Today I am providing my English translation of another article by Nicola Bielli, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 7th June 2026.

(All emphasis original, footnotes mine).

Shane Smith’s report for Vice News, published on 28th May 2026, chronicles a profound transformation in modern warfare, observed during the African Lion 2026 military exercise in Morocco – the largest multinational exercise led by the United States in Africa. The central theme of the entire documentary is a single question: are we witnessing the dawn of a new military era dominated by drones, autonomous robots and artificial intelligence?

Shane Smith is at Camp America, in the Moroccan desert, where he is observing a combat simulation that looks like something straight out of a science-fiction film. On the ground, Apache helicopters, Abrams tanks, fifth-generation fighter jets, B-52 bombers, drones and, above all, autonomous ground vehicles controlled by Artificial Intelligence [AI] are in action. The impression that emerges is that something has changed radically: two years ago, it would have been unthinkable to see AI integrated everywhere; now it is present at every stage of the military operation, from data analysis to the management of robotic systems.

One of the key figures in the investigation is a young American lieutenant, 1st Lt. Vincent Gasparri, Innovation Team Lead for the 173rd Airborne Brigade, a nuclear engineering graduate from West Point, who represents the new generation of military personnel who have come of age in the digital era. According to him, the war in Ukraine has brought about a conceptual revolution, as for decades military power has been associated with the concentration of large quantities of costly and sophisticated resources, whereas today small, low-cost tools can produce enormous strategic effects. An FPV drone costing just a few thousand Dollars can destroy an armoured vehicle or even strike strategic infrastructure. It is a transformation that upends the traditional relationship between cost and impact on the battlefield.

In the Moroccan military camp, the young officer shows off a series of drones built and modified by an American brigade stationed in Vicenza, Italy. The military purchase commercial components, modify them using 3D printers and independently develop new operational solutions. Some drones are used as targets to train anti-drone defences; others are equipped to carry explosives and strike targets with precision.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect is the working method. It is no longer a question of waiting for the major defence contractors to produce complete systems, as it is the young soldiers themselves who are experimenting, adapting and innovating directly in the field. The US Army is becoming a sort of permanent technology laboratory, where the innovation-testing-deployment cycle has been compressed from years to weeks.

The part concerning Italy is particularly striking because it shows how one of the US Army’s most significant innovations in the field of drones is not taking place in California, Texas or some major American technology hub, but right at the US base in Vicenza, in the Veneto region.

During the interview, Lieutenant Gasparri explains that his unit operates within the US military community stationed in Italy and that, for over a year and a half, it has been developing a programme dedicated to the construction, modification and deployment of FPV drones – that is, the low-cost drones that have revolutionised the conflict in Ukraine. The lieutenant demonstrates a drone called “SkyRider”, designed and assembled right here in Vicenza; the system was initially taken to Morocco as a target for training anti-drone units, but it also serves as a concrete example of the new American philosophy: to rapidly build cost-effective and adaptable systems without waiting for the lengthy development cycles of the traditional defence industry.

The journalist is struck by this fact and points out how unusual it is to see American soldiers building attack drones and anti-drone countermeasures directly at an Italian base. The lieutenant’s response is telling:

He explains that the process has not been straightforward. For years, the US military’s bureaucratic and regulatory apparatus made it extremely difficult to purchase, modify and arm commercial drones. Numerous authorisations, approvals and administrative procedures were required. According to his account, when the project began, up to fifteen different authorisations were required simply to purchase a drone, modify it, equip it and deploy it for training purposes. Only recently have changes in US federal policy made it possible to speed up the process enormously. Vicenza has thus become a sort of advanced laboratory where young officers can rapidly experiment with new solutions without having to wait for centralised programmes from Washington.

But Italy’s role in the report is not limited to the US base

Another aspect concerns collaboration with Italian companies. Gasparri explicitly mentions a South Tyrolean firm based in Bolzano called FlyingBasket, which specialises in heavy cargo drones originally designed to transport materials in the Alps. According to the account, some American military personnel noticed that these civilian drones possessed characteristics that could be highly useful in a military context as well, and this led to direct collaboration with the Italian company. The result was the development of systems capable of carrying up to around 200 pounds (over 90 kilograms) of payload. This is an enormous capacity for a multirotor drone.

From the American perspective, these vehicles could have various applications:

resupplying isolated units;

transporting ammunition;

providing logistical support in mountainous areas;

delivering equipment without exposing personnel to enemy fire;

potential offensive use via the dropping of payloads.

