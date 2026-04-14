Following Trump’s announcement of a naval blockade on Iran (see my previous article), in the night between Sunday 12th and Monday 13th April 2026, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it would start enforcing the blockade on all Iranian ports from 10:00 ET (16:00 CEST) on Monday, as reported by Middle East Spectator (MES) and Al Mayadeen:

Interestingly, at around the same time, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, told Fox News that gasoline prices…

could be the same or maybe a little bit higher, but it should be around the same.

…by the midterm elections in November (see Al Mayadeen and video below):

Clearly, Trump does not seem to be much concerned neither of his citizens, nor of his own fate at midterm elections. I wonder if he is planning to cancel them due to a global war, even though that may trigger a civil war at home!

Iran responded to the announcement of the blockade through Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, who stated (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Trump has no choice but to accept defeat. The Iranian people are not defeated, and this gambler will lose again. Trump’s talk of initiating a naval blockade on Iran is more deception than reality. If Trump implements his blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, it will be considered an act of war, and we will respond to it. [It] will lead to further complications in the current situation he is struggling with and will increase market instability.

…echoed by Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Hamid Reza Haji Babaei:

With the presence of the Strait of Hormuz, no country can impose sanctions on Iran. The Strait of Hormuz and the masses in the streets are our nuclear bomb.

…whereas Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), launched a veiled threat of closing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, controlled by Ansar Allah (a.k.a. the Houthis) in Yemen:

The unified resistance front enjoys a strong and effective presence throughout the region, and it is in a state of readiness awaiting the enemies of humanity. America and the Zionist entity must remember how they fled empty-handed from heroic Yemen, from Bab al-Mandeb, and the Red Sea… and now as well, they will leave the region without achieving any accomplishment.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted a statement reviewing the failed US-Iran talks in Islamabad (Pakistan) over last weekend (see also Al Mayadeen):

…while Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad stated on Iranian State television that, in earlier rounds of talks, his colleagues had brought forward the proposal of diluting 450 kg of enriched uranium, with a joint consortium involving Iran, Saudi Arabia and the Outlaw US Empire overseeing the process, rather than handing it over, as a gesture of goodwill; he also revealed that, on the other hand, US officials advanced the idea of establishing a legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz with US involvement (source: Al Mayadeen).

Spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari (L) and IRGC Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad Karami (R) - from MES and Al Mayadeen.

Later on Monday morning, the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, issued the following statement in response to Trump’s announcement of a blockade on Iran, threatening the security of all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman (sources: Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror):

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran consider the defense of our country’s legal rights to be a natural and legal duty, and accordingly, exercising the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in our country’s territorial waters is the natural right of the Iranian nation. Based on this, ensuring security in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the dedicated Armed Forces will continue with decisiveness. As has been announced many times, vessels affiliated with the enemy do not have and will not have the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and other vessels will continue to be allowed to pass through the Strait by observing the regulations of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Furthermore, given the continuation of the enemy’s threats against the Iranian nation and our country’s national security, even after the end of the war, the Islamic Republic of Iran will decisively implement a permanent mechanism to control the Strait of Hormuz. The criminal United States’ imposition of restrictions on the movement and traffic of vessels in international waters is an illegal act and an example of piracy. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran declare with clarity and decisiveness that the security of ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for no one. If the security of the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be safe.

…whereas IRGC commander Brigadier General Mohammad Karami stated that “Iran’s Armed Forces have established a multi-layered security belt”, adding:

Iran is a prison and a quagmire for any aggressor, and the disgraceful US defeat in Isfahan is a clear example of that. [Source: Al Mayadeen]

Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik warned that “the country remains fully prepared for continued military operations”, adding:

The armed forces' strategic reserves, in terms of missile potential, drone capabilities, ammunition, and other types of weapons… have been secured in such a way as to enable continued effective offensive and defensive actions to further defeat adversaries.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi as saying that “a significant portion of Iran’s military capabilities remains undisclosed”, adding that, in case of renewed aggression, Iran would reveal…

capabilities the enemy has no understanding of [and which] the enemy will be unable to effectively counter.

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

While Iran warned that its Yemeni allies in the Axis of Resistance may close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Trump, on the other hand, received only refusals to join his blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated:

We’ve received no requests… We haven’t been asked to participate. We want to see an end to the loss of life and the loss of infrastructure in the Middle East. We want to see trade resume.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as saying to BBC Radio:

We are not supporting the blockade.

