GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
4d

Perfect: "IF the USA wishes to cause disruption it will carefully have to assess it's own strengths."

Ha! They can't even audit the Pentagon........where is the US in the list of well educated countries?

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
4d

The rich playing war games. The plebs suffer and die. Rinse and repeat. What a wonderful world.

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