US War Secretary Pete Hegseth - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s go straight to point and explain the title of this article. Overnight (for Europe and Africa) a senior US administration said to Al Mayadeen that, since a ceasefire between the Outlaw US Empire and Iran was reached on 7th April 2026, taking effect the day after, the war between the two warring party can be considered over for purposes related to the War Powers Resolution, a US law that limits the President’s ability to commit the country to military action without congressional approval and prohibits military action beyond 60 days without congressional authorization. This declaration comes at a crucial time, as today is 1st May 2026, exactly the 60th day since the Ramadan War started on 28th February 2026.

At the beginning of this article I speculated that the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, would either ignore the matter altogether or seek congressional approval, since Democrats’ attempts to pass a War Powers Resolution keep failing (the 6th and latest last night - see Al Mayadeen). It looks like Trump’s administration has decided for a third option, reinterpretation of the War Powers Resolution, explained thusly by US War Secretary Pete Hegseth during testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee (source: Al Mayadeen):

We are in a cease-fire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a cease-fire.

…which, in my understanding, means that:

if the 60-day clock “stops” on the day of the ceasefire, it will reset and restart from zero when Trump decides to continue the war on Iran,

if it “pauses” on the day of the ceasefire, then it will restart from 38, giving “only” another 22 days of war before the need to seek congressional approval.

Hegseth did not make it very clear and Senator Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, rejected Hegseth’s interpretation of the law, whereas Republican Senators Todd Young of Indiana and Josh Hawley of Missouri questioned Hegseth’s notion, due to a lack of legal precedent, requesting him to put his argument in writing and submit it to the Congress.

However, nobody during Hegseth’s hearing raised the objection that the war actually is still ongoing, though at much lower intensity than before. In fact, although there is no fire exchange between US and Iranian forces, the former are enforcing (do not laugh!) a naval blockade, which, according to international law, is an act of war, as Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Amir Saeed Iravani, explained recently in a letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council (UNSC - see this article). You understand now the pun in the title: for Trump, Hegseth and their ilk what’s going on in the Middle East is not a war, though in reality it is!

News and updates from Iran

Spokesman for Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei - from Mehr .

Commenting on the US blockade on Iran, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, made quite clear that the war for Iran is still ongoing (source: Mehr News Agency - all emphasis added):

The nature of their war a few weeks ago was military — fighter jets and missiles. Now they have turned to a naval blockade, trying to force the Iranian nation into submission. We are not in a ceasefire. This is phase two of the same war. A country with 15 neighbours simply cannot be blockaded. What the Americans have done is largely symbolic. In practice, it has had little meaningful effect on us. We have been planning and building alternative routes for some time. We are continuing to diversify our trade and transit options, and those efforts are accelerating.

Meanwhile, “the war that is not a war” is costing to American taxpayers more than previously reported, i.e. closer to $50 billion, almost double the figure ($25 billion) presented by senior Pentagon officials to the Congress earlier this week (see this Al Mayadeen article and my previous one). On this matter Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted the following statement accompanied by two graphs (see also Al Mayadeen and Tasnim News Agency):

one showing that 55% of Americans now say that their financial situation is getting worse,

and another one showing that US national debt has now reached 100% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

…while a new poll conducted by Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos shows that 61% of American respondents consider the war on Iran as a “mistake”, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

During a series of phone conversations with his counterparts in Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq and Azerbaijan, Araghchi presented Iran’s latest diplomatic initiatives to end the USraeli war on Iran, but warning that it will enter new Pakistan-mediated talks with the Outlaw US Empire with zero trust towards the latter, as per Al Mayadeen.

Iranian Foreign Minister spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from Mehr .

On the other hand, in the tweet below, Iranian Foreign Minister spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the idea of the American Operation Epic Fury against Iran as an act of collective self-defense in support of Israel (see also Tasnim and this statement by the US State Department for more context):

In televised remarks last night, Baghaei revealed that a new negotiation plan was submitted to Pakistani mediators (source: Mehr), however earlier today Trump said that he is “not satisfied” with it, as reported by MES.

Baghaei also commented on the unlawful Israeli interception of 22 of the 58 vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) in international waters near Crete (Greece):

The attack on the Sumud convoy is not merely an assault on a relief mission; it is a blow to the awakened conscience of humanity and to our common human values.