Sir Richard Dalton, former British ambassador to Iran, went as far as saying:

Iran would be entirely within its rights to retaliate. So the chances of maintaining this ceasefire, this pseudo ceasefire, look as though they are receding and getting worse hour by hour.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported that Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles had dismissed Trump’s proposal saying:

It makes no sense. Since this war started, nothing makes sense. This is another episode in the downward spiral the world has been dragged into.

Similarly, Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

We are not dealing with this issue now. It is a new circumstance, isn't it? Sometimes the US blocks it, sometimes Iran, it is very hard to understand who is doing what… But I do not see us participating in a blockade.

…while French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to co-organize a conference with UK on securing navigational rights through the Strait of Hormuz (source: Al Mayadeen):

The conference will be organised with the United Kingdom and countries willing to join us in a peaceful multinational mission.

Please mind that, soon after announcing the blockade last Sunday, 12th April 2026, Trump said on Fox News (emphasis added):

We think that numerous countries are going to be helping us with this also.

I am not asking Trump to connect the neurons in his brain (if he has one!) before opening his mouth, but, at least, he should double-check with his “allies”, first!

He even dared to threaten China again with steep tariffs over reports that it may be suppling weapons to Iran (source: Al Mayadeen):

I hear news reports about China giving [Iran] the shoulder missiles… I doubt they would do that… but if we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff, which is a staggering — that’s a staggering amount.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun denied the allegations:

China has always adopted a cautious and responsible attitude towards the export of military items. We oppose baseless smears or malicious association.

…echoed by a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington DC:

[China] has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict.

As you can imagine, immediately after the announcement of the US naval blockade, more and more oil tankers started rerouting away from the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Reuters and shipping data, with shipping activity soon declining “to minimal levels”, as per Al Mayadeen, while oil prices went above $100 per barrel and global stock markets downward (source: Al Mayadeen).

On the other hand, a new overland “transit corridor between Pakistan and Iran was officially launched, marked by the dispatch of the first commercial shipment from Pakistan to Uzbekistan through Iranian territory [signalling] the operational start of a strategic trade route designed to strengthen regional connectivity between South Asia and Central Asia”, as per Al Mayadeen.

The naval blockade went into effect at 16:00 CEST yesterday (Monday 13th April 2026), as scheduled, with Trump threatening once again Iranian Navy (or what he thinks is left of it!) in case of attempts to defy the blockade:

…followed by this advisory of United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO - see also Al Mayadeen):

David Laborde, director of the Agrifood Economics Division at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), warned of the catastrophic effects this blockade may have, due to disrupted “access to fertilizers and other inputs critical for agricultural production, particularly in countries that rely heavily on imports”, as per Al Mayadeen:

We are in an input crisis; we do not want to make it a catastrophe… The difference depends on the actions we take.

Updates from occupied Palestine

Israeli settlers performing Talmudic rituals in the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to occupied Palestine, yesterday morning Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds (Jerusalem) under heavy protection from Israeli occupation police and performed Talmudic rituals, following another incursion by Israeli extremist Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and other settlers the day before, while “broader campaign of detentions and assaults intensified across the occupied West Bank and occupied al-Quds”, with Israeli forces “carrying out raids, property destruction, and assaults”, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on the killing of several Palestinians in Gaza.

On a more positive note, the USraeli war on Iran is severely straining Israeli economy, as preliminary estimate indicate that it has cost ~35 billion Shekels (i.e. $11.52 billion), including 22 billion shekels allocated to the security sector, while economic losses from the war were estimated at ~9 billion Shekels ($2.93 billion) per week with the Israeli Finance Ministry announcing the approval of additional emergency allocations in mid-March of ~2.6 billion Shekels ($827 million) for urgent weapons procurement and an increased fiscal deficit from 3.9% of GDP to somewhere between 4.9% and 5.6% (source: Al Mayadeen). No wonder Israelis consider the war a failure, despite an apparent return to normal, as reported by The New York Times (paywalled) and Al Mayadeen, which quoted Israeli analyst Yaakov Katz as saying:

What’s the Israeli story today? It’s a narrative of a country that’s constantly fighting, and presents no alternatives except for more war.

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Updates from Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) is still bombing the country, with airstrikes targeting multiple town and villages, as reported by Al Mayadeen, while Hezbollah keeps resisting, even in Bin Jbeil, where its fighters are almost surrounded by the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF), and carrying out several operations targeting enemy forces and military infrastructure with rocket barrages and drone swarms, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). In total, Hezbollah executed 75 military operations yesterday, up to a depth of 20 km within occupied Palestine - see statistics below from RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

From RNN Mirror.

