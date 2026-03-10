Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Enrico Vigna, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org earlier today, Tuesday 10th March 2026.

(All formatting original, footnote mine).

Beyond the relentless and distracting media campaigns aimed at destroying and annihilating the Iranian state, I document here the position and situation of the various and numerous religious minorities, which are guaranteed and protected by the country’s Constitution. From the Jewish community to Christians, Sunnis, Armenians and Assyrians. All representatives of the various communities have spoken out clearly and unequivocally against aggression and in favour of diplomatic solutions to all issues.

The official religion of Iran is Shiite Islam according to the Constitution [link], but the Islamic Republic recognises and protects religious minorities: from Judaism, to Christians of various denominations, to Zoroastrians, who also have representatives in parliament, Armenians, Assyrians, Sunnis, as well as smaller but recognised communities such as Mandaeism, Yarsanism, Buddhism, Hinduism.

The fundamental condition is that they must first be Iranian citizens with rights and duties, and then each person can follow their own beliefs. This was the case in the Syrian Arab Republic before the jihadists arrived to bring “democracy” [quotes added].

The constitutional rights enjoyed by religious minorities in the country are enshrined and respected, with hundreds of places of worship, synagogues, churches and temples where they can freely practise their religious rituals. According to various statistics, believers are: Shiites about 90%, Sunnis 6%, the rest divided among other faiths. It should be remembered that Iran has always had the largest Jewish community of all Arab countries [sic].

The Constitution states that “interference in individual beliefs is prohibited” and that “no one may be harassed or arrested simply for having a certain belief”, provided they respect the law.

The Iranian Jewish community condemns the aggression of the US and Israel and calls for punishment

Jewish religious leader Younes Hamami Lalehzar, president of the Iranian Jewish community, has issued a strong condemnation of the recent US and Israeli attacks on his country, calling the action “... a betrayal of trust. We demand that the two regimes be held accountable for their criminal behaviour. Once again, criminal America, in cooperation with the Zionist regime, has further precipitated itself into the mire of downfall through a treacherous and reckless attack. This act will be condemned by all free nations and will certainly receive a decisive and forceful response from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will do everything possible to avenge the blood of the Iranian martyrs… The leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was assassinated in a joint American and Israeli military assault in Tehran, with nuclear negotiations underway. The passing of Ayatollah Khamenei is a great and irreparable loss for the Iranian nation, but I am confident that the Iranian people will safeguard his blood, his guidance and his path... At this difficult juncture, we emphasise the need to preserve the unity, empathy and steadfastness of all levels of the Iranian nation.

We also certify our constant belief that, according to divine traditions and the teachings of our religions, right will ultimately triumph over falsehood, and honour and glory will finally belong to resilient, faithful and truth-seeking nations...”, said the rabbi.

In January [2026], Hakham Younes Hamami Lalehzar, as a representative of the Iranian Jewish community, attended the conference in Tehran in honour of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the USA on 3rd January 2020, to reaffirm the brotherhood and unity of the components of Iranian society. Among the participants at the conference, where Soleimani was described as a “symbol of resistance, courage and defender of the oppressed”, were representatives of various organisations such as Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, along with delegates from countries such as Iraq and Yemen.

Speaking to local media, Hamami said: “From the way the enemies of martyr Soleimani assassinated him, and from the recent actions of the enemies against innocent people, women and children, one can understand the noble conduct of martyr Soleimani. Soleimani’s courage went beyond the borders of Iran. It is true that the enemies succeeded in assassinating him, but our belief is that a person is not limited to this transitory world, and the best place is for those who fall on the path of God. The enemies killed Haj Qasem, but they did not kill his way of thinking. This thinking has taken root throughout Iranian society, in the region and among nations”.

Even Siyamak More Sedgh, an Iranian Jewish politician and doctor, holder of the parliamentary seat reserved for the Jewish minority in the Iranian Parliament from 2008 to 2020, also president of the Jewish charitable institution Dr. Sapir Hospital and Charity Centre, described as “the number one Jew” in Iran, often critical and controversial on some positions expressed by the Iranian authorities, took a stand against the aggression against his country, calling for unity and the defence of the country first and foremost. Sedgh is well known and respected in Iran, due to an episode that was even broadcast on television. He is so attached to his Iranian roots that when his wife decided to emigrate to the United States in the late 1990s, he chose to remain in Iran, stating that “…he could not imagine living outside his native Iranian culture”.

Despite the aggression against the country, Iranian Jews still celebrated, with the authorisation of the Home Office, the festival of Purim, which in Jewish tradition celebrates the salvation of the Jewish people from the conspiracy of extermination by the evil Haman. It is one of the most joyful Jewish holidays, a ‘Jewish carnival’, celebrated with readings from the Megillah, costumes, parties and gifts, and reminds us how fate can be reversed.

Given the situation, it was celebrated with modest costumes and discretion, inside synagogues and family homes, simply to maintain traditions, culture and roots, whereas in other years it was celebrated in the streets.

