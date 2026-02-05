GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
8h

Thank you, Ismaele, for this latest news, and for reporting the courage of people standing up against the Empire.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture