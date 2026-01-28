Today I am providing my English translation of three interesting articles, all originally in Italian and published last week.

The first article, by Franco Maloberti, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 21st January 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes original).

The West and Zugzwang: the inevitable end of hegemonic domination

Some time ago, I wrote an article entitled “The Future That Will Come” and pointed out the three forms of power that supported US hegemony, servilely supported by vassals, vavasors and valvassini. With regard to vassalage, to understand the hierarchy and bonds of dependence, one need only look at the number of US bases in various countries.

The vassals, the great nobles, are nations with fewer than ten American bases and a large territorial extension (such as Canada, Australia and Saudi Arabia). The vavasors are small countries, typically with 5-10 bases; among these are the United Kingdom, Spain and Norway. African countries, although they host military bases, are excluded from the competition. Finally, we have the valvassini, those with more than 26 bases on their national territory: these include Italy (which “hosts” around 120 US and NATO military installations and more than 12,000 American military personnel), Germany, Japan and South Korea. Halfway between the latter two categories are other countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The map below also shows the so-called Global South, which has no US military bases and is now in opposition to the West.

The pseudo-feudal hierarchical structure allows (or allowed) the ruler to control territories, mobilise troops or delegate responsibilities. As in the Middle Ages, vassals receive protection and benefits in exchange for their loyalty to their lord (but always to a lesser extent than what they have to give). The modern valvassore is not a vassal of the vassal, but a lesser vassal who must give much more than he receives. Today’s valvassino is like a salaried knight, who must be absolutely loyal, rewarded with pats on the back and maintained by his lord with a few pieces of green paper printed with the face of some past president.

The forms of power indicated in ref. 1 were military, economic and “soft”. The erosion of these three forms of power is at the root of the decline of the West. The prediction was that the decline would be relatively slow, as the disintegration of economic and “soft” power took time. The prediction made for the final structure was that the South of the world, called the “New World”, would be as follows:

The new world will no longer have economic, financial, or commercial relations with the “beasts”. The rule is: do not feed the beast, because if you feed the beast, the beast will eat you. And this is the only way to free ourselves from Western hegemony. There have been many attempts to make the West understand that there is room for everyone, but they have all been in vain.

The path towards that final outcome was conditioned by economic growth in the South, technological independence, awareness of the West’s “bullying” nature, and the end of economic, military and “soft” power.

The acceleration imposed by the “politics” of Trump and his ill-fated European vassals changed the surrounding conditions and also accelerated the path towards the abyss for the lord, his vassals, his vavasors and his valvassini.

One aspect not explored in depth in the previous article concerned the strategic ability of the leading countries of the New World. For example, no consideration was given to the Chinese’s remarkable skills in logic games such as Go (Wei Qi) or Tangram, which develop strategic thinking and long-term planning skills. Nor was any consideration given to India’s strong tradition of logic and strategy games, developed through board games such as Carrom, and the well-known Indian ability for abstract reasoning and mathematical problem solving.

Finally, Russian culture, which values strategic thinking and the ability to solve complex problems, has also developed thanks to board games such as chess and backgammon. Americans, on the other hand, while boasting individual contributions to the development of mathematical logic, have a laughable cognitive logic base; their ability is more favoured by card games such as poker and blackjack, which require cunning and immediacy.

The clash between two diametrically opposed approaches to strategy has led to the evolution we are currently experiencing. Furthermore, we must consider the dramatic state of the West’s debt situation, an aspect that was not adequately taken into account in the previous article. It must be said that it is not the debt that counts, but the return on the debt.

Large investors (that’s what we call modern loan sharks) know very well that the debt cannot be repaid, as it far exceeds the gross domestic product of entire countries. Instead, it is the interest that matters, as it is paid regularly and, if anything, contributes to increasing the debt. It follows that reducing debt is unnecessary or even detrimental.

What matters is verifying the ability to pay interest. Only when the situation is close to total collapse do creditors pull the plug, but this is a last resort. Rather, when someone starts to get rid of debt, those with an interest in supporting the Ponzi scheme immediately buy, avoiding collapse. The figure [below] shows that, when China sold US Treasuries, there was an equivalent purchase by the City of London.

The gnomes may be greedy, but they are not stupid. The serious problem will arise when Japan decides to throw off the American yoke, possibly remembering the two [atomic] bombs dropped some eighty years ago [on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 6th and 9th August 1945]. The risk is frightening, but fortunately it has been postponed with the appointment as Prime Minister of the pro-American Sanae Takaichi, recently embraced and kissed by her Italian namesake [sic - it should be Giorgia Meloni], a seller of ice to Eskimos, but a valid ambassador for high-end Italian prêt-à-porter. The above is the scenario that perhaps justifies the curious American strategy.