It is significant that a product designed to carry materials in the Alpine valleys is regarded by the Americans as a promising military platform. Against this backdrop, a broader picture emerges for Italy: although it is not perceived as a technological superpower in the defence sector, it occupies a strategic position within the new American military architecture. Vicenza is, in fact, home to the headquarters of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, one of the main American units deployed in Europe. The war in Ukraine has made this brigade one of the most exposed to changes on the European battlefield. Its geographical proximity to the conflict and the continuous exchange of information with NATO allies have transformed the Venetian base into a prime vantage point for observing the evolution of drone warfare. The lieutenant himself states that his unit was following developments in the Ukrainian conflict with great attention long before Western public opinion grasped the strategic importance of FPV drones.

For this reason, when the documentary refers to the “military revolution” currently underway, a significant part of that revolution is presented as having been developed right here in Italy. Not in the sense that it is Italian, but in the sense that one of the US Army’s most advanced laboratories for experimenting with drones, robotics, communication networks and autonomous systems is now located in Vicenza.

In other words, the report implicitly suggests that the Veneto region is playing a role in the new American technological war not unlike that played by certain forward bases in West Germany during the Cold War: a frontier where innovations destined to shape the way wars are fought in the future are being field-tested.

The issue of ethical control and the safety of new military technologies runs through the entire report like a sort of constant backdrop. It is clear that both the journalist and the officers interviewed are aware that they are dealing with tools which, in the collective imagination, evoke scenarios straight out of The Terminator: armed autonomous vehicles, suicide drones, artificial intelligence applied to combat, and sensor networks capable of making decisions at ever-faster speeds.

The American officers’ response essentially unfolds on three levels:

Firstly, the young lieutenant repeatedly emphasises that there is a huge gap between the public image of military AI and operational reality. When asked whether they are building the “killer robots” of the future, his response is that the US military is a deliberately slow, cautious and heavily regulated organisation. In his view, whenever autonomous armed systems are discussed, an extremely rigorous risk assessment process is immediately initiated.

His reasoning is simple: when an algorithm could lead to the use of lethal force, every step is scrutinised obsessively.

The officer maintains that US military culture is specifically designed to avoid unintended consequences. He does not describe AI as a force spiralling out of control, but rather as a tool that must be integrated into existing procedures, chains of command and human accountability. In essence, he states that the problem is not the technology itself, but the way in which it is authorised and deployed.

The second argument is developed in the second interview featured in the report, with the commander of AFRICOM, Gen. Davin R.M. Anderson.

The general introduces a fundamental technical distinction:

Human in the loop

Human on the loop

In the first case, the machine collects data and proposes actions, but the final decision always rests with a human being.

In the second case, the system can operate largely autonomously, but a human being continuously supervises its behaviour and can intervene. The general explicitly states that the United States is not working on systems that are completely beyond human control. When the journalist speculates on scenarios in which an autonomous system might fight on its own, Anderson replies that no one is interested in “switching on the machine and walking away”. His position is that there must always be a responsible figure who observes, monitors and imposes operational limits. It is interesting to note that the general does not rule out high levels of autonomy but considers them inevitable; however, he believes that human control must remain in place, at least in the form of supervision.

The third topic probably highlights the most controversial aspect of the discussion: when the journalist invokes the imagery of The Terminator and asks how to avoid a dystopian future, Anderson rejects the idea that the solution lies in slowing down or halting research. In his view, there is a widespread “fallacy”: the notion that a society can temporarily halt technological development, calmly reflect on the ethical implications, and then resume its course.

His response is unequivocal: “Our adversaries are not waiting.”

China, Russia, terrorist groups and other actors are developing the same technologies. Therefore, in the general’s view, abandoning research would not lead to greater security, but simply to a strategic disadvantage. This is perhaps the philosophical heart of the interview.

Ethics is not presented as a brake on innovation, but rather as something that must accompany innovation as it progresses. The entire line of reasoning reflects a typically American conception of technological governance, since the question is not “Should we develop these technologies?”, but rather “How can we develop them before others whilst maintaining control?”

In other words, the assumption is that the technological revolution is inevitable, and so the discussion concerns the management of the process, not whether it should take place.

It is precisely here, however, that the most interesting tension in the report emerges, because on the one hand the officers continually insist on human control, whilst on the other they describe a future in which thousands of drones operate simultaneously; enormous quantities of data are processed in a matter of seconds, decisions must be taken ever more rapidly, autonomous systems cooperate with one another, and artificial intelligence becomes indispensable for analysing the battlefield.

