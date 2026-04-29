GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
2h

Kennedy is the only president to have been assassinated by a gunman who used a rifle. That suggests a desire on the part of the assassin to fire from a concealed position in order to escape, which in turn suggests planning. The possibility of conspiracy arises naturally from this line of thought.

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
2h

30, 16, 20, 62, 13. 12 years distance between the assanation(s) (attempts). Not bad given the fact that most USA presidents have a lot of blood on their hands. It’s that the usa has been and still is a very powerful nation, but otherwise they would have had multiple successful decapitation attempts. There will never be justice for the victims. Funny how people are upset about an assassination of a president, but shrug the shoulder if the president has been responsible for the death of tens of thousands or bombing a country back to the middle ages while brutally murdering the leader (Libya, Ghadafi). It’s actually a sickening trait of human nature. But then again, kill plebs by the millions, little responds, kill one of them, the elite class, and the world is not big enough for the anger.

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