…as quoted by Mehr and Tasnim. On the other hand, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), the immoral Outlaw US Empire condemned the GSF, stating:

The United States condemns the Global Sumud Flotilla, a pro-Hamas initiative and a baseless, counterproductive effort to undermine [US President Donald] Trump’s Peace Plan. The United States expects all our allies, particularly those who have committed to supporting President Trump’s successful 20-Point Plan, to take decisive action against this meaningless political stunt by denying port access, docking, departure, and refueling to vessels participating in the flotilla.

According to Israeli media reports cited by Al Mayadeen, Israeli forces used a US-linked coordination facility in the city of Kiryat Gat, originally established to coordinate humanitarian aid entry into Gaza, as a coordination point to engage with officers from various countries, address the movement of the GSF toward Gaza and mobilize international efforts to obstruct it.

Following Baghaei’s rebuke of neighbouring countries that allowed the Outlaw US Empire to launch attacks on Iran from their territory during the Ramadan War and request for compensation of damages (see my previous article), Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Amir Saeed Iravani, formalized the message in a letter sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the UNSC Jamal Fares Alrowaiei. Here is an excerpt (sources: Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically and firmly rejects all unfounded allegations and entirely unsubstantiated claims put forward in the aforementioned letters from the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. These States have intentionally disregarded the underlying root causes of the situation on the ground and have neglected the crucial and decisive fact that the United States and the Israeli regime have committed acts of aggression and carried out unprovoked and unlawful attacks against Iran, while attempting to distort the factual and legal context by falsely attributing responsibility to the Islamic Republic of Iran the very State that has been the target of this savage war of aggression. The unlawful use of force and military attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran constitute egregious, systematic, and widespread violations of both ius ad bellum and ius in bello. According to the most recent statistics released by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, the war crimes committed by the aggressors have resulted in the martyrdom of over 3,375 individuals. As of 8th April 2026, more than 125,630 civilian structures have been damaged across Iran, including over 100,000 residential units, some of which have been completely destroyed. Among these, 23,500 are commercial properties, and 339 medical facilities have also been damaged. Additionally, 32 universities, 857 schools, and 20 Red Crescent centers have been targeted by the aggressors. To this must be added the damage to historical and cultural sites, the environment and natural resources, as well as numerous items of infrastructure, including railways, bridges, aluminum and petrochemical factories, airports, and passenger aircraft. The claims advanced by the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan that the armed attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran were not launched from their territories, even if true, quod non, only serve to confirm that Iran has been targeted by aggressors operating from military bases and facilities situated within those States. The outright rejection of the facts presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the use by the aggressors of the territory, airspace, and facilities of the States in the region, inter alia, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, is incompatible with the monitoring data and assessments conducted by the Iranian armed forces, as well as the recent statement by the Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). In the press briefing dated 16th April 2026 at the Pentagon, the Commander of CENTCOM, Admiral Brad Cooper, noted that the leaders of the littoral States of the Persian Gulf expressed appreciation for the service members in the region and reiterated how “Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan have been exceptional teammates.” Furthermore, the downing of a hostile airborne object over Iran in April 2026 suggests the participation of other States in the joint attacks against Iran, namely Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as the United States and the Israeli regime do not deploy such airborne objects. The alleged exercise of self-defense by the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan does not constitute valid and lawful self-defense as set forth in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. Rather, it is the internationally wrongful acts of the said States that qualify as an act of aggression under Article 3(f) of UNGA resolution 3314 (XXIX) of 14 December 1974. Moreover, the evident failure of the Security Council to uphold the lawful and legitimate right of self-defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran in its unjust and legally untenable resolution 2817 (2026) [link], as lex specialis, does not negate Iran’s inherent right of self-defense under general international law. The resolution of the Human Rights Council dated 25th March 2026 (A/HRC/RES/61/1) [link] is one-sided, politically motivated, and inherently biased. It has failed to meaningfully examine the root causes of the situation. The resolution is unbalanced, misaligned with the mandate of the Human Rights Council, and presents a selective narrative, beginning in the middle of the story rather than reflecting its full context. The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates once again its clear and consistent position that all States whose internationally wrongful acts have played a role in the United States’ and the Israeli regime’s aggression against its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be held accountable. The continued failure of the Security Council to address the root causes of the current situation, namely the unlawful use of force, acts of aggression, and grave violations of international humanitarian law by the United States and the Israeli regime, as well as the complicity of States that have either facilitated such wrongful acts against Iran or have directly participated therein, poses a significant threat to international peace and security. Despite the failure of the Security Council to hold the littoral States of the Persian Gulf, inter alia, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan accountable for their internationally wrongful acts against Iran, they are under an obligation, as responsible States, to make full reparation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including compensation for all material and moral damage caused by their internationally wrongful acts. I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council. Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

