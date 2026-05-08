GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
6h

So true! It's great to see this spelled out. An excellent article -- I hope we're able to transition to the multipolar world safely. This dying empire is really scary right now.

“Neoliberalism is in the dock because it represents the greatest social deception of our time. It is a system that promised prosperity and freedom through deregulation, but has produced precariousness and modern slavery.

In Italy, the watershed moment was 1992, the year of the Britannia yacht¹, when the era of rampant privatisation began. The “crown jewels” – public companies that guaranteed essential services and industrial sovereignty – were sold off to foreign private interests under the pretext of public debt.

The result has been disastrous: prices have risen, the quality of services has fallen, and the State has lost its capacity to pursue industrial policy.

Neoliberalism has systematically destroyed the middle class, dismantled the welfare state and reduced citizens to mere users or consumers. It is a model that privatises profits and socialises losses, where global competition is used as a weapon to drive down wages and workers’ rights. Putting neoliberalism in the dock means denouncing a system that has turned human life into a commodity and reduced States to powerless entities in the face of the transnational power of financial capital”.

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dornoch altbinhax's avatar
dornoch altbinhax
2h

Thanks, perhaps too little too late, the stinking corrupt carcass of neoliberalism should not be allowed to slink off but those who've distributed and profited from this model should be brought to account because the ledger these same have refused to wipe with a traditional jubilee (once called for almost twenty years ago by prof. Steve Keen) doubled down on the process of immiserisation. Even the Bank of England published a document/paper outlining this very fact, and prof Richard Werner conducted an empirical exercise demonstrating this very fact, "“The problem of debt-based money is the hidden root of almost all modern economic crises. Currently, money is not issued by States, but created out of thin air by the banking system". Elites have pressed this to the point where state decomposition across the west likely beyond the point of return.

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