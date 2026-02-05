The farce of US-Iran nuclear talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - from The Times of Israel .

In my previous article last Tuesday, 3rd February 2026, I reported about meetings between US and Israeli officials in Tel Aviv, with the latter insisting on brining the issues of missile program and Iranian support to Axis of Resistance factions (Hamas, Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, etc.) on the table of negotiations between the Outlaw US Empire and Iran. Also, at the very end I reported that the latter asked to move the talks planned tomorrow (Friday 6th February 2026), from Istanbul (Turkey) to Muscat (Oman), something that at first appeared to be accepted by the other party, as reported yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 4th February 2026) by Al Mayadeen.

Guess what’s happened later?

Speaking during a press conference yesterday at the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting at the State Department in Washington DC, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US delegation is ready to meet the Iranian counterpart, but… only at certain conditions. I will let Rubio speak for himself (source: The Times of Israel - all emphasis mine):

We thought we had an established forum that had been agreed to in Turkey that was put together by a number of partners who wanted to attend and be a part of it. I saw conflicting reports yesterday from the Iranian side saying that they had not agreed to that, so that’s still being worked through. At the end of the day, the United States is prepared to engage, and has always been prepared to engage with Iran. For talks to actually lead to something meaningful, they will have to include certain things, and that includes the range of their ballistic missiles. That includes their sponsorship of terrorist organizations across the region. That includes the nuclear program. And that includes the treatment of their own people. The fundamental problem Iran faces is that what people are on the streets complaining about, this regime cannot address… because it’s economic. One of the reasons why the Iranian regime cannot provide the people of Iran the quality of life that they deserve is because they’re spending all their money and resources… sponsoring terrorism. [This may be partially true, however Iran would not have to sponsor local Resistance factions (not terrorists!), if there were no outlaws, usurpers and occupying forces in their countries! Moreover, he forgot to mention that the combined West is applying economic pressure on Iran through sanctions!] President Trump is willing to talk to and meet with and engage with anyone in the world. We don’t view meetings as a concession [or]… legitimization. If the Iranians want to meet, we’re ready. They’ve expressed an interest in meeting and talking. If they change their mind, we’re fine with that too… I’m not sure you can reach a deal with these guys, but we’re going to try to find out.

Soon after this statement, a senior Iranian official was quoted by The Times of Israel as reiterating very clearly, for the umpteenth time, that talks with the Outlaw US Empire are only about nuclear program and nothing else: missile program and other issues are “off the table”.

Later on, Axios (as well as The Times of Israel and Al Mayadeen), citing US officials, reported on what effectively seemed to be the cancellation of nuclear talks between the two parties, but blaming the Iranians… of course! Here is what Barak Ravid wrote in his article on Axios (bold emphasis original, italics mine):

The U.S. told Iran on Wednesday that it will not agree to Tehran's demands to change the location and format of talks planned for Friday, two U.S. officials told Axios. […] Driving the news: The U.S. and Iran had agreed to meet on Friday in Istanbul, with other Middle Eastern countries participating as observers. But the Iranians said on Tuesday that they wanted to move the talks to Oman and hold them in a bilateral format, in order to ensure that they focused only on nuclear issues and not other matters like missiles that are priorities for the U.S. and countries in the region.

U.S. officials considered the request to change the location, but decided on Wednesday to reject it. Friction point: “We told them it is this or nothing, and they said, ‘Ok, then nothing’”, a senior U.S. official said. […] What’s next: The U.S. officials said that White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Qatar on Thursday for talks on Iran with the prime minister. From there, they currently plan to return to Miami rather than traveling to meet the Iranians.

The U.S. officials said that considering Iran’s behavior in recent days, and the lack of a breakthrough in previous talks, they’re skeptical a deal is possible.

“We didn’t want to be flexible here because if there is a deal it has to be real. We didn’t want to go back to the old way of doing things”, one U.S. official said. The bottom line: “We are not naive about the Iranians. If there is a real conversation to have we will have it but we are not going to waste our time,” the second U.S. official said.

