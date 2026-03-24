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GeoPolitiQ

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
9hEdited

Key action overlooked by many: at the same time as they attacked Iran, they had their proxy attack and reduce Russia's oil and gas exporting capacity at the Primorsk Port:

https://www.upstreamonline.com/energy-security/russias-largest-oil-terminal-ablaze-after-drone-attack/2-1-1963934?zephr_sso_ott=YgF55X

The US and European mainstream corporate media should be screaming about that, as it lays bare the lie of the Ukraine war. Ukraine is basically the European equivalent of ISIS a US-Israeli contracted army pretending to have a "cause"

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1 reply by Ismaele
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
8h

An excellent analysis. Thanks for this, Ismaele.

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