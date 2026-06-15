Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Domenico Moro, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 9th May 2026.

(Italics and footnotes original, bold emphasis mine).

As we have attempted to explain in previous articles (see here and here, for instance), the aggression against Venezuela and the war waged against Iran by the US (and Israel) form part of an overarching strategy aimed, largely, at re-establishing US control over the global oil market. Such control is necessary for two reasons, both linked to the imperialist and parasitic nature of the US economic system. The first is to maintain the Dollar’s role as the global currency of trade and reserve currency and, through it, to finance the enormous twin deficits (trade and public) and the US financial markets. The second is to exert pressure on other global powers that are net oil importers, starting with China, which represents the US’s true systemic competitor and which, at least until the US attacks, sourced a large part of its supply from Venezuela and, above all, the Middle East.

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) withdrawal from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) represents another important and significant step in this strategy. Imperialism’s control of the oil market, particularly that of the US, depends, in fact, on the weakening of OPEC. It is worth recalling how OPEC came into being and what it is. OPEC was founded in 1960, as part of the decolonisation process of peripheral countries seeking to free themselves from European and US imperialism. The aim of the founding countries, starting with the most important ones such as Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Iran and Iraq, was to exercise, as producer nations, control over the price of crude oil and, above all, to secure a larger share of the profits from the sale of oil and its derivatives. In fact, prior to 1960, control of the oil market was exclusively in the hands of seven major British and US oil companies, dubbed by the [late] president of ENI, Enrico Mattei, as the “Seven Sisters”. OPEC is essentially a cartel, which sets production quotas for each member country in order to regulate the supply of oil and, with it, prices and market shares.

But OPEC’s usefulness to its member countries was not limited to controlling prices and the distribution of oil profits. OPEC held in its hands the so-called “power of oil”. The ruling classes of the oil-producing countries, particularly those of the Arab nations, were able to use oil to exert a power of blackmail over the advanced capitalist countries, starting with the US. This power could be used to support the Arab countries in their confrontation with Israel, which was backed by the US and European nations. Israel had already won two wars against its neighbouring Arab countries, particularly against the main one, Egypt, which lost the Sinai and Gaza in 1967. A few years later, in 1973, the Egyptian president, [Anwar] Sadat, decided, together with Syria, to wage war on Israel once again. This time too, the Israeli army was succeeding in defeating the Arab armies. However, Sadat had secured the support of the Arab OPEC States, which raised oil prices by 70%, cut production and eventually imposed an oil embargo on the US for its support of Israel. This led to the oil crisis and an economic recession for Western countries. At this point, under US pressure, a ceasefire was reached between the warring parties. The political blackmail of oil worked: Sadat, despite having lost the war on the battlefield, achieved his objectives: to induce Israel to return a large part of the previously occupied territories.

However, OPEC comprised, and still comprises, States that are very different from one another and have differing objectives. When the Islamic Revolution broke out in Iran in 1979, Iran and Libya, supported by Algeria and Nigeria, decided to use oil as a weapon against US imperialism by raising prices. Saudi Arabia took the opposite stance; together with other Gulf States, including the UAE, it had signed a treaty of alliance with the US in 1974, under which it undertook to sell its oil only in Dollars in exchange for US military protection. In 1980, a war broke out between two OPEC members, which lasted until 1988. Iran was attacked by Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, instigated and financed by the US. The oil-rich Gulf monarchies sided with Iraq, whilst Libya stood with Iran. Thus, over time, the US managed to some extent to divide OPEC from within, partly because it was and is composed of countries with ruling classes having different and often opposing interests. Nevertheless, OPEC remained an organisation capable of controlling the oil market, thus representing a power with which the US and the West would still have to engage.

This brings us to the present day. OPEC, comprising eleven countries, retains significant power. It holds 79.08% of the world’s oil reserves, 44.57% of exports and 36.70% of production (2025). The US, however, has managed in recent years, thanks to fracking, to increase its oil production and is no longer dependent on oil imports as it was in 1973. Instead, they have become the world’s leading oil producer, thereby challenging OPEC’s control over the global market. In response to US dominance, OPEC has allied itself with OPEC+, which was formed in 2016 and comprises ten other oil-producing countries, notably including Russia, which is the world’s third-largest producer after the US and Saudi Arabia.

It is within this context of competition between OPEC and OPEC+, on the one hand, and the US, on the other, that the latest US military actions are set. It is no coincidence that the US has also recently become the world’s leading exporter, overtaking Saudi Arabia, with 250 million barrels exported over the last nine weeks.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and thus of Gulf oil, brought about by the war against Iran, has certainly been a very significant factor in this exploit by the US, whose crude oil exports have risen by 30%. Added to this is the aggression against Venezuela, which is, as a single country, the largest holder of global oil reserves and which, like Iran, is a member of OPEC. Not to mention that OPEC also includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Iraq – all countries bordering the Persian Gulf – whose crude oil exports were blocked first by Iranian reprisals against US bombings and then by the total blockade of Hormuz imposed by Trump. It is therefore clear that in these early months of 2026, Trump has targeted OPEC itself, namely the world’s largest oil cartel.