By the way, it has emerged that during the Ramadan War Israel deployed a version of its advanced Iron Beam laser-based air defense system and a surveillance system known as Spectro, designed to detect drones from distances of up to 20 km, to the UAE, in addition to the Iron Dome system and troops required to operate it, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Financial Times and Axios. Nevertheless, all these Israeli systems proved completely ineffective, considering that a recent CNN investigation, based on satellite imagery, confirmed what we have already known for some time (see my extensive coverage of the Ramadan War), i.e. that most US bases in West Asia (including those in UAE) were severely damaged, if not destroyed and rendered completely unusable (see also Al Mayadeen).

Mehdi Rahimi, Head of Iran’s Parliament News Agency - from Al Mayadeen .

In addition to the above, in an interview with Al Mayadeen tonight, Mehdi Rahimi, Head of Iran’s Parliament News Agency, warned that…

As long as a naval blockade remains in place, there will be no negotiations whatsoever on the nuclear file. The negotiations are not being conducted by phone, as claimed by US President Donald Trump. [They] have taken place through a Pakistani mediator and, at times, via the exchange of messages with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Iran has informed regional countries, foremost among them the UAE, that if war resumes, it will launch devastating strikes against oil facilities. Iran exercised restraint during the previous war when it came to targeting oil infrastructure. The US side had asked Iran to grant Washington a concession that President Donald Trump could present as a victory to end the war, but Tehran rejected the proposal. During his recent visit to Oman, Araghchi emphasized the imposition of a new legal framework in the Strait of Hormuz. The end of the naval blockade and the withdrawal of US forces would not mean the end of the war, but rather the end of its impact on rhetoric and the cessation of blockade threats. [The] Axis of Resistance will carry out strikes against Israel, compel it to withdraw, and impose a ceasefire. [All emphasis mine]

Commander of the Iranian Army Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami - from Tasnim .

Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami was quoted by Tasnim as saying:

Today, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is proud to stand, more prepared than ever, powerfully and with revolutionary insight, under the guidance and wise directives of the Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and relying on the strength and support of the great Iranian nation, as in the past, against any threat and hostility.

…whereas the IRGC Navy Command stated (source: RNN Mirror):

The new management equations and rules for the Persian Gulf will be set and implemented based on the historic order of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. With its dominance and control over nearly 2,000 kilometers of Iranian coastline in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC Navy will make this waterway a source of livelihood and power for the dear people of Iran and a source of security and prosperity for the region.

In a statement issued this morning Iran’s judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei said (source: Al Mayadeen and its Short News - all emphasis added):

We do not welcome war, but we do not fear it. If our dignity is threatened, we will fight for it. The stance of our people is reflected in the “Soul sacrificed for Iran” campaign, which gathered more than 30 million volunteers and struck fear into the hearts of enemies. Iran has never left the negotiating table. We have always welcomed negotiations based on logic and rationality, but we most certainly do not accept diktats. The enemy, which has achieved none of its goals through aggression and threats, will not be able to impose its dictates and ambitions at the negotiating table. The legal and judicial follow-up on the US-Israeli aggression and war crimes will continue with full force, both domestically and internationally. We will go after war criminals, punish them, and extract reparations from them. Negotiations based on diktats are unacceptable, and this is a position agreed upon by the system’s officials, amid consensus. Our diplomacy is an extension of the battlefield, under the orders of the Leader of the Revolution. The Iranian people wrote the chapters of an extraordinary epic during the recent war and afterward. The defeated, scarred enemy will not stand idly by and will expand the scope of its conspiracies day by day; the possibility of renewed aggression remains.

