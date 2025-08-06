What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 31st July 2025. (All emphasis mine).

Even the most oppressive of contracts must be based on existing or at least potentially existing resources; therefore, what the media has touted as an agreement between [Ursula] von der Leyen and [Donald J.] Trump turns out to be completely unrealistic; in fact, it is merely an advertisement that allows Trump himself to return home as a triumphant avenger of the alleged wrongs suffered by the US. For decades, the US has lived in an ideal world, exchanging real goods for paper that it printed as needed; it destroyed this paradise itself by going into excessive debt to wage wars. Now Trump wants to sell Europeans LNG, LPG, and weapons that he is unable to produce, in exchange for money that does not exist and cannot exist at a time when Europe is being deindustrialized by imposing tariffs and divestments. The victim narrative allows Trump to make very evocative commercials, but the facts cannot be swayed; and in this case, the fact is a non-event, because Trump could change his mind at any moment and blow everything up, but above all because what von der Leyen signed in Scotland is not binding on either party. In other words, an emphatic but empty event was staged in Scotland, which various European leaders and oligarchs can possibly use as an advertisement to promote other toxic products.

For Zionism, too, victimhood has always been a great self-promotional resource, so it is necessary to continually shift the discussion to empty dichotomies, which are entirely mythological and supported by sheer impudence; in short, a “capezzonisation” of the debate. It is therefore no coincidence that Macron has taken steps to relaunch the long-standing, albeit abstract, issue of the recognition of the Palestinian state, so that Zionist commentators can label it a gift to Hamas. If anything, the “gift” would be to the Palestinian National Authority, which, moreover, already has recognition from the UN as an observer State [broken link]. In 2011, President Sarkozy made another of these verbal sorties, typical of French diplomacy, speaking out in favor of Palestine's admission to UNESCO, against the advice of Obama and Netanyahu. Much pathos for a choice that would have had no effect or consequences anyway.

One must ask oneself how being accredited as a State could ever protect the citizens of Gaza and the West Bank or alleviate their condition. The fact that the issue of recognition of the Palestinian state is entirely abstract is demonstrated by the fact that sovereign and internationally recognized states such as Lebanon, Syria, and Iran are bombed by Israel without any diplomatic or economic sanctions. Last year, Israel bombed the Iranian embassy in Damascus, and neither the US nor any other European state condemned this act contrary to the mythical “international law”. On the contrary, it was Iran's retaliation in April last year [2024] that was condemned by the G7, convened by none other than [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni.

The recognition of Palestine belongs to the realm of talk shows and serves to uphold the myth of Israel as a fearless and misunderstood fighter, with its hands tied by the timid West; all this to distract public opinion from the news of the real world, which is truly embarrassing for Israel, an imaginary victim and parasite in permanent active service. This does not mean, however, that certain news items are completely omitted in the Zionist circles that matter. Of course, such data must be provided with the appropriate rhetorical devices to soften its impact. The JINSA (Jewish Institute for National Security of America) website reports that during the “twelve-day war” between Israel and Iran last June, the Arrow 2 and 3 defense systems and the American THAAD system “successfully” intercepted 201 (two hundred and one) of the 574 (five hundred and seventy-four) Iranian missiles. The adverb “successfully” is therefore used to describe the fact that not even half of the Iranian missiles, just 35%, were intercepted. Imagine if it had been a failure.

The same note on the JINSA website also states that the US spent 14% of its THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile arsenal on that result. A more recent CNN article specifies that the estimate of the number of missiles used should be raised to a more alarming 25%. However, both sources agree that it will take the US many years to replenish its stockpile of interceptor missiles, so it will take decades to produce any surplus to resell to others. That is, unless Israel decides to attack Iran again, in which case decades will become centuries. The funny thing is that one of the clauses of the so-called agreement between Trump and von der Leyen stipulates that the European Union will buy weapons from the US that do not exist and may never exist. The only consolation is that, given the poor practical effectiveness of those weapons, we might as well just imagine them.