It is believed that pressure from voracious creditors is enormous and that the United States’ ability to pay interest is very precarious. Our “friends of the jaguar” [i.e. those who take sides with the enemy], but true friends of the US, who are the ones who assign ratings to nations such as Moody’s or S&Poor’s, assure us that the US outlook remains stable, that the economy is resilient, credible and has an effective monetary policy, and that the debt (now at $38,618.5 billion, not counting household and corporate debt) is not a cause for concern, even though the national debt ceiling has been raised to $41.1 trillion in 2025. In return, our crafty friends are timidly downgrading the rating from Aaa to Aa1 (i.e., from exceptional to excellent ability to pay debt).

It is plausible to think that voracious creditors will not be satisfied with the niceties of rating agencies, but will want more concrete demonstrations. And, indeed, the Trump administration is committed and has committed itself to demonstrating to the vultures its ability to pay interest on the debt through a series of rude operations.

First operation: increasing import duties with various excuses. According to the World Bank, the weighted average tariff in 2022 was 1.5%. With the duties imposed and planned, it is estimated to reach 15.8%. This is a remarkable result, given that, according to the US Treasury, the revenue in 2025 was US$287 billion, about three times that collected the previous year. On the other hand, the clock ticking away the debt (ref. 2) continues to mark a steady, or rather, more intense increase. What these three hundred billion Dollars were used for is unknown. It seems, then, that the contribution (or rather, levy) distributed around the world, together with that paid by each American family, amounting to $1,100 in 2025 and $1,500 in 2026, served only as a smokescreen to show solvency.

The second operation was the strangulation of Venezuela, rich in oil and resources, which ended with the illegal kidnapping of Maduro, which cost, among other things, the lives of a hundred people (a trifle compared to the killings in the Gaza Strip). The Venezuelan affair was interspersed with a bombing in Nigeria, which, coincidentally, is rich in oil and resources. Both events were a partial failure, but, like the first operation, they are mirrors, albeit slightly cracked ones.

The third operation concerns the acquisition of Greenland. The excuse is US security (doesn’t the security of neighbouring States count?), but in reality it would serve to show creditors that “That’s how it is where you can do what you want, and ask no more” [quote of a verse in Dante Alighieri’s “Inferno” within the “Divine Comedy”]. Obviously, faced with such power, who can refuse to renew the Treasury bonds and who can disdain the refuge of the greenback? Indeed, with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which offers generous concessions, the debt can happily grow by $3.3 trillion in ten years, exceeding the trivial value of $40 trillion. Pinzillacchere! [sic, i.e. trifles!] Is this also a smokescreen?

Even the somewhat boastful threats directed at Iran may refer to this need. However, this issue is part of a more complex context that will be discussed later.

Many wonder why the leaders of the New World do not react and seem to passively accept this bullying behaviour. Perhaps these observations are like those of an amateur watching a chess game. The moves seem foolish, but in reality, the cocky player has got himself into a Zugzwang situation, the term used in chess to indicate that whatever move is made, it will worsen the situation and that, even if there are no immediately effective moves, the path to checkmate is assured.

Let us return to the three conditions. The “soft” power essential to maintaining hegemony, built on the so-called “rules-based order”, has been disintegrated by illegitimate actions that have not respected any rules, even if “pro domo mea” [Latin for “in my favour”]. The bullying behaviour is evident to the entire world population, except perhaps to European sycophants. The responses of the leaders of the New World are therefore in line with sophisticated chess strategies. A good chess player does not let a pawn be taken lightly: losing a pawn for a good player is always part of a well-defined plan, and the amateur watching, and perhaps even the opponent, cannot even begin to imagine the underlying strategy. For this reason, it can be assumed that non-intervention in the Gaza Strip, Syria or Venezuela is equivalent to sacrificing a pawn.

Intervening to oppose obvious forms of criminal cruelty involves the use of resources without any guarantee that such cruelty, which is clearly perceived by the citizens of the New World, will be punished. The punishment, on the other hand, will be checkmate. The sacrifice of the pawn (sad but functional) is a Zugzwang operation, as it contributes to the destruction of “soft power”. In the West, everything is done to mask misdeeds, given that journalism has become an advertisement for power populated by brainless fakers, but the New World sees and is horrified.

Tariffs also lead to a path towards Zugzwang. They generate undue immediate revenue, but they harm the very population of those who impose them and, in the medium term, redirect the flow of goods and favour alternative trade agreements. One example is the recent agreement between Canada and China for the import of 49,000 electric vehicles, offset by Canadian exports, such as yellow peas: a deal worth around $700 million a year. Apparently, the decision comes at the right time, as farmers are now planning their sowing.