Middle East Spectator Telegram channel quoted the following statements (1 and 2) by Iranian officials to Al Mayadeen:

We will not agree to any negotiations that include the ballistic missile program. If the U.S. wants to discuss our ballistic missile program, there is no way we will ever attend such a meeting. The chance is zero.

…thus confirming Axios report.

US President Donald J. Trump - from The Times of Israel ).

At the same time, US President Donald J. Trump threatened Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (source: The Times of Israel):

He should be very worried.

…but, just when everything appear bleak, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted that the talks were still on, as reported also by Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr:

…followed by Barak Ravid’s tweet stating:

Plans for U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Oman on Friday are back on, after several Arab and Muslim leaders urgently lobbied the Trump administration on Wednesday afternoon not to follow through on threats to walk away, two U.S. officials told me. “They asked us to keep the meeting and listen to what the Iranians have to say. We have told the Arabs that we will do the meeting if they insist. But we are very skeptical”, one U.S. official said. The officials said at least nine countries from the region passed on messages to the most senior levels of the Trump [administration] on a very high-level strongly asking that the U.S. doesn’t cancel the meeting with the Iranians in Oman. A second U.S. official said the Trump administration agreed to take the meeting with the Iranians “to be respectful” of the request of U.S. allies in the region and “in order to continue pursuing the diplomatic track”.

So, in the end, it looks like tomorrow the negotiations will indeed take place in Oman and will focus only on the nuclear file, but, considering what happened yesterday in the matter of just a few hours… everything is possible! After all, even today (Thursday 5th February 2026) there have been reports (such as this one from Israeli i24News) saying that, while the talks will primarily focus on Iran’s nuclear program, they will also include discussions on ballistic missiles and support to factions of the Axis of Resistance.

In any case, I believe that Iranian officials were calling Trump’s bluff. I am pretty sure that they know that the talks will lead nowhere and that a US attack on their country is imminent, but, as Iranian military officials have repeatedly said in the last few days, they have their fingers on the trigger, ready to start a massive retaliation on US bases and ships in the region, plus Israel, even if it does not enter the fray. And today the IRGC has announced that it started to mass-produce the solid fuel variant of its most advanced ballistic missile, the ultra-heavy Khorramshahr-4 IRBM (Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile) with a maximum speed of Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 within, an operational range of 2,000 km and a 1,500 kg warhead, as reported on this post on the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel.

[UPDATE: SouthFront.press and Al Mayadeen also reported on the deployment of the standard liquid-fuel version of the Khorramshahr-4 in a newly inaugurated underground missile city].

If the Outlaw US Empire did not immediately attack Iran is only because it is not ready yet. In fact, it is still deploying assets from Europe to the Middle East:

Meanwhile, today the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy intercepted and seized two vessels involved in organized fuel smuggling operations in the waters surrounding Farsi Island and arrested 15 foreign crew members, as reported by IRNA, Mehr and Al Masirah. However, it must be said that these operations are routine and part of IRGC’s anti-smuggling mission.

Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia - from Mehr .

Also, earlier today Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia issued another warning to USrael, saying that Iranian Armed Forces are…

prepared to confront any scenario the enemy may choose. [Trump must] choose between reconciliation or war. Any confrontation will include the entire geography of the region, and all US bases from the occupied territories to the waters of the Gulf. We have easy access to US bases, and this increases their vulnerability. In addition to drones, other defensive systems have been upgraded and are fully operational.

…as quoted by Mehr and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which, in a separate article, also reported on the arrest by IRGC intelligence units of 135 riots leaders last Tuesday.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi - from IRNA .

It is also worth mentioning that last Tuesday Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, met with Russia’s ambassador to Tehran and he is now in Beijing (China) to hold consultations with senior Chinese officials and convey a message to the President of China, Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as reported by IRNA and Mehr (1 and 2). Clearly Iran is coordinating with its Russian and Chinese allies in case of USraeli aggression.

