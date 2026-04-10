GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
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IMHO, Trump is planning a sneak attack Big Shock bombing of Iran on the weekend whether or not negotiations happen in Islamabad.

His zionazi fiends will not let him backdown to Iran even if it means another Forever For Israel War.

This was the same trick Trump and Netanyahu used in June 2025.

The old Art of the Double Cross that Trump made famous with his book.

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