China’s counter-move in response to the Zugzwang tariffs is ingenious. It does not respond with more tariffs, but finds a more painful solution that serves a broader objective: to send the message that “your technological supremacy is a giant with feet of clay”. In fact, it is blocking exports of rare earths, which are vital for high technology, requiring special authorisations for products that contain even minimal percentages of Chinese rare earths. [See also this blog post by former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson outlining China’s silent, but tough response to the US kidnapping of the Maduros]

The military power of the West is substantial, even if there is a lot of fluff and a grandiose waste of money. Eroding it is no easy task, but Russia, having lost patience with NATO’s continued advance towards its borders, is achieving excellent results. The beauty of it is that the goals are not the lightning conquests preconfigured by foolish commentators; the objectives have been stated from the outset: to demilitarise and denazify, as Putin has clearly said. He was talking about Ukraine, but in reality he meant the West. Demilitarisation means depleting weapons stocks and neutralising armies. Denazification does not mean eliminating ideology, but eliminating its bearers.

These two objectives have been achieved to a good degree, given the significant reduction in weapons stocks, such as Patriot missile reserves, which have also been wasted in Israel, and the shortage of other systems for waging war.

For the neutralisation of armies, we must wait for them to commit themselves, and it seems that they have little desire to do so. The sending of weapons galore, systematically destroyed by Russian bombing, has proved to be a move that leads to Zugzwang. The goal of denazification has also produced valuable results, although the ringleaders, somewhat fearful, remain holed up in hiding places. However, military power is now shaky. It is easy to bully weak countries, but confronting the leaders of the New World is another matter.

Iran is a separate issue. This country is not the equivalent of a pawn on a chessboard, but rather a bishop or, perhaps, a rook. For this reason, chess players do not allow it to be taken lightly. Any perceived threat is carefully analysed and countermeasures are meticulously prepared.

It is therefore believed that, as shown in the so-called 12-day war, the reaction to a surprise attack could be catastrophic for Israel and US bases (and perhaps for ships, who knows, aircraft carriers). Moves that lead to military Zugzwang are now avoided, in a moment of lucidity. Instead, there has recently been a move towards “classic” Zugzwang, called the colour revolution, with the novelty of the use of a disproportionate number of Starlink terminals (then requisitioned by the thousands) to coordinate the riots.

The counter-move was to deactivate the satellite connections, which was considered unseemly by the Americans, who argued, more or less, that the web is like bread. It must be assumed that the use of Starlink was anticipated and that the countermeasure was already in place. In other words, the “colour revolution” move was expected at the gate to channel it towards Zugzwang.

The above seems to indicate that the end of hegemonic domination and the total separation between the West and the New World are inevitable, and that, due to the moves of a bold poker player engaged in a game of chess, they are quite close in time. Economic and trade relations will dry up; costly military power will be unsustainable; the West will become (or already is) a quarrelsome and desolate wasteland. The only question is whether the vassals, vavasors and valvassini will follow their master into collapse. Perhaps the vassals, more prudent than the others, will save themselves.

There are doubts about the other two categories. Italy, as a good valvassino, now faithfully follows its master. It could save itself if it managed to free itself from the bonds that bind it and began to think about its own interests, looking at the New World as an opportunity to be seized, which, alas, will vanish very quickly.

The second article, by Luca Del Faro (Bet17), was published on Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net on Monday 19th January 2026. (All emphasis mine).

The Silent Theft: The operation that the system does not mention

There is a noise that does not appear in financial charts and does not reverberate through the halls of Wall Street. It is an ancient, muffled noise that cannot be heard until it is too late: the sound of metal leaving the vaults.

That is where the silent theft begins.

While the world was chasing cryptocurrencies, unicorns and new stock market records, another story was unfolding in the precious metals markets. A story of armoured doors opening, decisions made away from the spotlight, and transactions that the system prefers not to talk about.

The history of precious metal trading is as old as mankind, but this chapter dates back to 2008, when Bear Stearns, one of New York’s largest investment banks, officially collapsed under the weight of toxic mortgages.

Officially, that is. Because those who frequented COMEX – the main American exchange where precious metal contracts are traded – knew that a time bomb had already been set off in its balance sheets: a leveraged position on silver so huge that it was unmanageable. When the price per ounce rose to $21, the bank no longer had the margin to sustain that bet. It was the coup de grâce.