Sayyed Ali Ahmad Khomeini, grandson of Imam Ruhollah Khomeini - from Al Mayadeen .

Before leaving Iran, it is worth reporting on this Al Mayadeen’s interview with Sayyed Ali Ahmad Khomeini, grandson of Imam Ruhollah Khomeini. Here are some highlights (all emphasis added):

The Americans will die and will not see our humiliation, nor the humiliation of our people, nor the humiliation of our country, just as their predecessors died […] just as Pharaoh died during the peak of his power and dominance. [Iranian people] are deeply rooted in this land. We belong to this land. They are the ones who must leave. [Israel] is a base where marriage and children are allowed. Yet it remains, without doubt, a military base. The Americans consistently prioritize Israel. Arrogance speaks only the language of power. Therefore, confrontation, resistance, and even dialogue with the arrogant can only take place through the language of power. Without power, nothing is possible. [Iranian negotiators are] fighters on the diplomatic battlefield. We do not claim that they went in pursuit of reconciliation. I believe that reconciliation between the oppressor and the oppressed, between the strong and the weak, does not happen, has never happened, and will never happen. [On the US Navy deployment] In my assessment, they are incapable of doing anything. But if war were to happen, we are not afraid. We will resist, and we have proven our capabilities. When facing the arrogant, if fear overcomes you, you die. There is no other path for us. The Americans and the Israelis have proven that the world resembles a jungle, so to say. And in this jungle, there's no humanity. 60,000 innocent people have been killed and martyred in Gaza. Where was the world? Where were the powerful States? [On the late Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah] His words are alive today, just as he is. “Do not suppose those who were slain in the way of Allah to be dead; rather they are living and provided for near their Lord”. He is alive, and we can still draw strength from him. Today, his words live on. Go back to them. Draw inspiration from his speeches. [On Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei] I've met him many times since my childhood at various gatherings, and he was genuinely a man of piety and faith, sincerely rooted in Islamic learning. He is fully immersed in these matters and highly knowledgeable about the broader landscape, which is an outstanding quality. When he says something will happen, we often see it materialize. When he says something will not be beneficial, it proves so. In his essence and character, he is a courageous man. And a courageous man is not afraid. Despite threats and sanctions, Iran is still standing and flourishing every day. [Iran] was founded by Imam Khomeini on a realistic and pragmatic approach that sees reality and deals with it. The path of resistance is the path of reality. Absolutely, without any doubt, we are not afraid of them at all. We remain steadfast. We are defending a just cause, and we are defending our country. I speak as one of the Iranian people and the Iranian people have proven this already.

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, which Israel continues to bomb despite a ceasefire and amid the silence of the Lebanese government (see Al Manar), last Tuesday, 3rd February 2026, on occasion of the ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Imam al-Mahdi, the twelfth Shia Imam believed to be in occultation, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a new speech. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah and Mehr (all emphasis mine):