An implicit contradiction thus arises. If the volume of information exceeds human cognitive capacity, the role of humans risks gradually shifting from that of an actual decision-maker to that of a mere supervisor of decisions already processed by the machine. The general does not address this tension directly, but it emerges clearly from his own words. The faster the pace of war becomes, the more human control tends to become formal rather than substantive. Ultimately, none of the interviewees appear genuinely frightened by artificial intelligence in itself; rather, what concerns them is the possibility that someone else might use it better and more quickly. For American officers, the problem is not to halt the technological revolution, but to lead it. However, the report leaves open a question that remains without a definitive answer: if the pace of military decision-making continues to increase and if thousands of autonomous systems act simultaneously, to what extent will human control remain real and not merely symbolic? This is probably the real ethical dilemma that emerges between the lines of the entire interview.

This report is very important because it reveals the extent of Italy’s involvement – with US bases in Veneto – in the production and testing of drones for the new cyber warfare; it goes without saying that this makes us a prime target in the event of conflicts involving blocs of alliances hostile to the United States, and there are many such blocs at present! Where are our politicians and our institutions?

The second point I wish to make concerns the integration of artificial intelligence and the military industry, with particular attention to the empathy with which the new engineers (the military officer interviewed holds an engineering degree from West Point) promote and devise better solutions to develop this integration. Listening to the interview, one cannot fail to notice the young military officer’s enthusiasm, his exuberance and satisfaction in setting out this vision of future warfare; to me, it seems like technological hubris, typical of the new generations raised on bytes and super-fast connections, completely detached from human and natural reality.

To support my argument, I shall quote a passage from Prof. Diesen’s interview with Scott Ritter on 11th March 2026, concerning the war in Iran, in which the conduct of the US military is assessed; in particular, the episode involving four targets struck by the US is examined as a disturbing sign of contemporary developments in military intelligence and the target selection process. Ritter observes that, in a military campaign, the first targets should be those most thoroughly verified, the result of months or years of intelligence gathering and analysis. For this reason, he considers it particularly serious that, of the four sites attacked, two were empty warehouses, one a hospital and one a school, going so far as to emphasise that 50% of the targets were incompatible with international humanitarian law.

This leads to his central question: “Where do these targets come from? Who makes these decisions? Is it a process driven by artificial intelligence?” Ritter does not merely denounce possible operational errors, but questions the very model of intelligence production. When he served in the Marines, he explains, identifying a target required human sources, direct knowledge of the terrain, an understanding of the local language and culture, continuous verification of information, and cross-checking against multiple independent sources. In that system, intelligence was primarily a human activity, based on context and the individual accountability of analysts.

Today, however, according to Ritter, an increasing proportion of the process relies on vast databases fed by satellites, drones, intercepts and historical archives, processed by algorithms capable of identifying correlations and generating lists of targets to be submitted for approval by commanders. The risk, he argues, is that obsolete or out-of-date data is treated as current information: a building classified years earlier as a military facility may in the meantime have become a school or a hospital, yet continue to be identified as a legitimate target by the system. Ritter’s most profound criticism therefore concerns not only artificial intelligence itself, but the gradual erosion of human accountability. In the traditional model, there was an identifiable analyst who signed off on an assessment and could be held to account for their mistakes; in the algorithmic model he describes, the data passes through databases, software and automated procedures until final approval, making it much more difficult to trace the source of an error.

For Ritter, automation can vastly increase the speed of decision-making, but speed and accuracy are not one and the same. Indeed, he fears that the expansion of target lists and the growing reliance on automated systems could lead to a proliferation of errors and civilian casualties. When he asks how many homes, schools or hospitals might be hit in the future, he is issuing a broader warning: algorithmic warfare risks replacing direct knowledge of the terrain and human judgement with ever-faster – but not necessarily more reliable – procedures, shifting decision-making power from an understanding of the context to the automated management of vast quantities of data.

The fatal risk I see on the horizon is “gaming” warfare, to quote Krapivnik, who uses this term in reference to the scoring mechanism for targets hit currently being introduced by the Ukrainian army in its drone pilot battalions, where military ethics are being replaced by a video-game-like moral detachment; the physical separation between a strike delivered from a distance and death fuels this new form of virtual warfare that produces real corpses.

In an advanced form of warfare where even the horror of death experienced by soldiers is eliminated – since it is inflicted from a distance via augmented reality glasses – are we not heading towards humanity’s nemesis, towards cyberpunk?

SOURCES:

11th March 2026 Prof. Diesen’s interview with Scott Ritter

28th May 2026 Vice News report

Krapivnik 2nd June 2026

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