It was at that moment that JP Morgan entered the scene. The operation was described as an act of financial heroism, but the numbers told a different story: Bear Stearns was taken over at liquidation prices, JP Morgan collected billions in government-guaranteed interest for “saving” the system and, above all, inherited the most explosive position in the precious metals market. It was a double scandal: a below-cost bailout and a jackpot on interest. But the real prize was invisible, kept in its vaults.

Years later, Bart Chilton, commissioner of the CFTC [Commodity Futures Trading Commission] – the federal agency that is supposed to prevent abuse in the derivatives markets – recounted what he had seen from the inside. When JP Morgan took over Bear Stearns, it should have quickly closed or reduced the gigantic bet on silver that had contributed decisively to the bank’s collapse. Instead, it obtained a special exemption, a permit that no other operator would ever have received, allowing it to maintain a huge position on silver derivatives.

According to Chilton, that exemption did not serve to dismantle the risk, but to consolidate control of the market. The position did not diminish: it increased. And when he tried to push for formal intervention, he found himself up against a wall. “Political decision”, they told him. In 2019, now out of office, he decided to speak out publicly. A month later, he died. Officially, it was from a known cancer. Unofficially... the question remains: was it a deathbed confession or punishment for speaking out?

The following year came official confirmation of what Chilton had reported.

In 2020, JP Morgan agreed to pay a $920 million fine for years of manipulating the gold and silver derivatives market: exactly the behaviour he had tried to stop. A huge sum, but irrelevant compared to the profits accumulated. The system found its convenient scapegoat: Michael Nowak, one year and one day in prison. The rest remained intact.

Then, in the fourth quarter of 2024, another signal arrived. Silent, but unequivocal.

The United States returned to being a net importer of gold. It wasn’t front-page news, but for those who observe physical flows, it was a wake-up call: when a country that prints the world’s reserve currency starts buying metal again, it means that something is stirring beneath the surface.

In January 2025, the first cracks appeared in bar deliveries: the Bank of England announced that it was experiencing “logistical problems” in delivering the metals. The explanation was so implausible that it seemed like a coded message: the vaults were emptying.

Meanwhile, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a law requiring every Dollar-pegged Stablecoin to be backed 1:1 by US Treasury or ultra-liquid assets.

A technical rule, seemingly harmless, but one that created a synthetic and inexhaustible demand for government bonds. More Stablecoins meant more mandatory purchases of Treasuries. And the interest generated by those bonds, billions a year, ended up in the hands of private issuers. According to some analysts, those flows could be reinvested in physical gold.

It is in this context that everything that happened next takes on another meaning.

A few months later, Bo Hines – known as the “crypto czar” in the White House – left his post to become CEO of Tether USAT. In the meantime, the issuer had already accumulated 435 tonnes of gold.

Why did a Stablecoin issuer that was buying gold even before the GENIUS Act came into force feel the need to bring on board the very man who had helped write its regulatory architecture?

The question remained unanswered, like a clue left halfway through.

There is also the shift in capitalisation that is taking place in the cryptocurrency markets in favour of Stablecoins, a movement that ultimately erodes the original intent of Bitcoin’s architecture: to remove the issuance and control of the medium of exchange from private actors supported by governments. A perfect heterogenesis of ends.

Then came December 2025, and from that moment on, it became impossible to ignore what was happening. The COMEX – the American metals exchange, which usually delivers very little physical metal – began to release quantities not seen in half a century: tens of millions of ounces of silver and millions of ounces of gold, totalling hundreds of tonnes. Not contracts, not digital promises: real bars, dragged out of the vaults as if someone had decided it was time to take them away. For a market accustomed to delivering less than one per cent of contracts, it was like watching a river reverse its flow.

In January 2026, TD Securities – the trading arm of Canada’s TD Bank – already losing millions on metals, took a gamble on silver, calling the rise a “devilish blow-off top” (a “diabolical” speculative peak). In one week, it burned through another six hundred thousand Dollars [$600,000].

And while the present showed increasingly obvious cracks, a voice from the past returned. Judy Shelton said publicly that Trump had confided in her his intention to peg US bonds to the value of gold on 4th July 2026, a symbolic date: the 250th anniversary of the United States. Zero-coupon government bonds, redeemable directly in physical metal. It was not an official project, but a hypothesis discussed at the highest levels, made even more significant by the fact that US gold reserves are still valued at £42.22 per ounce, a purely nominal value. According to various analyses based on VanEck data and the real weight of gold in the monetary system, a revaluation to the monetary levels hypothesised by analysts could generate an increase in assets in the trillions of Dollars.

This would have an enormous accounting effect, capable of rewriting the federal budget without touching a single tax rate.