We are facing US hegemony that transcends the world. Should we prevent this hegemony that infringes upon our rights, or should we surrender to it? Today, we are in a phase of defending our land, our rights, and our very existence. We are facing an existential threat aimed at erasing us. We must say “no” to the enemy as far as we can, refuse surrender, and confront it, because the pretext of neutralizing strength is merely a prelude to ending our existence. The enemy occupies our land, and this homeland belongs to us along with our brothers and loved ones. We will not accept relinquishing a single inch of land while it assaults a segment of this homeland, placing responsibility on everyone. It is not true to say that there is a specific party, sect, or region being targeted. This targeting is against the entire country, and everyone must confront the Israeli aggression. The occupation [i.e. USrael] wants to attack the [Resistance] community, to frighten it and force it to surrender. The narrative of “nullifying Hezbollah’s power” serves as a pretext for occupation; in reality, the goal is the systematic elimination of our existence. Israeli targeting extends to the entire nation, and everyone must confront it. Those who stand with the enemy under any pretext and pressure us to surrender are not acting from a national position. Liberating the land and sovereignty is a national responsibility The fundamental question at this stage is the following - There is an enemy... Are you with him or against him? Hezbollah is ready to discuss how to confront the aggression with those who believe in this direction, wherever they are, because this is a national issue, and the aggression is happening to the entire country. Lebanon is not required to do anything. What is required is to pressure America and the Israeli enemy to implement the agreement and stop the aggression. [Addressing Lebanese officials involved in negotiations] Explain to the foreign envoys that you cannot put pressure on your own people because they have made many sacrifices, offered many martyrs and wounded in defense of the homeland and its sovereignty. When the army commander announced that he had finished the stage south of the Litani River, they asked us to issue a statement that it had ended south of the Litani River. We have no relation to this. There is an army command and officials who say what they have done. When the enemy fails to target fighters, it resorts to targeting civilians, homes, and municipalities, killing anyone within reach. The enemy’s goal in attacking the houses in Kfar Tibnit and Ain Qana, where there is no capability, is to strike the environment and make people surrender to avoid resisting the enemy. There is aggression, and we must think about how to confront it and achieve sovereignty. As for us, we must defend and not surrender. With will, faith, right, and sovereignty, victory is possible, and the enemy cannot take our land. To those who threaten us by saying the enemy is capable of harming us, we say that we are also capable of harming the enemy—but everything has its time. The performance of the Lebanese people including Hezbollah, Amal Movement, national forces, various sects, army, and some officials is a great wealth capable of achieving successes and liberation. It requires patience and coordination. They tell us that our capabilities are limited and that the Israelis may kill us. We say, between the war and humiliation, we will not accept humiliation. Between humiliation and martyrdom, we choose martyrdom. We have the experience of 42 years, and the Resistance is achieving successes. This means we are capable, and what is required is for us to stand on our feet. In this situation, we are working on building the State. We contributed to electing the President and forming the government. Our ministers work for the benefit of all Lebanon, while some ministers do not want to build the state; rather, they seek vengeance and retaliation, confronting us with insults and abuse, they are dragging the country toward sedition, plunging it into darkness, and acting as though the government were merely a card in the hands of the party they serve. While the Resistance and its supporters are recognized worldwide as a symbol of sovereignty and liberation, self-proclaimed advocates of sovereignty act according to American dictates. Whoever wishes to record their name in the register of patriotism should work on four key principles, after which we can move toward a national strategy that protects Lebanon: halting the aggression, withdrawal from occupied lands, liberation of prisoners, and reconstruction. Imam Mahdi schools adopt the Islamic educational curriculum, which is the education of the prophets, and the excellence they have achieved makes it among the top schools in Lebanon. This education has led to the love of the homeland, defense of the land, and support for the oppressed. All Muslims consensually believe in the appearance of Imam Mahdi in the end times despite certain differences. Believers should be patient till the ultimate victory takes place. Anticipated apparition of Imam Mahdi (A.S.) inspires hope in our souls, and this is a divine bless. I offer condolences for the mujahid departed, Sayyed Abdul Karim Nasrallah, father of The Master of the Ummah’s Martyrs, His Eminence Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, and extend my condolences to the noble family, Hezbollah, and all those who love and are connected to this great path, to this man, and to his noble, sanctified son. I also extend condolences for the departed figure of jihad, Al-Hajj Abu Ahmad Salhab, known to valleys, plains, and battlefields alike, and who was among the first generation of the Resistance. Iran is the jewel of the crown in the world and will continue on its path. We congratulate the Iranian people and leadership on the 47th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 revolution. God willing, Iran will defeat America and Israel in the confrontation taking place in this era.

News and updates from Somaliland + So spoke Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi

Moving briefly to Somaliland (see previous updates here and here), its President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi announced at the World Government Summit in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) that, though no bilateral economic deal has been concluded yet with Israel, he expects to finalize a trade agreement in the near future, highlighting the substantial lithium reserves in his country, but also other resources, which he hopes to exchange with Israel for its technological expertise:

We have meat, we have fish, we have minerals, and they [Israel] need them. So trade can start from these main sectors. The sky is the limit. At the moment, there is no trade, and there is no investment from Israel. But we are hoping 100% (for) their investment, their trade, and hopefully we will engage with the business people and the government of Israel soon.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from Saba .

