Today I am providing my English translation of an article/interview by Federico Dal Cortivo, originally in Italian and published first on L’Adige di Verona on Wednesday 8th April 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 11th April 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Federico Dal Cortivo, writing for L’Adige di Verona, interviewed Ilaria Bifarini, an economist who graduated from Bocconi University in Milan, an essayist and author of several books, including “Neoliberalism and Mass Manipulation”, “Blackout: The Ecological Transition and the West’s Drift”, “The Great Reset: From the Pandemic to the New Normal”, and “Economic Deceptions: What Bocconi Graduates Won’t Tell You”.

Dr Bifarini, you describe yourself as a redeemed Bocconi graduate – is this a definition that could be considered politically incorrect?

“I describe myself as a ‘redeemed Bocconi graduate’ because I have undergone am arduous journey of emancipation from the dogmas of neoliberalism that were instilled in me during my years of academic training. Bocconi University is not only an institution of higher education par excellence, but in Italy it is the cradle of economic orthodoxy, that US-inspired model which places the market above every other institution.

This definition may appear politically incorrect because it calls into question the prestige and objectivity of a system that is presented as the only one possible. For me, redemption means having realised that economics is not an exact or neutral science, but is inextricably linked to morality and politics. The dogma of the self-regulating market has proved to be a theoretical construct serving to concentrate wealth in a few hands, often at the expense of social rights and human dignity.

Mine is therefore a declaration of intellectual independence. It means choosing no longer to analyse political and social dynamics solely through graphs or budgetary constraints, but to restore priority to human beings over capital, returning the economy to its original function as a tool for the well-being of the community”.

Going into the details of your book “Economic Deceptions: False Myths of a Social Science”, you state that “economics has lost its social character to become an exact science”. Could you explain your position?

“Economics originated historically as Political Economy, a branch of moral philosophy aimed at the management of the polis [Greek for city] and the pursuit of the common good. Great thinkers such as Aristotle or Adam Smith himself would never have imagined an economy separated from ethics. However, during the twentieth century, we witnessed a genetic mutation: economics was transformed into an ‘exact science’, a sort of social physics dominated by graphs, algorithms and abstract parameters such as GDP [Gross Domestic Product], the spread or the deficit-to-GDP ratio.

This transformation was not accidental, but instrumental: treating the economy as an exact science serves to remove fundamental decisions from democratic debate. If an economic choice is presented as an inevitable technical calculation, politics loses its guiding function and becomes a mere executive office carrying out orders issued in unelected supranational bodies.

In the West, politics has been reduced to the administrative management of decisions taken elsewhere, in the boardrooms of major investment banks or in the technocratic institutions of Brussels and Frankfurt.

My position is clear: we must return to an economy that serves society, recognising that the numbers must adapt to the needs of the people, and not the other way round”.

Do you believe the European Union has a future, even in light of the conflict in Ukraine and that in the Middle East?

“The European Union now finds itself at an existential crossroads, but the direction taken seems to lead to a dead end. The handling of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East has laid bare the total absence of an autonomous geopolitical vision in Brussels.

Instead of acting as a diplomatic mediator or as a continental bloc capable of safeguarding its own strategic interests, Europe has kowtowed to Washington’s directives, accepting a subordinate role for which it is paying a very high price”.

The West’s ill-advised decision to impose sanctions on Russia

“Economic sanctions and the ill-advised decision to sever energy ties with Russia have led to nothing short of industrial suicide. Europe has forsaken stable, low-cost pipeline supplies to throw itself into dependence on American or Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is far more expensive and logistically vulnerable, as demonstrated by the current crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. Without energy autonomy and without a sovereign foreign policy, the EU has no future as a global player. It risks becoming a decadent periphery, a soulless free-trade zone devoid of social protection, destined to implode under the pressure of internal tensions caused by an economic decline that Europe’s ruling classes seem intent on accelerating rather than countering”.

The West and neoliberalism

Neoliberalism has been the mantra of many governments, Italian and otherwise; in Europe, we need only recall Margaret Thatcher, who in Britain launched the ill-fated era of privatisations. Why do you put it in the dock?

“Neoliberalism is in the dock because it represents the greatest social deception of our time. It is a system that promised prosperity and freedom through deregulation, but has produced precariousness and modern slavery.

In Italy, the watershed moment was 1992, the year of the Britannia yacht, when the era of rampant privatisation began. The “crown jewels” – public companies that guaranteed essential services and industrial sovereignty – were sold off to foreign private interests under the pretext of public debt.