But when the vaults are emptied, when epoch-making laws pass without debate, when those who try to speak out disappear at the least opportune moment, when the dominant nation decides to change the rules to avoid destinies imposed on others, the silence on all this ceases to be neutral. It becomes a clue. There is no need to believe in a conspiracy: just look at the facts.

The US is heading for a monetary reset, taking the rest of the planet with it, and – whether orchestrated or simply inevitable – it will not really matter to those who make the rules and will not come with an official announcement.

Perhaps this is how it will really happen: bar after bar, ounce after ounce, while the world is distracted by other things. And when we finally look up from our screens, we will discover that the rules have changed. And with them, so has what we call “currency”. The wallets we still carry in our pockets today will be nothing more than relics of a bygone era... along with the value of the means of exchange that characterised it.

The third and final article, by Glauco Benigni, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 19th January 2026. (All emphasis mine).

But what humanitarian rights in Venezuela and Iran? Regime change serves to save the petrodollar!

Given that it is very difficult to defend both [Nicolas] Maduro’s government and that of the Ayatollahs in Tehran across the board… the reasons why the US is removing the former and is currently planning to re-attack and remove the latter are many and varied. Let us limit ourselves to the “ethical, humanitarian” and “economic, geopolitical” ones.

The dominant narrative is that the West, led by its business-minded Sheriff, wants to restore order and Pax Americana in those countries for ethical and humanitarian reasons. Unfortunately, this argument, even if only minimally true, is merely an alibi and allows for a media debate that distracts from the dominant motive, namely the economic and geopolitical motive based on the “crisis of the US dollar and the immense imperial public debt”.

Obviously, as long as the West considers that $38 trillion of public debt is not as obscene as an authoritarian regime, but is tolerable for the planet, it will focus only on the first aspect: “intervening to restore lost freedom to oppressed peoples”, a mantra that no longer convinces anyone except talk show hosts and newspaper headline writers.

The reality is quite different: in order to remain standing, albeit on crutches and increasingly shaky, US public debt needs the Dollar to maintain its status as the “world’s reserve currency”. Only in this way will there still be someone willing to buy US bonds and thus help justify the existence of a monstrous public debt. But in order for the US Dollar to remain “hegemonic”, it MUST continue to be used as the preferred currency in global trade and, in particular, it SHOULD be the only currency used to buy and sell raw materials and energy resources, primarily oil. This has been the case for the last 50 years!

This “practice”, known as the “petrodollar law”, imposed in 1973-74 on OPEC countries and then on the whole world, following an agreement between [Henry] Kissinger and the Saudi monarch of the time, justified the ad libitum issuance of Dollars by the FED because every treasury needed to have greenbacks in its coffers to deal with emergencies and energy purchases and therefore agreed to buy “dollar chips – printed paper money”.

The first two leaders who attempted to break this agreement by proposing to sell oil in other currencies were, in order: Saddam Hussein and [Muammar] Gaddafi. Do you remember what happened to them?

In 2012, Iran began selling oil in Rubles and Yuan, and some prominent US analysts wrote that “it is the end of an era”. Subsequently, other oil-producing nations, including Russia, of course, began selling in currencies other than the Dollar. Venezuela has been selling to China in Yuan for years, and Saudi Arabia itself has refused to renew the petrodollar pact since 2024, after 50 years, and now sells oil in different currencies.

It so happens that the countries mentioned all occupy important positions in the BRICS+ area: the geopolitical conglomerate that is proving to be the antagonist of the third millennium with respect to the post-war US empire.

Now do the maths: if Venezuela and Iran, two of the world’s largest oil producers, continue to sell “black gold” in currencies other than the Dollar and if (as is the case) they sell through China to the BRICS+ countries, and if, in doing so, the Yuan’s share of world trade continues to grow... how long could the hegemony of the US Dollar last before Washington is buried under the mountain of waste paper that Dollars would become?

This, then, is the real reason that is forcing, literally “forcing”, the US to attempt regime change, both in Venezuela and Iran, in the hope of stemming the haemorrhage that has affected its currency.

The attempt was also to change the regime in Russia by encircling it, but they got bogged down with the whole of NATO. The idea is: “change the regime in Saudi Arabia too?” I don’t know. But if it continues like this, it cannot be ruled out.

Obviously, if this is the case, China and Russia will not stand idly by, so we may be very close to the end of the line. Until Maduro’s removal, it seemed that the three Tsars had drawn the boundaries of a New Yalta. Today, it is no longer clear whether [Donald] Trump is forced to do what he is doing, with all the consequences that will ensue. Fasten your seatbelts because we have entered an area of great turbulence.

Let’s hope for the best.

