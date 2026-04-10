I have noticed a drop in views in my articles since the announcement of US President Donald J. Trump’s fake ceasefire… and even a few subscribers unsubscribing. Although confrontations between USrael and Iran have effectively ceased for now, the war (as I intend it, that is between USrael and the Axis of Resistance) has not, since Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah are still fighting! Not only this, but Israel has never stopped bombing Gaza since the start of the Ramadan War on Saturday 28th February 2026, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Apparently, it looks like Western mainstream media (MSM) - and possibly even some alternative media - may still have a hold on several people. After all, MSM like The Economist and The New York Times are spinning the news that the US administration marginalized Israel when negotiating the ceasefire with Iran (see Al Mayadeen), when this is clearly not the case, as we saw yesterday in my previous update.

While some analysts may have fallen silent in the last couple of days (e.g. Simplicius the Thinker), I will not. Instead, I will continue to report from the Middle East, even though I may reduce a bit my writing effort in order to recover some sleep.

What I ask from you is to keep talking about the war, which extends beyond the Middle East and is waged also against common people here in the West, although in a different way (for this I refer you to my translations, such as A PLANNED CRISIS: IRAN, DEBT, THE DIGITAL DOLLAR). So, please share/restack/cross-post my articles and translations and, if you can, consider also a paid subscription or buying me a coffee here.

Let’s now start this update covering events from yesterday, Thursday 9th April 2026.

The image above, from Middle East Spectator (MES), shows photos of only a few of the children killed recently in Lebanon by Little Satan (i.e. Israel), with the consent and complicity of Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire). According to the Lebanese Civil Defense, quoted by Al Mayadeen in the night between Wednesday 8th and Friday 9th April 2026, a total of 254 people were martyred and 1,165 others were injured, but the death toll increased to 303 martyrs (30 of which children and 71 women) by the end of the day (source: Al Mayadeen).

After Trump’s announcement of the “fake ceasefire” in the early hours of Wednesday 8th April 2026, Hezbollah initially stayed put, despite the relentless Israeli bombing of Lebanon, with hundreds of airstrikes across the country, targeting mostly residential areas. However, in the wee hours of Thursday 9th April 2026, Hezbollah announced the resumption of military operations against the Zionist entity, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES:

In the name of Allah, the most Merciful, the Beneficent: In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement, after the Resistance adhered to the ceasefire while the enemy did not: The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted the Manara settlement with rockets at 02:30 on Thursday, 09-04-2026. Our responses will continue until the Israeli-American aggression against our country and our people ceases.

During the day Hezbollah carried out a total 72 operations, confronting the movements of the IDF at the Lebanese-Palestinian border and targeting sites, bases, deployments of the enemy army and its settlements in northern Palestine, as detailed in the statistics below from RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

From RNN Mirror.

Daily summary of the Islamic Resistance operations on 09/04/2026: Total Operations: 72 • 36 inside occupied Palestinian territories • 36 inside Lebanese territories • Depth of targeting: 33 km Targets • 1 military barracks • 3 border sites • 31 cities and settlements • 1 military points • 36 advancing ground operations repelled Weapons Used (number of times used) • 61 rocket weapons • 1 medium and light weapons • 6 drones and quadcopters • 2 direct and guided missiles • 3 artillery shells • 1 qualitative/special Enemy Losses • 2 fortifications and bunkers • 3 troop gatherings • 29 settlement units • 2 bulldozers • 1 tanks • 1 troop carrier

From MES.

However, it must be mentioned that, according to MES, during the day the IDF started surrounding Bint Jbeil from the directions of Aitaroun and Maroun Al-Ras with the aim to “cut off the access roads to Bint Jbeil by capturing the predominantly Christian town of Ein Ebel without resistance, and then pushing through the town of At-Tiri to cut off the Northern access road” (see figure above on the left). Nevertheless, according to MES, the hills surrounding the northern boundaries of At-Tiri will be difficult to capture, as they have a heavy Hezbollah presence.

Little Satan even dared to issue an evacuation order for the entirety of southern Beirut (see figure above on the right - from MES) yesterday afternoon. However, in the evening Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “instructed his government to engage in direction negotiations with Lebanon for a ceasefire”, as per MES, according to which the talks will take place “under fire” and will seek the disarmament of Hezbollah, including in Beirut, though the Lebanese government insisted on a ceasefire and to receive an official date from the Outlaw US Empire before engaging in negotiations with Israel, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

The war on Lebanon is costing dearly to Israel, though, with an estimated “$17.5 over the past 40 days”, as per Al Mayadeen: in particular, $12.9 billion are direct military expenditures, while civilian costs, including compensation to affected businesses and local authorities, are projected at $4.2–4.5 billion and do not account for future reconstruction costs or economic losses due to the partial shutdown of the economy during war.

It is also worth mentioning that yesterday Hezbollah released the following video showing the launch of a cruise anti-ship missile launched by Hezbollah a few days ago (source: MES), allegedly targeting an Israeli vessel, but actually hitting a British Navy Ship, as claimed by Hallel Bitton Rosen, journalist for Israeli Channel 14 (see here). Most likely it was the UK Destroyer HMS Dragon, officially tasked for defense of Cyprus (but most likely aiding Israel in its attacks on Lebanon), considering that it recently headed to an undisclosed port in the east Mediterranean for repairs, allegedly of the onboard water systems, according to The Maritime Executive.

Other updates from Iran, Pakistan and Palestine

Head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in Iran’s Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi - from Al Mayadeen .

Earlier in the night between Wednesday 8th and Friday 9th April 2026, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in Iran’s Parliament, tweeted the following remark (see also Al Mayadeen):

…while the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) “announced a new shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz, because the previous shipping lane ‘is possibly dangerous due to the presence of naval mines’”, as per MES, which added:

The new shipping route happens to pass much closer by Iranian territorial waters and the Island of Larak, making it easier to monitor in case the Strait is reopened.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army (Aretsh) also issued a statement saying that…

We do not trust the enemy at all.

…with Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akrami Nia adding that US officials and, in particular, US President Donald Trump…

have proven to be completely untrustworthy. [Iranian forces are] keeping their hands on the trigger and awaiting leadership orders.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted the following tweets by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian:

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali - from Al Mayadeen .

Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, told Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

If the Americans approach negotiations in good faith, they can lead to results. The Zionists and the Americans carried out the aggression against Iran; Iran was the victim in this war. Trump’s statements contain many contradictions. The Americans initially said they would overthrow the system, but they failed, and the situation turned upside down. They claimed to have destroyed our navy, yet our missiles remain operational despite all these allegations.

Similarly, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying (emphasis mine):

Last night was a very critical night because we had no option just to respond to these new atrocities [in Lebanon]. We hope that America could control its ally and this time honor their words. We hope that we can meet soon in Pakistan to wishfully reach a settlement and agreement for permanent peace in the whole Middle East. Lebanon is included in the ceasefire. Iran has shown to everybody that [it] hardly negotiates, but when [it does] negotiate, [it] honor[s] its words. Nobody can think of a peace in the Middle East, lasting peace in the Middle East, unless there is an inclusive agreement for everyone involved.

Saeed Khatibzadeh was echoed by Ahmad Naderi, a member of the Presiding Committee of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, who yesterday revealed to Al Mayadeen that the day before…

we were about to launch missiles at the Zionist entity in response to the aggression on Lebanon, but the Pakistani side intervened. The Pakistani side requested giving an opportunity for talks, so we postponed the missile launch. No one knows the fate of the negotiations because we are waiting to see what will happen regarding the violation of the 3 clauses. Hezbollah and Lebanon are an integral part of Iran, and we will respond to any aggression against them. As long as Netanyahu has not stopped the violations and massacres in Lebanon, we will not engage in negotiations. If the violation of the agreement’s clauses by the United States and the Zionist entity continues, there will be no negotiations. We will not engage in any negotiations unless Lebanon is a fundamental part of them. I say it clearly and officially on Al Mayadeen that we will not go to any negotiations if Lebanon and a ceasefire are not present. The Iranian 10 clauses will be the basis for the negotiations, and the United States has agreed to them. From now on, there will be a legal and security system regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and the world now knows that the security of the Strait will be in Iranian hands. [All emphasis mine].

On the other hand, Trump reneged on another one of the conditions set out in the 10-point plan (see here) advanced by Iran, refusing to order US forces to withdraw from the Middle East (see also Al Mayadeen):

…whereas yesterday evening the Pakistani Defense Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif tweeted (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES):

…though the tweet was later deleted. Interesting, considering what his colleague Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, tweeted in the evening of 7th April 2026, just a few hours before the announcement of the “ceasefire” (see my previous update): it looks like they do have some disagreements within the Pakistani government, whose Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif held a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart, Nawaf Salam, to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon and coordinate efforts for the protection of civilians (source: Al Mayadeen).

Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif.

On a side note, it is worth reporting that the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) reopened yesterday morning after being closed by Israel for 40 days (source: RNN Mirror):

However, despite this good-will gesture, Israeli authorities are accelerating their colonial project in Palestine with the approval of a plan to establish 34 new settlements across the occupied West Bank, “the largest number of settlements ever approved in a single cabinet session”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli Channel 24, and RNN Mirror:

Israeli media and, in particular, Amir Oren, a senior correspondent and columnist for Haaretz, are questioning the outcomes of the war on Iran (source: Al Mayadeen):

The regime that was not toppled, the buried nuclear program […] was not dismantled, and the Strait was not opened. They have failed—the regime held on, and the nuclear project still exists (which would not have happened had it not been for Trump’s breach of Barack Obama’s agreement, encouraged by Netanyahu), while the maritime blockade shocked Trump. The objectives of the responsible leadership were not achieved. Victory or defeat are not measured by the number of corpses or destroyed vehicles. Everything begins and ends with rhetoric. The air comes out of the balloon of rhetoric inflated by Trump and Netanyahu.

Finally, before moving to Yemen, it is also worth mentioning the news of Iranian hacking group “Handala” breaching “the phone of former Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, releasing a trove of sensitive material allegedly extracted from the device, including personal identification documents [ID card, driver's license, and passport], footage from classified facilities, and evidence of a previously undisclosed visit to Jordan”, as per Al Mayadeen and MES:

From Al Mayadeen and MES.

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So spoke Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi

From Saba.

Moving to Yemen, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi yesterday afternoon gave a new televised speech, at the end of which he called on Yemenis to participate . You can find a short summary on Al Mayadeen and a long one on Saba. Here are some highlights from RNN Mirror (all emphasis mine):

The “israeli” enemy, together with its American partner and backed by global zionism, sought through this aggression to launch an extremely dangerous new phase against our nation. The enemies aimed to remove the greatest obstacle in the region — the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its weight, influence, and central role in supporting the nation. The enemy’s objectives target all of Bilad al-Sham, Egypt, Iraq, and the Arabian Peninsula — they target the entire ummah. The banner under which the enemies operate is the reshaping of the Middle East. Their declared goal is the establishment of “greater ‘israel’” spoken of openly and without concealment. We extend our congratulations and blessings to the Islamic Republic of Iran — its leadership, people, armed forces, and institutions — and to all the children of our Islamic nation on this great victory. The enemies targeted all aspects of life in Iran and sought with all their effort to destroy its military capabilities, but they failed completely. The enemies worked to target nuclear facilities, including the Bushehr plant, despite the major dangers such targeting poses even to Gulf countries. The Islamic system in Iran remained cohesive across all its institutions despite the martyrdom of leaders, and Iran is rich in leaders and qualified cadres to carry the banner and responsibility. Twelve million Iranians joined the general mobilization in preparation for any confrontation with the enemy. Iran emerged from this aggression stronger than before. Some leaders in our Arab region were pressured through the Epstein files and the threat of exposing their scandals as part of pushing towards the aggression against Iran. Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon were at the forefront of establishing the unity of fronts and confronting the “israeli” enemy. The performance of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon was highly effective and surprised the enemies due to the massive intensity of operations and the level of steadfastness and heroism. If this round stops, it does not mean the end of the conflict or the end of the zionist threat, but rather preparation for inevitable future rounds. The enemy will never succeed in imposing the equation of permissiveness on the Axis of Resistance. We will never allow the enemy to isolate any front, including the Palestinian front. We are ready in Yemen for direct intervention to support the Palestinian front if the “israeli” aggression resumes. This week also saw a security achievement announced by the intelligence services with the arrest of espionage cells working for the zionist enemy. It is important for people to be aware of “israeli” methods of deception and recruitment, through which the enemy seeks to create agents who betray their Islam, their people, their values, and their nation. If the enemies return to escalation in this round against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the countries of the Axis, our position remains firm in active participation within an escalating course of military operations.

I will conclude this article with the following video “O people of Hezbollah” from RNN Mirror:

…and with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Movement:

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