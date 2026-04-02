Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Taoranji, originally in Chinese and first published on mp.weixin.qq.com and then translated into Italian on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 18th March 2026. (All formatting original).

Dubai caught up in the Middle East war sparked by the US and Israel.

The US military intervention against Iran, apparently orchestrated by Israel, actually conceals a deeper motive: to reverse the flow of global wealth.

Money never sleeps; it flows like a current between different countries. The destinations it flows to are essentially as follows:

Towards Europe, where Switzerland and the United Kingdom offer established and confidential wealth management services. Towards Asia, where South-East Asia, with Singapore at its heart, is fertile ground for family offices, whilst Japan and South Korea attract regional capital thanks to their mature economies. These are all world-renowned financial centres.

And when talking about financial centres, one cannot fail to mention the United States.

As the world’s sole superpower, the United States should be a place that attracts global wealth like no other.

It boasts the world’s most robust capital market (Wall Street), the most cutting-edge technological innovations (Silicon Valley), the highest-calibre educational resources, and the spiritual fulfilment that the “American Dream” can offer. However, it is precisely the shadow cast by this “beacon” that deters many wealthy individuals, particularly the non-Western “new rich”.

American society is characterised by deeply rooted racism and increasingly entrenched class barriers, which make it difficult for the new rich to truly integrate into the traditional circles of “old money”.

To give an example, why does no Chinese person feature on Epstein’s list?

It is not that they behave impeccably, but simply because they are not invited to join.

Even if they were to go to “Lolita Island”, they certainly could not go there as guests.

Furthermore, the political uncertainty caused by political polarisation, coupled with the high cost of living (such as exorbitant medical and legal expenses), creates a climate of unpredictable risk.

Even more frightening is an extremely complex and increasingly stringent tax and legal system: global taxation leaves no escape. This is a paradise for adventurers, but it is also the place where “small investors” are most cruelly fleeced.

Who better than Zhao Changpeng, who made his fortune in cryptocurrencies, to speak on this?

To protect himself, Zhao Changpeng stepped down as CEO of Binance (one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, founded in China in 2017), but the United States did not leave him in peace, launching a dual civil and criminal prosecution: first they brought him to the United States via a plea deal, then they fabricated new charges to squeeze him further. In the end, Binance paid an exorbitant fine of $4.3 billion, and despite this, Zhao Changpeng still served four months in prison.

Zhao Changpeng is certainly no saint, but if even such a wicked and cunning figure has failed to escape the judicial reach of the United States, others should harbour no illusions.

This sense of insecurity inevitably drives capital to seek out new and more “welcoming” places to take refuge.

Under expectant eyes, the Middle East, particularly the Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, has made a leap forward over the last ten years.

Here, not only are there tax-free or low-tax havens (such as the United Arab Emirates, where there are no taxes on personal income or capital gains), with a free and unhindered flow of capital, but, thanks to frenetic industrial development, investment opportunities abound: Saudi Arabia, whilst investing heavily in the construction of new cities, strongly supports the video games industry, with the aim of breaking free from its dependence on oil; not to mention Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which, in addition to traditional tourism and the property sector, is also active in the financial sector, the organisation of international events and even the planning of the digital economy and renewable energy, establishing itself as one of the most sought-after destinations for global investment.

This naturally attracts a large number of wealthy individuals. The aforementioned Zhao Changpeng, originally a Canadian national, has now also obtained citizenship of the United Arab Emirates and has been residing there for many years.

During this year’s Chinese New Year, numerous Middle Eastern celebrities were frequently seen on social media: some were showing off their lifestyle with the Burj Al Arab in the background, whilst others were livestreaming to sell products purchased abroad.

Although the super-rich do not necessarily pay much heed to the limited resources of these stars, the real aim of the puppet-masters behind the scenes is to exploit their influence to attract a wider audience.

Thus, a large number of newly rich internet entrepreneurs and foreign trade magnates have flocked to the Gulf states under the pretext of a holiday. They say they want to “relax”, but in reality they have only one thing in mind: transferring their wealth. They are frantically buying up homes and assets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, planning to preserve and increase the value of their wealth, and even to circumvent the relevant national regulations.

Everything seems to be going swimmingly.

But in this world, it has never been enough simply to “play one’s part”: the wealth pie is of limited size, and if someone takes a larger slice, inevitably someone else will have a smaller one.

As the sole dominant empire, the United States has never stood idly by whilst others appropriated its resources.

Their method is simple: war. All they need to do is destabilise other regions, rendering them unliveable, and wealth will inevitably flow back to the United States.

One need only reflect on this to realise that behind every war unleashed by the United States lie deep-seated economic motives.

The bombing of Yugoslavia was aimed at countering the Euro, which had only just been introduced at the time; the invasion of Iraq was motivated by resentment towards Saddam Hussein for having begun to set the price of oil in Euros; this traitor had to be eliminated to send a warning to others; the war between Russia and Ukraine has been raging for four years, energy prices in Europe are skyrocketing, industrial capital is fleeing en masse and the dilapidated American factories have finally found someone willing to take them over…

Today, taking advantage of Israel’s instigation, war is flaring up once more in the Middle East, with the obvious aim of issuing a warning to the “great sages”: do you want to flee? But where to?