Also part of this strategy is the attempt to weaken OPEC by provoking the exit of some key members, such as the UAE. The United Arab Emirates is a highly ambitious country which has intervened, including militarily, almost everywhere in support of imperialism, from Libya to Yemen, where it has recently found itself at odds with Saudi Arabia. However, it is a very small country with a population of just 9.7 million, the majority of whom are migrant workers, particularly from the Indian subcontinent, the Philippines and other Arab countries, who are subjected to severe exploitation. Although it has a relatively diversified economy (steel, aluminium, tourism), the UAE’s strength lies in oil. Its exports, amounting to 2.88 million barrels per day, rank third within OPEC, after Saudi Arabia and Iraq; its production is fourth and its reserves fifth.

However, the UAE has a potential production capacity far greater than its actual output, which is limited by the quotas imposed by OPEC. On this point, the UAE has found itself at odds with Saudi Arabia, as it would like to increase production and exports in order to boost its revenues and diversify its economic development. On the other hand, the UAE’s potential production capacity is attractive to Trump, as it can help the US increase supply and keep prices low—which is, after all, a strategic US objective. But not so low as to make US oil production via fracking unprofitable, given that its costs are higher than those in the Middle East. To all this must be added that the UAE is a close ally of Israel, unlike the other Gulf petro-monarchies, starting with Saudi Arabia, having already joined the Abraham Accords in 2020, devised by Trump to “normalise” relations between Arab countries and Israel. The UAE is the only country to which Israel has granted the use of the Iron Dome, its missile defence system.

According to some commentators, the Gulf States have distanced themselves from the US as a result of the war, despite selling their oil in US Dollars and relying on American military protection, because the US bases they host not only failed to protect them but actually attracted Iranian retaliation, which also damaged their oil and gas extraction facilities. This, however, does not appear to have been the case with the UAE, which left OPEC precisely to curry favour with the US. It seems that the UAE, which is suffering huge losses not only from the oil export blockade but also from the tourism blockade, has turned to the US to secure Dollar swap lines. Swaps are agreements between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks to exchange currencies, thereby guaranteeing Dollar liquidity to the financial system. This is a mechanism used by the Fed to support other countries – for example, Western nations during the 2007–2008 financial crisis – and serves as a means of increasing US influence over foreign nations and reinforcing the Dollar’s supremacy. Furthermore, the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Blesset [sic - probably a typo; surely the author meant “Bessent”], is considering granting swap lines to other Persian Gulf countries as well as the UAE. These are countries which, thanks to oil exports, have always had substantial Dollar revenues, which they then invested and continue to invest in US government bonds.

But the US has also received other concessions from the UAE, in addition to its exit from OPEC. One consists of a commitment to make substantial investments in the US economy, something Trump is seeking to secure from the whole world, even by resorting to the blackmail of tariffs. Last year, the UAE had promised Trump a trillion Dollars in investments, but nothing came of it. Now, ADNOC [Abu Dhabi National Oil Company], the UAE’s State-owned oil company, has announced a major investment drive in the US, particularly in gas, and its chairman, Siddiqui, has stated that “the United States is a market where we want to aim high”, investing across the entire gas value chain, from extraction to regasification plants.

It should be noted that, among the Gulf States, Qatar has also invested in US gas, holding a 70% stake in Golden Pass LNG [Liquefied Natural Gas], the latest export terminal to come on stream in the US. The agreement between Qatar and ExxonMobil, one of the largest US oil companies, was signed in February 2019, two months after Qatar had left OPEC, of which it was one of the founding members. Now it is the Emirates’ turn.

The UAE’s exit is a severe blow to OPEC, as the UAE is one of the few countries capable of adjusting its crude oil production, increasing it when necessary. With the UAE out, only Saudi Arabia, and to a much more limited extent Kuwait, remain in OPEC capable of doing so. This makes OPEC less able to counter the US’s energy superpower status; it is worth remembering that US oil production is almost equal to that of Saudi Arabia and Russia combined. In conclusion, the war against Iran is therefore also directed against OPEC, and is part of the US struggle to shore up its declining global hegemony, which also involves control over raw materials, particularly oil. Such control is crucial to preserving the Dollar’s role as a global currency, which is necessary to ensure the functioning of the parasitic mechanisms of US imperialist capitalism.

Share GeoPolitiQ