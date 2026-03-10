GeoPolitiQ

heikomr
3h

Thank you very, very much, Ismaele. As always, very informative.

A different topic. Who doesn't know the thousand-year-old story of how Christians betrayed, persecuted, burned alive, tortured, and killed other Christians. Supposedly all in the name of faith. I don't consider myself well-read. But to my knowledge, it was also the case within Islam and Judaism.

Within Islam, we are witnessing it live before our eyes across all of Asia. This includes places from Lebanon, through Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the Gulf states, all the way to Pakistan, and here, using the example of the genocidal murderous pack in Syria:

"Israel’s Syria Corridor - How Israel is using Syria’s new regime to squeeze Hezbollah"

Kevork Almassian

https://kevorkalmassian.substack.com/p/israels-syria-corridor

But examples can also be found within Judaism.

This was the case during the Babylonian siege (587/586 BC) of Jerusalem, or the siege by the Roman general Pompey (63 BC), or during the Roman siege (70 AD). But today, too, Jewish Zionism represents a betrayal of Judaism. This is not just my atheistic observation, but this viewpoint is shared by many Jews worldwide.

But - and I always emphasize this - it was never about religion itself, but about worldly motives. Religious motives are always only put forward as an ALIBI.

I am only sad when I think of the many millions of people, the fathers, mothers, and children, who suffer under this deceitful, bigoted behavior through murder, genocide, destruction, and expulsion. No matter where on the planet. No matter what their faith.

Joy in HK fiFP
2h

Thank you for this important information on the status of minorities in Iran.

I think this sentence needs a retranslation: "Iran has always had the largest Jewish community of all Arab countries." Perhaps that Iran has always had a larger ...than any of the Arab countries, as, of course, Iran is not an Arab country, which is the claim in the original statement.

