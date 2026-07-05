Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alireza Niknam, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 29th May 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Although it has been years since the Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) terrorist group left Iraq to relocate to Albania, recently leaked documents reveal that this group has not only failed to abandon its terrorist activities, but is now seeking to reshape its ideological and organisational structure in Europe, resorting to new tactics similar to those of Takfiri groups such as ISIS.

The Ashraf 3 camp, near the town of Manëz in Albania – once regarded as a refuge for members fleeing Iraq – has now become a serious threat to Albania’s national security and regional peace. Recent revelations indicate that, to avoid its ultimate collapse and compensate for the decline in its forces, the group has turned to poor Albanian farmers and children, using strategies inspired by Salafi terrorist groups to brainwash them and recruit them as new militiamen.

To understand the gravity of the current crisis, it is necessary to examine this group’s dark past. The Mujahedin-e-Khalq terrorist organisation was founded in the 1960s, but following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, it revealed its true nature. During the imposed war between Iraq and Iran, the Mujahedin crossed every moral and patriotic boundary, allying themselves with Saddam Hussein and fighting alongside the Ba’athist army against their own compatriots. This organisation was responsible for dozens of terrorist operations in Iran, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians and senior Iranian officials, including the bomb attack on the headquarters of the Islamic Republic Party in 1981, which killed Ayatollah Beheshti and 72 of his colleagues.

Following Saddam’s fall, the group was disarmed and, thanks to intensive lobbying in the West, finally succeeded in having its name removed from the US and EU terrorist lists.

In 2013, under direct pressure from Washington, Albania agreed to host around 3,000 members of this group on its territory.

However, instead of living peacefully, they went on to establish a separate “city-state” at Camp Ashraf 3, with its own laws outside the sovereignty of the Albanian government.

Documents obtained from sources close to Camp Ashraf 3 show that in recent months the Mujahedin have launched a systematic campaign to recruit villagers from the Manëz region.

This predominantly rural area, with a relatively high unemployment rate, has been chosen as an ideal target for the group. The Mujahedin-e-Khalq lure poor and unemployed people into their camp with tempting financial promises. Those willing to cooperate are paid daily sums ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 Lek (Albanian currency) [equivalent to approximately 100 to 160 € or 120 to 180 $].

Furthermore, promises of food (lunch and dinner) and aid parcels containing clothing and foodstuffs are among the most important tactics used to lure these people into the trap. The videos circulated also show the distribution of these parcels amongst the inhabitants of the village of Manëz. This type of operation, reminiscent of the methods used by ISIS in deprived areas of Iraq and Syria to recruit fighters, is now being replicated, with some differences, by the MEK in Europe.

A security analyst based in Tirana told journalists: “The Mujahedin have realised that they can no longer survive in Europe on purely political slogans. They need new financial resources and new recruits. That is why they have targeted the most vulnerable segment of society: people who, due to economic pressures, are prepared to do anything”.

More alarming than the recruitment of villagers is this group’s systematic effort to recruit Albanian children and teenagers.

Reports indicate that the Mujahedin attract teenagers by organising so-called sports and recreational camps, only to subject them to ideological and military training. This strategy follows exactly the same pattern used by ISIS at the height of its power in Mosul and Raqqa.

Documents show that, once inside the camp, the young people are immediately encouraged to engage in “virtual jihad”.

These teenagers are tasked with producing and publishing content on social media in support of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq and against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

An Albanian activist has sounded the alarm on this matter: “We are witnessing the gradual radicalisation of some children in the areas around Manëz. Influenced by financial promises and the Mujahedin’s indoctrination, they are turning into violent and isolated individuals”.

Under the guise of a refugee camp, the Mujahedin impose one of the most closed and violent social systems in Camp Ashraf 3. The situation is so serious that many researchers describe it as a “hidden human rights crisis in the heart of Europe”. According to testimonies from former members and international reports, the following conditions prevail in this camp:

Forced separation of families: the Mujahedin leaders (Masoud and Maryam Rajavi) issued a decree years ago mandating divorce and the separation of children from their parents. It is estimated that at least 800 children have been separated from their families and sent to European countries with no possibility of family reunification.

Total isolation: ordinary members of the camp are not allowed to use mobile phones, access the internet freely, or even have a spouse.

A German journalist from Der Spiegel described the camp as a “time capsule”, where members are unaware of what is happening in the world. Any communication with their families in Iran is strictly forbidden and subject to close surveillance.

Torture and repression: any attempt to escape from the camp is brutally punished. According to a 2018 report in The Guardian, women who had fled the Mujahedin revealed that they had been subjected to physical and psychological torture.

Others have even reported having undergone, on the basis of fabricated medical pretexts, a hysterectomy designed to prevent them from having children and forming emotional bonds. These actions, which constitute a clear violation of international human rights conventions and the Albanian Constitution (Articles 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21), have so far been met with silence from the supervisory bodies.

