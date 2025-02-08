Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one is an article published on Wednesday 5th February 2025.

The US intelligence community under fire

The confirmation hearings for Tulsi Gabbard (photo) as Director of National Intelligence and Kash Patel as Director of the FBI last week were the scene of clashes between defenders of the old order and Trump's challengers to clean house within bodies that have managed one failure after another. Gabbard and Patel have precisely targeted the officials responsible for these failures, while senators of both parties, who defend the status quo of the Intelligence Community (IC), have argued that the two are unqualified, precisely because they reject the status quo!

While Gabbard's and Patel's calm and reasonable responses to the provocative and often inaccurate accusations against them increased the sympathies of observers, the cartels and think tanks shaping the IC narrative engaged in fourth gear. Denigrating articles appeared in the leading press, such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Economist. The aim was to attack their credibility, to argue that confirmation would lead to disaster. The worst bogeyman most commonly conjured up by the media cartel was that the demand for transparency and honesty, which they both advocated, would mean the end of the trust between the US and UK ICs, established under the banner of the “special relationship”.

During the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Gabbard was attacked for challenging the IC's narratives on the war in Ukraine, especially the false conclusion that Russia's attack on Ukraine was “unprovoked”; for her meeting with Assad in Syria in 2017 and her subsequent denunciation of US support for Al Qaeda/ISIS forces deployed for regime change in that country; and finally for her refusal to call NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden a traitor. Her answers were direct and firm, emphasising in each case that his criticism was valid and denounced devastating intelligence failures made to defend a misguided US policy.

For example, she claimed she was right about Syria. The support of “moderate rebels” against Assad by the Obama and Biden administrations led to what she warned would happen, namely the takeover of the nation by Al Qaeda terrorists. Regarding Snowden, while acknowledging that he “broke the law”, she added that he “exposed serious, illegal and unconstitutional programmes”, including the surveillance of all Americans. She also pledged to change the law so that whistleblowers in the future can be guaranteed fair justice.

Patel also responded effectively to the attacks on him, going on the offensive and denouncing the politicisation of the FBI, especially in the Russiagate case, which Patel helped to expose. The bureau had relied on the dossier fabricated by the “former” British agent Christopher Steele, which later turned out to be completely false, like the sworn statements of FBI officials given to obtain permission to wiretap the Trump campaign and presidency.

The US media naturally continued to support the motives of Patel and Gabbard's accusers, a phenomenon predicted by former CIA analyst and anti-war activist Ray McGovern. Speaking at the weekly meeting of the International Coalition for Peace the day after the Gabbard-Patel hearings, McGovern predicted that the Intelligence Community apparatus, which has been exposed and feels so threatened, will pull out all the stops - both legal and illegal - to make sure senators vote the way the IC tells them to vote. McGovern referred to the well-known tradition of former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, who collected dossiers to blackmail politicians and officials, often using illegally obtained wiretaps.

Trump's decision to nominate Gabbard and Patel is a response to these old corrupt practices, in which the IC was a weapon used on behalf of private establishment interests. Although the nominees have shown the determination required by Trump to overturn long-standing corruption within the institutions, their confirmation remains in the hands of the members of the Commission, some of whom were chosen to serve on the Commission because of their propensity to submit to the demands of the police state. This week's vote will give an insight into how far Senate members recognise that Trump's election was a message from American voters that their tolerance for business-as-usual has run its course.

The second article was published on Thursday 6th February 2025.

Donald Trump has a lot to learn and little time to spare

Two weeks have passed since the start of Donald Trump's second presidency, which continues to keep the world in suspense as to what his next moves will be. There are many developments unfolding, but the question is: will they lead to solutions or an accelerated slide towards chaos and the danger of war? The jury is still out.

According to reports, discreet talks are underway with Moscow and Kiev to end the war, while the Trump administration has temporarily suspended funds for Ukraine (among many others). This has caused great concern in Europe, where an “informal” emergency meeting on defence strengthening was held in Brussels on 3rd February [2025], bringing together the leaders of the 27 EU member states, joined by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for the first time since Brexit, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. One can safely assume that the majority was in favour of continuing the NATO war effort.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has arrived in Washington, where he will be received by Donald Trump just as we drive in [sic]. It is to be feared that these meetings will lead to even greater suffering for the Palestinian and Israeli populations.

President Trump's intention to clean up the “deep state”, which has been running Washington politics for over 50 years, could lead to a much healthier environment, but it can only succeed within a completely different political orientation from the “rules-based order”. It is important to note that the activities of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which is part of the State Department, have been suspended. This is a direct blow to the financing of the coloured revolutions in many countries around the world, from Ukraine to Slovakia, Georgia and many others. The Administration reportedly intends to separate the agency's genuine and important functions of food and humanitarian aid from those that have become primarily regime change functions. Trump, in a press conference on 3rd February [2025], commented that USAID was “a good concept” but that “the lunatics of the radical left” had taken it over.

The verdicts of the relevant senatorial committees on the appointments of Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel, both of whom have ruthlessly exposed much of the corruption in the US intelligence community, are also expected in the coming days.

The trade tariffs already announced by the new Administration against Canada and Mexico have caused much outcry, but are likely to prove more barking than biting. They confirm Trump's image as a tenacious negotiator who “gets things done”.

More disturbing are the threats to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS countries or any other country that challenges the “mighty US dollar”. Ironic, since the biggest threat to the dollar comes from the policies dictated by Wall Street and the City of London and carried out by the Federal Reserve in recent decades. As for the BRICS, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on 31st January [2025] that the group is not discussing “the creation of a common currency”, but only “new joint investment platforms”.

Although he does not want a military confrontation with China or other countries, Trump seems intent on using all other means to prevent anyone from challenging America's status as the “greatest power on Earth”. Apparently, he has not realised that the world has changed dramatically and will not go back. Let's hope he can still learn.