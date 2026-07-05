GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
1hEdited

Per a Washington Post report from years ago..

Kosovo provided the largest number of recruits to ISIS per capita of any nation on earth.. Think about that for a second when you read about Kosovo Albanians and how they just wanted to live in peace but how the big, bad, evil Serbs didn’t let them.. and then reevaluate what you think you know about Kosovo and why the US empire came there to take that land.. and create the largest military colony and NATO military base in all of Europe..

And then take another peel away from the onion to expose that ISIS was created and supported, from the onset, but US/Israel..

And then things start to get rather murky.. all around..

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2018/08/24/kosovo-home-many-isis-recruits-is-struggling-stamp-out-its-homegrown-terrorism-problem/

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