The result has been disastrous: prices have risen, the quality of services has fallen, and the State has lost its capacity to pursue industrial policy.

Neoliberalism has systematically destroyed the middle class, dismantled the welfare state and reduced citizens to mere users or consumers. It is a model that privatises profits and socialises losses, where global competition is used as a weapon to drive down wages and workers’ rights. Putting neoliberalism in the dock means denouncing a system that has turned human life into a commodity and reduced States to powerless entities in the face of the transnational power of financial capital”.

You recently held a conference in Venice with Davide Lovat entitled “From the Great Reset to the Epstein Files”. What reset are we talking about, and what logic of power? And what are the links to the Epstein scandal?

“When we speak of the Great Reset, we are referring to a project explicitly declared by the globalist elites gathered around the World Economic Forum. This is by no means a conspiracy theory, but a political and economic agenda that aims to exploit crises — be they pandemics, climate crises or energy crises — to impose a radical restructuring of society. The logic is that of a shift towards “stakeholder capitalism”, where large multinationals assume a role of global governance, replacing nation States. It is the transition towards a society under total control, digitised and surveilled, where the concept of private property is eroded in favour of access to services.

The link to the Epstein scandal is profound and disturbing. The Epstein case is not merely a crime story, but reveals the modus operandi of a cross-cutting power system. The declassified files show how a network of blackmail and influence has involved the top echelons of finance, politics, science and Western intelligence services.

This logic of power is based on compromise and mutual protection, creating an untouchable elite that operates outside the law.

The Epstein scandal tells us that those steering the Great Reset and the fate of the West are often part of circles that use degrading and evil methods to ensure loyalty to the system and control over decision-making processes. It is the dark face of a technocracy that professes ethics whilst practising Luciferian rituals”.

You also point the finger at debt-based money and seigniorage, which for centuries has granted power to certain banking dynasties, notably the Rothschilds. What have been the consequences, and how should it be exercised in the interests of the people?

“The problem of debt-based money is the hidden root of almost all modern economic crises. Currently, money is not issued by States, but created out of thin air by the banking system (the ECB and commercial banks) and lent to the public at interest. This means that for every Euro in circulation, there is a corresponding debt that grows exponentially due to interest. It is a mathematically unpayable debt that forces governments into perpetual austerity policies, cutting healthcare, education and pensions to repay interest to private creditors.

The consequences are the massive transfer of real wealth from citizens to banking dynasties, such as the Rothschilds, or large global financial groups. Seigniorage, that is, the profit derived from money creation, should be an inalienable and sovereign right of the people. The State should issue currency on credit, free from debt, and use it as a tool to finance public works, research and full employment.

Only by reclaiming monetary sovereignty can we free people from the blackmail of the markets and restore to politics the dignity of acting for the collective good, freeing it from its role as a collector on behalf of the banks”.

Do you believe that among the consequences of the war in the Middle East there will also be changes in the use of the ‘petrodollar’ in energy transactions? Iran is already using its ‘nuclear card’, meaning that anyone authorised to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must pay a toll in Chinese Yuan. Meanwhile, Lloyd’s of London has suspended insurance cover for ships, while US Treasury Secretary [Scott] Bessent has launched a programme under which the US International Development Finance Corporation will provide insurance guarantees backed by naval assets to ensure the safe passage of oil tankers and other vessels through the strait.

“We are undoubtedly at a turning point for the petrodollar, the pillar upon which US global hegemony has rested since 1971.

The fact that Iran is demanding payment in Yuan for transit through the Strait of Hormuz and that the BRICS countries are trading energy in their own currencies is not merely an economic development, but a direct challenge to a dominance that for decades has claimed to be universal and irreplaceable.

Today we are witnessing a transition towards a multipolar world that the US is trying to slow down by every means possible, but the reality is that it will no longer be able to exercise that absolute dominance guaranteed by the dollar as a forced reserve currency.

The greenback is ceasing to be the instrument through which Washington exports its debt and crises to the rest of the world.

This transition will require a profound overhaul of international financial institutions and will force the West to renegotiate its balance of power with emerging powers. It will be a period of great instability and momentous change, in which the European Union is proving wholly inadequate, reduced to a political periphery without a voice of its own and crushed between the decline of the old Atlantic master and the advance of the new poles. It is the twilight of the unipolar order”.

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