation, and the systematic destruction of civilian life and infrastructure, in flagrant violation of international law. The devastation is not confined to Palestine alone; Israel’s repeated aggressions against other countries further destabilize the region and threaten international peace and security. Decades of concessions, diplomatic overtures, and normalization attempts have failed to halt Israel’s crimes and illegal occupation, instead emboldening it to intensify its expansionist, racist, and colonial policies. The systematic disregard for United Nations resolutions—shielded by repeated Security Council vetoes and sustained arms transfers—has demonstrated that current approaches, though presented as decisive, cannot achieve their stated objectives. A just and lasting solution will remain out of reach unless the international community adopts binding resolutions that address the root causes, ensure accountability, and uphold the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people. Madam President, The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, unimpeded humanitarian access, and reconstruction that fully respects the rights of the Palestinian people. Iran also recalls its unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s steadfast resistance to occupation, foreign intervention, and apartheid policies. Iran affirms that lasting peace can only be achieved through ending the occupation and fully realizing the independence and sovereignty of the State of Palestine. This must be grounded in the genuine will of its original inhabitants—Muslims, Jews, and Christians alike—expressed through a free and inclusive referendum, as proposed in document S/2019/862. In conclusion, Iran believes that any viable solution must be based on recognizing the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self‑determination, rejecting any form of marginalization or forced displacement, and ensuring the full and equal participation of every segment of Palestinian society in shaping the country’s future. The international community must urge the Security Council to recommend Palestine’s admission as a full Member State of the United Nations and ensure full accountability for Israel’s war crimes, genocide, and prolonged illegal occupation, including through the imposition of targeted sanctions and the suspension of its UN membership, in order to safeguard the credibility of this Organization. I thank you.

The problem is that the West does not abide by international law (it is the reason why I call the USA “the Outlaw US Empire”!) and does not recognize the right to self-determination - see for instance what happened in Ukraine, with Russian and Russophone people in Crimea and Donbass claiming independence from the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev and then asking to be part of Russia with referenda that were never recognized by the West. It only recognizes it when it is convenient, e.g. with the creation of the Republic of Kosovo, where no referendum has ever taken place though!

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani - from Tasnim .

Going back to the opening topic of this article, i.e. the upcoming emergency meeting of OIC and Arab League, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, issued the following statement in Arabic on his X account earlier today, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim (emphasis original):

Warning to Islamic Governments! Holding an Organization of Islamic Cooperation conference full of speeches without practical outcomes (as happens in Security Council meetings) is, in reality, equivalent to issuing a new order of aggression in favor of the Zionist entity! At the very least, establish a “joint operations room” against the madness of this entity. Such a decision alone would be enough to unsettle the masters of this regime and force them, in haste, to change their orders under the pretext of “global peace” and the “Nobel Prize”!

And because you have done nothing for the starving and oppressed Muslims in Palestine, at least take a modest decision to avoid your own destruction!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