One of the worrying aspects of the Mujahedin’s presence in Albania is their ability to infiltrate and buy influence amongst local officials and executive bodies. Local sources report that the group, using its considerable financial resources (which, according to some sources, are provided by Saudi Arabia), has managed to recruit individuals within Albanian government structures.

According to leaked documents, the Mujahedin spend significant sums every day on “hush money” or bribes paid to local authorities and the police.

The payment of 10,000–15,000 Lek to each Albanian soldier stationed at the camp is only a small part of this widespread financial corruption. This has led many Albanian civil society organisations to warn of the enormous “security breach” that this group has created in the heart of the country.

The Albanian government’s relationship with the Mujahedin-e-Khalq has been a rollercoaster.

Although granting asylum was initially a humanitarian act intended to win the favour of the United States, over time the political and security costs for Tirana have become very heavy.

The most serious incident occurred in June 2023, when the Albanian Special Police (SPAK) raided Camp Ashraf 3. The reason for the raid was the Mujahedin’s breach of the 2014 agreement.

The police announced that the group was running a massive “tweet factory” (troll farm) and carrying out cyber-attacks against foreign governments from Albanian territory. During the operation, which led to physical clashes, hundreds of computers and advanced communication devices were seized. Although the Mujahedin claimed that one of their members had been killed, the Albanian police denied the report, stating that they had used only tear gas.

However, experts believe that the Albanian government has fallen into a two-pronged trap. On the one hand, the United States continues to exert pressure to support the Mujahedin, while on the other, there is growing evidence that this group is “spinning out of control”.

International relations analyst Ledion Krisafi commented on this: “Albania has the right to expel this group because it has breached the agreement and endangered our national security.

This is an opportunity to restore diplomatic relations with Iran.”

The MEK’s presence in Albania is no longer a bilateral issue between Tirana and Tehran, but has become a regional and even global threat.

Camp Ashraf 3 has become a base for cyber and intelligence operations against Iran. Cyber security experts believe that many cyber-attacks and “soft war” campaigns against Tehran are directed from servers located in Albania. This issue has also had tangible consequences.

In 2022, Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran and accused Tehran of widespread cyber-attacks on government infrastructure. Although Iran denied any involvement in these attacks, the incident demonstrated how the presence of a terrorist group on a country’s territory can endanger that country’s security and drag it into international disputes. Experts believe that if this situation persists, the Balkans will become the “new epicentre of terrorism in Europe” and that the Mujahedin will serve as a model for other terrorist groups seeking to establish a foothold in the heart of Europe.

Following the publication of these documents and revelations, a wide range of civil society organisations and former Albanian officials have called for immediate action: Albanian civil society activists have urged the counter-terrorism police and the Ministry of the Interior to prevent the “radicalisation of Albanian children” as quickly as possible. They warn that, unless concrete action is taken, Albania will face a new generation of home-grown terrorists trained by the Mujahedin.

The Albanian Catholic Church, as the main religious institution in the Manëz region, has also been approached. As the majority of the village’s inhabitants are Catholic, the Church has been asked to play a more active role in the education of young people and in protecting them from “Mujahedin brainwashing”.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has also come under intense pressure. Iranian families who for years have heard nothing of their children detained in the Mujahedin camp have asked this international body to secure permission to meet members of the group by virtue of its humanitarian mission. New revelations about the activities of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq group in Albania lift the veil on a bitter reality: this group has not only transformed itself into a terrorist organisation, but has also resorted to even more dangerous methods in order to survive. The similarity between the Mujahedin’s behaviour and that of ISIS in recruiting children and exploiting economic poverty is a serious wake-up call for the international community.

The presence of the MEK in Albania is no longer a “political dilemma” between Tehran and Tirana, but has turned into a “humanitarian and security crisis”.

On the one hand, we are witnessing serious human rights violations and the forced detention of over 2,000 people in a camp governed by inhumane rules. On the other, we are witnessing this group’s attempts to infiltrate and corrupt Albanian government institutions and to deceive the poorest and most defenceless citizens of this nation.

Experts and political analysts believe there is only one sustainable solution to this crisis: the immediate and unconditional expulsion of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq terrorist group from Albanian territory. The Albanian government, as an independent country and a member of NATO, must resist pressure from foreign lobbies and prioritise its own national interests and long-term security over short-term political gains.

In addition to their physical expulsion, it is essential that international bodies such as the United Nations and the European Union fulfil their duty and begin to closely monitor the human rights situation in the remaining Mujahedin camps.

As an Iranian mother whose son has been held captive by the Mujahedin for 24 years cries out: “Enough is enough. This group has violated every human norm”.

The international community cannot turn a blind eye to these crimes under the pretext of political interests.

Peace and stability in the Balkan region and Albania’s national security must not fall victim to the establishment of a base by a terrorist sect, unless the international community’s silence and inaction allow it to happen. It is time to act.

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