Daily summary of the operations of the Islamic Resistance on 13/04/2026: Total Operations: 75 • 53 inside occupied Palestinian territories • 22 inside Lebanese territories • Depth of targeting: 20 km Targets • 11 military barracks • 33 cities and settlements • 22 advancing ground operations repelled • 6 border sites • 2 military bases • 1 newly established sites Weapons Used (number of times used) • 51 rocket weapons • 20 drones • 2 artillery shells • 2 qualitative/special weapons Enemy Losses • 22 bunkers and fortifications • 24 settlement units • 1 artillery positions • 2 command centers and positions

Finally, yesterday the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivered “a powerful address centered on steadfastness in the face of ongoing Israeli-US aggression against Lebanon”, as per Al Maydaeen (see also Al Manar). Here is the video of the full speech with English subtitles (source: RNN Mirror):

…and here are some highlights from RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3 - all emphasis mine):

First, I congratulate Christians on their blessed Easter holidays, and we ask God to grant us success in following the path of Jesus (peace be upon him) in love, social service, and noble morals that serve humanity. This aggression does not observe any humanitarian or moral consideration. It is an occupation. We stood firm, the fighters stood firm, our people and Lebanon stood firm, and with all capabilities we were able to reach the point where the State signed an indirect [ceasefire] agreement with the enemy in November 2024. We are facing brutal “israeli”-American aggression since the beginning of the “Battle of Ulī al-Ba’s.” The [ceasefire] agreement stipulated a complete halt to aggression, the release of prisoners, and the start of reconstruction. We endured for 15 months despite “israel” not implementing any clause of the agreement. We were patient, and diplomacy did not advance a single step despite hundreds of martyrs and wounded, while the aggression against Lebanon continued with full American support. We responded at the appropriate time and confirmed that this was the right time to move toward implementing the agreement. It became clear that a very large aggressive plan had been prepared for Lebanon, and we deprived the enemy of surprising us and causing major losses that could have occurred. The enemy’s objectives are clear: to destroy the strength that Lebanon possesses in preparation for a “Greater “israel”.” For your information, all of Lebanon is targeted. When “israel” occupies the south of Lebanon, it occupies Lebanon, and when it spreads its killing across Lebanese territory, all of Lebanon is targeted. In the case of aggression, the Lebanese State is supposed to confront it and assign its army and forces to face it. The State’s failure to confront may be justified by its weakness and inability, but it cannot be justified for the State to become a tool for “israel” by exerting pressure and making government decisions that weaken the internal situation in the face of aggression. “Israel”, along with America, has clearly stated that they want to strengthen the army to disarm Hezbollah and fight it, and they want the State to abolish Hezbollah’s various institutions and eliminate the Resistance, its people, and all who support it. They want to support the army to the extent that it becomes capable of fighting its own people, which the army cannot do. Because we are existentially targeted, because our homeland is targeted by the Greater “israel” project, and because our country’s independence is threatened—and no one has the right to impose this on us—we decided to confront and resist in defense of Lebanon and its people. We are fighting under this title and slogan, and we are rightful and have been aggressed against—against us and our homeland—by the “israeli”-American enemy. This is not a “security of the north” battle, but an aggression to devour Lebanon and eliminate its strength, its people, and its Resistance. Mr. President, they are pressuring you to confront your own people, while we are together as sons of one country, building and establishing it together. Mr. Prime Minister, what have those who pressure Lebanon offered since your government was formed? All their demands are to ignite internal strife and give justifications to the enemy. Let us confront the aggression together, and afterward we can agree on the future and everything else. Our decision in the Resistance is that we will neither calm down nor surrender—the battlefield speaks. We reject negotiations with the usurping entity. These negotiations are futile and require Lebanese consensus to shift from non-negotiation to direct negotiation. This is part of a series of free concessions that the authority has made, and in practice they have proven to be losing concessions that humiliate us and cause the government and people of Lebanon to lose. You say you want a ceasefire—but what do they say, and what cards do you have? This negotiation is submission and surrender. We call for a heroic stance to cancel it, and then countries will come running after you, and you will establish the use of strength to confront the “israeli” enemy and force it to implement agreements. Let the November agreement be implemented, and enough of the authority distancing itself from the Resistance and antagonizing it, when it should be supporting it and benefiting from its capabilities. Strange are your ways! By God, you neither fight nor let anyone fight, you neither confront nor let anyone confront. Go and look at the “israeli” enemy—everyone fights. They want to maintain their occupation and expand their reserves, and they benefit from every soldier they have. The authority is responsible for sovereignty, liberation, and protecting