Moving to Yemen, tonight Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi issued a statement calling all Yemeni people for a massive popular rally tomorrow in support of Palestinians and of the Islamic Republic of Iran and exposing the evil of Western leaders that emerged from the Epstein files. Here is the full the text of the statement (source: Saba - see also Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah and Mehr - all emphasis added):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Allah Almighty says in the Holy Quran:

(Go forth, whether light or heavy, and strive with your wealth and your lives in the cause of Allah. That is better for you, if you only knew.) Surah At-Tawbah: 41.

Most truthful is God, the Most High, the Almighty. I address our beloved people—Yemen of faith, wisdom, jihad, and loyalty; Yemen of magnanimity and dignity; Yemen of pride, honor, resolve, and stance—calling for a broad, million-person popular march tomorrow, Friday, Allah willing; in response to the call of our Mujahideen brothers in Palestine, and in support of the oppressed Palestinian people who suffer daily from ongoing Zionist assaults of killing, siege, abduction, displacement, demolition of houses, torture of prisoners, all forms of torture, despite agreements , guarantees that the Israeli enemy does not abide by and violates every hour. Through this million-person march, our beloved people affirm their steadfastness in their position supporting the Palestinian people and their readiness for the next round of confrontation with the Israeli enemy and its aides and partners. They also affirm their firm stance of solidarity with the Islamic Republic in Iran, with Lebanon, and with other countries of our Islamic nation against American , Zionist tyranny and arrogance, which target the entire region and seek to enslave the Islamic nation. I call on all the peoples of our nation to be aware of the real objectives of the enemies , the religious and human responsibility to confront their tyranny against the dangers targeting everyone. For the danger lies in negligence, hesitation, and heedlessness; because the enemies are in continuous action according to their aggressive Zionist plans under the title of “Greater Israel” and changing the Middle East. Furthermore, their ongoing assaults on the Palestinian people, the daily violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the seizure of lands in the West Bank and building settlements on them, and the daily brutal crimes against the Palestinian people must never become normal scenes on television screens in the sight and hearing of two billion Muslims. Otherwise, the condition of the rest of the peoples will be the same when their turn comes. Moreover, the insistence of most of the sons of the Islamic nation on continuing in the great sin of complete negligence of their sacred duty of jihad in the cause of Allah Almighty has serious consequences for them in this world and the Hereafter, as Almighty Allah said: (So wait until Allah executes His command. And Allah does not guide the defiantly disobedient people.) Surah At-Tawbah: 24. The echoes of the American-Zionist scandal have resounded with the spread of the disgraceful documents of the network of the Zionist Jew Jeffrey Epstein around the world, revealing how the criminal infidel Trump, American and British leaders, and the Zionist Jews are among those who commit the most vile, horrific, base, despicable, and degenerate crimes and atrocities. So how can the Islamic nation submit to them, allowing them to be its controllers and enslavers? Where is this nation from the Holy Quran and from the legacy of the divine message of Allah's messengers and prophets? And Allah is the One whose help is sought, and He is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs.

And peace be upon you and the mercy of Allah and His blessings.

Allah is Greater.

Death to America.

Death to Israel.

A curse upon the Jews.

Victory to Islam.



Your brother, / Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi

17 Sha'ban, 1447 AH

I will conclude this article with the following caricatures by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

From Saba.

P.S.: As I finalize this article, Al Mayadeen has confirmed the arrival of Steve Witkoff, US Special Envoy to the Middle East, in Muscat (Oman), and that the negotiations starting tomorrow at 10:00 AM local time will be in indirect format (see this other article), while Mehr reported on the departure of Abbas Araghchi for Muscat.