Under everyone’s terrified gaze, the United States is engaging in a cruel global “wealth transfer”.

As missiles whistle overhead and reports emerge from time to time that a luxury hotel has been struck by a drone and burst into flames, the wealthy who were enjoying life have finally lost their minds.

Following this battle, the illusion of Middle Eastern prosperity has completely vanished.

The economy is in tatters. The local property market has collapsed overnight; villas with sea views, which had previously been inflated to exorbitant prices, can now only be sold at rock-bottom prices.

But the most serious issue is that the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked. This is the only route for Middle Eastern oil exports: a fifth of the world’s oil passes through here. Now that the route is cut off and oil cannot be exported, the economic pillar of the Middle Eastern countries has collapsed, and no one can say for certain how long this situation will last.

The entire Middle East is in a state of panic.

What makes the situation even more desperate is the lack of security.

Previously, the various kingdoms of the Middle East vied to welcome US armed forces as if they were saviours. There were two objectives: firstly, to avoid being attacked by Israel; secondly, to avoid being attacked by Iran.

But what is the result? Israel attacks whoever it wants and the US armed forces do nothing to stop it; Iran attacks whoever it wants and the US armed forces are unable to stop it. If you attack me when the US armed forces are absent, and attack me even when they are present, is that not tantamount to saying they are useless?

Security bought at a high price has turned out to be an even more insidious scam than those phone scams.

The wealth of the Middle East is like a castle built on sand: however lavish it may be, at the first storm it will collapse in an instant.

Regardless of the Middle East’s future, the urgent priority for the wealthy is to flee swiftly from the fires of war, even at the cost of spending astronomical sums.

It is said that a flight ticket from Dubai to China has soared to as much as a million [Dollars?]. Even if one were willing to spend that much, one would still have to queue up to secure it, and getting hold of one depends solely on luck. At this moment, money is no longer money: material possessions are certainly no more important than life itself.

A sudden calamity has taught those so-called “favourite sons” a harsh lesson:

Saving one’s skin is the most precious wealth!

Although it has, as intended, reawakened the dreams of the wealthy, the conflict triggered by the United States is now spiralling out of their control.

Iran is prepared to take a gamble, bombing all nearby American military bases. Even the substantial investments of US companies in the Middle East have become targets for retaliation, and the US stock market bubble is in danger of bursting.

To continue fighting or to withdraw immediately: the United States finds itself in a dead-end situation.

Last year, at the height of the trade negotiations between China and the United States, the Chinese representative Li travelled to Washington to warn his counterpart in person that “those who play with fire will end up getting burnt”, but the phrase was translated as “hellfire”, infuriating Ms [sic] Bessent, who lost her temper.

The current situation merely turns the Chinese words into a cold reality:

Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

The purpose of war, ultimately, cannot be separated from the economy, but to achieve economic objectives it is not necessary to unleash a war.

Whilst global wealth seeks a new direction amidst the flames of war and panic, the Eastern strategy proceeds silently but inexorably.

China has quietly built a “Hong Kong-Hainan” dual wealth hub model, demonstrating unique appeal.

Hong Kong, as a mature international financial centre, has as its main advantages its status as a free port and its common law system; with the free movement of capital, it acts as a super-link between China and the world.

However, its geographical space is limited and the cost of living high, and its capacity to accommodate is approaching saturation point.

Hainan, on the other hand, has been entrusted with great expectations for the future.

Once the transformation of the entire island into a free trade zone is complete, although there will be no full liberalisation of current account conversion, special policies will be implemented regarding investment, trade, consumption and the movement of people, with the aim of creating a special zone “within the territory but outside customs” where capital, goods and data can circulate freely.

Its aim is not to become another Hong Kong, but a wealth management and value-creation platform for the new era, equipped with a larger physical space, a better ecological ecosystem and a system more open to innovation.

With Hainan’s move, the chessboard of Asian wealth is quietly shifting:

Singapore’s maritime transport and finance will gradually be diverted, and its position is set to decline; the Middle East, due to ongoing conflicts, offers no security and therefore has zero value;

Japan and South Korea, constrained by their status as satellite nations, have little room for development.

The “Hong Kong-Hainan” dual hub, on the other hand, enjoys a free environment, is backed by a vast market and, thanks to strong state support, possesses an advantage that no other competitor can match: security.

If the United States wishes to cause disruption, it will have to carefully assess its own strengths.

Ultimately, whether it is the wealth management of the rich or the life aspirations of ordinary people, everything ultimately revolves around the word “security”. The world is constantly changing, but the situation here is particularly favourable.

Security is our most precious asset, worthy of being safeguarded, as well as our inner strength that allows us to face every storm with serenity.

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