citizens. Tell us what you have done and achieved. On the contrary, you are wasting. If you cannot, then either remain silent or let us cooperate. The only path to sovereignty is implementing the agreement: a complete halt to aggression, immediate withdrawal from all territories, release of prisoners, and return of people to their villages and cities, to the last house on the border strip. Reconstruction must take place by official decision and international support, with responsibility shared by all supporters. Some ask: if the aggression continues, how long will we remain? We have two choices: surrender—which will not happen—or confrontation. Officials should think about how to confront the aggression by all means. If anyone is thinking of surrender, let them surrender alone—we will not surrender. We will remain in the field until the last breath. We will confront, we want what is right, and we present a model to the world that Lebanon, with its army, people, and Resistance, is unbreakable before the enemy. They are the ones attacking us, not the other way around. As long as the authority facilitates the aggression, it will continue. Let us join hands to think about how to get out of the crisis. Do not distort facts—we are fighting a clear enemy. This is Lebanon’s war against the “israeli”-American enemy, not others’ wars. Our land is occupied and our youth are being killed. America, with all its power and brutality, says it wants allies to flood the world with its criminal project. We wish Arab and Islamic countries would participate in confronting this aggression. Our fighters are present on the battlefield, writing great epics with remarkable performance. We cannot accommodate all those who want to go to the front. They have a connection with God that enables them to achieve accomplishments. These are the sons of Husayn (AS)—they do not bow to anyone but God. We are victorious from now and at every moment despite great sacrifices. Victory is to hurt the enemy—and we are hurting it; victory is that it does not achieve its goals—and it will not; victory is that we do not let it settle—and it will not. Some of us are martyred while others continue. We are Karbala-oriented—we do not surrender in humiliation; we fight until martyrdom or victory, as embodied by Imam Husayn (peace be upon him). The Resistance has prepared itself in silence. Fighters use hit-and-run tactics and various methods. When the opportunity arises, we will capture enemy soldiers. We will fight the enemy from all directions and not allow it to settle—it will live in fear. We have no measure of time or size of sacrifices. Our measure is to remain steadfast, keep our heads high, and liberate the land. These settlements will not be safe. Demolishing homes to create a buffer zone is a major crime. Reconstruction and the return of residents are essential conditions to end the aggression. We have experiences: since 1982, people eventually returned despite limited resources. When the army deployed south of the Litani, it was through constructive cooperation between the authority and the Resistance. When the army deployed, we facilitated it, and no clashes occurred. Today, when the political authority criminalizes the Resistance, how can coordination be expected? This criminalization is a major mistake, and the government must reverse it—reversing is a virtue. If you want unity, show it in practice. You made a decision and are stabbing the Resistance in the back. I call on the Lebanese government to reverse this decision—this is part of Lebanon’s sovereignty. Cooperation between the authority, Resistance, and people would then increase. Occupation will end, even if after some time. We are the people of this land and will raise Lebanon’s head high. Change your behavior and stand with your country. They want the army to fight the Resistance and seize its decision. The army is aware and will not fall into strife, and neither will the Resistance. We are one with our Sunni brothers. They will not succeed in creating division between us. Christians and Muslims are brothers in the nation and in divine messages—what unites us is greater than what divides us. To some Gulf states, especially Kuwait and Bahrain: we do not have cells in your countries—why fabricate accusations? We have denied this three times, yet the accusations continue without evidence. We must cooperate to confront the “israeli” project, which targets everyone. The Syrian leadership and people understand that America is trying to create problems. To the displaced: you are people of honor and sacrifice. Your patience amazed the world. Direct your anger only toward “israel”. We have suffered great losses due to the occupation, and we have no choice but Resistance. They say if we hadn’t resisted we wouldn’t have lost—but we waited 15 months, and destruction during the truce exceeded that during the battles. Where in international law is it allowed to control a State and its resources? They want to weaken Iran to steal its wealth, but Iran has surprised them with its resilience. Iran has reorganized leadership and remains present in the field. Thanks to Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and all who supported. Lebanon should correct its stance toward Iran—any country that wants to support us is welcome. The blood of martyrs is a trust upon us. I salute all martyrs: civilians, fighters, journalists, medical staff, army, and security forces—“israel” targets everyone. We must all confront this entity.

I will conclude this article with the following video from Hezbollah (Shoot—well-aimed—hold your head high - from RNN Mirror):

…and with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The Epstein files and Donald Trump - from Saba .

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