Photo of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

On the occasion of International Workers’ Day and Teacher’s Day, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei issued the following message, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. The eleventh and twelfth of the month of Ordibehesht (1st and 2nd May [2026]) are designated to honor the station of the worker and the status of the teacher. Apart from verbal and symbolic veneration—which is in itself a good and appropriate matter—the progress of any country is contingent upon the twin wings of science and labor. The teacher performs their role in the first stage of achieving this goal; the grave responsibility lies upon their shoulders to impart knowledge, raise the level of skills, and contribute significantly to elevating insight and refining the identity of the future generation. The pupils, university students, and seminary students who are raised by every teacher will, in the not-too-distant future, apply the skills they have acquired and the knowledge they have received. Indeed, in their morals, behavior, and speech in various arenas—from the warm embrace of the family to the work environment and the alleys and streets—they will perhaps be a mirror reflecting the behaviors and words of their teachers. On the other hand, the arena of labor is a vast field, as wide as the country itself, extending from inside homes, institutions, businesses, and mosques, all the way to farms, workshops, factories, mines, and various types of service professions. The more this vast landscape is enriched by the elements of perseverance and commitment—which are pillars for every brilliant success—the more guaranteed and deeply rooted the country’s progress will be. We know that the worker, through their commitment and craftsmanship, sometimes attains a high status that makes their capable and creative hand worthy of being kissed in appreciation and gratitude, just like the hand of the teacher and educator that overflows with affection. This is something that can be drawn first from the lap of the primary educators of every human being—the parents—and then inspired by the presence of the teacher. Today, as the Islamic Republic of Iran has proven to the world a portion of its dazzling power in the military battle against the enemies of its progress and renaissance, after more than forty-seven years of jihad and reliance on divine grace, it must also bring disappointment to its opponents and inflict defeat upon them in the stage of economic and cultural jihad. Teachers will be the most influential link in the cultural battle, just as workers will be among the most effective elements in the economic battle; it can be said that these two poles represent the backbone of the cultural and economic fields. Therefore, they must fully realize the importance of their special status, which goes beyond merely being a profession for which one receives a material wage. Parallel to this, it is necessary to note that annual or periodic verbal veneration, while a good and appropriate matter, must be deeper and more elevated at a practical level in terms of appreciating the efforts of these two groups. What I believe is that just as the dear Iranian people provide worthy support to the military forces through their presence in the arenas and fields, it is fitting for them to also show their strong support in backing teachers and workers. This includes providing ways for the families of pupils and university students to interact in managing the affairs of schools and universities more than before. Likewise, productive workers should be supported by prioritizing the consumption of locally manufactured goods. Specifically, business owners who are suffering losses should avoid laying off their workforce as much as possible, whether in production or service units, and indeed, consider every worker as an asset to that production or service unit. Naturally, the honorable government must also support this charitable work within the limits of its capabilities. Dear Iran, just as it has emerged as a military power after years of jihad, will traverse—by the permission of Allah and His grace—the path toward the summits of advancement and progress, by drawing the features of the Islamic-Iranian identity and anchoring it more and more in the minds and souls of the youth of this country at the hands of educators and teachers, and by prioritizing the consumption of local products which represent the fruit of the efforts of the hardworking Iranian workers. This will, of course, be faster and better by the blessing of the prayers of our Master of the Time (may Allah hasten his noble reappearance) and his intercession, by the permission of Allah Almighty. Peace be upon you, and the mercy and blessings of Allah. Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei 01/05/2026

Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Fu Cong - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting the following remarks by Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Fu Cong during a press briefing ahead of China’s UNSC presidency in May 2026 (source: Al Mayadeen):

China's view is that we need to open the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible ... that actually applies to both sides. Iran needs to lift its restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz and the US needs to lift its naval blockade. The rhetoric about ending the ceasefire and resuming the bombardment campaign across Iran is of great concern. The rhetoric about ending the ceasefire and resuming the bombardment campaign across Iran is of great concern. The international community should be mobilized and raise our voices against the resumption of fighting in that part of the world. Now, the most pressing issue is to make sure the ceasefire continues and that the two sides negotiate, resume the negotiations in good faith, and to make sure that the grounds is laid for the reopening of Hormuz.

The problem is that the Outlaw US Empire is incapable of negotiating in good faith, as it has been proven multiple times, and needs to be defeated on the battlefield once and for all!

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News and updates from Lebanon

Moving briefly to Lebanon, Little Satan today has continued bombing the south of the country with air and artillery strikes on the city of Tyre and multiple surrounding villages, as reported by Al Mayadeen. On the other hand, Hezbollah carries on with its operations targeting Israeli military position in southern Lebanon in response to “ceasefire” violations (see Al Mayadeen), with RNN Mirror counting 9 military operations, based on the final statement by Hezbollah. Worth of note the admission by an Israeli military officer saying that “the Israeli military currently lacks an effective operational solution to counter the drone capabilities of Hezbollah [and that] existing systems have not achieved the level of effectiveness required to address the threats posed along the Lebanese front”, as per Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following video by Hezbollah from RNN Mirror, concluding with the message:

Remember well

History… will repeat iteself

…and with the following picture, posted on RNN Mirror on occasion of International Workers’ Day:

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