Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Massimo Mazzucco, originally in Italian and published on his website LuogoComune.net on Sunday 26th April 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes original).

A brief history of attempts on the lives of US presidents:

1835: President [Andrew] Jackson is confronted by an assassin, Richard Lawrence, who fires at him point-blank with two different pistols. Jackson would certainly have died, but fortunately for him, both guns jammed.

1865: President [Abraham] Lincoln is killed by John Wilkes Booth, who makes his way into his box at the theatre and shoots him in the back of the head.

1881: President [James Abram] Garfield is fatally wounded by Charles Guiteau at Baltimore railway station with two gunshots.

1901: President [William] McKinley dies after being shot twice in the abdomen by the anarchist assassin Leon Czolgosz.

1963: President [John Fitzgerald] Kennedy dies after being shot in the temple by a bullet fired by James Files, the bodyguard of the mobster [Charles] Nicoletti, who was lying in wait on the nearby grassy knoll.

After Kennedy’s death, things change:

1975: President [Gerald Rudolph] Ford is the target of an assassination attempt but survives. The attacker – a follower of Charles Manson – tries to shoot him with a pistol but the gun misfires.

1975: Two weeks later, President Ford is the target of a second assassination attempt, but remains unharmed. The attacker, Sara Moore, fires a shot at him but misses her target.

1981: President [Ronald Wilson] Reagan is shot in the armpit by John Hinckley. Reagan gets away with three days in hospital.

2024: Butler, Pennsylvania. Former President (and candidate) Donald Trump is shot in the ear by an assassin, Thomas Crooks, positioned on a rooftop 130 metres away. Trump emerges from the attack virtually unscathed.

2024: Palm Beach. While President Trump is playing golf, an assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, is spotted hiding in the bushes, fiddling with an AK-47 rifle. Routh is arrested without having managed to fire a single shot.

2026: Washington. As President Trump prepares to deliver a speech at the Correspondents’ Dinner, an armed attacker, Cole Allen, attempts to bypass security checks but is stopped and arrested by the Secret Service. He does not even manage to enter the hall where he intended to carry out a massacre.

The conclusion seems obvious: there are no longer attackers as there used to be.

If we carry on at this rate, the next one will try to kill Trump by shooting from the balcony of his home in Philadelphia, whilst the president is in Washington, 200 km away. Anyway, what matters now is only the news, not the result.

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The second article that follows was published on Comidad.org on Thursday 23th April 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

THE USA IS A LEGAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL KLEPTOCRACY

Many are wondering whether [US President Donald] Trump is actually stupid or mad, or whether there is a strategy behind his outbursts. In his finest film, Groucho Marx delivered his most famous line: “He talks like an idiot and looks like an idiot, but don’t be fooled: he really is an idiot”. In short, appearances are not always deceiving. The path to follow is not a psychological or psychiatric one; rather, once again, it is the path of money; that is, understanding whether the structural conditions of electoral financing allow for there to be an actual political direction in the US, something akin to a strategy.

In 2010, a Supreme Court ruling reaffirmed the legal precedent that had already been established over the years. The Court’s rulings equated electoral donations by corporations and private individuals with freedom of expression, enshrined in the First Amendment, which prevents Congress from enacting laws that restrict freedom of speech or of the press. Thus, according to the Supreme Court justices, bribing politicians is not only legal but must be considered a constitutional right. Such a legal precedent is obviously an oxymoron, as it raises an obvious objection: what if such a ruling were itself the result of “donations”, i.e. bought? On the other hand, the Supreme Court justices might reply that, according to their reading of the Constitution, persuading you and buying you are one and the same.

Based on a kleptocratic interpretation of the Constitution, the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence extends all individual rights, including the right to conscientious objection on religious grounds, to profit-making corporations. The Fourteenth Amendment was passed after the Civil War to prevent slavery; but that amendment too has been used to deem unconstitutional any rule that might restrict the movements of corporations. Liberal or neoliberal rhetoric may justify all this on the basis of market mythology, according to which corporations are the custodians of the power to create wealth; and, consequently, any restriction would impoverish society as a whole. Obviously, this is all nonsense, arbitrary assertions that bear no relation to the facts.

When corporations face no restrictions, the quickest and easiest route to wealth for them is not to create it, but to take it – in other words, to plunder public funds. As is well known, most corporations, from Google to Amazon, from Microsoft to SpaceX, depend heavily on public contracts; but in this case, the pretence of an exchange between the so-called private sector and the public administration still holds. Where, however, the mechanism reveals itself in all its obscene crudeness, is in the case of business subsidies. We are talking about what in the United States is called “corporate welfare”, that is, social assistance for the wealthy, or welfare for the rich. The bulk of public money flowing to private entities has no solid basis to justify it, but is based on vague hopes: I’ll give you the money so that you (who knows, perhaps) might do this or that. At this point, the distinction between public and private is no longer credible, nor is that between one State and another; in other words, supranational lobbies have been created that cut across federal or State administrations and multinationals. These are obviously lobbies aimed at plundering public funds, even if they have their own public relations operatives, such as the Neocons, great producers of imperialist fairy tales. The utter inability to devise a strategy that goes beyond the mere plundering of public funds therefore concerns not only politicians, be they members of Parliament or Presidents; but also, and above all, the apparatus, the so-called “Deep State”, or, more simply, the bureaucracy. Welfare for the rich also implies ever-lower taxes for the rich, so the term “taxpayer” loses its interclassist connotation and comes to be identified with the lower classes.

Various arguments have been put forward claiming that Trump is not mad, but in debt. Debts can indeed drive one mad; the US has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 98%; but, thanks to the latest tax cuts for the rich and the increase in military spending decided by the Trump administration, public debt is estimated to rise to at least 117% in the coming years. In short, the possibility of repaying the interest on the debt through normal tax revenues has now been lost, so the only prospect is to repay the interest on the debt by taking on further debt. But the point is that the kleptocratic system dominated by “donors” is specifically based on the expansion of public debt and the plundering of public funds, so it is inherently irrational; and, ultimately, it can only produce clowns like Trump.